March is full of fun events for Tucson's animal lovers.
From Woofstock to the popular Cat Video Fest and everything in between, there's something for everyone.
But, before you get into the list, here's a silly dog joke:
What kind of dog does Dracula have?
A bloodhound. 🤣🤣🤣
Tucson's Mutt Mingle
Bring your fur-buddy friend for a pup meet and greet party at the park. Pups and their parents will be entertained with music, food trucks, arts and craft vendors and a handful of local animal rescues.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Sunday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring some money for shopping.
Yappy Hour Fundraiser at Noble Hops Gastropub
Sit back and relax on the patio while you sip free beer samples while your pup meets some furry friends. A percentage of all food sales will go to Saving Gil. You will also get the chance to meet some of the staff from Ina Road Animal Hospital and Pet Talk Radio.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Monday, March 4, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some tasty treats to help Gil.
The Cat Video Fest
Have a purrfect evening with some funny, frisky felines at The Loft. You're sure to have a good time watching more than 100 kitty shorts. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and the HOPE Animal Shelter.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, March 6, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 9, 2-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12
Creating an Outdoor Area for Your Pet
Summer is right around the corner, so make sure you have everything your pet needs. Special guests from the Community Gardens of Tucson will cover how to create a safe and fun outdoor area for your pet. The class will also include a special craft for your pet.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Thursday, March 7, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, register here.
Gimme Shelter
This concert will feature more than seven rockin' local bands. While you're there, enjoy a beer garden, vendors and a variety of food trucks. Well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome. Bring a blanket or sit in the bleachers.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, March 9, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: $10
Furry Tales at TRAK
The furry/feathered friends at Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids are waiting for children to come visit and read with them this weekend. This is a great opportunity for kids that are lacking the self confidence to read aloud in class and socialize. Kids are welcome to choose a book from TRAK's collection or bring their favorite book from home.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, March 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Woofstock
Have a groovy time and support your local animal shelters and rescues at the park. Enjoy adoptions, demos, canine certifications, canine massages, microchipping, vaccinations, contests, prizes, food, entertainment, kid's zone, face painting and more righteous stuff.
Where: The Bandshell at Reid Park
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cats and Coffee: Did you know...?
Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter and Big Heart Cafe are hosting a cat-tastic event. Learn the difference between therapy and service animals. Tasty pastries and a variety of coffee selections will be available for purr-chase.
Where: Big Heart Coffee, 4802 E. 22nd Street
When: Sunday, March 10, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation
Paw-Casso: Paint with Your Dog
Paint with your pups and drink a few beers at Dillinger Brewing Company. Well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome to create their own masterpiece.
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 3895 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday March 16, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Get a $10 for regular print or $25 for a full canvas print.
SALEF 11th Annual Canine Walk for Cops
The UA Police Department and SALEF are teaming up to help support their four-legged police pups. The event includes a 1-mile walk, vendors, raffle, doggie swag, K9 demo and coffee provided by Circle K.
Where: Arizona Student Union, 1303 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 16, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: $20-$40, register here. Free parking at the Cherry Garage.
Howl at the Moon Dog Walk
SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is sponsoring its second annual fundraiser to help homeless animals. Pups and their parents get to participate in a 1-2 mile walk, raffles and goodie bags for the first 100 fur-families.
Where: SaddleBrooke One, 64500 E. Saddlebrooke Blvd.
When: Thursday, March 21, 5:50-7 p.m.
Cost: $15, registration deadline is March 11. A registration form is available at 38860 S. Moonwood Drive (Unit 32) or 38224 S. Samaniego Drive (Unit 3S)
Agape Acres Benefit Concert featuring Scott Helmer
A Scott Helmer's concert is coming to town! Since 2012 his fundraising concerts have helped raise more than $2 million for good causes across America. All money raised will fund rider scholarships, hay and feed for therapy horses.
Where: Agape Acres Therapeutic Riding Center, 37603 S. Staghorn Lane
When: Saturday, March 23, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $25-$50, tickets here.