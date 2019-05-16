The YMCA, in partnership with News 4 Tucson, is providing free swim lessons for kids May 16 through Aug. 1.
Sessions will take place at various YMCA locations around Tucson and will focus on teaching water safety to kids ages 3-12 and guardians with children 6 months to 2 years old.
Every child enrolled in SwimFest will also receive vouchers for additional free swim lessons at any YMCA location.
Go here to register.
Here's the schedule and locations:
Thursday, May 16, 4-6:30 p.m., Northwest, 7770 N. Shannon Road
Thursday, May 23, 4-6:30 p.m., Ott, 401 S. Prudence Road
Thursday, May 30, 4-6:30 p.m., Flowing Wells, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Thursday, June 6, 4-6:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 2900 N. Columbus Blvd.
Thursday, June 20, 4-6:30 p.m., Sahuarita, 16230 S. Starlight View Lane
Thursday, June 27, 4-6:30 p.m., Ott, 401 S. Prudence Road
Thursday, July 11, 4-6:30 p.m., Lohse, 60 W. Alameda Street
Thursday, July 25, 4-6:30 p.m., Northwest, 7770 N. Shannon Road
Thursday, August 1, 4-6:30 p.m., Sahuarita, 16230 S. Starlight View Lane