This weekend, check out the 45th annual Spring Fling on the UA mall, lots of egg hunting events, some markets and a fun truck event for kids in Marana.
Everyone 🎉
Spring Fling
Check out Spring Fling, in its 45th year — the largest student-run carnival in the nation — and experience more than 35 rides, games and more than 20 original food booths.
Where: University of Arizona campus mall
When: April 12-14: Friday, 4-1 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 general admission, ride tickets are extra
Gather A Vintage Market
Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday, April 11-13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Fiddler on the Roof at Centennial Hall (Sponsored)
Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition, and "Sunrise, Sunset," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.
Tony Award winning director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!
When: April 9-14
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Standard Tickets start at $29
Empty Bowls: Bowl Sale
Shop for beautiful bowls left from the 2019 Empty Bowls Event. All proceeds will go directly to the ICS Food Banks.
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte
When: Saturday, April 13, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: $10
Sensory Friendly Film: Dumbo
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: There is a limit of four tickets per family and additional tickets can be purchased in the box office.
GABA FAMA Spring Bike Swap
Looking for a used bike or part? Join the largest bicycle swap in Tucson. More than 40 vendors will be selling, buying or trading bikes/parts and clothing near Fourth Avenue.
Where: GABA Bike Swap, Seventh Street, between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue
When: Sunday, April 14, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Oh for the Love of Music in Oro Valley
Oro Valley's Gaslight Music Hall is featuring a jam session with local musicians. This event is great for striving musicians to test out their skills without the stage fright. You can do anything from jamming with friends, getting some tips and tricks or just sitting back and enjoying your community symphony.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Concert Series: Mr. Boogie Woogie
Mr. Boogie Woogie will have you dancing in your seat as he jams on the piano and sings you the blues.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, April 11, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to bring your chairs.
Celebrate Oro Valley: Our Legacy, Our Future
Oro Valley is celebrating its past, present and future with a special community event. There will be three bands playing live music, food vendors, kids' activities, horse demos, art vendors and representation from Oro Valley organizations and departments.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle
When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Earth Month and Bike to the Farmers Market
Ride your bike to the Rillito Park Farmers Market and you will get a free ice tea from Transit Tea and other bike-friendly discounts. Don't forget your bike lock, BICAS will be hosting a free bike valet. For an extra treat, R. Carlos Nakai will be playing her flute while you shop around for local goodies.
Where: Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sunday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Day at TMA
Celebrate Earth Day at the Tucson Museum of Art with activities and music. Artist Patricia Carr Morgan will perform the final of three veil drops, concluding the performative element of her exhibition, Blue Tears. If you stick around, Mr. Nature's Music Garden will be performing at 1 pm.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Egg Hunt Events 🐰
Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park
Get your baskets ready for a ear-raising good time at the park. Family activities include music, games, inflatables, prizes, egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny. There will also be an adaptive egg hunt area for children with disabilities.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Easter Egg Hunt at Harlow Gardens
Where's the golden egg? Little egg hunters will get to search Harlow Gardens for a festive and free egg hunt. No registration required.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-10
Easter event and egg hunt at the Children's Museum
Kids will get to decorate and make crafts, hunt for eggs, take Easter Bunny selfies, sack races, bean bag toss, bunny bowling, egg/spoon races, Easter egg ornaments decorating, egg rockets and more.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Regular admission, $9
2nd Annual Bunny Hop Bash
Funtastics will have music, raffle prizes, potato sack races, corn hole, giant chess, an egg hunt and more. The egg hunt is limited to children 12 and under and food will be available for purchase.
Where: Funtasticks Family Fun Park, 221 E. Wetmore Road
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Event is included with cactus springs admission, annual or season passes.
International Wildlife Museum Eggstravaganza
Have fun with the family and make some spring crafts, play games, win prizes, eat sweet treats and hunt for eggs. The Easter Bunny will be visiting from 10-11 a.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Everything is included with museum admission - $10 adult; $5 children ages 4-12; under 3 are free.
Hippity Hoppity Easter
Join Our Play Place for an indoor egg hunt, bag decorating, sweet treats, pictures and a grab your goodie bag to take home.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
When: Sunday, April 14, 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.
Cost: $17 for kids and adults and caregivers are free.
Kids🎈
Marana Macro Machines
Visit a wide variety of vehicles, including a sweeper, loader, blade, striping truck, fire truck, police squad cars and more. The event will also feature demos for water purifying, police squad car trials and learn how traffic signals work.
Where: Gladden Farms Splash Pad, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.
When: Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, first 200 kids get free ice cream vouchers.
Dive-In Movie Night: Finding Nemo
Up top, relax with Nemo and his pals at the rooftop pool of the downtown AC Hotel. Attendees will get a drink and popcorn, pool bar will be open for additional purchases too.
Downstairs in the lobby, guests can enjoy a curated line up of local vendors selling their wares.
Where: AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 13, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $10, while supplies last.
The 8th Annual Great Paper Airplane Fly-Off
Up, up and away! Kids ages 6-14 are invited to put their paper airplane folding abilities to the test. Who will be the next paper plane champion?
Where: Pima Air and Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for contestants and four guests, register here to save your spot.
BFF 💃🏻
Paint your own Erotica
Feel like adding some arousing art to your wall? Try out this fun, easy to follow class with all the supplies provided. BYOB or snacks are welcome too.
Where: Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, April 13, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $30
Wine Gone Wild at the Zoo
Help contribute to the animals at the zoo by sampling a variety of wines and spirits. Your wine gone wild experience will also include tasty bite-size treats live music, a wine pull and animal encounters.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, April 13, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $75 regular admission, $70 for members and $25 per designated driver. Winos for Rhinos VIP tickets are also available.
10th birthday party at Maynards
Put on your walking shoes on for a meet up at Maynards. Walkers will get to enjoy 25 bands and performers as they walk the two-mile route. As you make you way back, walk to Hotel Congress for the main stage performance and raffle prizes. If you get hungry, some tasty barbecue will be available for purchase.
Where: Maynards, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, April 15, 5:15-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Join us 👋
Tucson Storytellers: Comebacks
Life throws curveballs at everyone. But what makes us unique is how we react to those setbacks. From learning to love again to learning to ride again, join us as we share stories about our greatest comebacks.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Tuesday, April 23, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $10 general audience, $8 student. Tickets at tucson.com/tickets