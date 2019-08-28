Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2016

This list has ideas for this weekend (Aug. 30 through Sept. 1) PLUS events for the rest of the month of September. It may not feel like fall but the jam-packed schedule of events is back!

This Weekend 🤸‍♀️

Tucson Big Sing at the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center 

Get to know your neighbors and join a community sing-along that's open for all ages. 

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free event

More information here

Angry Yoga: Mental Meltdown

Take a traditional yoga class but with heavy metal music where cussing is welcomed and encouraged. At the end, you’ll feel so much better and then we’ll go over to Rancho Rustico for drinks.

Where: Desert Zen Yoga, 10235 E. Old Vail Road

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $12

More information here

HOCO Fest

The festival features a huge musical lineup, guest lectures, workshops, clothing and record fairs, a pool party and more.

When: Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sep. 2.

Check here for prices and locations.

Jazz Concert Series: Rezonators Brass Band

Enjoy free jazz under the stars near campus this weekend. 

Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Get Low: Throwback Hip Hop and R&B Night

The Rialto is having a 90s and 00s throwback take-over. Listen to your favorites like Missy Elliot, Outkast, Snoop Dogg, TLC, Nelly, Destinys Child, Ginuwine, Ying Tang Twins and more.

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: $10-$15

More information here

Rambo First Blood (1982)

Calling all Stallone fans! The Fox Theatre is showing the Rambo that started it all. Assistant Director, Craig Huston will be there to tell you about all the behind-the-scenes action. Make sure to come early to check out our featured collection of Rambo and Sylvester Stallone autographed memorabilia.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: 0-$5

More information here

Water Play at the Children's Museum

The Children's Museum Tucson is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in the courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day. 

Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids. 

More information here

School of Rock and Vinyl Painting

This event is fun for the whole family. Watch a popular school comedy and paint recycled vinyl records at the same time. 

Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

AC Hotel: Rooftop Pool Party

Cool-off on the rooftop with music from DJ Mother Tierra and cocktails from the pool bar.

Where: AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 3-7 p.m.

Cost: $15, open to the public (21+). Hotel guests get in for free. 

More information here

Around the World Dumpling Hands-On Cooking Class

Discover a world of delicious dumplings! Take a hands-on class on how to create a variety of internationally inspired bites. You will learn the secrets behind Polish pierogi, Japanese gyoza and Latin empanadas.

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $55

More information here

MSA Summer Night Market

Shop a family-friendly open-air night market with the best and brightest merchants. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping. 

More information here

Prickly Pear Workshop

Learn how to juice prickly pear fruit and learn some tips too. Each person will take home around a half gallon of juice. You will also get to try some recipes made with prickly pear juice and take home recipe cards. For ages 8 and up.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8-11 a.m.

Cost: $18-$25

More information here

Glow Yoga

Lights out and glow sticks on, take a fun 75-minute power flow class under the black light with friends.  

Where: Om Yoga, 5961 N. Oracle Road

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-7:15 p.m.

Cost: $5-$20

More information here

Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer

Experience some diving fun and fur-tastic activities. Bring your dog and you can test their skills on the dock! Old Tucson will have canine demos, vendors, nonprofit exhibitors and more. Bring a towel, because you might get wet!

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $19.95 for regular admission and kids ages 11 are free. If you want to register your dog and be part of the attraction, pay and register here as well. 

More information here

Yoga at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley has a brand new Yoga program offering free classes for the month of September. Grab your shades and flow under the sun at the park with friends. After, take a stroll around the Steam Pump Ranch Farmers Market for goodies. 

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8–9:15 a.m.

Cost: Free, bring your mat and water. 

More information here

Salsa, Tequila and Taco Challenge at La Encantada

Don't miss one of the most colorful foodie events the summer. Enjoy samplings from over 50 local restaurants and chefs with custom salsa and tequila cocktails in over 20 categories. 

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $55-$95

More information here

ThisIsTucson Summer Reading Challenge Finale

The first 50 readers to tell us your favorite challenge book and why will get a green "Read Local" T-shirt. We'll also have randomized bingo cards based on the summer reading challenge. The more you have read this summer, the more likely you are get bingo and win a #ThisIsTucson sticker. We recommend bringing your checklist to help you play. 

At 11:30, we'll have an in-person book club about the reading challenge books. Come prepared to talk about the books you loved (and hated) from our list. 

Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Sep. 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Everyone 🎉

Sonoran Restaurant Week

Visit Tucson and Tucson City of Gastronomy are hosting Sonoran Restaurant Week. Diners will choose incredible 3-course meals from a variety of local participating restaurants. 

Check here for participating restaurants, for the special Sonoran Restaurant Week menus.

When: Sept. 6-15, noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: $25-$35

More information here

80’S Doggy Paddle Pool Party

Dogs get their day in the sun and a chance to catch a wave in the Marana Pool. There will be a 80's best dressed pooch and owner contest. And No Kill Pima County will be attending the event with $10 microchipping for pups in need. 

Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

When: Saturday, Sept. 7

Cost: Free, unopened dog food donations encouraged. 

More information here

The Cat Rescuers Screening With Tucson CARES

In celebration and support of local TNR (Trap Neuter Return) programs and Tucson's community cats, a vegan bake sale will take place before and after the screening. Please stay after the film for a brief presentation about local TNR programming and how you can get involved to help improve the lives of Community Cats. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Sep. 8, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $11

More information here

City of Fun Carnival at Tucson Premium Outlets 

Kick-off your spring break with 12-15 hair-raising rides, three tasty food wagons and six gaming booths. 

Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.

When: 

Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-10 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, 4-11 p.m.

Cost: A wristband allows the wearer unlimited rides for $30. Ten tickets for $12 or 20 tickets for $20 — rides cost 2-4 tickets. 

More information here

Wine in the Maze

Take a trip over to Apple Annie's Orchard for the opening of the 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze. Have fun walking through the maze while stopping at wine tasting stations. 

Where: Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road

When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $15-$30

More information here

The Tucson Flea

Bring a friend and shop vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles. 

Where: Brings Café, 236 S Scott Ave.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.

More information here

Mythological GLOW! A nighttime Art Experience

Experience glowing artwork, multi-media installations, theatrical performances and live music along ten acres of lighted, high desert trails. Join in on the fun and wear a glowing costume or a imaginary creature. 

Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7–11 p.m.

Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free. Only 500 tickets available per night.

More information here

Free Screening: Harry and The Hendersons

Watch a family-friendly 80s comedy about a friendly big-foot who makes friends with a local suburban family. Make sure to bring a blanket to sit on. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

18th Annual Roasted Chile Festival

Head to this festival for some fresh roasted Arizona-grown green chiles —  and the SMELLS. The festival will have organic fresh produce, artisans and crafters, prepared food, a beer garden, kids' activities and live music.

Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

More information here

Craft Collaborative: New to Town

Meet some new people and get creative with friends. Supplies are available (first come, first serve) or you can bring your own project. 

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, La Encantada

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free, the event is BYOB friendly. 

More information here

Oracle State Park Star Party

Take your family and friends to view planets, galaxies, star clusters, nebulae, and more at the state park. The star party starts with a one hour lecture (indoors), followed by live music and telescopes. 

Where: Oracle State Park, 3820 E. Wildlife Drive

When: Saturday, Sep. 21, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free with state park pass or 7$ per vehicle (up to 4 people). Lecture requires registration, please call 520-896-2425

More information here

Plant Geek Festival and Sale

Join your fellow Plant Geeks, enthusiasts, and appreciators at the Botanical Gardens. In honor of the festival, there will be free admission all day to the gardens as you visit over a dozen of Tucsons’ best growers, nurseries, local food vendors and live music.

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Thin Mint Sprint

Join the Girls Scouts annual family-friendly fun run, where every racer gets a tasty cookie. The event features a 5K sprint, 1-mile do-si-do dash, and 100-meter trefoil trot. The Trefoil Trot race is an untimed free race for children ages 5 and under.

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30-9 a.m.

Cost: $25-$35

More information here

$1 Clothing Sale at the HabiStore

The Habistore and Buffalo Exchange are hosting a $1 clothing sale. All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity Tucson, an organization that works on the affordable housing crisis in our community.

Where: Habistore, 935 W. Grant Road

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping

More information here

Tucson Baby Mama Papa Fair

Discover the best of Tucson's resources, makers and communities for expecting parents, new parents and caregivers. Engage with fun activities, meet people and eat yummy treats. Get a free car-seat check at the event!

Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tucson Pride Parade and Festival

Tucson Pride is hosting the theme "Rise Up" for the parade this year. Watch a colorful fun parade, shop local vendors, entertainment, performers and more.  

Where: Reid Park

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: $5-15 

More information here

The All Nite Scream-O-Rama

Time to get your scare on with twelve non-stop hours of horror classics. Watch Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Re-Animator, Halloween II, [REC]2, Night of the Demons,  Piranha and Zombie. In addition to the event, don't miss the trashy trailers, ghoulish trivia games, prizes, horrifying drink specials, the infamous "meat cups," and collectible barf bags.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m.

Cost: $15-$17, bring your pillows and wear your pajamas for a cinematic slumber party massacre

More information here

Kids 🎈

10th Anniversary

Celebrate Mini Time Machine's 10th anniversary with free admission, crafts, and entertainment. 

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

The Goonies

Join the Goonies on an adventure with pirates, treasure, caves and booby traps. This screening will take place outdoors on "Hippie Hill."

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

When: Friday, Sep. 20, 6:30-8:35 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring something to sit on.

More information here

Movie In Marana: Paddington 2

See your favorite cutie on the big screen at the park. Bring a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase at the event. 

Where: Tangerine Sky Community Park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Love of Literacy

Create your own bookmarks, write poetry, make a storybook or enjoy performances of stories written by kids. You can even read to dogs, a pony, or a snake! There will be book giveaways, a story corner, snacks and food trucks. 

Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission all day

More information here

Suit Up for Iron Man

Iron Man is flying in to check on his little heroes and heroins in training. There will be snacks, crafting, playtime, and a meet and greet with Iron Man himself. 

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $15, don't forget to suit up

More information here

BFF 💃 

Yoga In The Park

Bring a friend and have fun with a all-levels yoga class. Bring a mat and water.

Where: Near Ramada 18 at Reid Park (off Country Club Road between Broadway and 22nd)

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 8-9 a.m.

Cost: Donations welcome. 

More information here

Rooftop Yoga with YogaOasis at Playground

Do yoga while taking in the one of the best views of the city. Food and drink specials will be available after class. 

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m.

Cost: $6, bring your mat. 

More information here

Hand Poke Tattoo Party

Get a professional and permanent "hand-poke tattoo" by Marigold ART Studio at The Ninth House. Choose from the custom flash sheet drawn for The Ninth House, or discuss a small custom design for $5 more. This event is first come, first serve.

Where: The Ninth House, 2569 E. Ft. Lowell Road

When: Sunday, Sep. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $40

More information here

Bacon, Blues & Brews

Guests will be treated with tasty bacon-themed small plates from 10 local restaurants, live blues, and tastings from local breweries.

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m.

Cost: $35-$40

More information here

Crafting at Casa with Lumber N Lace

This crafting project will teach you how to create a southwestern-themed beer caddy/tray. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. 

When: Saturday, Sep. 21, 4-6 p.m. 

Cost: $35, registration is required for this event. The price of registration will include one (1) drink from the tap list.

More information here

MSA Summer Night Market

Shop a family-friendly open-air night market with the best and brightest merchants. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Friday, Sept. 27, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping. 

Monday Class at the Mystic Rhythms Ballroom

Take a ballet class you can take with a friend or a kiddo at Mystic Rhythms Ballroom. The class focuses on strength, conditioning, and bending fun. 

Where: Mystic Rhythms Ballroom, 8035 N. Oracle Road

When: Monday, Sept. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

More information here

