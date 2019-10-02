October is here, let the festivities begin! This giant list is divided into two parts: this weekend (Oct. 4-6) and the rest of the month of October 2019. Visit spooky mazes, hayrides, jumping castles, trunk or treats, freebies, festive movies and so much more to come.
This Weekend 🍂
Opening Weekend at Marana Pumpkin Patch
Enjoy a day of train rides, pumpkin picking, pig races, jumping pillows, pumpkin cannons, petting zoo, corn mazes, straw mountain climbing, peddle carts, tractors, zip line, food and more.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5 through Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Monday-Thursday: $11 per person, plus tax; Friday-Sunday: $13 per person, plus tax. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.
Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration
Start your visit with an all-you-can-eat pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and come back for an apple-smoked burger lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Grill. Enjoy homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Explore the huge corn maze and a day on the farm. It's cooler in Willcox, bring a jacket.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now until Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for festive food and pumpkin picking
Nightfall at Old Tucson returns for its 29th year! (Sponsored)
This real haunted town is a frightful feast for all your senses! Comedy, drama, music and more promise a hauntingly good time! Outrageous live shows, disturbing haunts, screamingly fun attractions, a collection of hideous live characters and family-friendly attractions! Think you’re too scared? Never fear! Get a Scare-Me-Not sticks to keep the monsters away from the young and faint of heart.
When: Through Oct. 31 — days and hours vary, go here for more info
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Find information here
Mount Lemmon Oktoberfest
The festivities have begun on Mount Lemmon! Enjoy German beer, food, live music, kid games and beautiful fall-colored views. Leave your pets at home for this event.
Where: Mt Lemmon Ski Valley, 10300 E. Ski Run Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and activities. $6 parking fee
All Souls Procession Craft Shops
Craft and create to prepare for the All Souls Procession happening Nov. 3. There will be several workshops available to help make this year's event memorable and fun.
Workshops Available:
Cost: Based on event
Pumpkins at the Sonoran Glass School
Create a new fall tradition and make glass pumpkins, magnets, drink stirrers, garden stakes or even a squash for Thanksgiving. The event also has a fall craft table for younger kids with activities, cookies and beverages.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but $10-$15 for pumpkin fridge magnets, stirrers, sun catcher or garden stakes and $95 for glass pumpkin workshop.
Presidio Block History Tour
Step back in time, and discover the interesting stories of Tucson’s past that have made the city what it is today. The Presidio Block History Tour includes a tour of the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and the Tucson Museum of Art's Historic Block, as well as a delicious lunch at La Cocina.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Cost: $60
Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch
Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 5-18, 5-9 p.m. (Oct. 4, 6-9 p.m.)
Cost: $5 ages 13 and up, $3 ages 12 and under
Movie Under the Stars
Watch a free screening of "Selena" poolside with your bestie at the Hotel McCoy.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Friday, Oct. 4, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Free screening, but you have to be a hotel guest to use the pool.
The Thinking Dog, Animalities Lecture Series
What is it that allows dogs and humans to form such meaningful relationships? Evan MacLean highlights new discoveries about the canine mind and what studying dogs may teach us about our own species.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission — first come, first served. Tickets are not required. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Town of Oro Valley Monster Mash
This event includes pumpkin decorating, witches brew (root beer), Halloween crafts, a cartoon themed spooky maze, scary movie scavenger hunt, haunted hayride, jumping castles, face painting, DJ, ticketed activities and food trucks.
When: Friday, Oct. 4, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food, hayride and ticketed activities
Freaks n Geeks GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. The them for the weekend of Oct. 5 is "Freaks n Geeks."
Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free
All Souls Procession $1 Sale at Buffalo Exchange
This year marks the 30th Annual All Souls Procession and to celebrate Buffalo Exchange is having another $1 sale. Shop a selection of men’s and women’s clothing for only $1 a piece. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the All Souls Procession.
Where: Buffalo Exchange, 2001 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, cash only event
Arizona Art Fest Hotel McCoy's One Year
Celebrate Hotel McCoy's one year anniversary with an Arizona Art Fest. Stroll through ten hotel rooms transformed into tiny venues, with tiny bars, for a night unlike any other. There will be a DJ by the pool and food trucks outside.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping. All ages welcome!
Oktoberfest at Trail Dust Town
Enjoy local beers from eight local brewers, polka music, German food, entertainment and more. Don't miss the regularly scheduled entertainment and rides too!
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend but bring money for food, brew, and ticketed activities.
Rodents of Unusual Size Petting Zoo
How big is the largest rodent in the world? Learn about the capybara, Patagonian mara and other rodents of unusual size in this hands-on animal presentation.
Where: Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Lane
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Space is limited for this free event. Tickets will be available at the desk one hour before the start of the program. Must be present to receive a ticket.
The Dark Arts Tucson Flea
Conjure out your wallet for a mystical event this weekend. Invite your friends and shop with over 26 vendors and their spooky items at this former mortuary.
Where: Brings Café, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Make A Paper Lantern With Xerocraft
Kids will have fun and maybe help you light your way home with these glowing treasures. This event will guide young minds by designing and creating cord-free paper lanterns.
Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2–4 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required 520-594-5580
Blessing of the Animals
Bring your four-legged, feathered or slithering friends to celebrate St. Francis and to receive their annual pet blessing. Dr. Karter Neal will bring the ASAVET mobile veterinary clinic. Ro’s All American Comfort food truck will serve food.
Where: Church of the Apostles, Episcopal, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for the mobile vet clinic and food
TRAK Family Fun Fest Weekend
Bring the family to the ranch for horseback rides, the TRAK petting zoo, pumpkins, face painting, corn hole, beer garden, food, dancing, carnival games and a very special story time with activities in partnership with My Gym Tucson.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK), 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $15-$60, get your tickets here
Terror in the Corn
Visit a haunted corn field that will scare the pants off your average haunted house. Challenge yourself with Tucson's best corn maze during flashlight nights. Quell that itchy trigger finger with our Zombie paintball shootout. Cold beer from local Tucson breweries and tasty eats from favorite Tucson restaurants.
Where: Buckelew Farm, 17000 W. Ajo Highway
When: Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.
Cost: $25-$30
Free Kids Concert: The Interplanetary Adventures of Peppy
The story will take little listeners on a trip with a traveling circus, led by Peppy the Poodle. This concert will feature music from Holst’s The Planets, Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance, Rimsky-Korsakoff’s Flight of the Bumblebee and more classical favorites.
Where: Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea Annual Season Opening
West Tucson's farmer's market is getting even bigger this year with the addition of a new a flea market. Wander the scenic acreage filled with vendors with farm produce, handcrafted jewelry/artwork, raw local mesquite/desert blend honey, crisp breads, baked goodies still warm, trees and cactus, vintage and antique items.
Where: Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring your money and totes for shopping
Tucson Reptile, Amphibian Show and Sale
This event has it all, from tortoises, snakes, lizards, frogs, bugs, cages, books, shirts, jewelry, art, supplies and more. Don't miss the petting zoo with you guessed it ... alligators, giant lizards, giant tortoises, lizards and snakes.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and ages 5 and under are free.
More October 🎃
Shopping 🛒
Tucson Meet Yourself
Meet and shop from local artists, makers and restaurants. The annual event features more than 50 food booths, performers, folk artists, exhibits and activities for all ages.
Where: Jacomé Plaza and the streets surrounding the downtown library.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring money for goodies.
Modernism Market
Part of modernism week, join Midtown Mercantile Merchants for the opening of their 2019 Modernism Market. With vintage vendors and mid-century dealers from all over the region you will be sure to find something you can not live without. This market runs throughout Modernism Week.
Where: 4443 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Oct. 4-13, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Fall Festival Arts and Crafts Bootique
This is a two day indoor event, with 100 booths of arts and crafts, jewelry, textiles, woodworking, metal art, glass art, holiday items, home decor, handmade jams and jellies, honey, baked goodies and more. While you shop the kids can get their face painted and enjoy the jumping castles.
Where: Grand Luxe Hotel & Resort Tucson, 1365 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money to shop
Tales From The Trash
Get ready for a quirky art event! Search through loads of original art discovered in thrift stores, at swap meets, yard sales and trash cans.
Where: Iron Horse Fabricators, 503 E. Ninth St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some great finds
Arts in the Plaza: Fine Art Festival
Fine art from more than 60 artists, farmer’s market, live music, boutique shopping, jazz performances and food will be featured at the festival.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and food
Treasure House Estate Sale
Browse thousands of square feet of antiques, fine art, housewares, furniture, fine china, crystal, jewelry, collectibles, and more.
Where: 3401 E. Fort Lowell Road
When:
Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m. (Members only)
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Vintage and Design Market
This four-day market grand opening showcases a giant warehouse packed full of furniture, art, locally handmade products, vintage, antiques and an art gallery, along with food and music.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free, first 50 people in line on opening day get a free swag bag
Everyone🎉
Motherload Documentary Arizona Premiere at Film Fest Tucson
Motherload is a documentary about the rise of the cargo bike and its ability to empower families to rethink their transportation in the 21st century. And 👋 #ThisIsTucson is helping to bring this movie to Arizona. We'll be there, come say hey.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S Sixth Ave. (north lawn)
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Watch everyone's favorite Disney characters tell a story on the ice.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.
Cost: $18-$90
Palo Verde Park Zombie Walk
Get into the Halloween spirit with Palo Verde's first neighborhood walk. Zombie costumes are encouraged.
Where: Gather at the northwest corner of Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free, open to all
Steampunk GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. The them for the weekend of Oct. 12 is "Steampunk Glow."
Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free.
Tucson Benefest
This annual one-day music fest supports its charity partner Planned Parenthood of Arizona and features female / femme / non-binary musicians with a heavy focus on Arizona based artists.
Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 1-10 p.m.
Call of the Faeries
Dress up as one of your favorite fairy folk for the first ever fairy event happening downtown. Calling all goblins, trolls, fairies, elves and dragons to come celebrate. All creatures get to participate in treasure hunts, crafts, parade and prizes. Plus, the little kid creatures of the forest will get LED necklaces and lanterns to take home!
Where: 55 N. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for food trucks and fairy treasures.
8th Annual Vintage Trailer Show
Stop by Sunshine Mile for vintage trailers and vendors. Venture inside one-of-a-kind, renovated travel trailers and tour their groovy interiors, modular custom-built furniture and retro finishes. Trailer owners will be on hand to talk history, restoration and adventures on the open road. This event is part of Tucson Modernism Week.
Where: Solot Plaza, 2631 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance, and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Oct. 18 to Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$12.60 adults, $10.50 ages 3-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $15.
Full Moon Ride Saguaro Park
Ben's Bikes is hosting a enchanting moonlight bike ride through Saguaro Park East on the loop. It's an 8-mile paved road, done at a fun pace (not a race). Enjoy the beautiful moonlit saguaros and stop by Saguaro Corners before or/and after for refreshment and goodies.
Where: Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, if you need to rent a bike or anything else, please contact Ben's Bikes at 520-574-2453
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!
It's showtime for our favorite bug eating friend at The Loft. No Halloween is complete without this classic movie, so grab a friend and have some kooky spooky fun.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 10-11:45 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 2-3:45 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here.
Tucson Zombie Mud Run
Ahh! Run for your life! Join a 5K on the muddiest, scariest and most exciting mud run ever. Participants will have to dodge zombies, complete muddy obstacles, and walk/run or crawl their way to the finish line.
🏅 Swag skinny: Shirts are available for purchase
Where: Terror in the Corn, 17000 W. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: $20-$40(group prices available). Register here
Annual Arizona Insect Festival
The creepy crawlies are coming out to play. Visit at 20 booths and learn about a whole other world of insect life. Food trucks, additional vendors and activity tables will also be at the event.
Where: Environment and Natural Resources building at the UA, 1064 East Lowell St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Marana Fall Festival
Enjoy a fall evening on the farm with harvest and rodeo demos, carnival rides, sunflower maze, kids activities, live music, pet adoptions, pumpkin race, and much more.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for rides, food and select activities
30 Years of BICAS
Join this 90's-themed celebration with drinks, music, dancing, and some special activities. There will also be a mini-history exhibit where you can travel back in time to see some of the people, art, events, and memories that helped make BICAS what it is today.
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6–10 p.m.
Cost: Admission is free. Beverages, snacks, and merchandise will be available for purchase. Event is all-ages.
Ghostbusters
Who you gonna call? Watch a classic comedy with your favorite quirky scientists and Mr. Stay-Puft.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 10-11:55 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here
Halloween in the Wild
Activities include Halloween crafts, games, live animal encounters, haunted house, costume contest, pumpkin weight quess and a candy corn count. Plus, kids get to collect treats at all the game stations.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $7 senior/military; $ 5 kids ages 4-12 and kids age 3 and under are free. All activities are included with museum admission.
Night of Fright at Pima Air and Space
This is "non-scary" Halloween carnival fun for the whole family. Wear your costumes and enjoy candy and family crafts. Enjoy goulish activities like trick-or-treating, pony rides, temporary tattoos, eyeball mini putt-putt, mummy bowling, Halloween twister and more.
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd.
When: Friday, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, members and kids ages 12 and under are free
Cyclovia en la Doce
Cyclovia Tucson returns to south 12th Avenue for "Cyclovia en la Doce," providing 3.75 miles of car-free, care-free city streets for Tucsonans of all ages to enjoy. More than 100 different activities will line the route, concentrated around five activity hubs, and participating local restaurants will welcome guests with expanded outdoor seating for the day.
Where: S. 12th Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Boo at Reid Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite characters. Kids can play old-fashioned games, explore a western skele-town, and visit booths for ghostly goodies. Afterward, climb aboard the spooky bus for some monstrously magical surprises.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $10, children under 12 months are free.
Lighting of 'A' Mountain
Celebrate with students, alumni and the Tucson community as the UA kicks off homecoming week festivities with the traditional Lighting of "A" Mountain.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 for alumni and general public, free for UA students (have your Cat Card) and kids ages 10 and under
Trivia Night: Disney Villains
Who's your favorite Disney villain? Challenge your Disney knowledge on all your favorites. Don't forget to bring a team!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some tasty brews
Kids 🎈
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is masks.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Free Screening: Frankenweenie
Watch your favorite undead pup with family and friends on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. Bring a blanket to sit on.
Where: Himmel Park
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Monster Mash Not-Another-5K
Time for the monsters under the bed to come out and play. Join a Halloween-themed running event with activities. The Monster Mash will have seven stations for runners to complete and kids get dressed up in their costumes for a free run.
A halloween movie (kid-friendly) will be streamed near the start/finish line, and Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will provide haunted hayrides, as well as a mini halloween festival that includes jumping castles and games.
🏅Swag skinny: Glow-in-the-dark finisher's medal and free BBQ at the finish.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, kids are free, register here.
Halloween Magic Show Party
Take the kids to a family-friendly magic show with magician Michael Howell. After the show, check out the coloring contest, costume contest, candy, crafts and the kids can talk to Mr. Pumpkin.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10, get your tickets here
Halloween Spooktacular at Northwest YMCA
Join the Northwest YMCA for inflatables, live entertainment, obstacle course, games, crafts, kid-friendly haunted house, treats and a costume competition.
Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Rd.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: This event is open to the public,$2 per person.
Halloween Spooktacular
Spooktacular will have hay rides, food, themed activities, costumed staff, games, DJ and candy at Candy Cart Lane.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint
This event is fun for the whole family and we guarantee a wicked good time. The Spooky Sprint will be an untimed half-mile kids run. All kids who register will receive a trick or treat bag at check in and will be able to trick or treat along the course from our volunteers. All participants will get a pre-race and post-race brunch. Costumes are highly encouraged!
🏅 Swag skinny: Event finisher's medal and dri-fit tech shirt
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, register here