Last year, Tucson got its first official free plant stand.

Since then, more than 30 stands have sprouted in Southern Arizona — with dozens more throughout the state and beyond.

The stands are part of an organization recently dubbed Free Plant N Garden Stands Foundation. But the roots of the group actually started informally, with plant trades between Dephane Marcelle and her friends Anne Till, Deb Gain-Braley and Silvia Messmer in Mesa. Whenever they had leftover seeds, they'd set them outside of their homes for the community to take.

"All of us get together and swap plants and do a seed exchange, so Anne said, 'I'm gonna do a Facebook page just for my house,'" Marcelle says. "And I said, 'Listen, I think this is gonna be big.'"

The group started putting together dedicated plant stands in front of their homes — coordinated by number and kept organized through the Facebook page, a crucial piece as the group skyrocketed with interest from the community.

Since the inception of the Facebook group in October 2020, it's grown to 14,000 members — more than doubling in the last year. There are now more than 100 stands throughout Arizona.

"I am all about connecting people," Marcelle says. "I want everybody to meet and have great gardening friends right in their community."

By March 2021, stands started popping up around Tucson thanks to plant-loving community members wanting to get involved. Through the free plant stands, people are able to share everything from plants, seeds and cuttings to pots and gardening tools — all for community members to take and trade for free.

Originally starting out as an informal plant exchange between friends and then turning into a massive Facebook group, Free Plant N Garden Stands Foundation more recently became a nonprofit under the Legacy Global umbrella.

The foundation aims to connect "neighborhoods and communities through a shared love of colorful growth," according to its website. Marcelle is the founder and her family is on the board.

"We are passionate about raising awareness on how easy gardening is, knowing where your food comes from and contributing to our impact on the planet," the website says. "We encourage and invest in innovation for each individual stand. We love to see how much our stands can contribute not only to our immediate communities but the world."

The group now hosts stand tours and gardening events to connect stand owners. Marcelle hopes to open a training center in the future to teach kids and families about gardening, growing for wildlife and cooking. She also hopes to secure funding to help maintain the stands and build new ones.

"What's interesting about how this has come naturally together, if you look at our map — every city from the beginning — it's Kingman, Surprise, Buckeye. It wasn't just Phoenix or just Tucson or just Mesa," Marcelle says. "People have really said, 'I want my city to be involved.' I kinda really love that."

Below is a list of Tucson-area free plant and garden stands. Join the Facebook group to stay up to date on new stands or potential closures and learn how to start a stand of your own. See more details about specific stands on this map.

North side

2734 W. Palmyra St., near West Curtis and North Shannon roads. Open 24/7.

7015 N. Camino de Fosforo, near East Ina Road and North First Avenue. Open 24/7.

6626 N. Camino De La Tierra, near West Orange Grove Road. Open during daylight hours.

2401 W. Rapallo Way, near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Ina Road. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

6280 N. Saffron Road, near North Camino De La Tierra and West Orange Grove Road. Open during daylight hours.

7701 N. Paseo Monserrat, near West Ina Road and North La Cholla Boulevard. Open during daylight hours.

905 W. Valle Del Oro Road, near North La Cañada Drive and West Lambert Lane. Open 24/7.

9384 W. Buckley Yucca Dr., near West Twin Peaks Road and West Lambert Lane. Open during daylight hours.

6530 N. Catalina Ave., near North Swan and East River roads. Open during daylight hours.

983 E. Park Modern Dr., near North First Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road. Open during daylight hours.

3241 N. Tuttle Ave., near West Prince Road and North Oracle Road at the carport. Open during daylight hours.

Midtown

3831 E. Calle Guaymas, near North Alvernon Way and East Fifth Street. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1225 N. Dodge Blvd., near East Speedway. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Don't go beyond the palm tree on property. Small donations only. See the map for parking and other instructions.

2502 E. Hampton St., near North Tucson Boulevard and East Grant Road. Open during daylight hours.

2718 E. Arroyo Chico, near South Country Club Road and East Broadway on the west side of the cinder-block wall. Open during daylight hours.

5118 E. Second St., near East Speedway and North Rosemont Boulevard. Open 24/7.

5604 E. Julius Stra., near North Craycroft Road and East Pima Street. Open 24/7.

5931 E. Eastland St., near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Open during daylight hours.

5820 E. Seventh St., near North Craycroft Road and East Broadway. Open 24/7.

East side

1345 S. Kolb Road, near East 22nd Street. Find the stand in Juarez Alley behind the apartment complex. Head south on Turquoise Vista off 22nd Street, then turn right at the alley after the apartments. Head west in the alley toward Kolb Road. The stand is on the right. Open 24/7.

4874 Tahoe Pl., near East Irvington and South Pantano roads. Open 24/7.

9201 E. Indio Pl., near East Catalina Highway and East Tanque Verde Road. Open during daylight hours.

8503 E. 22nd St., near South Camino Seco on the side of the building. Open during daylight hours.

1752 S. Camino Seco, near East 29th Street. Open 24/7.

West side

1850 W. Calle Sombrero, near South La Cholla Road and West Starr Pass Boulevard. Open 24/7.

1419 W. Riverview Blvd., near Interstate 10 and West Grant Road. Open during daylight hours.

South side

6941 S. Terry Lane, near South Cardinal Avenue and West Valencia Road. Open during daylight hours.

Southern Arizona

11 Amore Court in Tubac, by a wall. Open during daylight hours.

1080 E. Stronghold Canyon Lane in Sahuarita. Open during daylight hours.

16319 N. Meadowcrest Road in Catalina. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

123 S. Bowie Ave. in Willcox. Open during daylight hours.

785 W. Via De Gala in Sahuarita. Open during daylight hours.