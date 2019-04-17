Spend your weekend full of fried foods, whirling around the Pima County Fair; helping the kiddos hunt down some eggs; or celebrating Mother Earth.
Everyone 🎉
Pima County Fair
It's that time again! Enjoy funky fair food, see some concerts, visit the carnival rides, booths and animals. TLC will be performing this year.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Rd.
When: April 18-28
Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight
Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight
Cost: Adults $9, ages 6-10 $5, ages 5 and under are free. Parking $5
Earth Day at Flandrau Science Center
This year, the theme for international Earth Day is "Protect Our Species." Explore the new shark exhibit and the "Great White Shark" screening in the planetarium theater. Bonus, you get to make some ocean slime, attend a shark dissection and create your own reusable t-shirt bags.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
When: April 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $5 admission to exhibits and $5 planetarium shows.
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hiring for summer
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hiring now for KIDCO recreation workers, lifeguards, therapeutic recreation worker — must be at least 16 to apply.
Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival
Doggie Shorts is a selection of 10 second to 10 minute short films and videos from across the globe. You will see anything from documentaries to the quirky and funny at this furry festival.
Where: The Loft Cinema 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $20, get your tickets here.
Earth Day at Oracle State Park
Enjoy a full day of activities to celebrate the place we call home. Your day will start with a guided wildflower walk, followed by multiple demos, a singing beekeeper, poetry readings and a live concert on the patio. If you stick around, the star party with telescopes starts at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oracle State Park, 3820 E. Wildlife Dr.
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Laser Fun Day
Keep your "eyes peeled" for this event. The University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences will hold its ninth annual Laser Fun Day as SOCk, the official undergraduate and graduate student optics organization, brings the science of optics alive for all ages.
The optical science demos include cow eye dissections, IR cameras, interactive demos and the overwhelmingly popular laser maze. Featured topics are colors, lasers and high tech applications of optics.
Where: The University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences, 1630 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Won't You Be My Neighbor? Free Outdoor Screening
The Loft Cinema in partnership with Ben's Bells present a free pop-up screening. In honor of Mister Rogers' legacy, you will get to enjoy pre-film family friendly activities.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, April 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Egg Hunt Events 🐰
Malicious Monster Truck Tour and Egg Hunt
Malicious Monster Trucks are invading Tucson! Monster trucks will be battling with car crushing, freestyle entertainment. Want to ride in a real monster truck? Skeletor will be giving rides to little egg hunters. Plus, kids get to hunt for eggs with the drivers.
Where: USA Raceway, 4300 E. Los Reales Road
When: Friday and Saturday, April 19-20, 5:30–9:30 p.m.
Cost: Adults are $20 online and $25 at the gate. $10 online and $12 at the gate for kids ages 5-12. Kids ages 4 and under are free. Get your tickets here.
Town of Oro Valley Easter Eggstravaganza
Join the Easter Bunny and the eggstavaganza at its new location this year. The event includes a petting zoo, crafts, games, food trucks, competitions, Easter Bunny and of course the egg hunt.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Pump it up Easter
Have some fun on the inflatables and hunt for some Easter eggs. Don't forget to bring a basket or bag for your eggs.
Where: Pump It Up, 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop
When: Friday, April 19, 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $13 for kids, call 520-888-9198 for more information.
Hunting with Mildred and Dildred
Hop over to the mall for some festive egg hunting at the neatest toy shop in town. After you're done hunting, step into the whimsical world of Mildred and Dildred and check out all the quirky toys.
Where: Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, please register in advance by emailing letsplay@mildred.and.dildred.com
Easter ExtravaganZOO
Hunt for eggs, learn about the Reid Park Zoo's animals and meet the Easter Bunny. Special prizes for the lucky little hunters who find the golden eggs. Eggs will be turned in for a treat bag after the hunt.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $20-$35; under-2 are free.
Easter with the Bunnies
Join a egg-tastic Easter egg hunt at the Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson. The hunt and decoration station will open at 10 a.m. Bring a basket or ask for one (while supplies last). Cruise by and say hi to the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for free photos.
Bonus! Adults get in on the fun too with a free lunch at 11 a.m. and a egg hunt at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find discounts on licensed H-D merchandise.
Where: Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lil' Kickers Easter Egg Hunt
Get your cotton tail in gear and hunt for eggs indoors. The afternoon will be filled with egg hunts at two different fields for kids ages 18 months to 12 years. Lil' Kickers will have raffles, golden eggs, games and more.
Where: Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th St.
When: Saturday, April 20, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spring Festival in Sahuarita
Hop down the rabbit hole to Sahuarita for egg hunts, activities, food trucks, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Little hunters need to keep their eyes open because there will be 25 silver eggs hidden in the hunt too.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Baptist Church Easter Eggstravaganza at Reid Park
Bring your little bunnies to hunt for thousands of eggs stuffed with candy at Reid Park. Festivities include bounce houses, face painting, games, egg hunt and more.
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free but you have to register for the event to get your wristband.
Kids🎈
3rd Annual PAL Family Fun Day
Play & Learn Preschool Center is hosting a free fun family day of play with a bounce house, playground, jamming with Mr. Nature, games, burgers and hot dogs. The splash pad will be open, so bring your towels.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, every kid gets a goodie bag to take home.
Party for the Planet: Bike to the Zoo
Ride your bikes and tricycles to the zoo before noon and get free admission. The zoo will have themed activities, like anteater conservation, a climate change activity, plant raffle, animal presentations/encounters and more.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, remember to ride and park your bike inside the zoo before noon.
Tucson Earth Day Festival at the Children's Museum
Discover different ways to help make the planet a healthier and green place to live. Learn about recycling, composting, gardening and don't miss the exhibitors and activities. Everyone is welcome inside the courtyard and the museum for more kid-centric activities.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: The event is free to attend and the museum admission is free all day.
BFF 💃🏻
Club 90s NSYNC vs Backstreet Boys Night Tucson
Hit the dance floor while the DJ spins 90s and early 00s music from Back Street Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Destiny's Child, Blink 182, Spice Girls, Christina Aguilera, TLC and more. The first 300 people get free pins and don't miss the themed photo booth.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
When: April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10
Stepping Stone Paver Workshop
The class includes all materials you need. Bring your friends or kids to help create or inspire your gardening masterpiece.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, April 21, 12-2 p.m.
Cost: $25 for one stepping stone or make two for $40. Call 520-299-9471 to reserve your spot by paying in advance.
Earth Day $1 Sale Day Benefiting HSUS’ Animal Rescue Team!
Shop a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories for just $1. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of The United States and their efforts to rescue animals from natural disasters and abusive conditions.
Where: Buffalo Exchange, 2001 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, $1 items are cash only.