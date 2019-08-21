Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Pretend it's fall in Tucson by going apple picking in Willcox, plant succulents while drinking mimosas or discuss Godzilla with other fans — there's literally something for everyone this weekend in Tucson.

Everyone 🎉

Apple Harvest Celebration

It's apple picking season! Take a trip to Willcox for crispy, delicious, tree-ripened apples. Visit the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with hot apple topping or cider syrup (Saturday-Sunday, 7:30-10:30 a.m.) and apple-smoked burger lunches will be served daily (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Orchard Grill. Take a free wagon ride and experience the fun of picking your own apples. And don't forget bring some money for homemade apple pie or a bowl of homemade apple crumb pie ice cream, made in Amish ice cream freezer.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road

When: Aug. 24-25; 31 and Sept. 1-2; 7-8

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for apples and baked goods. 

More information here

Buffalo Exchange $1 Clothing Sale

Grab your lucky tote and shop men's and women's clothes for $1 each. All sales benefit the sheltered pets at the HSSA. 

Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free to attend, but bring cash for shopping.

More information here

Join Girl Scouts for GS Fest (Sponsored)

Celebrate a new school year, and explore Girl Scouts' unique, pro-girl program with STEM, outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship activities for kids of all ages!

Girl Scouts is hosting unique celebrations at four locations around Southern Arizona: Tucson, Sierra Vista, Nogales and Yuma. Join us at the location nearest you for an unforgettable afternoon of family fun, amazing activities for all ages, sweet treats, and even a bounce house, as we say goodbye to summer with a bang!

When: Tucson GS Fest: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m.; Go here for info about all four locations.

Where: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, 4330 E. Broadway Blvd.

Cost: This event is FREE, and ALL are welcome — you do not need to be a Girl Scout or have a Girl Scout in the family to come join the fun.

More info here.

Cartooning with Chip

Grab a friend and bring the kids to learn some basic cartooning with Chip at Creative Juice. Artists will get step-by-step instructions to create their own character and a three-panel comic strip.

Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $30, get your ticket here

More information here

Movie Under the Stars: Stardust

Watch a magical love story poolside, under the stars this weekend. 

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 8-10 p.m.

Cost: Free, open to all ages. 

More information here

Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer

Experience some diving fun and fur-tastic activities. Bring your dog and you can test their skills on the dock! Old Tucson will have canine demos, vendors, nonprofit exhibitors and more. Bring a towel, because you might get wet!

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $19.95 for regular admission and kids ages 11 are free. If you want to register your dog and be part of the attraction, pay and register here as well. 

More information here

Free Outdoor Screening at the UA Mall

Watch an outdoor screening of "Creed II" at the UA Mall, projected on the Loft Cinema’s giant inflatable solar cinema screen. Bring your own seating.

Where: UA Mall, 1303 E. University Blvd.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 8-10:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Succulent Bowls and Mimosas

Spend your afternoon potting plants and drinking mimosas at Green Things. The event is free to attend, only costs are the supplies. Bowls and pots start at $5 and succulents start at $2.99. You can either buy a bag of soil for yourself or to share, or you can pay $3 per pot at the event.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Rd.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $3-$10, a maximum of two mimosas per person.

More information here

Tucson Godzilla Festival

The first 50 people will receive a souvenir at the door. Discuss Kaiju films and giant monster television shows, games, speakers, contests, prizes, local artists with special prints for sale, and more.

Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-11 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping

More information here

Embroidered Pet Bandana

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will have dogs up for adoption during the event and Creative Kind will have bandanas to embroider for your pet — 10% of all embroidered bandanas will be donated to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-5 p.m.

Cost: $22, get your tickets here. 

More information here

Kids 🎈

Free Preview Kindermusik Class for 0-18 months

Watch your baby light up with music at this free preview class. 

Where: Ballet Rincon, 10544 E. Seven Generations Way

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 11-11:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Drag Queen Story Hour

Bookmans has invited the most fabulous drag queens in Arizona for a drag queen story time. Join in and read stories with these confident and lovely people.

Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 6230 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Read-to-a-Dog with Paws and Pages

Bring your kids and join the end of summer party to celebrate the Paws and Pages program. Your child will build reading skills while providing comfort to shelter pets from HSSAZ.

Where: Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

How to Ride a Bike: For Kids

Is your child struggling to learn how to ride their bike? This event will have kid-friendly instructors providing personalized and group instruction to help overcome fears teach important skills such as starting and stopping and help them understand how to maneuver their bikes around obstacles. 

Where: REI, 160 W. Wetmore Road

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 7-9 a.m.

Cost: Free, kids must bring their own bike and parents must remain on-site for the duration of the program.

More information here

Bats: Myth and Reality

Visit this free lecture about dispelling myths about bats and replacing them with realities and interesting facts through hands-on examples.

Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to Noon

Cost: Free, seating is limited to room size. Come early to save your space.

More information here

Cookies with Captain America

Someone special is stopping by to see his little super heroes in training. Kids will get some tasty cookies, playtime, and a visit from Captain America. 

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $12, get your tickets here

More information here

BFF 💃

Boss Women Unite Summer Festival

Boss Women Unite are teaming up with Women's Business Center of Southern Arizona to bring you this festival. Friends and family can shop local vendors, listen to music, eat good food and play some games.  

Where: YWCA Southern Arizona France McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Rooftop Sunset Yoga North

Enjoy panoramic mountain views from the mat. You can even see Picacho Peak. Bring your mat and water. 

Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road

When: Sunday, August 25, 7-8 p.m.

Cost: $6

More information here

Cocktails for Cats

Have a cat-tastic time with cocktails, food, and raffles. All proceeds go to help the cats of Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary.

Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road

When: Friday, August 23, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and raffle tickets.

More information here

Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company Beer Fun Run

Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. and get ready for the run at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 6-7 p.m.

Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at BBH and $1 off at CBC.

More information here.

Birthday Party for Let's Sweat

Join Let's Sweat for their second birthday with a free circuit workout with cycling, weights, TRX, outside stations, and more.

Where: Let's Sweat, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Crooked Yoga

Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer. 

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5, includes 1 beer. 

More information here

One Year Anniversary Celebration at Club Pilates

Check out the free workshops, raffles, prizes (every hour) and a retail flash sale.

Where: Club Pilates, 7972 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration required.

More information here

Sip, Sample and Stroll

Stroll and tour our famous downtown Tucson public displays of art. Flores Concepts' will provide tasty gourmet bites during and upon completion of the tour. Cocktails can be ordered at the cash bar.

Where: AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $75, benefits Boys & Girls Club of Tucson

More information here

Sneak Peek at YOGAnnex

Join YOGAnnex for their first class! Bend, stretch and flow for a hour at this new downtown studio. 

Where: YOGAnnex, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring your mat

More information here

Studio Appreciation Day

Kinetic Arts is hosting a school supply drive, potluck and clothing exchange. After you get done swapping clothes, check out the two free classes and raffles. 

Where: Kinetic Arts, 17 E. Toole Ave.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2-5 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring unwanted, clothes, shoes and accessories.

More information here

