A awesome list of things to do this weekend and throughout the month of November in Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita and Mt. Lemmon. This month is filled with festivals, freebies, fitness, art and lots of SHOPPING.
This Weekend 🎉
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games
Get ready for some Celtic entertainment with music, food, arts and performances with this three-day celebration.
Where: Tucson Celtic Festival, 4502 N. First Ave.
When:
Friday, Nov. 1, 5:30-10 p.m.(concert)
Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Tucson Comic-Con
Get dressed up as your favorite comic book character and hang out with other supers and more pop culture fans. There will be costume contests, celebrity guests and a chance to meet some of your favorite artists and authors.
When:
Friday, Nov. 1, 3-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $10-$35, find more pricing options here.
Anastasia the musical at Centennial Hall (Sponsored)
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Tucson at last! This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
When: Nov. 19-24
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Procession of Little Angels
Children and families gather to paint wings, create paper flowers, get their faces painted and approach grief from a child's point of view. There are live performances, a children's altar and a small procession around Armory Park.
Find more information here.
When: Nov. 2, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. 5th Ave.
Cost: Free
All Souls Procession
This event is huge. More than 150,000 people gather near downtown, some in costume, some carrying memorials or altars to celebrate, mourn and reflect on those who have died. Learn more here.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 4-10 p.m.
Where: The parade route starts in Barrio Hollywood and ends at the Mercado San Agustin
Cost: Free
Jesse Cook at the Fox Tucson Theatre (Sponsored)
Jesse Cook is widely considered one of the most influential figures in "nuevo flamenco" music — incorporating elements of flamenco rumba, jazz and many forms of world music into his award-winning music.
When: Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress
Cost: Tickets start at $27
Find more information here.
Face Paint Town
Join Hotel Congress for an afternoon of face painting, music, and fun before this year's All Souls Procession.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
All Souls Procession Face Painting by GlitterGirlAZ
Get your face painted for the All Souls Procession. Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment.
Where: Mariscos Chihuahua, 1009 N. Grande Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Depends on design.
Crooked Carnival
Festivities include fire spinners, jugglers, face painters, balloon makers, games, pie throwing, prizes, raffles, and more.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, noon to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some carnival fun.
Sahuarita Chalk Art Festival
Watch professional artists create murals in a variety of themes at Sahuarita Lake Park. Attendees have the opportunity to watch eight professional artists create original 6-foot murals based on themes from Sahuarita’s landscapes and wildlife, cultural inspirations, natural history and space.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Annual Pumpkin Smash
This fun, family-friendly event is focused on sustainable gardening practices. And smashing up your worn-out jack-o-lanterns. Bring and smash carved pumpkins for composting, sample pumpkin-themed treats, and watch pumpkins launched through the air. Plus, don't miss the music, kids' activities, and opportunities to learn more about community groups, gardening, and the science of composting.
Where: Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Revel Race on Mount Lemmon
Run a smooth downhill scenic route in the Coronado National Forest. This race will help you set your PR and hit that Boston qualifying time as it is the fastest marathon and half marathon in Arizona.
🏅 Swag skinny: Race day photos, personalized highlight video, medal, tech shirt, gloves and mylar blanket
Where: Mount Lemmon
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 6 a.m. to noon
Cost: $79.99-$99.99, register here
High-Five for 5! Five Year Anniversary at Rillito Park
Celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the Rillito Park Farmers Market under the Rillito Park pavilions with a featured chef demo from Chef Ryan and live music by Michael P. and the Gullywashers. Plus, there is a special scavenger hunt for kids!
Where: Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
November for everyone 🦃
MHC Hot Air Balloon Fest
Get ready for some high flying fun! The event will include hot air balloons, balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, jumping castles, food vendors, live bands, classic car show, wine tasting, beer gardens, coca-cola products and a ball drop to win prizes.
Where: MHC Healthcare, 13395 N. Marana Main St.
When: Saturday, Nov 9, 3-9 p.m..
Cost: $5 per person and ages 5 and under are free
TMC Veterans Day Half Marathon and Fleet Feet 5K
Your half marathon will start and finish at Old Tucson (Kinney Road). The half marathon will only be open to runners and walkers. Walkers will be accepted in the 5K, but not the half. There will even be a stroller division! All participants are welcome to join the post-race Mexican breakfast, doughnuts and coffee.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event finisher’s medal and a long-sleeve tech shirt
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 7:15-10:45 a.m.
Cost: $36-$77, register here
Turkey Trot, 5K, 10K and Fun Run
Jog into fall and find your inner gobbler at the turkey trot. The trot is fun for all, whether you' re looking to burn off some calories before the holidays or just have fun with friends and family. The trot will take you along the Santa Cruz River. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome to trot too.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event shirt to the first 200 registrants
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20-$25, register here
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic 5K and 1.5 Mile
Work up an appetite on Thanksgiving morning with a European-style cross country course complete with hay-bales and water-jumps. The 5K has separate races for men and women and the 1.5 mile fun run is co-ed too.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event shirt
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 8 a.m.
Cost: $14-$23, register here
Tucson Comedy Arts Festival
Watch 13 shows over four days celebrating improv, stand up, and sketch comedy from around the Old Pueblo and across the country.
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
When: Nov. 6-9. Full schedule here
Cost: $5 and up
10th Annual Loft Film Fest
For eight days in November the Loft Film Fest provides a unique setting for film fans to experience hand-selected festival favorites from foreign, classic and independent cinema.
Where: Loft Film Fest, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When and Cost: Nov. 7-14. Full schedule here
Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival
Find a wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits from many quality companies.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When:
Thursday and Friday, Nov 7-8 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on speciality cocktails and listening to music in the Annex.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Tucson Vegan Food Festival
Celebrate vegan food with this food festival featuring live entertainment, educational speakers, chef demonstrations, fitness talks and 40 vendors.
Where: The Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth Street
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $12.50 per person and ages 12 and under are free
Oro Valley Concert Series
Listen to uber-talented youths of Jovert Steel Drum at Oro Valley Marketplace. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair.
The Art of Planetary Science 2019 Opening Night
The Art of Planetary Science is an annual art exhibition run by UA's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory that celebrates the beauty and elegance of science. View artwork from scientists and artists of all levels, from paintings, photographs, sculptures, glass work, poetry and film.
Where: UA's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, 1629 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 5-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 16-17, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Oddities Market
Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this three-day shopping event. Local food trucks will be on site all weekend dishing out tasty treats. Learn more about When + Where here.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5 cash at door or purchase tickets online.
Family Festival in the Park
There will be games, prizes, face painting, crafts, inflatables, and class demonstrations. Reid Park Zoo will have $1 admission and the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will host free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course. And don't forget to stop by the local food vendors!
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring donations of canned goods to the festival to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Christkindlmarket
Visit Steam Pump Ranch and experience the holidays in the German tradition of the Pusch family. The ranch house will be decorated and tours will be given. Stop by our market for unique ornaments and holiday decor that you won't find anywhere else.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
GABA FAMA Fall Bike Swap
Looking for a used bike or part? Join the largest bicycle swap in Tucson. More than 40 vendors will be selling, buying or trading bikes/parts and clothing near Fourth Avenue.
Where: GABA Bike Swap, Seventh Street, between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
El Tour de Tucson
This huge annual bicycling event is for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Sign up or go cheer on your favorite cyclist as they circle the city.
Where: 221 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $155-$200
TMA Holiday Art Market
The Holiday Art Market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items while enjoying Tucson’s perfect autumn weather. Holiday drinks and food trucks add to the street festival atmosphere.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping.
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Visit Tanque Verde Swap Meet to participate in the turkey raffle and you could win a full-sized turkey for Thanksgiving. You must be 18 years or older to register and you must be present to receive your turkey. Turkey weights will vary; between 10-16 pounds.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop
Make some memories and create a gorgeous centerpiece for your holiday dinner. Bring your own container or buy one, all supplies are available for purchase at the event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Cost of class is cost of supplies
Pies For Paws
Talented Tucson bakers will show off their excellent baking skills to an audience of food lovers. Contestants are in it for their love of food and for a chance to win awesome prizes. The winning baker shall be named the 2019 Pies For Paws Champion.
Where: The Watermark at Continental Ranch, 8689 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $20
Western Heritage Festival
Join Old Tucson and the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation in celebrating our roots at the annual Western Heritage Festival. In addition to our signature entertainment, guests can experience and learn from local cultural group demonstrations. Plus, Santa will be in there too!
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $21.50 adults and $10.95 for ages 4-11
Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park
This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting in more than 130 vendors from all over the Southwest. Visit and shop with artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers, and more.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Kids 🎈
Mini Time Machine Kids Create Family Fun Program
This art program is designed for school-aged children to encourage creativity working in small-scale. This month the kids will create a tiny suitcase.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: $10.50 per person and $7 for ages 4-17. Members are free.
Rock Painting Class
Join a two-hour rock painting class at the library. Learn how to paint scenic desert scenes on rocks.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your own paint, brushes, 4-6 rocks and a pencil.
Frozen Party with Elsa
Join Play Place for a snow day! Craft, story time, playtime, meet and greet with the Ice Queen Elsa.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 and up.
BFF 💃
Tap & Bottle Invitational Beer Festival
Cheers! Join the 2nd Annual T&B Invitational at the MSA Annex. Enjoy your stellar brewery lineup, wine outside with live music, DJs and food trucks.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $55 per person(includes commemorative tasting glass) and $15 for designated drivers
Kitten Yoga
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10 donation day of for the class.
Sonoran Harvest: Taste the Desert
Indulge with delicious samples of food, beer and tequila. There will be plenty of activities to attend during the event, such as a pun-tastic photobooth, stargazing with Adam Block, stingray touch, giant jenga, chat with vendors and music.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $25-$105(different ticket packages available)
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 suggested donation