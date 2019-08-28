This list has ideas for this weekend (Aug. 30 through Sept. 1) PLUS events for the rest of the month of September. It may not feel like fall but the jam-packed schedule of events is back!
This Weekend 🤸♀️
Tucson Big Sing at the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center
Get to know your neighbors and join a community sing-along that's open for all ages.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Angry Yoga: Mental Meltdown
Take a traditional yoga class but with heavy metal music where cussing is welcomed and encouraged. At the end, you’ll feel so much better and then we’ll go over to Rancho Rustico for drinks.
Where: Desert Zen Yoga, 10235 E. Old Vail Road
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $12
Local Hebrew classes now available at home (Sponsored)
Do you have a child in 3rd through 8th grade preparing to become a bar or bat mitzvah or for confirmation? Join the Temple Emanu-El Kurn Religious School to develop your student's knowledge and understanding of Hebrew and Judaism.
If you can't make it try Hebrew@Home, a new distance-learning, video-based program where Temple Emanu-El teachers and classrooms stream live and interactive to students in their homes or at JCC after-school care on Tuesdays this fall.
More info here.
HOCO Fest
The festival features a huge musical lineup, guest lectures, workshops, clothing and record fairs, a pool party and more.
When: Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sep. 2.
Check here for prices and locations.
Jazz Concert Series: Rezonators Brass Band
Enjoy free jazz under the stars near campus this weekend.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Get Low: Throwback Hip Hop and R&B Night
The Rialto is having a 90s and 00s throwback take-over. Listen to your favorites like Missy Elliot, Outkast, Snoop Dogg, TLC, Nelly, Destinys Child, Ginuwine, Ying Tang Twins and more.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Cost: $10-$15
Rambo First Blood (1982)
Calling all Stallone fans! The Fox Theatre is showing the Rambo that started it all. Assistant Director, Craig Huston will be there to tell you about all the behind-the-scenes action. Make sure to come early to check out our featured collection of Rambo and Sylvester Stallone autographed memorabilia.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: 0-$5
Water Play at the Children's Museum
The Children's Museum Tucson is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in the courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids.
School of Rock and Vinyl Painting
This event is fun for the whole family. Watch a popular school comedy and paint recycled vinyl records at the same time.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
AC Hotel: Rooftop Pool Party
Cool-off on the rooftop with music from DJ Mother Tierra and cocktails from the pool bar.
Where: AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: $15, open to the public (21+). Hotel guests get in for free.
Around the World Dumpling Hands-On Cooking Class
Discover a world of delicious dumplings! Take a hands-on class on how to create a variety of internationally inspired bites. You will learn the secrets behind Polish pierogi, Japanese gyoza and Latin empanadas.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $55
MSA Summer Night Market
Shop a family-friendly open-air night market with the best and brightest merchants. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Prickly Pear Workshop
Learn how to juice prickly pear fruit and learn some tips too. Each person will take home around a half gallon of juice. You will also get to try some recipes made with prickly pear juice and take home recipe cards. For ages 8 and up.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: $18-$25
Glow Yoga
Lights out and glow sticks on, take a fun 75-minute power flow class under the black light with friends.
Where: Om Yoga, 5961 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-7:15 p.m.
Cost: $5-$20
Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer
Experience some diving fun and fur-tastic activities. Bring your dog and you can test their skills on the dock! Old Tucson will have canine demos, vendors, nonprofit exhibitors and more. Bring a towel, because you might get wet!
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $19.95 for regular admission and kids ages 11 are free. If you want to register your dog and be part of the attraction, pay and register here as well.
Yoga at Steam Pump Ranch
Oro Valley has a brand new Yoga program offering free classes for the month of September. Grab your shades and flow under the sun at the park with friends. After, take a stroll around the Steam Pump Ranch Farmers Market for goodies.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8–9:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water.
Salsa, Tequila and Taco Challenge at La Encantada
Don't miss one of the most colorful foodie events the summer. Enjoy samplings from over 50 local restaurants and chefs with custom salsa and tequila cocktails in over 20 categories.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $55-$95
ThisIsTucson Summer Reading Challenge Finale
The first 50 readers to tell us your favorite challenge book and why will get a green "Read Local" T-shirt. We'll also have randomized bingo cards based on the summer reading challenge. The more you have read this summer, the more likely you are get bingo and win a #ThisIsTucson sticker. We recommend bringing your checklist to help you play.
At 11:30, we'll have an in-person book club about the reading challenge books. Come prepared to talk about the books you loved (and hated) from our list.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sep. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Everyone 🎉
Sonoran Restaurant Week
Visit Tucson and Tucson City of Gastronomy are hosting Sonoran Restaurant Week. Diners will choose incredible 3-course meals from a variety of local participating restaurants.
Check here for participating restaurants, for the special Sonoran Restaurant Week menus.
When: Sept. 6-15, noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: $25-$35
80’S Doggy Paddle Pool Party
Dogs get their day in the sun and a chance to catch a wave in the Marana Pool. There will be a 80's best dressed pooch and owner contest. And No Kill Pima County will be attending the event with $10 microchipping for pups in need.
Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7
Cost: Free, unopened dog food donations encouraged.
The Cat Rescuers Screening With Tucson CARES
In celebration and support of local TNR (Trap Neuter Return) programs and Tucson's community cats, a vegan bake sale will take place before and after the screening. Please stay after the film for a brief presentation about local TNR programming and how you can get involved to help improve the lives of Community Cats.
When: Sunday, Sep. 8, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $11
City of Fun Carnival at Tucson Premium Outlets
Kick-off your spring break with 12-15 hair-raising rides, three tasty food wagons and six gaming booths.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When:
Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-10 p.m.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, 4-11 p.m.
Cost: A wristband allows the wearer unlimited rides for $30. Ten tickets for $12 or 20 tickets for $20 — rides cost 2-4 tickets.
Wine in the Maze
Take a trip over to Apple Annie's Orchard for the opening of the 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze. Have fun walking through the maze while stopping at wine tasting stations.
Where: Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road
When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $15-$30
The Tucson Flea
Bring a friend and shop vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles.
Where: Brings Café, 236 S Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Mythological GLOW! A nighttime Art Experience
Experience glowing artwork, multi-media installations, theatrical performances and live music along ten acres of lighted, high desert trails. Join in on the fun and wear a glowing costume or a imaginary creature.
Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7–11 p.m.
Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free. Only 500 tickets available per night.
Free Screening: Harry and The Hendersons
Watch a family-friendly 80s comedy about a friendly big-foot who makes friends with a local suburban family. Make sure to bring a blanket to sit on.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
18th Annual Roasted Chile Festival
Head to this festival for some fresh roasted Arizona-grown green chiles — and the SMELLS. The festival will have organic fresh produce, artisans and crafters, prepared food, a beer garden, kids' activities and live music.
Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Craft Collaborative: New to Town
Meet some new people and get creative with friends. Supplies are available (first come, first serve) or you can bring your own project.
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, La Encantada
When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, the event is BYOB friendly.
Oracle State Park Star Party
Take your family and friends to view planets, galaxies, star clusters, nebulae, and more at the state park. The star party starts with a one hour lecture (indoors), followed by live music and telescopes.
Where: Oracle State Park, 3820 E. Wildlife Drive
When: Saturday, Sep. 21, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free with state park pass or 7$ per vehicle (up to 4 people). Lecture requires registration, please call 520-896-2425
Plant Geek Festival and Sale
Join your fellow Plant Geeks, enthusiasts, and appreciators at the Botanical Gardens. In honor of the festival, there will be free admission all day to the gardens as you visit over a dozen of Tucsons’ best growers, nurseries, local food vendors and live music.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Thin Mint Sprint
Join the Girls Scouts annual family-friendly fun run, where every racer gets a tasty cookie. The event features a 5K sprint, 1-mile do-si-do dash, and 100-meter trefoil trot. The Trefoil Trot race is an untimed free race for children ages 5 and under.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30-9 a.m.
Cost: $25-$35
$1 Clothing Sale at the HabiStore
The Habistore and Buffalo Exchange are hosting a $1 clothing sale. All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity Tucson, an organization that works on the affordable housing crisis in our community.
Where: Habistore, 935 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Tucson Baby Mama Papa Fair
Discover the best of Tucson's resources, makers and communities for expecting parents, new parents and caregivers. Engage with fun activities, meet people and eat yummy treats. Get a free car-seat check at the event!
Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Pride Parade and Festival
Tucson Pride is hosting the theme "Rise Up" for the parade this year. Watch a colorful fun parade, shop local vendors, entertainment, performers and more.
Where: Reid Park
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $5-15
The All Nite Scream-O-Rama
Time to get your scare on with twelve non-stop hours of horror classics. Watch Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Re-Animator, Halloween II, [REC]2, Night of the Demons, Piranha and Zombie. In addition to the event, don't miss the trashy trailers, ghoulish trivia games, prizes, horrifying drink specials, the infamous "meat cups," and collectible barf bags.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m.
Cost: $15-$17, bring your pillows and wear your pajamas for a cinematic slumber party massacre
Kids 🎈
10th Anniversary
Celebrate Mini Time Machine's 10th anniversary with free admission, crafts, and entertainment.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Goonies
Join the Goonies on an adventure with pirates, treasure, caves and booby traps. This screening will take place outdoors on "Hippie Hill."
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Sep. 20, 6:30-8:35 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring something to sit on.
Movie In Marana: Paddington 2
See your favorite cutie on the big screen at the park. Bring a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
Where: Tangerine Sky Community Park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Love of Literacy
Create your own bookmarks, write poetry, make a storybook or enjoy performances of stories written by kids. You can even read to dogs, a pony, or a snake! There will be book giveaways, a story corner, snacks and food trucks.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission all day
Suit Up for Iron Man
Iron Man is flying in to check on his little heroes and heroins in training. There will be snacks, crafting, playtime, and a meet and greet with Iron Man himself.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15, don't forget to suit up
BFF 💃
Yoga In The Park
Bring a friend and have fun with a all-levels yoga class. Bring a mat and water.
Where: Near Ramada 18 at Reid Park (off Country Club Road between Broadway and 22nd)
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Donations welcome.
Rooftop Yoga with YogaOasis at Playground
Do yoga while taking in the one of the best views of the city. Food and drink specials will be available after class.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6, bring your mat.
Hand Poke Tattoo Party
Get a professional and permanent "hand-poke tattoo" by Marigold ART Studio at The Ninth House. Choose from the custom flash sheet drawn for The Ninth House, or discuss a small custom design for $5 more. This event is first come, first serve.
Where: The Ninth House, 2569 E. Ft. Lowell Road
When: Sunday, Sep. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $40
Bacon, Blues & Brews
Guests will be treated with tasty bacon-themed small plates from 10 local restaurants, live blues, and tastings from local breweries.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: $35-$40
Crafting at Casa with Lumber N Lace
This crafting project will teach you how to create a southwestern-themed beer caddy/tray.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sep. 21, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $35, registration is required for this event. The price of registration will include one (1) drink from the tap list.
Monday Class at the Mystic Rhythms Ballroom
Take a ballet class you can take with a friend or a kiddo at Mystic Rhythms Ballroom. The class focuses on strength, conditioning, and bending fun.
Where: Mystic Rhythms Ballroom, 8035 N. Oracle Road
When: Monday, Sept. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15