New and fun things happening this weekend! Check out the freebies, concerts, movies, shopping fun and — of course — plenty of quirky events, too.
Everyone 🎉
Social Ride to the 3rd Annual Vintage Bike Show
Take a Sunday ride to check out some amazing, original and restored bikes at the 3rd Annual Vintage Bike Show and Swap. Afterward, stop by a food truck and get a brew from the brewery.
Where: The bike ride starts at the Garden of Gethsemane, 602 W. Congress St. and ends at Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and beer.
Citrus Jubilee at Rillito Park
Pucker up and celebrate the citrus season! Shop for local oranges, grapefruits, lemons, tangelos and kumquats at the Heirloom Farmers Market. Don't miss the citrus tastings, live music, education and free juicing services with a citrus purchase from the market. Remember to bring your own jars or you can purchase some for a $1.
Where: Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Brazilian Modernism and Roberto Burle Marx at Tucson Botanical Gardens (Sponsored)
Visit the beautiful art of landscape architecture as the Tucson Botanical Gardens transforms into a 2,000-square-foot Brazilian modernist garden — designed by Tucson Landscape Designer, Jason Isenberg. The exhibit will demonstrate Burle Marx’s love of asymmetrical strong patterns, bold colors and a modern interpretation of a traditional water garden with a 24-foot water wall.
When: Jan. 25 through May 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $15 adults; $13 (senior, students, military). Members and kids (ages 3 and under) are free
Traditional Japanese Archery Ceremony
Members of Arizona Kyudo Kai draw their 8-foot-long bows during a traditional Japanese archery ceremony. Advance registration is required. Space is limited.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 p.m.
Cost: $16 for adults, $5 ages 3-15. Event is free for Yume members
Yoga in the Park
It's all about good vibes and playful moves with yoga in the park by High Altitude Yoga. Stay after class for a stroll around the Steam Pump Farmers Market for goodies and trinkets. Bring your mat!
Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: $5
Cirque Mechanics at Centennial Hall (Sponsored)
Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, to Cirque Mechanics. Cirque’s playful, welcoming presence invites all ages to laugh, dream and devise with them. Watch the magic begin as the 42-foot center ring transforms into a human-powered rotating tent for strongmen, acrobats, tumblers and aerialists. Leap into the circus ring and experience the timelessness of this ever-changing, engaging and sometimes death-defying performance.
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Purchase tickets here
Chinese New Year Celebration “Year of the Rat”
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with authentic Chinese food, craft shopping, kid games and performances.
Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.
Cost: $5, kids 12 and under are free
Performance at Lee Lee International Supermarkets
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a traditional dance performance.
Where: Lee Lee International Supermarkets, 1990 W. Orange Grove Rd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sunday Tea and Embroidery
Sit, relax and embroider. Each tea time will feature different stitches while creating a different sampler that can be turned into a handkerchief, pillow or an applique. Plus, cucumber sandwiches and green tea will be served to give your creative fingers a break. Beginners welcome!
Where: Needles and Knots Sewing and Design Lab, 1735 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Sunday, Jan 26, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $26. The cost covers linen, floss and snacks.
Black Cat Bones Concert
Listen to a Tucson-based blues and rock five-piece band at the Tucson Premium Outlets. The band features vocals, bass, drums and guitar tunes. Fans of BB King and Johnny Winter will love this band.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Three Canyon Artisan Market
Listen to live music while you eat, drink and shop local. Well-behaved furry friends are welcome to attend.
Where: Artisan Market at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Freecycle Post-Holiday Swap
Dust off your unused items and swap them! This is your chance to clear out things that are in good condition and trade with your neighbors. Bring as much as you'd like. Take as much as you'd like. Items left over will be donated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.
Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Piñata Workshop
Join a Valentine piñata workshop and create some fun with family and friends this weekend. The workshop includes all materials to make a beautiful corazonsito piñata.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan 25, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, includes small bites and drinks
Stargazing Tucson Mountain Park
Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers will provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Feel free to bring your lawn chair. All ages welcome.
Where: Tucson Mountain Park (Ironwood Picnic Area), 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Just Between Friends Spring Sale
Find all you need for your growing family from babies to teens. You can buy clothes, shoes, toys, books, movies, games, puzzles, infant gear, outdoor play equipment, furniture, maternity items and more at a discounted price. It's like buying from 100 of your best Tucson friends.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Jan. 23-25
Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Most items will be 50% off)
Cost: $2 at the door on Thursday, or free if you register online. Free to attend the other days, but bring money for some great finds.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch.
Where: Udall Park
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.
Cost: $20. Bring your own mat or towel. Mats are available for rent for $5
Tai Chi in the Garden
Learn Tai Chi in the beautiful and setting of Mission Garden. After class, enjoy the historic garden. Beginners welcome!
Where: Mission Garden-Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: $10, no pre-registration required
Kids 🎈
Jurassic Quest
Thump. Thump. Thump. Get ready for a roaring good time with more than 100 dinosaurs! Check out dinosaurs kiddos can ride, walking dinos, fossil digs, paleontology stations, a dino petting zoo and scooters. You can also stop by science stations, bounce houses, bungee pulls, crafts, face painting and more.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When:
Friday, Jan. 24, 3-8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $22-36, plus $5 for parking.
Preschool Storytime: Yoga Poses + "Where the Wild Things Are"
Enjoy yoga poses while following the storyline of "Where the Wild Things Are." Learn poses such as the Yogi Pokey, Wild Thing, Max, Max's Dog and more. All family members and adults of children attending storytime are welcome to participate, no yoga experience needed.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-5 and their families. No registration is required. Yoga mats or chairs will be provided. You can bring your own mat, if you prefer.
BFF 💃
Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company Beer Fun Run
Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. and get ready for the run at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at both breweries.
Succulent Bowls and Mimosas
Relax in the new year with mimosas and succulents. This class will give you step-by-step instructions on how to plant succulents. The only cost to you will be for supplies.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Ceramic pots start around $5 and succulents start around $3. Maximum of two mimosas per guest.
Buti Glow Yoga
Black lights on and glow sticks ready! Join an all-in-one workout that helps you get out of your head and into your body.
Where: The Nerd Gym, 15 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga and Mimosa
Bring your mat to Maynards patio for a 1-hour yoga class and a 30 minute meditation. After class, sip on your complimentary mimosa.
Where: Maynards Market and Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: $10
Women's Backpacking Clinic
Whether you've backpacked before or you're interested in learning how to get started, stop by the Speedway Community Room to learn some information and make some friends.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Belly Dance Foundational Movements
Learn fun movements that create the foundation for this artistic dance style. Important basics include posture and muscle identification.
Where: Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $15 drop-in
Pure Barre Pop-up
Join a barre class and get a frosty brew at Cap and Corks. Bring your mat and prepare to sweat!
Where: Caps and Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes class and beer, cash only
Karaoke with Kat
Hop up on stage and go karaoke crazy at Hotel McCoy. Pop's Hot Chicken will be on site in case you get hungry.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, drinks available for purchase
Zombieland: Double Tap
Zombies! Watch the cult comedy favorite at the Sky Bar. Get there early for a good seat and grab your free popcorn.
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free