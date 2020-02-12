Check out fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with shows, wine, chocolate-serving firefighters, freebies, a ton of shopping and more!
Everyone 🎉
66th Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Discover and buy treasures from all over the world. About 250 vendors with gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you and your wallet.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Feb. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $13, kids under 14 are free.
Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival
Visit Steam Pump Ranch and enjoy 25 of Arizona’s finest vineyards, wineries, live music, food trucks, artists and more.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $25
Blossom Into Spring Camp at the Children's Museum Tucson (Sponsored)
At the Children's Museum Tucson Blossom Into Spring Camp, kids ages 4-7 will learn about different types of flowers and plants and the insects that help pollinate them. Find out about our animal friends who have been hibernating and are starting to wake up.
Camp includes structured time as well as free play in the museum. On Monday, camp kiddos get the run of the museum, as the museum is closed to the public.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Monday-Friday, March 16-20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $155 non-members and $125 members. Register here, 15 spaces available.
Find more information here.
Fourth Avenue White Elephant sale
Get your totes ready for a big event off Fourth Ave. Shop rummage, vintage and handmade art. All proceeds benefit the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.
Where: 311 E. Seventh St. (inside and outside the parking lot near Fourth Avenue)
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend but bring money for shopping
Cover Dog Search 2020
The winning dog will receive an additional professional photo shoot and a story written about them in an upcoming issue of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine.
Get a gorgeous photo of the dog you love at La Encantada's Restaurant Circle and visit with local pet vendors. This year's backdrop will be Valentine's themed.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 and up
2020 Parade of Homes (Sponsored)
Parade of Homes, hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, is a showcase of new homes throughout Tucson and the surrounding communities. This self-guided tour of 34 subdivisions features 85 homes from seven builders.
Reserve your FREE tickets today, and visit FeelsLikeHomeTucson.com to be entered into a drawing for great prizes. Tickets are required to tour homes.
When: Feb. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Go to FeelsLikeHomeTucson.com to find the map of homes
Cost: Free
Heartbreaker's Pachanga
Take it easy on Valentine's Day and enjoy rooftop views, smooth jazz and drink specials on a heated rooftop.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend but bring money for drinks
This is Tucson School & Camp Fair
Meet with more than 60 local summer camps and schools, and explore all the opportunities available to enrich your child's education and keep them busy and happy this summer.
Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Valentine's Day: Special Planetarium Shows
Flandrau is featuring a special Valentine’s Day show called "Lovers in the Sky." This show tells timeless tales of love that are immortalized in the constellations. Plus watch two screenings of "Laser Beatles" with a laser lights music show and classic songs from the Fab Four.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $16 for adults, $12 ages 4-17, "Lovers In the Sky" is $3 more
2020 Tucson Rodeo
Western heritage and tradition meet extreme sport at La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, Tucson Rodeo. Don't miss the non-stop action with barrel racing, bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 15-23. Full schedule here.
Cost: $16 and up
Family SCIFest at Children's Museum
Enjoy a day of demos, exhibits and hands-on experiments at the Children’s Museum. Family SCIFest encourages kids and parents to explore STEM in our daily lives and find the science that is all around us. Families can visit activities throughout the museum and courtyard, as well as on the lawn along Sixth Avenue.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission will be free all day
African Art Village
Part of the gem shows, the African Art Village consists of approximately 125 African exhibitors, from various countries in Africa, showcasing masks, beads, statues, mud clothes, fabrics, shea butter, African foods and many other items.
Where: MSA Annex area, 279 S. Linda Ave.
When: Through Feb. 16, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Kino Gem and Mineral Show
Shop with over 200 vendors from around the world at the gem and mineral show. Browse through a selection of gems, minerals, fossils, beads and finished jewelry. Free Parking, free shuttle and a food court.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Through Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food
22nd Street Gem Show
Visit one of Tucson's most-attended gem show with over 300 vendors offering a beautiful display of minerals, gems, fossils, dinosaurs, meteorites, jewelry, beads and art.
Where: 600 W. 22nd St.
When: Through Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, $5 on-site parking
Asian Lantern Festival
Reid Park Zoo is partnering with Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc., the University of Arizona’s Confucius Institute, and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring you another fabulous year of more than 400 colorful, interactive, customized lanterns to Southern Arizona. This event will transport you across the world with entertainment, food and culture.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Feb. 13 thru March 29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free.
Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea
Wander a market filled with vendors selling locally-grown farm produce, handcrafted jewelry and artwork.
Where: Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring your bags for shopping
VintagePalooza
Shop a wide variety of vintage vendors while listening live music. While you're there, stop by the Buffalo Trading Post for vintage clothing, jewelry, housewares and more.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop
Broken Pot Planter Class
Learn how to use broken pot pieces to build an innovative garden planter. Bring in a broken pot if you got it or get creative with some of the pieces at the nursery.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, the nursery will be open if you need to buy additional supplies
Third Sunday Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money if you want to shop
Besties 💃
Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines
Celebrate Valentine's Day supporting firefighters and law enforcement by drinking wine paired with chocolates. The male calendar models from the fire department and members of law enforcement will be serving you delicious chocolates to go with a full frosty flight.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita, AZ
When: Saturday. Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $20, includes a souvenir glass, six wine tastings, and chocolate paired with each tasting.
Pretty in Pink: '80s Prom Party!
Join a Pretty In Pink themed prom party the day after Valentine's Day. The prom party will have two projectors with music videos, free Pretty in Pink buttons, selfie photo booth and themed drinks. So, wear your best '80s prom attire and hit the dance floor!
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday at 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $5, ages 21 and up
All You Need is Love
Spend your Valentine's at The Maverick! Enjoy live music, beer, jello shots, chocolate covered strawberries, champagne, red velvet, Love Potion Number 9 shots and giveaways.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $5 at the door and bring extra money for fun drinks and activities
Yoga and Mimosas
Flow to Maynard's patio for a one hour yoga class and 30-minute mediation. After your all relaxed, grab a complimentary mimosa!
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: $10
Movie on the Lawn: "The Princess Bride"
Scale the cliffs of insanity with Buttercup and Dread Pirate Roberts for a free outdoor movie. The movie starts at sundown and heaters will be on site.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring lawn chairs or blankets to stay warm.
Music at Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa
Take a date for scenic view of the Sonoran Desert and a free night of music with Jacob Acosta.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, drinks available for purchase
Kids 🎈
Parents Night Out at Code Ninjas
You deserve a night on the town. Kids get to play games, assemble puzzles, build robotics and more.
Where: Code Ninjas, 1773 E. Prince Road
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: $29, ages 7-14
Kids Valentines Dance Party
Join the MSA Annex for dancing, campfires, s’mores and tons of fun.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 per child
"Zombies 2" event at Tucson Premium Outlets
Families will be able to participate in a variety of activities like crafting their own zombie sling bag, an exclusive photo opportunity and giveaways. The fun starts near Market Hall.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, this event does not include live character appearances
Parents' Night Out at My Gym
My Gym's Parents' Night Out gives our parents the opportunity to take a well-deserved break. While you're out your kids will stay busy with fun games, rides, activities and more. Pizza and a water bottle will be included with your kid's visit too!
Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $40