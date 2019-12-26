The year is coming to an end, so let's start talking 2020. Check out holiday activities and New Year events in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with champagne toasts, balloon drops, beer, freebies, fitness and live music.
Stargazing at Tucson Mountain Park
Relax from the holiday rush with starry skies at the park. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Feel free to bring your lawn chair. All ages welcome. Weather permitting.
Where: Tucson Mountain Park (Ironwood Picnic Area), 1500 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free. Registration not required.
Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic Encore Nights
Sip hot chocolate as you stroll through the twinkling lights at one of Tucson’s favorite holiday traditions. Over one million twinkling lights illuminate the beautiful zoo grounds with sounds of the season, snow, pictures with Santa, live music and treats.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Encore Nights Dec. 26-30.
Cost: $10 for adults; $6 for children 2-14; children 1 or younger are free; members get $3 off admission
My Gym Tucson Enrollment Week with 2020 sign-up deals (Sponsored)
Join us for seven days of laughter, surprises, new friends, and super 2020 sign-up deals. Bring the WHOLE family. We can't wait to meet you!
Stop by and discover why kids — from infants to 10-year-olds — love My Gym's programs and parties.
Jan. 12 through Jan. 18!
More info here.
The Nutcracker
Bring ballet shoes and sugarplum dreams to your family and friends this holiday season. Don't miss Ballet Tucson’s award-winning performance of "The Nutcracker."
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m.
Cost: $28-$56
Family Glow Yoga
Bend, flow, and glow! Wear white or neon and get painted up for a family friendly event.
Where: Desert Zen Yoga, 10235 E. Old Vail Road
When: Friday, Dec. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person, come early to paint yourself at the studio and bring your mat. Open for kids ages 6 and up.
Welcome back Zoppé Family Circus to the Mercado District (Sponsored)
The Zoppé Family Circus, established in 1842, is an Old-World Italian circus that has become a much-loved and appreciated annual event in Tucson. See them for three weekends in January at the Mercado District.
16-year-old, Chiara Zoppé, will make her co-directing debut in the creation of the show "La Nonna" — a special tribute to a past Zoppé matriarch who kept the show alive during the great depression with her tenacity and perseverance. Zoppé premiers three groundbreaking all-female troupes in (until now) male-dominated disciplines.
Where: The MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Jan. 10-12; Jan. 16-19 and Jan. 23-26
Cost: Tickets start at $10
More info here
🎪✨ Do you work at a school or want to send your kids' school to the circus? To make it affordable to send as many schoolchildren as possible to the show, you can get one chaperone ticket for every 20 tickets sold to the $10 one-hour shows. Call 520-461-1107 or christine@mercadodistrict.com for more information about school field trips. ✨🎪
Tucson Holiday Ice on Fifth Avenue
Skate on Tucson's first-ever outdoor ice rink over the holidays. Ice skates are included with the cost of all-day admission.
Where: 45 N. Fifth Ave. (next to the MLK apartments).
When: Through Jan. 5, 2020, check here for hours
Cost: $15 adults, $10 ages 12 and under
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert
Listen to Black Cat Bones with their signature mix of classic blues and rock with R&B, featuring smooth vocals and blues jams.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 5-8 p.m
Cost: Free
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 45 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Now through Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $17.99 adults, $14.99 ages 2-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $25.
Marana Egg Nog Jog 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Have fun at this last running event of the year! Finish 2019 in a healthy way at the 13th Annual Egg Nog Jog. Electronic timing included with registration.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Register here
Rescuing Rudolph Room
Join a Christmas-themed escape room with hidden keys and clues to help you rescue Santa's reindeer. Private events available.
Where: Ace of Escape Room, 406 N. Church Ave.
When: Now through Dec. 31, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $24-$30
100 Menorah Shabbat Services at Temple Emanu-el
Celebrate Chanukah and Shabbat with food, stories, prayers and songs. Bring your own Chanukiah (menorah) with seven candles to light up the sixth night of Chanukah with our friends at Temple Emanu-El.
Where: Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road
When: Friday, Dec. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5.00 per person ages 14 and up
Hanukkah Pajamakkah
Celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah! Wear your Hanukkah pajamas and eat a tasty buffet with pancakes, eggs, yogurt, fresh fruit, latkes and Le Caves donuts. After, light the hanukkiah or bring your own. Join in on the dreidel games, sing-a-longs and activities for kids.
Where: Congregation Anshei Israel, 5550 E. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.13 per person (all ages) with paid RSVP thru Dec. 23; $13 after and at the door
Kids 🎈
Noon Year's Eve at the Desert Museum
Watch the recycling ball drop with the Desert Museum at noon. Pint-sized guests can sip on sparkling cider and apple juice, dance the day away with their favorite DJ, and make a party hat. They can also get their face painted and watch a live animal show right after the ball drops.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Free with museum admission. First 50 kids in at 10 a.m. get their very own party favors!!
My Time at The Mini
My Time at The Mini is a program offering exclusive time at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures for children and adults with diverse learning needs. These private events will provide a museum experience that is comfortable and inclusive, while allowing guests to connect with other families. Admission is free to pre-registered guests.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
When: Monday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m to noon
Cost: Free
Meet Elsa and Anna at Irene's Donuts
Story time with the princesses as well as mini photo sessions with the characters. Elsa and Anna themed donuts, donut decorating, drinks, raffles and prizes.
Where: Irene’s Donuts, 340 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but donut decorating is $10(registration required)
BFF 💃
Last Friday, Last Laugh: Decade Wrap Up
You survived the holidays! Watch a comedy showcase and laugh away the holiday drama.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Friday, Dec. 27, 8-10 p.m.c.
Cost: Free, ages 18 and up. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. In case you get hungry, Pinches food truck will be on site.
Tucson Dragway's Hangover Nationals
Golf Cart Races, Cornhole Tournament, practice tree competitions, food trucks, raffle prizes, giveaways and more!
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday-Monday, Dec. 28-30, hours here
Cost: $10 and up
Polega (Pole + Yoga)
Polega is an all-levels class open to all. This is a goddess-inspired yoga series that uses the pole as a way to enhance stretches and poses. The series also incorporates pole moves, however, no previous pole experience is necessary. Please bring a yoga mat if you can and a refillable water bottle.
Where: Kinetic Arts Tucson, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: More info here
BBH + CBC Beer Fun Run
Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at noon and the run starts at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin, Ste. 160
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 12-1 p.m.
Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at BBH and $1 off at CBC.
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend for a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes a pint
Yoga with Cats
Stretch out your claws and yoga with the kitty cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. Bring your mat or rent one from the lounge.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave. Suite 141
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.
Cost: $17