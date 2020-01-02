Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
2020 is finally here! Check out fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This month is filled with festivals, shows, beer, freebies, fitness, art and even some dinosaurs 🦕🦖

Everyone 🎉

Free Fitness at The Garden Kitchen

Don't miss a morning full of fun and free activities. The fun includes stretch bands and chair exercises, food demo (healthy lunches) and a garden class (seeds, starts, and transplants).

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tucson Fringe Festival

This year the festival includes 22 shows ranging from aerial dance performances, sketch comedy, unscripted storytelling and more. 

Where: Check the schedule the day of the festival to verify days, times, and locations.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan 9-12, 2 p.m.

Cost: $10 and up

More information here

Welcome back Zoppé Family Circus to the Mercado District (Sponsored)

The Zoppé Family Circus, established in 1842, is an Old-World Italian circus that has become a much-loved and appreciated annual event in Tucson. See them for three weekends in January at the Mercado District.

16-year-old, Chiara Zoppé, will make her co-directing debut in the creation of the show "La Nonna" — a special tribute to a past Zoppé matriarch who kept the show alive during the great depression with her tenacity and perseverance. Zoppé premiers three groundbreaking all-female troupes in (until now) male-dominated disciplines.

Where: The MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Jan. 10-12; Jan. 16-19 and Jan. 23-26

Cost: Tickets start at $10

More info here.

Safe Shift Grand Reopening

Shop furniture, antiques, tools and collectibles. Proceeds benefit regional firefighter health and wellness programming.

Where: Safe Shift - Tucson Fire Foundation Estate Sale Store, 2801 E. Grant Road

When: Thursday, Jan. 2, 8 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for great finds

More information here

Cars and Coffee and Clubs

Take your cars, family and friends for some fun at Top Golf. There will be complimentary coffee and raffles during the event. 

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Place

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 7-10 a.m. 

Cost: Free car show and coffee, golf is available for purchase

More information here

My Gym Tucson Enrollment Week with 2020 sign-up deals (Sponsored)

Join us for seven days of laughter, surprises, new friends, and super 2020 sign-up deals. Bring the WHOLE family. We can't wait to meet you!

Stop by and discover why kids — from infants to 10-year-olds — love My Gym's programs and parties.

Jan. 12 through Jan. 18!

More info here.

Where the Border Wall Ends

Enjoy an evening of film, music, and dance performance at The Screening Room. Listen to music by the singular Jillian Bessett and enjoy fantastic dance performance from Kinetic Arts Tucson.

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 7-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

More information here

Presidio School $1 Clothing Sale

Start the new year off right by shopping for a cause at Presidio School's $1 sale — 100% of the proceeds will go to this award-winning non-profit school’s efforts to close the achievement gap.

Where: 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring cash for the $1 items

More information here

Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education grand opening

The Tucson Museum of Art's recently-renovated facility is finished, come and see the space for the first time. The day will include a ribbon cutting, jazz performances, storytime in the galleries, music, crafting for teens and kids. Refreshments will be available at the east plaza with a cash bar of non-alcoholic drinks.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free, but bring cash for drinks 

More information here

Mercado Flea

Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on speciality cocktails and listening to tunes by Wooden Tooth Records.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and tasty treats

More information here

2020 Tucson Bridal Expo

Stop by Tucson's largest wedding showcase this month. The expo provides in-depth information for brides to be with over 90 exhibitors, swag, prizes and more. 

Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but registration required

More information here

The Core Fitness Sampler with Athleta

Take a free day of fitness at La Encantada mall. This Beyond Tucson series starts with body weight strength training, followed by yoga story adventure (ages 3-7) and ends with an all-levels yoga class. Each class starts at a different time so you can choose what fits your schedule the best.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration required 

More information here

2nd Sunday Vintage Market

Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market. 

Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter are requested

More information here

The Price Is Right Live

Come on down! Win some cash and prizes to start the new year. This is fun interactive stage performance of the longest running game show in television history. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $30.50 - $62.50

More information here

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

From metalwork to locally-designed fashion, the La Encantada Fine Art Festival has it all. The festival features the finest artwork in Southern Arizona, performances and scenic walkways throughout the shopping center.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Event if free to attend, but bring some money for some great buys.

More information here.

Tucson Japanese Festival 

Celebrate with mochi pounding (from rice), taiko drumming, origami, games, Japanese food, martial arts and more.   

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $5 adults, ages 5 and under are free 

More information here

Kitten Yoga

Enjoy beginners yoga while cute adoptable kittens run all over. Bring your mat and have a cat-tastic time!

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon 

Cost: $15, bring your mat

More information here

Dillinger Days Reenactments

Check out the annual spectacle in honor of the capture of America’s most notorious outlaw. The 2020 Dillinger Days family-friendly festivities include three Dillinger’s capture reenactments, historical artifacts exhibit featuring the actual Tommy Gun, vintage car show, historic lectures, historical walking tours of downtown, and Local First Arizona Roadshow featuring great local vendors.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Jurassic Quest 

Thump, thump, thump! Get ready for a roaring good time with over 100 dinosaurs! Check out ridable dinosaurs, walking Dilophosaurus and Herrerasaurus, fossil digs, paleontology/fossil stations, dino petting zoo, dino scooters (current requirement is 3 and under). You can also stop by science stations, dino bounce houses, bungee pulls, crafts, bounce houses, face painting and more dino-tastic fun. 

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

When: 

Friday, Jan. 24, 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $22-36, plus $5 for parking.

More information here.

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

Discover and buy treasures from more than 4,000 trade companies from all over the world. Gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you and your wallet.

Shows starting in January

Just Between Friends Spring Sale

Find all you need for your growing family from babies to teens. You can buy clothes, shoes, toys, books, movies, games, puzzles, infant gear, outdoor play equipment, furniture, maternity items and more at a discounted price. It's like buying from 100 of your best Tucson friends. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Jan. 23-25

Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Most items will be 50% off)

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for some great finds.

More information here.

Kids 🎈

Free Kids Concert: Instrument Petting Zoo

Listen and interact with musical instruments and then play at the Children’s Museum Oro Valley.

Where: Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Rubato the Rattlesnake

Join an interactive concert designed to educate and entertain young listeners.

Where: Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Free Screening: James and the Giant Peach 

Watch James and his over-sized friends take magical adventures on a giant peach to New York City. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10-11:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Mineral Madness

Shop for your own mineral and fossil treasures at rock-bottom prices and enjoy fun hands-on activities for families all around the museum.

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free for members and $21.95 for non-members.

More information here

BFF 💃

Vegan Brews and Barbecue

Try a special brand of soul food and brews at Crooked Tooth. The menu features fried chickun, mac n cheeze, jambalaya, cajun corn, beer-cheeze battered beyond burgers and totchos.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews and food

More information here

Ales and Aums with Cat In Tree Yoga

Find your inner peace in the taproom while David Kleinman guides you through a one hour yoga class. Then, grab a post-workout beer! 

Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde, #102

When: Sunday, Jan. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 for an hour of yoga and a beer

More information here

Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House

Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.

Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road

When: Sunday, Jan. 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 suggested donation 

More information here.

Sun Run 10k/5k & FitKidz Mile

It's a pancake run! Jog a 10K course or opt for the shorter 5K. Proceeds to benefit Pima Community College Cross-Country and Track & Field. There will be a free FitKidz mile after the 5K and 10K at 10 a.m. 

Where: Hi Corbett Field, 3400 E. Camino Campestre

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8:45-11:45 a.m.

Cost: $30-$40, all registrants will receive Sun Run running gloves, and course maps.

More information here

Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company Beer Fun Run

Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. and get ready for the run at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at BBH and $1 off at CBC.

More information here

Succulent Bowls and Mimosas

Relax in the new year with mimosas and succulents. This class will give you step-by-step instructions of how to plant succulents. The only cost to you will be for supplies. 

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Supplies are $5 and up, maximum of 2 mimosas per guest.  

More information here

Caiden Brewer at The Station Pub and Grill

Kick-back with a brew or two and listen to some southern classic rock, blues and soul at the pub.

Where: The Station Pub and Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Road 

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews

More information here

