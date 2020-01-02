2020 is finally here! Check out fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This month is filled with festivals, shows, beer, freebies, fitness, art and even some dinosaurs 🦕🦖
Everyone 🎉
Free Fitness at The Garden Kitchen
Don't miss a morning full of fun and free activities. The fun includes stretch bands and chair exercises, food demo (healthy lunches) and a garden class (seeds, starts, and transplants).
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Fringe Festival
This year the festival includes 22 shows ranging from aerial dance performances, sketch comedy, unscripted storytelling and more.
Where: Check the schedule the day of the festival to verify days, times, and locations.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan 9-12, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up
Welcome back Zoppé Family Circus to the Mercado District (Sponsored)
The Zoppé Family Circus, established in 1842, is an Old-World Italian circus that has become a much-loved and appreciated annual event in Tucson. See them for three weekends in January at the Mercado District.
16-year-old, Chiara Zoppé, will make her co-directing debut in the creation of the show "La Nonna" — a special tribute to a past Zoppé matriarch who kept the show alive during the great depression with her tenacity and perseverance. Zoppé premiers three groundbreaking all-female troupes in (until now) male-dominated disciplines.
Where: The MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Jan. 10-12; Jan. 16-19 and Jan. 23-26
Cost: Tickets start at $10
More info here.
Safe Shift Grand Reopening
Shop furniture, antiques, tools and collectibles. Proceeds benefit regional firefighter health and wellness programming.
Where: Safe Shift - Tucson Fire Foundation Estate Sale Store, 2801 E. Grant Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 2, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for great finds
Cars and Coffee and Clubs
Take your cars, family and friends for some fun at Top Golf. There will be complimentary coffee and raffles during the event.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Place
When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free car show and coffee, golf is available for purchase
My Gym Tucson Enrollment Week with 2020 sign-up deals (Sponsored)
Join us for seven days of laughter, surprises, new friends, and super 2020 sign-up deals. Bring the WHOLE family. We can't wait to meet you!
Stop by and discover why kids — from infants to 10-year-olds — love My Gym's programs and parties.
Jan. 12 through Jan. 18!
More info here.
Where the Border Wall Ends
Enjoy an evening of film, music, and dance performance at The Screening Room. Listen to music by the singular Jillian Bessett and enjoy fantastic dance performance from Kinetic Arts Tucson.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Presidio School $1 Clothing Sale
Start the new year off right by shopping for a cause at Presidio School's $1 sale — 100% of the proceeds will go to this award-winning non-profit school’s efforts to close the achievement gap.
Where: 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring cash for the $1 items
Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education grand opening
The Tucson Museum of Art's recently-renovated facility is finished, come and see the space for the first time. The day will include a ribbon cutting, jazz performances, storytime in the galleries, music, crafting for teens and kids. Refreshments will be available at the east plaza with a cash bar of non-alcoholic drinks.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring cash for drinks
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on speciality cocktails and listening to tunes by Wooden Tooth Records.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and tasty treats
2020 Tucson Bridal Expo
Stop by Tucson's largest wedding showcase this month. The expo provides in-depth information for brides to be with over 90 exhibitors, swag, prizes and more.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but registration required
The Core Fitness Sampler with Athleta
Take a free day of fitness at La Encantada mall. This Beyond Tucson series starts with body weight strength training, followed by yoga story adventure (ages 3-7) and ends with an all-levels yoga class. Each class starts at a different time so you can choose what fits your schedule the best.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
2nd Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter are requested
The Price Is Right Live
Come on down! Win some cash and prizes to start the new year. This is fun interactive stage performance of the longest running game show in television history.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30.50 - $62.50
La Encantada Fine Art Festival
From metalwork to locally-designed fashion, the La Encantada Fine Art Festival has it all. The festival features the finest artwork in Southern Arizona, performances and scenic walkways throughout the shopping center.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event if free to attend, but bring some money for some great buys.
Tucson Japanese Festival
Celebrate with mochi pounding (from rice), taiko drumming, origami, games, Japanese food, martial arts and more.
Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5 adults, ages 5 and under are free
Kitten Yoga
Enjoy beginners yoga while cute adoptable kittens run all over. Bring your mat and have a cat-tastic time!
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $15, bring your mat
Dillinger Days Reenactments
Check out the annual spectacle in honor of the capture of America’s most notorious outlaw. The 2020 Dillinger Days family-friendly festivities include three Dillinger’s capture reenactments, historical artifacts exhibit featuring the actual Tommy Gun, vintage car show, historic lectures, historical walking tours of downtown, and Local First Arizona Roadshow featuring great local vendors.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Jurassic Quest
Thump, thump, thump! Get ready for a roaring good time with over 100 dinosaurs! Check out ridable dinosaurs, walking Dilophosaurus and Herrerasaurus, fossil digs, paleontology/fossil stations, dino petting zoo, dino scooters (current requirement is 3 and under). You can also stop by science stations, dino bounce houses, bungee pulls, crafts, bounce houses, face painting and more dino-tastic fun.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When:
Friday, Jan. 24, 3-8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $22-36, plus $5 for parking.
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Discover and buy treasures from more than 4,000 trade companies from all over the world. Gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you and your wallet.
Shows starting in January
- Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, Norcross-Madagascar Gallery, 201 W. Lester St., Jan. 21 to Feb. 22.
- Granada Gallery, Granada Gallery House, 338 N. Granada Ave., Jan. 24 to Feb. 16.
- American Indian Arts Exposition, Quality Inn, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Jan. 27 to Feb. 10.
- Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, Wholesale Warehouse Building, 1500 E. Apache Park Place, Jan. 27 to Feb. 17.
- 1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, Sun Gemstone, LLC, 1801 N. Oracle Road, Jan. 28 to Feb. 18.
- 1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, Top-Gem Minerals buildings, 1835 - 1893 N. 11th Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 17.
- Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool & Supply Show, Kent’s Tools, 2745 N. First Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 18.
- 22nd Street Show, 22nd Street Show, 600 W. 22nd St., Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
- JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd., Jan. 31 to Feb., 11.
- Kino Gem & Mineral Show, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
- Gem & Jewelry Show on Grant, Grand Luxe Hotel (formerly Grant Inn), 1365 W. Grant Road, Jan. 31 to Feb. 12.
- Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show, The Warehouse on North Main (formerly the Samora Minerals warehouse), 707 N. Main Ave., Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.
Just Between Friends Spring Sale
Find all you need for your growing family from babies to teens. You can buy clothes, shoes, toys, books, movies, games, puzzles, infant gear, outdoor play equipment, furniture, maternity items and more at a discounted price. It's like buying from 100 of your best Tucson friends.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Jan. 23-25
Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Most items will be 50% off)
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for some great finds.
Kids 🎈
Free Kids Concert: Instrument Petting Zoo
Listen and interact with musical instruments and then play at the Children’s Museum Oro Valley.
Where: Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Rubato the Rattlesnake
Join an interactive concert designed to educate and entertain young listeners.
Where: Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening: James and the Giant Peach
Watch James and his over-sized friends take magical adventures on a giant peach to New York City. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Mineral Madness
Shop for your own mineral and fossil treasures at rock-bottom prices and enjoy fun hands-on activities for families all around the museum.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free for members and $21.95 for non-members.
BFF 💃
Vegan Brews and Barbecue
Try a special brand of soul food and brews at Crooked Tooth. The menu features fried chickun, mac n cheeze, jambalaya, cajun corn, beer-cheeze battered beyond burgers and totchos.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews and food
Ales and Aums with Cat In Tree Yoga
Find your inner peace in the taproom while David Kleinman guides you through a one hour yoga class. Then, grab a post-workout beer!
Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde, #102
When: Sunday, Jan. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 for an hour of yoga and a beer
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Sun Run 10k/5k & FitKidz Mile
It's a pancake run! Jog a 10K course or opt for the shorter 5K. Proceeds to benefit Pima Community College Cross-Country and Track & Field. There will be a free FitKidz mile after the 5K and 10K at 10 a.m.
Where: Hi Corbett Field, 3400 E. Camino Campestre
When: Sunday, Jan. 12, 8:45-11:45 a.m.
Cost: $30-$40, all registrants will receive Sun Run running gloves, and course maps.
Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company Beer Fun Run
Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. and get ready for the run at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at BBH and $1 off at CBC.
Succulent Bowls and Mimosas
Relax in the new year with mimosas and succulents. This class will give you step-by-step instructions of how to plant succulents. The only cost to you will be for supplies.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Supplies are $5 and up, maximum of 2 mimosas per guest.
Caiden Brewer at The Station Pub and Grill
Kick-back with a brew or two and listen to some southern classic rock, blues and soul at the pub.
Where: The Station Pub and Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday, Jan. 31, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty brews