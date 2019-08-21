Pretend it's fall in Tucson by going apple picking in Willcox, plant succulents while drinking mimosas or discuss Godzilla with other fans — there's literally something for everyone this weekend in Tucson.
Everyone 🎉
Apple Harvest Celebration
It's apple picking season! Take a trip to Willcox for crispy, delicious, tree-ripened apples. Visit the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with hot apple topping or cider syrup (Saturday-Sunday, 7:30-10:30 a.m.) and apple-smoked burger lunches will be served daily (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Orchard Grill. Take a free wagon ride and experience the fun of picking your own apples. And don't forget bring some money for homemade apple pie or a bowl of homemade apple crumb pie ice cream, made in Amish ice cream freezer.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road
When: Aug. 24-25; 31 and Sept. 1-2; 7-8
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for apples and baked goods.
Buffalo Exchange $1 Clothing Sale
Grab your lucky tote and shop men's and women's clothes for $1 each. All sales benefit the sheltered pets at the HSSA.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring cash for shopping.
Join Girl Scouts for GS Fest (Sponsored)
Celebrate a new school year, and explore Girl Scouts' unique, pro-girl program with STEM, outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship activities for kids of all ages!
Girl Scouts is hosting unique celebrations at four locations around Southern Arizona: Tucson, Sierra Vista, Nogales and Yuma. Join us at the location nearest you for an unforgettable afternoon of family fun, amazing activities for all ages, sweet treats, and even a bounce house, as we say goodbye to summer with a bang!
When: Tucson GS Fest: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m.; Go here for info about all four locations.
Where: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, 4330 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: This event is FREE, and ALL are welcome — you do not need to be a Girl Scout or have a Girl Scout in the family to come join the fun.
Cartooning with Chip
Grab a friend and bring the kids to learn some basic cartooning with Chip at Creative Juice. Artists will get step-by-step instructions to create their own character and a three-panel comic strip.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $30, get your ticket here.
Movie Under the Stars: Stardust
Watch a magical love story poolside, under the stars this weekend.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Free, open to all ages.
Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer
Experience some diving fun and fur-tastic activities. Bring your dog and you can test their skills on the dock! Old Tucson will have canine demos, vendors, nonprofit exhibitors and more. Bring a towel, because you might get wet!
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $19.95 for regular admission and kids ages 11 are free. If you want to register your dog and be part of the attraction, pay and register here as well.
Free Outdoor Screening at the UA Mall
Watch an outdoor screening of "Creed II" at the UA Mall, projected on the Loft Cinema’s giant inflatable solar cinema screen. Bring your own seating.
Where: UA Mall, 1303 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 23, 8-10:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Succulent Bowls and Mimosas
Spend your afternoon potting plants and drinking mimosas at Green Things. The event is free to attend, only costs are the supplies. Bowls and pots start at $5 and succulents start at $2.99. You can either buy a bag of soil for yourself or to share, or you can pay $3 per pot at the event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Rd.
When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $3-$10, a maximum of two mimosas per person.
Tucson Godzilla Festival
The first 50 people will receive a souvenir at the door. Discuss Kaiju films and giant monster television shows, games, speakers, contests, prizes, local artists with special prints for sale, and more.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Embroidered Pet Bandana
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will have dogs up for adoption during the event and Creative Kind will have bandanas to embroider for your pet — 10% of all embroidered bandanas will be donated to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $22, get your tickets here.
Kids 🎈
Free Preview Kindermusik Class for 0-18 months
Watch your baby light up with music at this free preview class.
Where: Ballet Rincon, 10544 E. Seven Generations Way
When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 11-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Drag Queen Story Hour
Bookmans has invited the most fabulous drag queens in Arizona for a drag queen story time. Join in and read stories with these confident and lovely people.
Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 6230 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Read-to-a-Dog with Paws and Pages
Bring your kids and join the end of summer party to celebrate the Paws and Pages program. Your child will build reading skills while providing comfort to shelter pets from HSSAZ.
Where: Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
How to Ride a Bike: For Kids
Is your child struggling to learn how to ride their bike? This event will have kid-friendly instructors providing personalized and group instruction to help overcome fears teach important skills such as starting and stopping and help them understand how to maneuver their bikes around obstacles.
Where: REI, 160 W. Wetmore Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 7-9 a.m.
Cost: Free, kids must bring their own bike and parents must remain on-site for the duration of the program.
Bats: Myth and Reality
Visit this free lecture about dispelling myths about bats and replacing them with realities and interesting facts through hands-on examples.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to Noon
Cost: Free, seating is limited to room size. Come early to save your space.
Cookies with Captain America
Someone special is stopping by to see his little super heroes in training. Kids will get some tasty cookies, playtime, and a visit from Captain America.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, get your tickets here.
BFF 💃
Boss Women Unite Summer Festival
Boss Women Unite are teaming up with Women's Business Center of Southern Arizona to bring you this festival. Friends and family can shop local vendors, listen to music, eat good food and play some games.
Where: YWCA Southern Arizona France McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North
Enjoy panoramic mountain views from the mat. You can even see Picacho Peak. Bring your mat and water.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Sunday, August 25, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6
Cocktails for Cats
Have a cat-tastic time with cocktails, food, and raffles. All proceeds go to help the cats of Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary.
Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road
When: Friday, August 23, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and raffle tickets.
Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company Beer Fun Run
Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. and get ready for the run at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at BBH and $1 off at CBC.
Birthday Party for Let's Sweat
Join Let's Sweat for their second birthday with a free circuit workout with cycling, weights, TRX, outside stations, and more.
Where: Let's Sweat, 439 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes 1 beer.
One Year Anniversary Celebration at Club Pilates
Check out the free workshops, raffles, prizes (every hour) and a retail flash sale.
Where: Club Pilates, 7972 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required.
Sip, Sample and Stroll
Stroll and tour our famous downtown Tucson public displays of art. Flores Concepts' will provide tasty gourmet bites during and upon completion of the tour. Cocktails can be ordered at the cash bar.
Where: AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $75, benefits Boys & Girls Club of Tucson
Sneak Peek at YOGAnnex
Join YOGAnnex for their first class! Bend, stretch and flow for a hour at this new downtown studio.
Where: YOGAnnex, 439 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat
Studio Appreciation Day
Kinetic Arts is hosting a school supply drive, potluck and clothing exchange. After you get done swapping clothes, check out the two free classes and raffles.
Where: Kinetic Arts, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring unwanted, clothes, shoes and accessories.