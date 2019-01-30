Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Discover and buy treasures from over 4,000 trade companies from all over the world. Gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you (and your wallet).
Shows
Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, Norcross-Madagascar Gallery, 201 W. Lester St., Jan. 21 to Feb. 22.
Granada Gallery, Granada Gallery House, 338 N. Granada Ave., Jan. 24 to Feb. 16.
Executive Inn Fossil, Mineral & Gems Show, Fortuna Inn Suites, 333 W. Drachman, Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.
American Indian Arts Exposition, Quality Inn, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Jan. 27 to Feb. 10.
Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, Wholesale Warehouse Building, 1500 E. Apache Park Place, Jan. 27 to Feb. 17.
1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, Sun Gemstone, LLC, 1801 N. Oracle Road, Jan. 28 to Feb. 18.
1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, Top-Gem Minerals buildings, 1835 - 1893 N. 11th Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 17.
Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool & Supply Show, Kent’s Tools, 2745 N. First Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 18.
22nd Street Show, 22nd Street Show, 600 W. 22nd St., Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd., Jan. 31 to Feb., 11.
Kino Gem & Mineral Show, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
Gem & Jewelry Show on Grant, Grand Luxe Hotel (formerly Grant Inn), 1365 W. Grant Road, Jan. 31 to Feb. 12.
Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show, The Warehouse on North Main (formerly the Samora Minerals warehouse), 707 N. Main Ave., Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.
Sonoran Glass Art Show
Check out Tucson's only all glass art and supply show. The show features lamp-worked beads, jewelry, glass art tools and supplies and don't forget to check out some classes while you're there.
Where: 633 W. 18th St.
When:
Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Gem Show Trunk Show
Shop more than 12 different vendors and fill your home with shimmering gems and minerals. The Mercado San Agustin and Territory Magazine are inviting jewelers and other special guests for an opportunity to meet the talent behind the treasure.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, February 2, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for gems.
Tucson Parks and Recreation's first ever Super Sprint Triathlon (Sponsored)
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting its first ever Super Sprint Triathlon for participants ages 12 and older. This non-competitive, family-friendly sprint triathlon will consist of a 350-yard swim, 6-mile bicycle ride, and a 1.5-mile run. There will be vendors and entertainment throughout the event.
When: Sunday, March 3, register by Feb. 25
Where: William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive; William M. Clements Pool; Lincoln Regional Park
Cost: $35 per person, deadline to register is Feb. 25. Swag bag and t-shirt included with registration. Participants ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign release waiver.
More info: Register online here, or call 520-791-4877
Valentine's Day💘
Craft Collaborative and Galentine's Day at Creative Tribe
Bring your own project to work on, meet new people, try a new medium or just take a little time to get creative. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event is free and potluck style. Bring your favorite pink, red or white treat!
Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Heart Candy Box at Home Depot
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. Kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, while supplies last.
Vintage Wooden Sign Workshop
Sip, learn and create with the Creative Juice crew. This workshop will give you the tools to create a memorable sign to hang on your door or to give your valentine.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste 160
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $29, get your tickets here.
Flirty Flow: Find Your Pole Flow in Stilettos
Get a real workout and wrap yourself around a pole with a little sass. Kinetic Arts instructors will show you how to move smoothly, slowly and seamlessly between moves for your pole dance.
Where: Kinetic Arts Tucson, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Thursdays, Feb. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 and up. Ages 18 and up only.
For more information click here.
Valentine's Day Screening: When Harry Met Sally
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of the greatest romantic comedies of all-time. Share your best, romantic, relationship story and you could win a Valentine’s prize.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Everyone 🎉
Asian Lantern Festival
Reid Park Zoo is teaming up with the Confucius Institute at the University of Arizona, Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. and Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring more than 40 amazing lantern displays, authentic Asian cuisine, customized lantern displays, Chinese name writing, calligraphy, painting, music, crafts more to Tucson.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Every day, Feb. 2 to March 23, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free. Members get $2 off.
SAVOR Southern Arizona Food & Wine Festival
Indulge your taste buds at the 6th Annual SAVOR Southern Arizona Food & Wine Festival. This event features 65 chefs, wineries, breweries, local foods and restaurant tastings.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $10-$79, get your tickets here.
Stilt Walkers Weekend
Grab some stilts and get high in the sky with the Tucson Circus Arts team. You will learn coordination, core strength, acrobatic stilt skills and strength building.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2-3, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20
2nd Annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival
Enjoy a free, family-friendly, daylong festival. The festival features live music, craft beer, food trucks, vendor booths, make-and-take bead stringing projects, shopping and more.
Where: Beads of Courage, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd. Ste. J
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, noon to 9 p.m.
Cost: $25-$50
2nd Annual Run to Rescue
This fun 5K challenge will be held at the training academy for Southern Arizona police and firefighters. This run/walk is a mix of running and fitness challenges. There will be music, vendors, prizes, raffles and static displays from first responder departments.
Where: PCSD Training Center, 1250 W. Silverlake
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 7 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20
Seed Library's Seventh Birthday Seed and Plant Shindig
Bring your seeds and plants to swap and the librarians will help your kids craft a paper pot to plant their seeds. The Bean Tree Farm and Arizona Homemade Artisans will be demonstrating some delicious uses for native desert plants too.
Where: Seed Library of Pima County Public Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tiger's Eye: Live at the Kat Club
Enjoy the gem show KAT-club style. Get ready for some aerial arts, a dance showcase, a visual-arts opening, live music, food and beverages. Friends and family are welcome to get dressed in their favorite animal attire for the event.
Where: Kinetic Arts, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $5-$12
Summer Camp Fair
Find the perfect summer camp for your family at this one-stop event that brings together Tucson's best summer camp organizations with parents and kids.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Storytellers: Pivot
From starting a new job to navigating life's tough decisions, join us for a live night of storytelling centered around the times in life when we've had to pivot.
Where: Rail Yard, 610 S. Park Ave.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $10 general audience, $8 student.
94th Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade
Get up early to grab a spot for the best rodeo parade in the country. The route begins on Ajo Highway and ends at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum 4823 S 6th Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Free except for grand stand seating.
Kids🎈
Free first Saturday February Campfire Sing-along
Old fashioned fun singing songs suitable for the whole family around a campfire. Bring a blanket to sit on, your acoustic instruments and a big smile.
Marshmallows available for roasting.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Flashlight Night at International Wildlife Museum
Take your friends and family for a treat with some after-dark discovery. Bring your flashlights and encounter some live reptiles and insects, watch fun movies and make glow-in-the-dark crafts.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $10, $5 ages 4-12, ages 3 and under are free.
Family Sci-Fest at the Children's Museum
Visit and see demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on experiments. This event encourages kids and parents to explore STEM and how to use it in our daily lives.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission will be free all day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PJ Masks Live! Save The Day
Take your kids to see their favorite super heroes at the Convention Center. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko will be waiting!
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.
Cost: $37 and up.
BFF 💃🏻
A Good Festival Tucson: Yoga and Wellness Festival
Join the first-ever Yoga and Wellness Festival with tons to do. The festival features yoga classes, health and wellness workshops, live music, vendor market, beer/wine garden and signature swag.
Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: 0-$10
Beer & Sausage Pairing with Ten55 at T&B North
Spend Valentine's day with Ten55 Brewing and Sausage House for a pairing featuring three beers and three sausage samples. Don't forget to find your team for trivia starting at 6 p.m.
Where: Tap & Bottle, 7254 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money in case you get hungry.
Hand Embroidery and Lettering and Text Workshop
Get step-by-step instructions for 3-4 basic embroidery stitches. After practicing, choose your final piece to embroider onto an 8-inch hoop.
Workshop includes all materials and light bites.
Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $35, get your tickets here.
Movies🍿
Furious 7
Take a test drive with Vin Diesel and his crew for a high adrenaline action movie.
When: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Groundhog Day (1993)
Head down to Punxsutawney with Bill Murray as he relives the same day repeatedly. See what Bill Murray does with a day that never ends.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5, ages 12 and under are free.
Free Screening: Paddington 2
Watch a classic family-friendly film with your favorite furry friend, Paddington. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free Outdoor Screening of The Princess Bride
It's Inconceivable! See a popular fairy tale comedy under the stars on a giant inflatable solar cinema screen. Remember to bring your own seating for the event.
Where: University of Arizona, 1657 E. Helen St.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8-9:50 p.m.
Cost: Free
Can't Buy Me Love
Watch this '80s teen comedy and point out any familiar filming locations. See pieces of Tucson throughout the movie like Tucson High, the airplane boneyard, Tucson Mall, Speedway Boulevard and others.
When: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8