Shopping🛍️
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
Shop Tucson's largest street fair. There will be 400 vendors at the event, so have your bags ready.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 10 a.m. to dusk.
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping.
Historic Train Depot Craft Fair
Go shopping and fill your bags with trinkets and treasures from vendors at this crafty fair.
Where: Tucson Historic Train Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for goodies.
Time to get flu shots for the whole fam (Sponsored)
It's time to protect your family from that nasty fall and winter bug. Get a flu shot at Southern Arizona Urgent Care, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week with eight Tucson locations. Schedule now to get it off your to-do list.
4th Annual Leman Academy Winter Bazaar
The Mistletoe Market has family activities for kids, pictures with Santa, shop over 50 vendors, face painting, gingerbread station, crafting station, meet a unicorn, hot chocolate and food.
Where: Leman Academy of Excellence, 7720 N. Silverbell Road, Bldg. 2
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for goodies.
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Have some holiday fun with friends and family at the ranch this weekend. Enjoy live music, antique craft vendors, tours of the Pusch House from the Oro Valley Historical Society, kid's crafts in the garden, demos and heirloom farmers markets.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Holiday Market at Steinfeld Warehouse
Shop over 30 artists to fill your home or your holiday hit list. Plus, one amazing artist from our This is Tucson team will be at the event, Angela Pittenger.
Where: Moonlite Creations, 101 W. Sixth St. Studio A
When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money to buy some art.
Holiday Market at Tucson Village Farm
Shop for some seasonal produce, homemade ornaments and soaps, painted gourds and screen printed tea towels. Sit by the campfire and sip on some cocoa and buy some tasty treats.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, from 4-8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Event is free.
More info here.
For Everyone🎉
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with colorful light displays and animals. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Dec. 6 to Dec. 23, 2018, 6-8 p.m. With encore nights from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.
Winter Open House at the Sonoran Glass School
Shop for handmade glass art jewelry, housewares, ornaments, platters, sculptures, and decor. You can also make your own glass art, like ornaments, snowflakes and more. Don't miss the free narrated glass blowing demo at 2 p.m.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money if you want to shop or blow your own glass sculpture ($10-$45).
El Conquistador Gingerbread House Reveal and Festivities
Your sugar plum evening will include a life-size gingerbread house, photos with Santa, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas movie, complimentary cookie decorating, ornament decorating and light refreshments. You're welcome to bring non-perishable food items to donate for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Where: El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lights of the World Tucson
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food court will be available for purchase.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Open till Jan. 2, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $24.99; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the …
Holiday Tree Lighting at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the fun community event. Munch on some tasty chestnuts and holiday sugar cookie while you sip on hot cocoa or cider. There will be holiday entertainment and photos with Santa too.
Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay
Give your legs a break and enjoy some of these downhill courses. The course winds through the desert on paved roads and finishes at the Golder Ranch Fire Station on Golder Ranch Road in the Town of Catalina. You’ll drop 2,200 feet in elevation as you run the course along the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range.
Where: Click here for race location.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $89-$229, register here.
Click here for more info about this event.
Christmas on the Farm
See Santa, holiday light displays, jumping pillows, petting zoo, Christmas story time, great food, hot chocolate and ride the Christmas train.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road
When: December weekends 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 2018, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 per person plus tax.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Watch the whole neighborhood light up before your eyes as you stroll around Winterhaven. Food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow will be there to make your holiday season even better. And get you cameras ready for the princesses at Winterhaven Dec. 8 and 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
When: Dec. 8 to Dec. 26, 2018, from 6-10 p.m. every day.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
Tohono Chul's Holiday Nights
Take a walk through a brilliant display of lights, while you listen to local musicians and watch artists perform. Telescopes will be provided for stargazing and don't miss a special visit with Santa.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 8-9; Dec. 15-16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $16 general admission, $3 for kids under 12 and $12 for members.
Chanukah Cantata
Enjoy a family experience of Hanukkah storytelling filled with music by cantors and soloists from congregations around Tucson with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and chorus.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $18-90
Luminaria Nights at Tucson Botanical Gardens
This celebration features thousands of luminarias and twinkling lights plus decorated holiday trees and wreaths to set the mood for enjoying a wide range of eclectic music while munching on culinary treats sure to summon the holiday spirit. Create your own traditions and memories.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$18
Kids🎈
Pre-K yoga at Reid Park
Take your preschooler to the park for some bending and stretching. In this class kiddos will learn age-appropriate yoga poses, breathing exercises, and play yoga games. Class will end with savasana and foot rubs.
Where: Reid Park
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 10-10:45 a.m.
Cost: $5, for kids ages 2-4.
Happy Hanukkah at Our Play Place
Families will enjoy a story, craft and traditional Hanukkah treats.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at 4:30-6 p.m.
Cost: $11, click here to reserve your spot.
Art after Dark at The Children's Museum
Bring the kids and watch a free screening of Elf in the courtyard. There will be Elf-themed crafts and holiday snacks. Bring a blanket or two to sit on and snuggle up to your little elf.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Grinchmas Party at Our Play Place
What if Christmas means a little bit more! Story time at 10 a.m. and Grinch themed activities and snacks are available throughout the day.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here.
Madagascar Movie Theme at International Wildlife Museum
Take a guided scavenger hunt to find animals from the movie. Kids get to make an animal mask to take home, then watch the movie Madagascar in the museum theater. Scavenger hunt starts at 10 a.m. and movie starts at 11 a.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cost: Regular admission rates apply. Museum members are free.
Mildred & Dildred present Mr. Nature's Holiday Sing Along
Join a holiday singalong with Mr. Nature & Friends and then stroll through Mildred & Dildred's whimsical toy shop.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Movies🍿
Holiday Classics: White Christmas
No holiday season is complete without seeing this musical. Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen will be singing their hearts out to bring you some holiday cheer.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
X-Mas Double Feature: Elf and Jingle All The Way
Treat yourself to a back-to-back showing of two holiday classics. Geronimo's Revenge food truck will be on site.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Edward Scissorhands
Watch Tim Burton's beloved modern day fairytale about an artificial man trying to find his place in the world.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10-11:55 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-3:45 p.m. and 10-11:55 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 2-3:45 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
Death Becomes Her
We all want to be young and beautiful, but some ladies take it a little too far. See what Goldie and Meryl are up to in this dark comedy movie.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
The Chronicles of Narnia: Lion, Witch, Wardrobe
What do you got hanging out in your closet? Well, these kids have a whole other fantasy world in theirs.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free