Check out fun activities happening in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with jazz performances, beer, freebies, fitness, art and more!
Everyone 🎉
Harry Potter Open Crafting Evening
Join a night of Harry Potter-inspired crafting, including custom stencils and patterns. You'll be all set to rep your house and Potter pride with a new sign, embroidery hoop or wall hanger.
Where: Creative Kind at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #182
When: Friday, Jan. 10, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $25
Autumn Dominguez Quintet at Main Gate Square
Take your family and friends to a free outdoor concert with Autumn Dominguez Quintet live in Geronimo Plaza.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
My Gym Tucson Enrollment Week with 2020 sign-up deals (Sponsored)
Join us for laughter, surprises, new friends, and super 2020 sign-up deals. Bring the WHOLE family. We can't wait to meet you!
Stop by and discover why kids — from infants to 10-year-olds — love My Gym's programs and parties.
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road
When: Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Artisan Market at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space
Browse and shop local artisans, makers and craftspeople selling hand-made goods at the mall this weekend.
Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space—Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Presidio School $1 Clothing Sale
Start the new year off right by shopping for a cause at Presidio School's $1 sale — 100% of the proceeds will go to non-profit school’s efforts to close the achievement gap.
Where: 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring cash for the $1 items
Meditation with Cats Class
Join a meditation class for beginners. Relax by sitting or lying down and listen to the pitter patter of paws from about 20 kitties. The first half will be verbally guided followed with the healing sounds of the crystal tone bowls.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.
Cost: $20
Walk with a Doc at Rillito River Park
Exercise your heart and your mind and walk with a doc. Physicians and other local residents looking to improve their health will start the 1-to-2-mile course at the Swan Bridge parking lot, south bank. Walkers get a free heart-healthy snack and t-shirt!
Where: Rillito River Park
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, the walk is a 1-to-2-mile course. Sign-in at the ramada, east of Swan Bridge on the south bank.
Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education grand opening
The Tucson Museum of Art's recently-renovated facility is finished, come and see the space for the first time. The day will include a ribbon cutting, jazz performances, storytime in the galleries, music, crafting for teens and kids. Refreshments will be available at the east plaza with a cash bar of non-alcoholic drinks.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring cash for drinks
Gaslight Music Hall Classic Car Show
Rev up your engines! Check out some beautiful automobiles and enjoy some old school tunes.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, food available for purchase
2020 Tucson Bridal Expo
Stop by Tucson's largest wedding showcase this month. The expo provides in-depth information for brides-to-be with more than 100 exhibitors, swag, prizes and more.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but registration required
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to tunes by Wooden Tooth Records.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and tasty treats
The Core Fitness Sampler with Athleta
Take a free day of fitness at La Encantada mall. This Beyond Tucson series starts with body weight strength training, followed by yoga story adventure (ages 3-7) and ends with an all-levels yoga class. Each class starts at a different time so you can choose what fits your schedule the best.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
2nd Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter are requested
Taste Of Kindness
This event celebrates Tucson's best plant-based food with free games and demos.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Disruptive Paintball
Have a 3-hour paintball battle at Disruptive Paintball and Airsoft in Marana. Paintballers can bring your own equipment or rent from the shop.
Where: Disruptive Paintball and Airsoft, 10218 W. Tangerine Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 and up
Crafts at the museum
Be creative and bring a little light into your home with candle making at the museum.
Where: Fort Lowell Museum, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $4
Donut Bash
Your eyes might glaze over for this one. Join a sugar high party with donut samples, frosty beer, coffee and more.
Where: Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: $12.50 and up
Tucson Jazz Festival: Grace Kelly and Aubrey Logan
Grab your bestie and listen to some sassy jazz ladies at the theatre. These performers will bring you jaw-dropping vocals and a new twist with jazz.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $24.50-$39.50
Sky Bar Cinema: Galaxy Quest
Never give-up, never surrender! Watch a quirky sci-fi comedy with free popcorn and drink specials. By Grapthar's hammer, you shall be avenged!
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Meet Me at Mercado Annex
Take a westside walk and tour Mission Garden, where there will be a special presentation with fun facts, nutrition education and recipe sampling.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, wear comfortable shoes
Kids 🎈
Free Screening: James and the Giant Peach
Watch James and his over-sized friends take magical adventures on a giant peach to New York City. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Instrument Petting Zoo and performance at the Children's Museum
Explore and listen to instruments at the Children's Museum. The instrument petting zoo gives people of all ages a chance to have an up-close look at various orchestral instruments and actually touch and play these instruments under the guidance of orchestra members. The Civic Orchestra String Quartet will also be performing.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃
Sun Run 10K/5K & FitKidz Mile
It's a pancake run! Jog a 10K course or opt for the shorter 5K. Proceeds to benefit Pima Community College Cross-Country and Track & Field. There will be a free FitKidz mile after the 5K and 10K at 10 a.m.
Where: Hi Corbett Field, 3400 E. Camino Campestre
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8:45-11:45 a.m.
Cost: $30-$40, all registrants will receive Sun Run running gloves, and course maps.
Dance Fitness Fest
Put your dancey pants on and join a free class blending dance with pilates, yoga, kickboxing and strength training. This 55-minute class will have you moving, sweating and burning up to 800 calories.
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, wear comfortable shoes and bring a water
Sketchy Second
Meet some friends at MOCA for painting, a chair massage and live music.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free painting and music, chair massage is by donation
New Year; New You: Yoga
Flow through your morning with a free Bhakti yoga class at La Encantada.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Lululemon Tucson at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free, bring your mat
Crooked Yoga + a Pint
Stretch and bend for a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. All ages are welcome, but yogis under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $7, includes a pint
6th Anniversary Party at Sentinel Peak Brewing Company
This celebration is filled with delicious craft beer, brisket and rib specials, live music and giveaways.
Where: Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews and food
Free Yoga at Roadrunner Bicycles
Take a relaxing and restorative yin class, welcoming people interested in yoga and feeling great on their bikes.
Where: Roadrunner Bicycles, 6177 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ales and Aums with Cat In Tree Yoga
Find your inner peace in the taproom while David Kleinman guides you through a one hour yoga class. Then, grab a post-workout beer!
Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde, #102
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 for an hour of yoga and a beer
More information here.