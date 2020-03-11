Check out fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with festivals, concerts, beer, freebies, art shows and lots of SHOPPING.
Editors note: We are carefully checking events to make sure they are still being held but be sure to use the "more info here" link to check the status of events before you go!
Everyone 🎉
Wizarding Out West
Celebrate all things wizarding at Trail Dust Town! Enjoy photo ops, a magical train ride, petting zoo, butterbeer, themed foods, a wizard alley of vendors, a sorting hat, potion classes and more.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, March 15, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: $12 per person wristband, food is available for purchase
World's Best Book Swap
Do you need a new book in your life but are out of shelf room? Well, swap a old book with a new one and then relax with a refreshing mimosa.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring a book for swapping. Mimosas are available for purchase.
Shop with local artists at the Tucson Museum of Art's Spring Artisan Market (Sponsored)
The Tucson Museum of Art's Spring Artisan Market features over 100 unique and local artists and artisans with crafts, original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items.
Local food trucks including Geronimo’s Revenge, Substance Diner, Molecular Munchies and DC Jumbie will be set up around the TMA campus during the market. Rad Dad Coffee and the TMA bar will be in the museum lobby and Cafe a la C’Art will be open all day serving breakfast and lunch, drinks, and pastries and desserts baked in-house daily.
Admission to museum galleries is free for the duration of the market.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 200 W. Alameda St.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dirty T Flea and Punk Rock Market
When + Where Co. is hosting a punk inspired market event. There will be food trucks, live music, vendors, live demos and more.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.
When: Friday-Saturday, March 14-15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Pixar Trivia Night
It's Pixar Trivia Night at Casa Marana! Test your knowledge of your Pixar favorites and win some fun prizes at this animated event.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Ste. 191
When: Thursday, March 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty treats
Explore science, art and imagination at Children's Museum Tucson summer camps (Sponsored)
Help your kids spend their summer exploring at Children's Museum Tucson summer camps. Camps topics include: KidzArt Let's Party; Creature Feature; Sonoran Glass Camp; Lego camps; Getting Fizzy With It; Out of This World; Our Icky Insides; Board Game Camp; and Maze Makers.
Where: All summer camps are held at the downtown location, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: June-July
Find more information and register here.
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Enjoy live music, shop antique craft vendors, tour the Pusch House, crafts in the garden, Archaeology Southwest demos and stroll through the farmer's market.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
The event will include kids activities, beer garden, local vendors, marching bands, interactive games, and live music featuring Katie's Randy Cat.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit a market with flowing fountains, hummingbirds, rose gardens and vendors. Shop with local artists, crafters and creators. After shopping, relax in the patio, listen to live music and grab some lunch!
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
The 17th Annual Rails in the Garden Tour
Visit some or all of the nine garden railroads throughout the Tucson area on a self-guided tour.
Map of the tour here.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 14-15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cat Bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Bingo! Join an hour of cat bingo and win prizes at the lounge. Afterward, play and spend time with the purring pretty kitties.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave. Ste. 141
When: Friday, March 13, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $10
2nd Annual Rillito Wild Weinie Run
The weiner dogs are back for the second annual Rillito Wild Weinie Run! You can either watch the fun run or you can enter your short-legged pup. Runners must be between 2 to 9 years old.
Where: Historic Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, March 14, 12:30-6 p.m.
Cost: $5-$10
St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans
Join the fourth annual St. Patrick's Day bash at Arizona Beer House. Enjoy Celtic beer, food, raffle prizes and more family fun.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, March 14, noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for activities and tasty treats
Walk with a Doc
Natalie Hua, doctor of podiatric medicine, from Tucson Orthopedic Institute will lead a walk with a doc event this week. She will discuss achilles tendinitis. Walkers can sign in at the ramada east of Swan bridge on the south bank north of Camp Lowell.
Where: Rillito River Park
When: Saturday, March 14, 8-9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Goat Yoga
Baa! Stretch out your hooves for a yoga event at Sumits Yoga. Bring a mat and water!
Where: Sumits Yoga, 4951 E. Grant Road
When: Sunday, March 15, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: $20
Mutts and Muscle Car Show
This show is open to all makes and models and offers awards for the Top 10 and "Best of Show." Listen to live music and stroll through these powerful beauties.
Where: Copper Mine Brewing Co., 3455 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but $10 if you want to show your muscle car
Marana Cape Chase: Adaptive Fun Run
Use your super powers to defeat the course full of villainous obstacles. This unique program, allows young athletes with disabilities to travel a race course side-by-side with their able bodied peers and experience up to eight sensory obstacles along the way. The first 200 teens get a cape to help them fly to the finish line.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 8-12:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 if you register by March 13; $25 day of event.
Healthy Pregnancy Class
Cruise over to The Core to receive guidance and health advice for expectant mothers. This class will have information about nutrition, exercise, fetal development, physical changes and emotional changes for mothers-to-be.
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, March 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, remember to register
Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival
This two-day festival features up to 65 artists and exhibitors, live performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring money for food
Marana Rotary's Tour de Cookie
Bicyclists will ride a casual 30-mile loop while 12 community organizations will hand out cookies along the way.
Where: Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $40
Arizona Distance Classic Half Marathon
The Arizona Distance Classic Half Marathon will allow runners and walkers to experience the exhilaration of running in the foothills of the gorgeous Santa Catalina Mountains.
Where: Parking for all event participants will be located in the west lots at Ventana Medical Systems, 1910 Innovation Park Drive in Oro Valley, located right at the event start/finish area.
When: Sunday, March 15, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: Starts at $40
Tucson Shamrock Half/10K/5K
It's time for some shamrock shenanigans! The course will take you on trails (all asphalt and concrete), starting and ending at Silverbell Park. All participants get a event medal, shirt and an award ceremony.
🏅 Swag skinny: Custom event medal, choice of custom event dri-fit racerback tank or tech short sleeve shirt for all participants. New for 2020 —option to choose "no shirt" and get $5 off your registration
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $30-$70
Kids 🎈
Kids Storytime
Make some friends during storytime featuring "Pete the Cat: Great Leprechaun Chase" by James Dean.
Where: Barnes & Noble at the Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Baby and Me Stroller Workout
Ready, set, stroll! Complete a 35-minute, total body workout that will help regain strength, confidence and restore core muscles. After your workout, chat with other parents while babies play. You're welcome to bring your own snacks and drinks.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Thursday, March 13, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your stroller and mat.
Storytime with Paddington at UA Book Store
Paddington is at the UA Bookstore! Kids get to listen to a delightful story about Paddington and Friends. Afterward, visit with Paddington and get some really cute selfies.
Where: University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
When: March 14, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Art after Dark
The crew from Live Theatre Workshop is headed to the Children's Museum Tucson. Start with paper-plate self portraits, a special performance, selfies and then explore the exhibits.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 14, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃
Stepping Stone Paver Workshop
The class includes all the materials you need. Bring your friends or kids to help create or inspire your gardening masterpiece.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $30 for one stepping stone or make two for $50.
Pleiades Dance Concert in the Park
Spend an evening of dance under the stars. This concert features artists who represent contemporary dance today — both regionally and as part of the national landscape.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, March 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Live music at The Parish
The Fourth Street StringBand will be playing live Friday night to kick-off your weekend.
Where: The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, March 13, 9 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money fro tasty bites and drinks from The Parish.
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend for a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, March 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $7, includes a pint