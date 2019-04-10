Friday, April 7-Sunday, April 9 — Find amusement at Spring Fling

A couple of riders scream their way through a spin on the Mach 1, one of more than 30 rides at the opening night of the University of Arizona's Spring Fling 2016.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

This weekend, check out the 45th annual Spring Fling on the UA mall, lots of egg hunting events, some markets and a fun truck event for kids in Marana.

Everyone 🎉

Spring Fling

Check out Spring Fling, in its 45th year — the largest student-run carnival in the nation — and experience more than 35 rides, games and more than 20 original food booths.

Where: University of Arizona campus mall

When: April 12-14: Friday, 4-1 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 general admission, ride tickets are extra

More information here.

Gather A Vintage Market

Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road

When: Wednesday-Saturday, April 11-13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping. 

More information here

Fiddler on the Roof

Fiddler on the Roof at Centennial Hall (Sponsored)

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition, and "Sunrise, Sunset," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony Award winning director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

When: April 9-14

Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Standard Tickets start at $29

More information here.

Empty Bowls: Bowl Sale

Shop for beautiful bowls left from the 2019 Empty Bowls Event. All proceeds will go directly to the ICS Food Banks. 

Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte

When: Saturday, April 13, 8-11 a.m.

Cost: $10

More information here

Sensory Friendly Film: Dumbo

Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.

Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: There is a limit of four tickets per family and additional tickets can be purchased in the box office.

GABA FAMA Spring Bike Swap

Looking for a used bike or part? Join the largest bicycle swap in Tucson. More than 40 vendors will be selling, buying or trading bikes/parts and clothing near Fourth Avenue.  

Where: GABA Bike Swap, Seventh Street, between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue

When: Sunday, April 14, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

More information here.

Oh for the Love of Music in Oro Valley

Oro Valley's Gaslight Music Hall is featuring a jam session with local musicians. This event is great for striving musicians to test out their skills without the stage fright. You can do anything from jamming with friends, getting some tips and tricks or just sitting back and enjoying your community symphony.

Where: The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road

When: Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here.  

Concert Series: Mr. Boogie Woogie

Mr. Boogie Woogie will have you dancing in your seat as he jams on the piano and sings you the blues. 

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Thursday, April 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, but remember to bring your chairs. 

More information here

Celebrate Oro Valley: Our Legacy, Our Future

Oro Valley is celebrating its past, present and future with a special community event. There will be three bands playing live music, food vendors, kids' activities, horse demos, art vendors and representation from Oro Valley organizations and departments.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle

When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Celebrate Earth Month and Bike to the Farmers Market

Ride your bike to the Rillito Park Farmers Market and you will get a free ice tea from Transit Tea and other bike-friendly discounts. Don't forget your bike lock, BICAS will be hosting a free bike valet. For an extra treat, R. Carlos Nakai will be playing her flute while you shop around for local goodies.

Where: Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave.

When: Sunday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Family Day at TMA

Celebrate Earth Day at the Tucson Museum of Art with activities and music. Artist Patricia Carr Morgan will perform the final of three veil drops, concluding the performative element of her exhibition, Blue Tears. If you stick around, Mr. Nature's Music Garden will be performing at 1 pm. 

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Egg Hunt Events 🐰

Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park 

Get your baskets ready for a ear-raising good time at the park. Family activities include music, games, inflatables, prizes, egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny. There will also be an adaptive egg hunt area for children with disabilities.

Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Easter Egg Hunt at Harlow Gardens 

Where's the golden egg? Little egg hunters will get to search Harlow Gardens for a festive and free egg hunt. No registration required. Where's the golden egg? Little egg hunters will get to search Harlow Gardens for a festive and free egg hunt. No registration required. 

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free, ages 3-10

More information here.

Easter event and egg hunt at the Children's Museum

Kids will get to decorate and make crafts, hunt for eggs, take Easter Bunny selfies, sack races, bean bag toss, bunny bowling, egg/spoon races, Easter egg ornaments decorating, egg rockets and more. 

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Regular admission, $9

More information here

2nd Annual Bunny Hop Bash

Funtastics will have music, raffle prizes, potato sack races, corn hole, giant chess, an egg hunt and more. The egg hunt is limited to children 12 and under and food will be available for purchase.

Where: Funtasticks Family Fun Park, 221 E. Wetmore Road

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Event is included with cactus springs admission, annual or season passes.

More information here.  

International Wildlife Museum Eggstravaganza

Have fun with the family and make some spring crafts, play games, win prizes, eat sweet treats and hunt for eggs. The Easter Bunny will be visiting from 10-11 a.m. 

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Everything is included with museum admission - $10 adult; $5 children ages 4-12; under 3 are free.

More information here

Hippity Hoppity Easter

Join Our Play Place for an indoor egg hunt, bag decorating, sweet treats, pictures and a grab your goodie bag to take home.

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.

When: Sunday, April 14, 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. 

Cost: $17 for kids and adults and caregivers are free. 

Kids🎈

Marana Macro Machines

Visit a wide variety of vehicles, including a sweeper, loader, blade, striping truck, fire truck, police squad cars and more. The event will also feature demos for water purifying, police squad car trials and learn how traffic signals work. 

Where: Gladden Farms Splash Pad, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

When: Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost:  Free, first 200 kids get free ice cream vouchers. 

More information here

Dive-In Movie Night: Finding Nemo

Up top, relax with Nemo and his pals at the rooftop pool of the downtown AC Hotel. Attendees will get a drink and popcorn, pool bar will be open for additional purchases too. 

Downstairs in the lobby, guests can enjoy a curated line up of local vendors selling their wares. 

Where: AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Saturday, April 13, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $10, while supplies last. 

More information here

The 8th Annual Great Paper Airplane Fly-Off

Up, up and away! Kids ages 6-14 are invited to put their paper airplane folding abilities to the test. Who will be the next paper plane champion? 

Where: Pima Air and Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road

When: Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for contestants and four guests, register here to save your spot. 

More information here

BFF 💃🏻

Paint your own Erotica

Feel like adding some arousing art to your wall? Try out this fun, easy to follow class with all the supplies provided. BYOB or snacks are welcome too. 

Where: Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave.

When: Saturday, April 13, 4-6 p.m.

Cost: $30

More information here

Wine Gone Wild at the Zoo

Help contribute to the animals at the zoo by sampling a variety of wines and spirits. Your wine gone wild experience will also include tasty bite-size treats live music, a wine pull and animal encounters. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Saturday, April 13, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $75 regular admission, $70 for members and $25 per designated driver. Winos for Rhinos VIP tickets are also available. 

More information here

10th birthday party at Maynards

Put on your walking shoes on for a meet up at Maynards. Walkers will get to enjoy 25 bands and performers as they walk the two-mile route. As you make you way back, walk to Hotel Congress for the main stage performance and raffle prizes. If you get hungry, some tasty barbecue will be available for purchase.

Where: Maynards, 400 N. Toole Ave.

When: Monday, April 15, 5:15-9:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Join us 👋

Tucson Storytellers: Comebacks

Life throws curveballs at everyone. But what makes us unique is how we react to those setbacks. From learning to love again to learning to ride again, join us as we share stories about our greatest comebacks. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Tuesday, April 23, 6:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $10 general audience, $8 student. Tickets at tucson.com/tickets

More information here.

Tags