This weekend, a library at the University of Arizona is selling discounted children's books.
Worlds of Words: Center for Global Literacies and Literatures is the largest global collection of children's and young adult books in the United States. So that means you can expect some good stuff at this sale.
On Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, Worlds of Words will be selling marked-down books for kids and teens.
"The books are going to be 2018 and 2019 publications and in new condition," says Rebecca Ballenger, the associate director of Worlds of Words.
The books will be discounted — think as low as $3 for a hardcover picture book — so that teachers and families can afford to build personal libraries for the kids in their lives. As the sale wraps up on Saturday, prices will dive even more. Books will range from board books to YA titles.
"For the most part, these are good, quality books and brand new," Ballenger says. "They are perfect for gifts and establishing classroom libraries."
Although Worlds of Words focuses on children's and teen books that take place around the world or in marginalized American communities, the books at the sale will be primarily U.S. based, with a few exceptions. That's because the books for sale are titles that don't fit in with the Worlds of Words 40,000-book collection.
You'll find Worlds of Words on the fourth floor of the UA's College of Education. Although the library is non-circulating (meaning you can't check any books out), the sun-filled space is beautiful, with giant windows showcasing views of the Catalina Mountains. Buy some books, peruse the shelves for some new titles to look up later and soak in the views.
If you go
What: Worlds of Words annual book sale
When: Friday, Dec. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 1430 E. Second Street in the College of Education building, room 453. Remember, you may have to pay for parking.
More info: Cash only. And bring a tote bag to haul your treasures. Go here for more information