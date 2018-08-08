🎉For Everyone🎉
Mermaid Pirate Ship Festival Downtown at "The Beach"
Get dressed up as your favorite sea creature and head downtown for some fin flippin fun. Face painting, costumes, local artists, mermaid goods, DJ Clint, dancing, fire spinning, meet mermaids, costume contests, food trucks, prizes, parade and a mermaid pageant. Click here for the full event schedule.
Where: The Pirate Ship, 55 N. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Return of the Mermaids on Fourth Avenue
Interactive kids show with $5 admission, edible glitter from The Brewhouse, Silver Sea rock game, glitter tattoos with Lily Gabriel, crafted shell candles, raffles, mermaid performance with pirates, food trucks, cocktails, DJs and dancing.
Where: Fourth Avenue
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 3-11:59 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but cocktails and some shows may cost extra.
Little Mermaid Ballet at the Scottish Rite
Don't miss a chance to see "The Little Mermaid" out of the water and onto the dance floor.
Where: Tucson Scottish Rite, 160 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15
Mermaid Dream at the Macaroni Grill
Paint a beautiful mermaid with step-by-step instructions with Angela (our Angela!! Say Hey). Hues'n'Booze will bring all painting supplies, you just have to sign up online and bring your mermaid self and your friends to the party.
Where: Romano's Macaroni Grill, 5100 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Fridays, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $35
Southeast Arizona Birding Festival at the DoubleTree
Head over to the Nature Expo for fun, games, free talks, workshops, raffles, face painting, vendor fair and a chance to see over 200 species of live birds. Go to http://tucsonaudubon.org/expo for full details.
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way
When:
Friday, Aug. 10, noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend but bring money for vendors.
Magic up close at the Screening Room
Experience a little top-hat magic with illusionist, Michael Howell at this downtown theater.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 6-8:30 p.m.
Gather A Vintage Market
Go shopping with a buddy and check out all the furniture, home accents, and other goodies for sale.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Mary’s Road
When: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Painting with Nature: Tiny Thinkers at Brandi Fenton Park
Paint garden rocks with bubbles! This workshop is structured for ages 18 months to 5 years. Make sure you dress your kiddos appropriately for getting a little messy.
Where: Brandi Fenton Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: $15
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
World Margarita Championship at El Conquistador
Take some friends and enjoy an evening of cocktail competitions. Get tastings of margaritas, tequilas, southwestern cuisine and more. See Tucson chefs and restaurants battle it out to win the People's Choice award for the best signature margarita. Raffle tickets are available for purchase to win $2,000 in local gift cards and gift baskets.
Where: El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $55 and up, 21-and-up event. Tickets anticipated to sell out. On the day of the event the tickets will go up to $70.
Women's Hoop Dance at Movement Culture
This is a low impact exercise class geared for women ages 18-60. Help your body regain balance and flexibility.
Where: Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Spelling Bee at Tap and Bottle
Get out your thinking caps and test your skills at an adult spelling contest. Participants will have a chance to win a trophy and gift certificates to Tap and Bottle. Sign up at 6:30 and the contest begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave., #135
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
Wine & Dine Wedding Festival
This is your chance to meet Tucson's best wedding vendors, restaurants and retailers. While you fill your purse with business cards and product, listen to live music and sample cocktails with a friend.
Where: Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde
When: Friday, August 10, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $10, get you tickets here.
Jack and Sally Wine Glasses at Corbett Brewery
Get a little festive before fall hits with Tipsy Picassos. Each painter gets two wine glasses to paint Jack and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. 7th St.
When: Saturday, August 11, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $30
Sumits Yoga at Casa Marana
Break a sweat and finish your weekend with yoga and a cold beer. Remember to bring your mat and a towel.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Sunday, August 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $10, includes a beer.
Italian Cooking Demo Class at The Garden Kitchen
During this class you will learn the techniques and flavor profiles of Italian cuisine. Class will include handouts and sampling of the recipes being taught at the workshop. The menu for the class includes a creamy polenta, Sicilian style stewed fish and a orange/olive salad.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, August 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $30
Yoga Glow at YogaOasis
Glow in the dark with some friends and sweat it out. Arrive at arrive 7-7:15 p.m. for body painting before the class starts at 7:30 p.m.
Where: YogaOasis, 2631 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 in advance by registering at https://www.yogaoasis.com/yo-glow.html or $12 at the door.
Glow in the Dark Cheshire Cat at the Brewery
Have a kick back night with your favorite Disney trickster this weekend. You don't only get to paint and make friends, but you get to paint with mediums that glow.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m.
Cost: $35
Rooftop YogaHour with YogaOasis at Playground
Stretch and sweat on the roof! Yogis will love the outdoor view while the misters keep them cool. After class, drink specials will be available for beer and wine.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7-8 pm.
Cost: $6, remember to bring your own mat.
For more information click here.
🎥Movies🎥
Teacher Appreciation Night at the Film Bar
Kick back and have a few laughs with free popcorn and High School High.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Jungle Book at The Loft
Get some bear necessities and see the 2016 version of the Jungle Book.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 10-11:50 a.m.
Cost: Free
Big Trouble In Little China
Watch Kurt Russell fight supernatural enemies and save Little China in this classic 1980's movie.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11, 10-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
TGIF at the Casa Film Bar with New Favorites
Reminisce with friends and watch some favorite TV shows you watched as a kid.
- 7:00 p.m. "Family Matters"
- 7:30 p.m. "Step by Step"
- 8:00 p.m. "Dinosaurs"
- 8:30 p.m. "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper"
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 10, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
🛍️Weekly Ads 🛍️
Target - Aug. 5-11
Cat and Jack boy's and girl's 4-16 graphic tees or girls' 4-16 leggings $5, Cat and Jack girls' 4-16 knit dress $8, Cat and Jack boys' and girls' 4-16 tees $4, select kids' sneakers $15, C9 Champion girls' 4-16 printed capris $14, C9 Champion boys' or girls' 4-16 tech fleece hoodie $16, C9 Champion boys' 4-16 training pants $10, Pyrex 10-pc. storage set $17.99 and Farberware 22-pc. cutlery set $14.99.
JCPenney - Aug. 6-12
Arizona fashion jewelry 60% off, Arizona backpacks 50% off, juniors' Arizona jeans buy one get one free, girls' Arizona dress $9.99, Men's Puma shoes $59.99, boys' Xersion activewear 50% off and boys' Xersion graphic tee $6.99.
Joann Fabrics - Aug. 2-15
Entire stock unfinished wood buy one get one 75%, yarn buy one get one 75% Off, 2 oz Acrylic Paint,buy one get one 75% Off, Decorative and Organizing Essentials baskets and plastic storage 40% Off, outdoor fabrics 40% off, strung and packaged beads 50% off.
Kohls - Aug. 3-12
Fila Sport performance capris for women $23.99, Sketchers athletic shoes for men and women $59.99, dress/casual boots for women $39.99, Mudd sandals for her $12.99, graphic tee for girls 7-16 $8, Apt. 9 dolman blouses for women and petites $14.99, Food Network pre-seasoned cast iron 12-in. skillet or 10-in. $19.99, Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh shoes for Toddlers $19.99 and Contigo Ashland 24 oz. water bottles $9.99.
Old Navy - Aug. 6-13
Slim-Fit scoop-neck tee for women $7, off-the-shoulder ruffle-sleeve swing top for women $32, high-rise Rockstar 24/7 super skinny black jeans for women $25, Jersey Leggings 3-Pack for Girls $22, loose-fit jeans for boys $15 and built-in-flex skinny jeans for boys $18.