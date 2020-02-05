Check out fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with festivals, concerts, beer, freebies, fitness, art and even some early valentine fun.
Everyone 🎉
61st Annual Tubac Festival of Arts
Visit with over 200 artists from around the country and see their artwork along the village streets, mixed in with more than 100 shops, fine art galleries and working artist studios.
Where: 1 Tubac Road, Tubac, Arizona
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Fine Valentine Relay: 4 Mile and 2 Mile
Valentines, broken hearts and heart-breakers are welcome to join in this fun run. Participants will enjoy mimosas (first one free to Southern Arizona Roadrunners members), egg/potato breakfast, costume contests, a group challenge to win a keg and more. This event benefits the Ben's Bells Project. Capped at 750 registrants.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $25-$30
Brazilian Modernism and Roberto Burle Marx at Tucson Botanical Gardens (Sponsored)
Visit the beautiful art of landscape architecture as the Tucson Botanical Gardens transforms into a 2,000 square foot Brazilian modernist garden — designed by Tucson Landscape Designer, Jason Isenberg. The exhibit will demonstrate Burle Marx’s love of asymmetrical strong patterns, bold colors and tropical plants.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Now through May 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 adults; $13 (senior, students, military). Members and kids (ages 3 and under) are free
First Friday at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space
Join the Catalyst Arts & Maker Space for a signature culinary experience, live art demos and painting, and a featured musical performance.
Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
22nd Street Gem Show
Visit one of Tucson's most-attended gem shows featuring more than 300 vendors offering minerals, gems, fossils, meteorites, jewelry, beads and art.
Where: 600 W. 22nd St.
When: Through Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, $5 on-site parking
2020 Parade of Homes (Sponsored)
Parade of Homes, hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, is a showcase of new homes throughout Tucson and the surrounding communities. This self-guided tour of 34 subdivisions features 85 homes from seven builders.
Reserve your FREE tickets today, visit FeelsLikeHomeTucson.com and be entered into a drawing for great prizes. Tickets are required to tour homes.
When: Two weekends — Feb. 8-9 and Feb. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Go to FeelsLikeHomeTucson.com to find the map of homes
Cost: Free
Astro Salon at The Ninth House
Join your fellow astrology lovers and geek out over your natal charts, placements, and any current cosmic happenings.
Where: The Ninth House, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, make sure to register to save a spot
Friday Night Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch
Bring your family and friends for a free night of entertainment and scenic selfies in Oro Valley. The evening will include local classic rockers and lawn games. Wine and food from food trucks available for purchase.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring money for drink and food
Native American Arts Fair
Tohono O’odham, Yaqui, Hopi and other Native American artists will show and sell their creations. Talk and shop with basket makers, painters, gourd artists, carvers, traditional clothing makers and jewelry makers.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W Mission Lane
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Sonoran Glass Art Show
Explore local, national and international vendors at Sonoran Glass School. The show features art glass beads, jewelry, sculptures, supplies, and more during Tucson's gem show.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Flashlight Night at the International Wildlife Museum
When the lights go out and the doors close, everything in the museum seems to come to life. Bring your flashlights and explore the museum in the dark. Encounter live reptiles and insects, watch fun movies and make crafts.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10 adults, $5 ages 4-12 and ages 3 and under are free. Museum members are free.
Family Day at Tucson Museum of Art
Join the museum for the opening celebration of the new exhibition "The Place Where Clouds Are Formed," which combines poetry by Ofelia Zepeda, critical text by Martín Zícari, and photography by Gareth Smit to investigate the intersection of religion, migration, and community in the Sonoran Desert — more specifically in the original territories of the Tohono O’odham.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Storytellers: Love & Heartbreak
Dating in the digital age can be exhausting, exhilarating and downright crazy. Join the Arizona Daily Star and #ThisIsTucson for an evening of live storytelling as we hear community members share stories about heartbreak, true love and everything in between.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12
Carnival of Fire
Celebrate all things fiery with a block-party style carnival. Festivities will take place inside and outside the DMC shop. Don't miss out on blacksmith tryouts, live interactive art welding, axe throwing, live bands, fire dancers, fire spinners, charcoal face painting for kids, food trucks, metal art exhibition, raffles, prizes and shopping.
Where: Desert Metal Craft, 544 E. 24th St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, tickets can be purchased for select activities
Open Studios Under the Full Moon
Wander the village, meet the resident artists and tour working art studios and galleries. Live music will be performed on stage by Roadhouse Band.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Third Annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival
This family-friendly event brings together the Tucson community for a day of fun and bead-stringing. Enjoy a festival with exhibitors featuring unique items and wearable art for sale, Beads of Courage signature bead-stringing activities, and live music from Tucson musicians.
Where: Beads of Courage, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd., Suite J
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: $15 and up
Lock Your Love on the Avenue
Every time you purchase an item from a participating shop or buy a lock from one of the nonprofit groups set up by the Lock Your Love Sculptures, you’ll receive a sticker for a valentine card. Get three stickers and you could be on your way to win a wonderful prize!
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. Ninth St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-6 p.m.
Cost: There will be seven nonprofit organizations stationed along Fourth Avenue selling locks for $5.
2nd Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Studio Night: Paint Edition
Have fun and paint unique and creative pieces at Bookmans. You can join the themed painting project or feel free to let your creative juices flowing and do something completely original.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your creativity
Valentine's Day Weekend at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Shop at the swap with your sweetheart at Tanque Verde Swap Meet. The ticket booth will be handing out valentine candy — while supplies last.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson H.O.G. Chapter Chili Cook-off
Sample and vote for your favorite chili recipes in categories including people's choice, spiciest, most kid-friendly, best beef, best chicken and best vegetarian. Enter your favorite pot of chili, or come by to taste and judge!
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N. Interstate 10 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crawfish Boil
Help celebrate Arizona Beer Week by cracking open some crawfish and enjoying some Cajun food.
Where: Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Cost: Call 520-777-9456 for details.
Kino Gem and Mineral Show
Shop over 200 vendors from around the world at this gem and mineral show. Browse through a selection of gems, minerals, fossils, beads and finished jewelry. Free parking, free shuttle and a food court.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Through Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food
Artisan Market at Catalyst
Shop with local artisans, makers and craftspeople selling handmade goods at the Catalyst in the Tucson Mall.
Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Kids 🎈
Art after Dark
Learn about the art of mariachi with the talented kids from White Elementary School Mariachi Toritos. These young musicians will offer interactive performances while you dance and sing along.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening: "Maleficent"
"Hello, beastie." Watch the enchanted tale of sleeping beauty and Maleficent at The Loft Cinema. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10-11:50 a.m.
Cost: Free
Stay and Play Group
Have fun with your little tots at this play group that includes exploration time, parent-child activities, circle time, and parenting support and education for families and caregivers with children ages birth to five years old.
Where: Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, infants and kids ages 2-5
BFF 💃
Beer and Bacon Feast
Enjoy three different styles of beer, paired with spicy and savory bacon.
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Flight pairing of three 1912 beers, and three bacon strips for $15.
Gem Show Trunk Show
Shop for shimmering gems and minerals at this event. The Mercado San Agustin is inviting jewelers and special guests to meet the talent behind the treasure.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
History of Us: Free Yoga
Join Black Renaissance at Hotel Congress for Free Yoga Sundays every Sunday in February!
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St.
When: Sunday, February 9, 16, 23, 11–11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat
Pre-Valentines Tucson Singles Party at Brother Johns
Every woman gets a padlock. Every man gets a key. Your goal is to match the right key with the right padlock. Every time you unlock you get a ticket that enters you into the drawing to win great prizes from the party sponsors.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $22