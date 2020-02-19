Check out fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with festivals, concerts, beer, Mardi Gras, freebies, fitness, art and RODEO FUN!
2020 Tucson Rodeo
Western heritage and traditions meet extreme sports at La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo. Don't miss the non-stop action with bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and more.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Feb. 15-23
Cost: $16 and up
2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade
The largest non-motorized parade in the U.S. is in its 95th year.
Where: Parade route begins on Ajo Highway just east of Park Avenue, east to Park Avenue, then south on Park to Irvington Road, west on Irvington to Sixth Avenue and north on Sixth to the north end of the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
When: Feb. 20, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free, parking at the rodeo grounds is $7.
Travel back in time at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium (Sponsored)
Flandrau’s new Puzzling the Past: Fossils, Minerals, and Meteorites exhibit explores the story of our planet’s geologic history, from the dawn of life to the rise and fall of the dinosaurs. See a giant T-Rex skull, trilobites galore, and dazzling gems and minerals. As you tour through time, you can also test your wits with their hands-on puzzles.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
When: Exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 21
BICAS Bike Repair Demo and Dragoon Tap Takeover
It's a beer and gear event! Try four great beers from Dragoon on tap and learn how to fix your flat tire on your bicycle.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty beer
Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center
Check out the new visitors center featuring a mini theater and exhibits that include information about Pima County's culture, arts, food, water, nature, recreation, innovation and more. Even if the information is familiar to you, it's fun to see our region's culture and history reflected back in colorful displays and fancy touch screens.
Where: Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center, 115 N. Church Ave.
When: Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Run for fun at the Purim Run (Sponsored)
Get silly at the J’s second annual Costume Fun Run in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Purim! 1K/5K/10K routes. Free for kids 6 and under with a registered parent. Costumes encouraged!
Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, March 1, 7:30 a.m.
Cost: Register here, $40 before the event and $45 the day of the event.
Folk music at Jácome Plaza
Have lunch with a friend downtown and listen to musical performances by local artists.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 21, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Black Renaissance: Silent Disco
Local creative groups Black Renaissance, MOCA Tucson, and Creative Collabs come together for Black History Month to celebrate black women with a Silent Disco featuring live DJs, art installations, a pop-up art show, food and drinks.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Disney Themed Trivia
Test your knowledge on all things Disney at Topgolf. Winners will receive Topgolf gift cards and bragging rights.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Drive
When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rescue Me Tucson Yappy Meower
Step into a feline version of the "Sixteen Candles" love story at Dove Mountain Brewery. Meet kitties My Valentine and Claire! These two purr-fectly precious cats are looking for a fur-ever home, and S.A.F.E.(Saving Animals From Euthanasia) will be hosting a raffle to help other homeless fur-babies.
Where: Dove Mountain Brewing Company, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks, raffles and maybe a new fur-baby to bring home
Summit Hut's Annual Swap Meet
Do you have any outdoor gear cluttering up your closets, garages or gear rooms? Summit Hut will be selling used outdoor gear and you should too! Tables will be set up in the parking lot— first come first serve.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
The Cat Video Fest
The all-new, 2020 edition of The Cat Video Fest is coming! Join your fellow cat fans for some major feline fun with a dive into this purr-fectly hilarious collection of kooky kitty videos on the big screen. You'll also be raising money for local cats in need. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary and HOPE Animal Shelter.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $8-$10
Santa Cruz River Walk
Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. All ages welcome.
Where: Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 10:30 to noon
Cost: Kids and adult members are free, non-members are $5. Online registration required.
Asian Lantern Festival
Reid Park Zoo is partnering with Tianyu Arts and Culture Inc., the University of Arizona’s Confucius Institute, and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring you another fabulous year of more than 400 colorful, interactive, customized lanterns to Southern Arizona. This event will transport you across the world with entertainment, food and culture.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Thursday through Sunday until March 1 and then nightly March 5-29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free.
Women's Run Series
Spread your wings and join a half-marathon, 10K, 5K or Butterfly Dash at Steam Pump Ranch. It's a great place to run, walk or gather together at the finish line.
The Butterfly Dash for kids includes a half-mile, untimed run, which includes an event shirt, finisher's medal, bib, drawstring bag and a butterfly Mylar balloon.
🏅 Swag skinny: All participants will receive their choice of a hoodie, short sleeve shirt or racerback tank.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40 and up
TMC Sunrise at Old Tucson Trail Run
This 4-mile route includes dirt roads, horse trails and the dusty main street of historic Old Tucson Studios. The 1-Miler is not very technical and loads of fun for walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities.
You also get free admission for the day to Old Tucson Studios and the International Wildlife Museum.
🏅 Swag skinny: Race medal for first 800 registrants and race event shirt for first 800 registrants
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: $50
Mardi Gras Festival
Celebrate with musicians, boiled crawfish, Cajun food, a Bourbon Street balcony experience, a mini-parade and a New Orleans mausoleum tour.
Where: 1102 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but attractions are ticketed
Quilt Fiesta
Tuck, fold and stitch! Join the Tucson Quilters Guild for an awesome weekend of everything quilts.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Feb 21-23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $10-$20
Preschool Storytime with Rodeo Horses
Bring your kids to the library for some fun stories and a chance to pet miniature horses and a Clydesdale.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road.
When: Friday, Feb. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-5
Open House at Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum
Enjoy toy train fun for all ages. Check out nine changing and improved layouts, including a new play layout for the little kids. Don't forget the outdoor depot for a ride on the train, which will be running, weather permitting.
Where: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
9 Queens Rodeo Daze Free Chess Tournament
The Valencia Library and 9 Queens invite all ages to participate in this free, non-rated tournament. Tournament consists of three games with three levels.
Where: Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road
When: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Baby and Me Stroller Workout
Ready, set, stroll! Complete a 35-minute, total body workout that will help regain strength, confidence and restore core muscles. After your workout, chat with other parents while babies play. You're welcome to bring your own snacks and drinks.
Where: Himmel Park
When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your stroller and mat.
Rodeo Days Storytime
Take your little cowboys and cowgirls to storytime at Barnes and Noble to celebrate rodeo weekend.
Where: Barnes and Noble, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Zumba on the Rooftop
Bring your bestie and your sassy self to an hour of Zumba and downtown views. The lounge will have heaters on for the class and food and drinks are available for purchase downstairs.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $8, cash only
Yoga with Cats
Stretch and claw your way to the mat at El Jefe Cat Lounge. At this event you can pose with rescued kitties from Hermitage Cat Shelter in a relaxing, clean environment. Bring your mat or rent one from the lounge. Cat treats are available for purchase too!
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $17
History of Us: Free Yoga Sundays
Join Black Renaissance at Hotel Congress for Free Yoga Sundays every Sunday in February!
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 11–11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat. Space is limited so RSVP.
Cookies and Cocktails
Enjoy cookie cocktails created from Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and Lemon-Ups at Brother John's! There will also be some beer and wine options and Girl Scouts will be on site selling boxes, too.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty pairings and cookies
Yoga at Sumits Yoga
Join Sumits Yoga for a complimentary Hot 80 yoga class. Bring a water, mat and towel!
Where: Sumits Yoga, 4951 E. Grant Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 10-11:20 a.m.
Cost: Free
Pure Barre Pop-Up Class
Join a fitness pop-up class at Caps and Corks this weekend! After class, kick back with a draft beer and mingle with your barre buddies. Remember to bring a yoga mat and bottle of water.
Where: Caps and Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10, cash only