From mermaids and cat videos to live stories and goat yoga, you'll find something fun to do this weekend...
Fin Flipping Events 🌊
Return of the Mermaids
Get dressed up as your favorite sea creature and head downtown for some fin-flippin fun. Face painting, costumes, local artists, mermaid goods, DJ Clint, dancing, fire spinning, meet mermaids, costume contests, food trucks, prizes, parade and a mermaid pageant.
After 9 p.m. things get more grown up, so keep that in mind when deciding when to take the kiddos home.
Where: Fourth Avenue and downtown
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Paint your own Desert Mermaid
Get your fins ready and paint your own desert mermaid to celebrate "Return of the Mermaids." Hues'N'Booze provides aprons, canvases, paints, brushes. This is a BYOB event, so bring your favorite snacks or drinks.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W. Sixth St.
When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $30 per person
Local Hebrew classes now available at home (Sponsored)
Do you have a child in 3rd through 8th grade preparing to become a bar or bat mitzvah or for confirmation? Join the Temple Emanu-El Kurn Religious School to develop your student's knowledge and understanding of Hebrew and Judaism.
If you can't make it try Hebrew@Home, a new distance-learning, video-based program where Temple Emanu-El teachers and classrooms stream live and interactive to students in their homes or at JCC after-school care on Tuesdays this fall.
When: Hebrew School kicks off Aug. 18 with the Hebrew Carnival at Temple Emanu-El
Where: Kurn Religious School at Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club
More info here.
The Secret Life of Sharks
Discover the true nature of the world's most misunderstood animal in this photographic presentation with award-winning photographer Samantha Schwann.
Where: 72 Aquatics, 3110 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tiny Treasure Hunt at Return of the Mermaids
Pirates and merfolk are welcome to join the hunt. There are only 200 maps, so get yours before they are gone. The treasure hunt begins at Silver Sea Jewelry at 3 p.m. where you pick up your sweet treasure map and coloring page and your loot bag. Then follow your map to Fourth Avenue businesses to collect nine tiny treasures. Collect them all, bring it back to Silver Sea to get your official Return of the Mermaids key chain or necklace.
Where: Silver Sea Jewelry, 330 N Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Everyone 🎉
The Cat Video Fest
Have a purrfect evening with some funny, frisky felines at The Loft. You're sure to have a good time watching kitty shorts. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and the HOPE Animal Shelter.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12
Stepping Stone Paver Workshop
The class includes all materials you need. Bring your friends or kids to help create or inspire your gardening masterpiece.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25 for one stepping stone or make two for $40. Call 520-299-9471 to reserve your spot by paying in advance.
Family Day at TMA
The day will be filled with in-gallery activities and art making. There will be family-focused tours of Travelogue at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and guests can create their own sketchbooks.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, August 11, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Creatures of the Night at the Desert Museum
Enjoy the latest art exhibit; crawl and climb in Packrat Playhouse; cocktails under the stars; visit stingray and more.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $8.95-$19.95, free for members
Spacefest X
Have some galactic fun with Spacefest! This event has astronauts, space historians, astronomical and scientific guest speakers, authors, astronomers, spacey vendors and STEM/STEAM workshops.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Thursday- Sunday, Aug 8-11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$30, ages 12 and under are free.
Tucson Storytellers: This is Tucson
From raspados to saguaros, there are just some things that are so...Tucson.
Join us for a night of living storytelling centered around our favorite desert city.
Six community members will take the stage on Aug. 13 at El Casino Ballroom to share their true, first-person stories about how Tucson played a role in changing their lives.
Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson.
Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: These nights routinely sell out. Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers!
$3 after 3 p.m. at International Wildlife Museum
Save some money and visit the museum during the month of August. Last admission given at 4:15 p.m. because the museum closes at 5 p.m. Must mention the 3 after 3 special to receive the discounted admission.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.
When: Monday-Friday, Aug. 9-30, 3-4:15 p.m.
Cost: $3
Tucson Cars and Coffee
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features American muscle vehicles.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Dog Days at Tucson Botanical Gardens
From now till Sept. 30, your furry friend will be allowed to visit and enjoy the gardens with their human pals.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Now through Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission is $3 per dog for a day pass and $20 for a membership. Each dog membership comes with a custom canine card and must be added to an existing garden membership. Human pricing is $15 general admission, $13 for students, seniors and military, $8 for children ages 4-17, garden members and children under 4 get in for free.
Kids 🎈
Paint Night in the Park - Teens
Hang out with friends, and create your very own masterpiece. This teen-only class will feature a painting inspired by the Arizona desert or Marana culture.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 for resident and $25 for non-resident
"Zathura: A Space Adventure" A free screening
Watch a free screening of a movie about a board game that launches two brothers into space. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Art after Dark
A night of performance, costume, singing and dancing with ATCteen Improv Troupe from Arizona Theatre Company and ATC Learning & Education.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rock Painting Class
Take a two hour rock painting class at the library. Make sure to bring acrylic paint, paint brushes, markers, pencil and eraser.
Where: Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your supplies.
Pajama Party
Wear you favorite pajamas for playtime and breakfast. Breakfast will include tasty donuts and fruit.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $12
Disney Princess Parents Night Out
Take a break and drop the kiddos off for an evening filled with games, rides, activities, and more. Pizza is included with the festivities and kiddos must be potty trained.
Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $24-$150, bring a water bottle
BFF 💃
Free Yoga at Roadrunner Bicycles
Take a relaxing and restorative yin class. Remember to bring your mat and water.
Where: Roadrunner Bicycles, 6177 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Jazz Concert: Sly Man and Sheryl Ann
Enjoy an evening of Jazz music performed by Sly Man and Sheryl Ann at the Lookout Bar.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
World Elephant Day at Caps & Corks
Celebrate this special day with tasty wine, brews, live music from Paul Opocensky, Pops Hot Chicken, silent auction and special limited edition merchandise items will be for sale.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste 100
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend but bring some money for festivities, drink and food. All funds raised will go towards our efforts to protect African and Asian elephants.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch.
Where: Udall Park
When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m.
Cost: $20