Check the trains, shopping, light displays, beer events, festivals, movies, freebies and more happening in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana this weekend!
Everyone 🎉
Luminaria Nights at Tucson Botanical Gardens
Experience the most magical Luminaria Nights with new experiences added this year. Don't miss the poinsettia pavilion featuring a 10-foot poinsettia tree, an enhanced garden snowfall experience, 3,500 luminarias, 24 Korean lanterns, the Grinch and Santa’s mailbox.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$18
Cultivate Tucson: Holiday Pop-Up Market
Shop local and meet Tucson’s independent designers, makers and shops. This is a one-day pop-up market consisting of local goods, plants, food, coffee, and music. A percentage of all sales go to local non-profits.
Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Jesus Christ Superstar at Centennial Hall (Sponsored)
Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production is touring North America. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.
With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.
When: Dec. 3-8
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Find more info here.
Holiday Lights at Tohono Chul
Holiday Nights is fun for everyone! Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the gardens. There will be different entertainment each night with Santa too!
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$16; ages 5 and under are free
Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic
Sip hot chocolate as you stroll through the twinkling lights at one of Tucson’s favorite holiday traditions. Over one million twinkling lights illuminate the beautiful zoo grounds with sounds of the season, snow, pictures with Santa, live music and treats.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Members-only night on Dec. 4 and then opens to the public from Dec. 5-23 with Encore Nights Dec. 26-30.
Cost: $10 for Adults; $6 for children 2-14; children 1 or younger are free; members get $3 off admission
Upgrade to cute boots for the desert winter with this $20-off coupon (Sponsored)
Locally-owned Foster’s Shoes has the best styles, including comfy-cute boots and booties — so you can dress like it's winter even if it doesn't feel like it outside. Get a special offer for $20 any regularly-priced shoes of $80 or more at Foster's Shoes. Click or tap here for the coupon.
Where: Foster's Shoes, 4811 E. Grant Rd.
Hours: Open Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Find more info here.
Santa's Extravaganza
Enjoy everything you love about a carnival and enjoy everything you love about Christmas at this event. Hang out with Elsa and OIaf, take a picture with Santa. Check out the tree lighting, fun jumpers, obstacle course, cookie decorating, reindeer games, prizes, kids crafts, Christmas movies, train rides, snowball fight, food, hot cocoa and more. Plus, help collect new clothes for our Cool Kids Clothes Drive.
Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Ritz-Carlton Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
Get a warm welcome by the resort’s Ranger Ainsley Labrador retriever, photos with Santa, live music from the Tucson Boys Chorus, a snow machine, DIY stuffed animal fun at the Recruit A Ranger station, complimentary refreshments and the tree lighting.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance, and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Now through Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$12.60 adults, $10.50 ages 3-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $15.
Tucson Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay
Give your legs a break and enjoy some of these downhill courses. The course winds through the desert on paved roads and finishes at the Golder Ranch Fire Station on Golder Ranch Road in the Town of Catalina. You’ll drop 2,200 feet in elevation as you run the course along the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range.
Where: Course information here
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $99-$114, register here
24th Annual BICAS Art Auction
Join BICAS for bicycle art, local brew and local entertainment this weekend. Browse and bid on bicycle inspired art and art made from bicycle parts. There will be a "kid’s corner" for youth and beverages for adults.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W. Sixth St.
When: Preview party Friday, Dec. 6, 6-10 p.m.; silent bidding Saturday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend. Attendees must register for a bid number in order to participate in our silent auction. You can register at the event or register early here
Tucson Lights
Step into a magical winter wonderland of lights with over 250,000 spectacular dancing LED lights. Begin your enchanted journey and tour more than 100 individual sets in unique themed sections. Find a Christmas village and Santa's Workshop where you can get your photo with Santa. Also enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, winter wonderland inflatables, a kiddie train and more.
Where: 1102 W. Grant Road
When: Starting Friday, Dec. 6
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 5-10 p.m.
Mondays-Thursdays, 6-9 pm
Cost: $7 per person and $5 ages 4 and under Monday through Thursday. $10 per person and $5 ages 5 and under Friday through Sunday.
15th Annual Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival
The Festival celebrates the rich tastes, smells and variation of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico. Festivities include a tamale contest, live local entertainment, food vendors, artisan vendors and farmers market vendors.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Holiday Ice on Fifth Avenue
Skate on Tucson's first-ever outdoor ice rink over the holidays. Ice skates are included with the cost of all-day admission.
Where: 45 N. Fifth Ave. (next to the MLK apartments).
When: Nov. 29 through Jan. 5, 2020, check here for hours
Cost: $15 adults, $10 ages 12 and under
5th Annual Leman Academy Winter Bazaar & Festival
Leman Academy is throwing a family festival for all to enjoy. Festivities include family activities, Santa, shopping and tasty food.
Where: Leman Academy of Excellence, 7720 N. Silverbell Road
When: Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend , but bring some money for activities and shopping
Christmas at Canoa
Celebrate the holiday season with food, music, art-crafts, carolers, vendors, horse wagon rides, and tree lighting! Come and visit Santa!
Where: Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: $5 for adults and free for kiddos
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Kick off the holiday season and celebrate on Main Street in Marana with live performances, Santa, activities for the kids, and a show-stopping Christmas tree light show.
Where: North Marana Main Street
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Festival of the Arts & Town of Oro Valley Tree Lighting
This two-day festival is one of Southern Arizona’s largest community arts celebrations, with over 150 artisans, over 30 performances by student and local musicians, family arts activities, food trucks, tree lighting and more.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money if you want to shop
Miracle on Congress Street
Santa and his elves will be downtown on Congress just west of Hub. In addition to Santa, the Miracle on Congress Street features free photos, free arts and crafts activities, Christmas music, live performances, free sugar-cookie and adult drinks, hot cocoa and coffee will be available for purchase.
When: Starts Friday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 22
Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, 4-10 p.m.
Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Miracle on Congress St., 300 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free
Holiday Archery Shoot
Join in holiday fun at the Naranja Park Archery Range where there will be holiday-themed games including snowman shaped targets, a Nightmare before Christmas archery zone, and a 14 target 3D fun shoot on the west walking course.
Where: Oro Valley Archery Range
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, ages 8 and up. Bring your own bows and arrows. Raffles tickets available for purchase to raise funds for the archery range and Oro Valley Junior Olympic Archery Development.
Santa at Little Anthony's Diner
He's making a list and checking it twice at Little Anthony's Diner all month long. Get a free photo with Santa when you bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to Tucson Community Food Bank.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Valencia Library Block Party: Winter Extravaganza
Celebrate the winter season at this free family-friendly event. Join story time, winter-themed crafts, snow games, tasty food, parenting resources and free books for ages 0-5.
Where: Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
La Fiesta de Guadalupe
This festival honors Mexico’s patron saint with music, dancing and performances including mariachi bands, folklorico dancers, and Yaqui Deer Dancers. Local food and art vendors will be selling tasty treats and trinkets, so remember your shopping bags.
Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Day at Tucson Museum of Art
Explore the galleries and enjoy holiday-themed activities, like button ornaments, popsicle-stick snowflakes, cookies, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Shopping 🛍️
Holiday Open House at Philabaum Glass Gallery
Shop around for unique glass sculptures, ornaments, menorahs, jewelry, wall art and more at the gallery.
Where: Philabaum Glass Gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Magical Market at Valley of the Moon
Shop for magical things at Valley of the Moon. This event has 20 vendors, tarot readers, costume contest, face painting, wand duels, food trucks, warm cider and live music.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
2nd Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, collecting usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails, listening to tunes and brunching at the Mercado District.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Mata Ortiz Trunk Show
Mata Ortiz recreates Mogollon pottery found in and around the archaeological site of Casas Grandes. Come see the amazing Mata Ortiz pottery, and make your holiday purchases easy.
Where: Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Locally Made Tucson Flea
Dig through vintage, collectables and trinkets to complete your holiday shopping list at The Tucson Flea.
Where: The Tucson Flea, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring your shopping bags
Kids 🎈
Polar Express Night at the train museum
The movie will start as the sun goes down. The museum will be open, and all trains will be running, including the free ride-on train circling the museum and visiting a wonderland of its own! We’ll have free hot chocolate, and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be on hand to hear holiday wish lists. And there’ll be lots of other activities for families to enjoy.
Where: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Storytime and Activities Featuring The Polar Express at Barnes & Noble
Come in your PJs and join us for a magical evening as we host the annual storytime of the beloved holiday favorite, The Polar Express. Don't forget the hot chocolate and cookies!
Where: Barnes and Noble, 5130 E. Broadway and 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Friday Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Kids Concert: Nutcracker Story
Hear the story of the Nutcracker with a interactive twist! The instrumental trio will perform dance favorites from this ballet, while telling the enchanting holiday tale. Concert goers will be guided and transformed into toy soldiers, candy canes, snowflakes, Russian soldiers and more, becoming the dancers in this classic holiday tradition.
Where: Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Canada Drive
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Christmas Countdown Calendar at Home Depot
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, get there early before they run out of kits
Photos with Santa at the Tucson Mall
Get last-minute holiday shopping and photos with Santa done in one spot at the Tucson Mall.
When:
Through Dec. 24
Photos with Santa: Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Pet Pictures: Mondays, through Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Find extended hours here
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
BFF 💃
Brew Lights at the zoo
Reid Park Zoo is rolling out another Brew Lights. Enjoy samples of your favorite craft beer from local breweries under the twinkling lights of Tucson’s favorite holiday tradition, Zoo Lights, presented by Tucson Electric Power.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $30-$35
Rescuing Rudolph Room
Join a Christmas-themed escape room with hidden keys and clues to help you rescue Santa's reindeer. Private events available.
Where: Ace of Escape Room, 406 N. Church Ave.
When: Now through Dec. 31, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $24-$30
Pictures With Santa
Santa paws is coming to town! Get your pup's picture with Santa at this fund raising event for RAD Rescue.
Where: The Complete Canine, 4767 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10
2019 World Ax Throwing League Championship
At this event, 64 champion ax throwers from around the world will compete live for prize money. Check out the celebratory kick-off event and parade on Dec. 7 featuring the ax throwers, UA pep band and spirit squads and Santa visits as well as the food truck rally and beer garden all weekend.
Where: Splitting Timber Axe Range at Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, hours
Cost: Parade and activities are free.