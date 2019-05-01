Everyone 🎉
Local First Arizona Roadshow Kick-Off
The Local First Arizona Roadshow is celebrating strong local economies one neighborhood at a time. There will be many interactive activities, music by Miss Olivia and The Interlopers, food, raffles, beer/wine garden and business networking opportunities. Plus, eat some delicious birthday cake for Dedicated's 5th birthday party.
Where: 4500 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, May 1, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Agave Expo
Stop by a pop-up bazaar with local vendors, nurseries, music, entertainment, agave spirit tastings. and an agave plant you can take home. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum will be there with an agave plant you can take home and Chasing Centuries author Ron Parker will be book signing. Attend expert-led talks given by artists, historians, ethnobotanists, and makers.
Where: Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, plus an agave plant to take home.
Sign up for summer classes with Tucson Parks and Recreation (Sponsored)
The 2019 Summer Activity Guide is out now. Find a class for you or your kids (or both!) to keep everybody happy and occupied this summer. Try a baby and parent yoga class; inexpensive swim lessons for the kids; or teen cooking classes. Registration starts Saturday, May 4, 2019. Find all the classes, dates and locations here.
Gatos and Galleries
Enjoy a cat-tastic event where you can adopt a friend, buy art and participate in a cat mask contest. All of the raffle, silent auction sales and 10% of the proceeds of all art sales will benefit the kitties.
Where: Hermitage Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Saturday, May 4, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Ina Road Completion Celebration Block Party
Celebrate the reopening of the Ina Road with a weekend-long business block party. A lot of the local businesses got hit pretty hard with the construction, so select businesses are teaming up for the event to bring the public awesome sales, raffles and freebies. Businesses to with specials include, Donut Wheel, Paul's Auto Repair, Button Brew House, Catalina Brewing Company, Crema Coffee, Top Tunes Rock, Copper Creek Cookies, AASTRO Transmission, Spectrum Auto Collision, RideNow Powersports Ina, The Gym of Tucson and more. Town elected officials and staff will have a cake-cutting ceremony and Bookmans Northwest will be giving away free comics and a Star Wars marathon with 5 different movies. May the fourth be with you!
Where: Visit the local businesses along Ina Road.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (times vary for select businesses)
Cost: Free
Brain Freeze Ice Cream Festival
Cool-off with unlimited Blue Bell ice-cream, foam parties, bounce houses, obstacle courses and face painting.
Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, 12-5 p.m.
Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for kids and ages 3 and under are free. All activities are free with you ticket admission.
Music in Marana with Kate Becker
Enjoy the sounds of blues and jazz with Kate Becker while lounging in a chair or on a blanket under the stars. The park has a splash pad, playground and dog park to keep you family busy before the performance.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, May 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Great Strides at Reid Park
Join this festive event to help raise money for cystic fibrosis. Family and friends can enjoy a twilight walk, kid zone, DJ, food, characters and a movie at the end of the walk.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, May 4, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, but donations are appreciated.
Dr. Gann’s Diet of Hope Cinco de Mayo 10K, 5K & FitKidz Mile
Run or walk the gorgeous course with beautiful mountain scenery and great views of the Tucson basin. Free 1-mile race for kids under 12. The sombrero kids dash will also include jumping castle, piñatas and a water balloon toss. Afterward enjoy a Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring the Cholla High School mariachi band, breakfast burritos, fruit, cookies, Eegee's and more.
Where: Cholla High School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 5, 6:30 a.m.
Cost: $30-$40
Free Family-Friendly Cinco de Mayo Celebration
This event is filled with festive traditions and tasty treats. The fun includes mariachi band performances, agave spirit tastings, art displays, food vendors, farmers market, local makers, games, kid activities and more.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fit Fest at Reid Park
Get pumped for a multi-dimensional fitness event. Check out the wide range of fitness programs and visit a variety of vendors. Licensed and certified fitness instructors from all over the state will showcase piyo, turbo kick, pound, boot camps, Silver Sneakers, zumba, body combat, mixed fit, tabata and yoga. The zoo will also have beer, wine and margaritas available for purchase at the event gardens.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, May 11, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Pre-sale tickets $15 for adults and $5 for children (ages 5-13).
Zoo Members get $3 off adult admission. $20 for adults at the door.
Tucson Zine Fest
The show features independent comic book creators, zine makers, oddball artists, small comic and zine distributors from the Old Pueblo and around the world.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
FoMP! Friend of Make Pretends Comedy Show
This show is geared for kids, so they can be part of the show and team up with experienced improvisers. Everyone will get a good giggle as they make up hilarious stories on the spot.
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
When: Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person or $20 per family (6 or fewer).
Gift Shop Patio Sale
Here's your chance to buy unique garden tools, pots, and other items from Tucson Botanical Gardens. Some items will be available for as little as $1. After, take a walk through the shaded pathways to see the gardens in bloom.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday, May 24, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday-Monday, May 25-27, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 ages 4-17; members are free.
Teacher Appreciation Events 🍎
Teacher Appreciation Night at Pima Animal Care Center
PACC wants to show teachers how much they appreciate them with free food, private tours of PACC, door prizes and informative to-go kits for your classrooms. Teachers will also learn about PACC’s Humane Education Programs and presentations offered to students grades K-12.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Thursday, May 2, 4:30-6:30 pm.
Cost: Free
Teaching in Arizona Film Screening at PCC
The screening follows three Tucson educators and what it’s really like to be a teacher today. It will also show the impact of the teaching workforce crisis on the future generations that will influence the prosperity of a state and a nation.
Where: Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road
When: Monday, May 6, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour
Teachers, put your markers down and and pick up a tasty glass at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Teachers receive free admission to the gardens and two free drinks. The Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion will be open from 5-7 p.m. Plus, don't miss the backyard games and raffles.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, May 9, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free for teacher, but you have to register here.
Teacher Appreciation Night at UA Baseball
Tucson Values Teachers are offering free tickets for teacher appreciation week. Arizona Athletics is proud to offer discounted tickets for family and friends, so everyone can go.
Where: 700 S. Randolph Way
When: Friday, May 10, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Teachers tickets are free, additional are $4 each and can be purchased here, enter promo code BBTEACHERS2019
Movies🍿
Free Outdoor Movie Night: Small Foot
Grab your kids for a fun movie under the stars at the park. If you show up a little early you can participate in the pre-show activities planned for the event.
Where: Balboa Heights Park, 2536 N. Castro Ave.
When: Friday, May 3, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free. Bring your chairs, blankets and some goodies to snack on during the movie.
May the 4th Be With You Movie Marathon and Padawan Training
May the 4th be with you! Celebrate all things Star Wars by dressing up in costumes and apparel while watching movies all day long. Anyone who wears their Star War gear will receive 25% off toys and games. There will also be a Star Wars selfie contest, prizes and Padawan training.
Where: Bookmans Northwest, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, May 4, noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Outdoor Screening of Young Guns II
Watch a 1990s Old Tucson western, Young Guns II, shown on a giant inflatable screen next to the world-famous set. Walk down Main Street, the same street the actors walked. Please bring your own seating. Bleacher seating is also available.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, May 4, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $4-$5, get your tickets here.
Kids🎈
Kids Fest at Bowlero
Strike! Take your kids for a free fun day of bowling. Kids get a free $5 arcade card, shoes and bowling. Drinks and food will be available for purchase at a discounted price.
Where: Bowlero, 114 S. Camino Seco
When: Saturday, May 4, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free for kids only. Adults will receive a discounted rate. Subject to lane availability only.
Oro Valley Kids: Enchanted Kingdom
Mosaic Harp Trio will tell you a story through music. Kids will visit a magical land with an enchanted castle, a prince, his cat and a princess who loves to dance. Bring your chair and goodies to munch on during the performance.
Where: Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Canada
When: Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
May The Goats Be With You
Baa! Make your plank strong, cause you might have a baby goat on your back. Enjoy a class that is part yoga and part animal therapy, but don't forget to grab a tasty brew and a baby goat selfie.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, May 4, 10:15 a.m.
Cost: $15
Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Hotel Congress
Grab your friends and celebrate at a all-night event downtown. The event has live music from Santa Pachita, dancing, and agave spirits.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, May 5, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $5
Grand Opening at Untitled Collective Library
Toast to the new beginnings and enjoy art by seven artists. While you're gazing at beautiful art you can also enjoy live music by Kiko and other planned festivities.
Where: Untitled Collective Gallery, 101 W. Sixth St., Ste. 121
When: Saturday, May 4, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Pound and Pour at The Boxyard
Make some noise exercising with the Tucson Pound Pros. This is a 45-minute class is followed by a refreshing mimosa.
Where: The Boxyard, 238 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $10 cash, includes a refreshing mimosa after class.
Keep Tucson Sketchy: Episode 2
Prepare for a full funny experience — featuring live comedy, music, funny videos and more.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 at the door.
90s House Party with Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Coolio
Ice, ice, baby! It's time to take it "way back" to Casino Del Sol for some 90s jams. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Coolio will be there to bring you all your favorites.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, May 25, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: $25-$230, get your tickets here.
Rooftop Yoga with YogaOasis at Playground
Do yoga while taking in the one of the best views of the city. Food and drink specials will be available after class.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Tuesdays during the month of May from 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6, bring your mat.