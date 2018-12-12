For Everyone🎉
Downtown Parade of Lights
Feel the holiday cheer with a fun parade of lights downtown. See the dancers with lit dresses, Santa, cars, live entertainment, food trucks and don't forget to stop by the snow play area.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, festival starts at 3 p.m.; parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free
The Very Merry Holiday Sing-A-Long Spectacular
Listen to your favorite musical moments from your favorite seasonal TV shows, movies and music videos. The Sing-a-long features Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, ‘N SYNC, Kelly Clarkson, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, The Grinch, Sonny & Cher, Mariah Carey, The Muppets, Pee-Wee Herman, Charo and more. Wear your most over-the-top Christmas-themed costume and join the kooky Christmas costume parade. Admission includes a goodie bag filled with fun props to use during the show and free candy canes.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12, hurry tickets are selling fast. Bring an unwrapped toy for donating to Casa de los Ninos and receive half off admission.
Winter Waterland in Marana
This event is free to the public and will feature kids activities, performers, vendors, craft and cocoa. At 6:15 p.m. the splash pad will debut a holiday colored water show.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Free cups of cocoa and free plush toys for first 200 attendees.
Holidays at the Markets
Shop till you drop at Heirloom Farmers Markets' annual event. This holiday week will have something for everyone, including live music, 15-100 vendors (depending on location), kid's activities and a free raffle.
When: Dec. 12-16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 12, Green Valley Village Farmers & Artisans Market; Friday, Dec. 14, Trail Dust Town; Saturday, Dec. 15, Oro Valley Farmers Market and Sunday, Dec. 16, Rillito Park Farmers Market.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Christmas in the Desert at Colossal Cave
Take a historic wagon ride surrounded by 60,000 twinkling lights. After you ride, take a seat on Santa's lap and have some s'mores and hot cocoa.
Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Dec. 14-24 , 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10, $8 ages 3-12, ages 2 and under are free.
Oro Valley Concert Series
This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mercado Holiday Bazaar
Visit this family-friendly outdoor holiday market this weekend with more than 60 vendors to shop art, crafts and collectables.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Dec. 14-16, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
The Tucson Flea: Ho Ho Humbug
Shop more than 30 vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles to finish off your holiday hit list.
Where: The Owl's Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Winter Festival and Light Parade in Sahuarita
Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for food and drinks.
Meadowbrook Holiday Hayrides
Take your friends and relatives on a mule drawn hayride through the Meadowbrook subdivision near River and La Cholla while looking at festive holiday decorations.
Where: Holiday Hayrides, 2350 W. River Road
When: Dec. 14-25, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person, ages 5 and under are free.
Gather A Vintage Market
Enjoy this four-day market, which features vintage furniture and goodies for your home.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. Saint Marys Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 12-15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Christmas on the Farm
See Santa, holiday light displays, jumping pillows, petting zoo, Christmas story time, great food, hot chocolate and ride the Christmas train.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road
When: December weekends 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 per person plus tax.
Run, Run, Rudolph
Help Rudolph and the gang get ready for Santa and the big night. All participants will receive a medal, dri-fit tech shirt and socks. Group awards will be given for top three in the half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K. Runners and walkers can enjoy a before and after race brunch with bagels, fruit, water, Gatorade and more. Packet pick-up on Saturday, December 15, 2-5 p.m. at Fleet Feet Sports in Oro Valley.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, registration is a mail-in for available here.
Click here for registration and more info.
13th Annual Vail Jingle Trail 5K and Santa's Little Helper
The 5K takes you on a cross country course at Cienega High School and a special ornament award will go to the first 400 finishers. All participants will receive a free long sleeve t-shirt if registered by Thursday, Dec. 6. There will be music and refreshments for all racers and don't forget to bring your unwrapped toy for the toy drive.
Where: Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Rd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. Day-of-race registration, bib number and t-shirt pick-up starts at 8 a.m.
Cost: $10-$25
Click here more information about registration and the event.
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with colorful light displays and animals. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Dec. 6 to Dec. 23, 2018, 6-8 p.m. With encore nights from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Watch the whole neighborhood light up before your eyes as you stroll around Winterhaven. Food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow will be there to make your holiday season even better.
When: Dec. 8 to Dec. 26, 2018, from 6-10 p.m. every day.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
Holiday Ride to Winterhaven
Tugo Bike Share and Living Street Alliance are hosting a holiday group ride to Winterhaven Festival of Lights. The ride starts at Time Market at 5:30 p.m. You'll ride 4 miles to Danny's Baboquivari Lounge and then walk into Winterhaven.
Where: Time Market, 444 E. University Blvd.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tohono Chul's Holiday Nights
Take a walk through a brilliant display of lights, while you listen to local musicians and watch artists perform. Telescopes will be provided for stargazing and don't miss a special visit with Santa.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 8-9; Dec. 15-16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $16 general admission, $3 for kids under 12 and $12 for members.
Kids🎈
Grinchmas Party at Our Play Place
What if Christmas means a little bit more! Story time at 10 a.m. and Grinch themed activities and snacks are available throughout the day.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here.
Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night
Have a family paint night and get creative with the characters of Halloween Town and our favorite boney Santa, Jack Skellington.
Where: The American Eat Co. & Market, 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $25 per adult or $40 for adult and child.
Cookies, Coco and Holiday Cheer at Our Play Place
Kids will be bouncing off the walls for this family fun event. They'll get to play, decorate cookies and drink hot cocoa.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: $12 for first child and $8 for siblings, get your tickets here.
Free Kids' Holiday Puppet Show: Fun Frosty & Friends
Take the kids to see some free holiday fun with puppets. Santa Claus, snowmen, grinch, nutcrackers, elves and reindeer puppets will entertain your kids to ensure they have gumdrop dreams.
Where: Midtown Mercantile Merchants, 4443 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Holiday-themed Disney Junior Play Date
Families can enjoy a variety of activities including make and take crafts, photo booth fun, a visit from Mrs. Claus, music and more.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Parents Night Out at the JCC
It's the parents turn for some fun, so enjoy a night off while the JCC staff entertain the kids. The evening includes themed programs, dinner, snacks, games, a movie and more.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Members: $25, sibling $20 and public pricing: $30, sibling $25
Pet Parents🐾🐾
Annual Ugly Sweater Party at The Shelter Cocktail Lounge
Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary is throwing a funky ugly sweater party. Grab your tacky apparel and get dressed for a fun fundraiser to help senior pets in need. This event is for ages 21 and up. Raffle tickets are 1 for $5, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20.
Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for goodies and prizes.
Santa, Pups and Pints at Crooked Tooth Brewing
Enjoy a craft beer and bring your pups for a $10 photo shoot with Santa. Your favorite pics will be emailed to you right away to share with friends and family before Christmas. A percentage of the event sales will help support No Kill Pima County.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $10
Deck the Howls
Celebrate the National Deck the Howls howliday — kids ages 5-14 can read holiday tails to adoptable pets and create holiday crafts, while wearing their favorite pajamas.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $10, register here to attend the event.
BFF👯♀️
Picture Frame Wreaths at My Seester's Restyle Boutique
Add some joy to your holidays and make a wreath a classier way. This is a simple step-by-step workshop that anyone can do without any special skill level.
Where: My Seester's Restyle Boutique, 1015 W. Prince Road, #131
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.
Cost: $45
Yule Party and Craft Night
Create some holiday crafts, drink cider and make some friends at The Ninth House. You will make a yule log, an altar and some holiday decor to take home.
Where: The Ninth House, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation
Santa Sighting at Creative Juice
Follow step-by-step instructions while you sip some wine and create your own holiday art.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $29
Sumits Yoga and Beer
Bend and reach your way through a yoga session and don't forget to grab your tasty beer too. Remember to bring your mat and water.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $10
Movies🍿
Holiday Classics: Miracle on 34th Street
See the 1947 film version of "Miracle on 34th Street" at the historic Fox Theatre.
The movie is about a department store Santa who claims to be the real St. Nick.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
X-Mas Double Feature: Home Alone 1 & 2
See Kevin set up gadgets and traps to catch two unlucky criminals in these holiday classics.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening: Whale Rider at The Loft
Watch this Oscar-nominated family film from New Zealand. It's a magical story of a young girl’s struggle to fulfill her destiny.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free