Jurassic Quest 

Thump, thump, thump! Get ready for a roaring good time with more than 80 dinosaurs at the fairgrounds. Check out a 24-foot Carnotaurus, ridable dinosaurs, walking Dilophosaurus and Herrerasaurus, fossil digs, paleontology/fossil stations, dino petting zoo, dino scooters, science stations, dinosaur bounce houses, bungee pulls, crafts, face painting, green screen photography, dinosaur jeopardy and more.

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

When: Jan. 25-27

Friday, Jan. 25, 3-8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 26-27, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $22-36, plus $5 for parking.

More information here

Find some Girl Scout cookies this weekend

Cookie season is here and when you buy a box of delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you help power new, unique, and amazing experiences for every awesome girl in your community who sells these purpose-filled treats — SWEET! The proceeds stay local and are reinvested in girls. Find cookies here.

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

Discover and buy treasures from over 4,000 trade companies from all over the world. Gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you and your wallet.

Shows starting in January

Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, Norcross-Madagascar Gallery, 201 W. Lester St., Jan. 21 to Feb. 22.

Granada Gallery, Granada Gallery House338 N. Granada Ave., Jan. 24 to Feb. 16.

Executive Inn Fossil, Mineral & Gems Show, Fortuna Inn Suites, 333 W. Drachman, Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.

American Indian Arts Exposition, Quality Inn, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Jan. 27 to Feb. 10.

Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, Wholesale Warehouse Building, 1500 E. Apache Park Place, Jan. 27 to Feb. 17.

1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, Sun Gemstone, LLC, 1801 N. Oracle Road, Jan. 28 to Feb. 18.

1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, Top-Gem Minerals buildings, 1835 - 1893 N. 11th Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 17.

Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool & Supply Show, Kent’s Tools, 2745 N. First Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 18.

22nd Street Show, 22nd Street Show, 600 W. 22nd St., Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.

JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show Tucson Expo Center3750 E. Irvington Rd., Jan. 31 to Feb., 11.

Kino Gem & Mineral Show, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.

Gem & Jewelry Show on Grant, Grand Luxe Hotel (formerly Grant Inn), 1365 W. Grant Road, Jan. 31 to Feb. 12.

Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show, The Warehouse on North Main (formerly the Samora Minerals warehouse), 707 N. Main Ave., Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.

Just Between Friends Spring Sale

JBF is features a huge collection of used clothing and other items. You can buy clothes, shoes, toys, books, movies, games, puzzles, infant gear, outdoor play equipment, furniture, maternity items and more at a discounted price. It's like buying from 100 of your best Tucson friends. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Jan. 24-26

Thursday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: 0-$2

Thursday, Jan. 24, $2 per person

Friday, Jan. 25, free admission

Saturday, Jan. 26, free admission

Saturday is half price day. Most items will be 50 percent off.

More information here

Tucson Flea at Owl's Club

Take a friend and shop vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles. 

Where: The Owl's Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.

More information here

Zoppé Family Circus

By popular demand, the circus will be staying in Tucson one more weekend. See the exciting tricks and events this year under the big top. This much-loved annual event wows kids and adults alike with its old-world charm.

Where: Mercado San Agustin Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: 

Kids Show:

Friday, Jan. 25, 10-11 a.m.

Regular Showing:

Friday Jan 25, 7 p.m.

Saturday Jan 26, 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

Sunday Jan 27, 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 kids show on Friday and $20-$40 for regular show, get tickets here

Morning at the Museum

Wake up with the Desert Museum at their first coffee and tea event. Sip and eat some delicious local coffee, tea, sweet snacks and jam. Music by the Jacob Acosta Band, do some coffee crafts and visit with the animals. Bloody Marys, mimosas and Irish coffees will also be available at the cash bar.

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $15-$32 for adults, kids under 2 are free, get your tickets here

More information here

Tarot Reading at Bookmans

Instead of looking into a crystal ball, take a chance at the cards. Bookmans will have a tarot reader at the event ready to tell your fortune. 

Where: Bookmans Northwest, 3733 W. Ina Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Legos at Nanini 

It's Lego time! Build, stack and create with fellow Lego fans this weekend. Legos are supplied by the library and all ages are welcome to attend. 

Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Rd. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here.

The Switch at The Hut

Laugh your socks off at The Hut with a little twist. Each month comedians climb the stage and make up jokes on the spot with topics texted in by you and the audience. 

Where: The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Monday, Jan. 28, 8-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

TucsonComedy.com Presents

Enjoy a night of laughs and improv performed upstairs at Gentle Ben's. Food and drinks will be  available for purchase. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. seating is first come first serve.

Where: Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 8-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5

More information here

BFF and Beer Events🍻

Bacon and Brew Crawl

Can you smell the bacon! Head downtown and double fist some bacon treats and beer. Crawlers will head to The Wreck, The Warehouse and then back to Maloney's. 

Where: Maloney's,  213 N. Fourth Ave. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m.

Cost: $12-$40, ages 21 and up.  

More information here

Desert Window at Creative Juice

Get step-by-step instructions on your own prickly work of art while you sip some wine. 

Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2-4:30 p.m.

Cost: $35, get your tickets here

More information here

Barre and Brews

Join a yoga/pilate fitness pop-up class at Caps and Corks. The class includes one draft beer or a glass of wine. Remember to bring your yoga mat, water and towel to the class. 

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: $10, cash only. 

More information here

Ladies Night at Catalina Brewing Company

Take your girlfriends for a night out in Marana this weekend. Enjoy a free 30-minute Zumba class, live music and all drinks and food half price.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for discounted food and beer.   

More information here. 

Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company Beer Fun Run

Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at noon and the run starts at 12:30 p.m. 

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin, Ste. 160

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 12-1 p.m.

Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at BBH and $1 off at CBC.

More information here

History on Tap at Arizona History Museum

Visit this third annual event, where history meets beer. Learn the history and origins of the hoppy beverage, while you drink a beer or two. Your ticket gets you 10 tasting tickets, souvenir mug and museum admission.

Where: Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26. 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $20-$40, get your tickets here

More information here.  

Tattoo Pop-up Party

Get a professional and permanent "hand-poke tattoo" by Marigold ART Studio at The Ninth House. Choose from the custom flash sheet drawn for The Ninth House, or discuss a small custom design for $5 more. While you wait you can also receive an astrology reading.

Where: Saturday, Jan. 26, noon to 6 p.m.

When: The Ninth House, 236 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $40-$45

More information here

Terrariums and Mimosas

Sit back and relax while you plant and drink complimentary mimosas.

You get to choose from glass bowls, fish bowls, cloches and more for your terrarium.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Sunday, Jan. 27, noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: Cost of supplies, starting at $9.99 for bowls and succulents starting at $2.99. 

More information here

Movies 🍿

Outdoor Screening at Old Tucson

Put on your boots to see a western classic, Tombstone. This screening will take place outdoors, remember to  bring your own seating. Bleacher seating will also be available.

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 6-8:20 p.m.

Cost: $3-$5, get tickets here

More information here

Sky Bar Cinema

To celebrate this month's lunar eclipse, Sky Bar will be showing moon-themed films all month. This weekend they're showing Apollo 18. Telescope viewing will be set up on our patio from 7-10 p.m. for night viewing. 

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and free popcorn.

More information here

