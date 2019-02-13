Valentine's Day💘
Love Hurts
Valentine’s Day is a day for lovers, heartbreaks and in this case a little pain. Marigold ART Studio will be tatting, but don't miss the live music at 7 p.m. and black noodle ramen from the Fat Noodle food truck.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $40 cash, first come, first serve at the event. You must have your ID and no registration required.
Zumba on the Rooftop
Take your galentine or your man and shake your hips to a Zumba class under the stars. Stick around afterwards for the raffle and a special happy hour downstairs.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $8 per person, includes one raffle ticket. Cash only at the door.
Free Outdoor Screening of The Princess Bride
It's Inconceivable! See a popular fairy tale comedy under the stars on a giant inflatable solar cinema screen. Remember to bring your own seating for the event.
Where: University of Arizona, 1657 E. Helen St.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8-9:50 p.m.
Cost: Free
Craft Collaborative and Galentine's Day at Creative Tribe
Bring your own project to work on, meet new people, try a new medium or just take a little time to get creative. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event is free and potluck style. Bring your favorite pink, red or white treat!
Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Valentine's Day Screening: When Harry Met Sally
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time. Share your best romantic relationship story and you could win a Valentine’s prize.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Can't Buy Me Love
Watch this '80s teen comedy and point out any familiar filming locations. See pieces of Tucson throughout the movie like Tucson High, the airplane boneyard, Tucson Mall, Speedway Boulevard and others.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Speed Dating at Playground
Meet your valentine face to face at this fun and fast event. Single ladies and gents will get 6-minute dates with other busy single professionals around Tucson.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $32, register here.
Everyone 🎉
65th annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show
Gems, minerals, fossils and other items will be on display to dazzle you at the convention center. Check out the exhibits from private collections and museums from around the world. The Saturday night program includes a silent auction, voice auction, slide competition, awards ceremony and a tasty buffet.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 14-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $13 per person, kids 14 and under are free.
Find more information here.
Other Gem Shows
Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, Norcross-Madagascar Gallery, 201 W. Lester St., Jan. 21 to Feb. 22.
Granada Gallery, Granada Gallery House, 338 N. Granada Ave., Jan. 24 to Feb. 16.
Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, Wholesale Warehouse Building, 1500 E. Apache Park Place, Jan. 27 to Feb. 17.
1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, Sun Gemstone, LLC, 1801 N. Oracle Road, Jan. 28 to Feb. 18.
1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, Top-Gem Minerals buildings, 1835 - 1893 N. 11th Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 17.
Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool & Supply Show, Kent’s Tools, 2745 N. First Ave., Jan. 30 to Feb. 18.
22nd Street Show, 22nd Street Show, 600 W. 22nd St., Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
Kino Gem & Mineral Show, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.
Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show, The Warehouse on North Main (formerly the Samora Minerals warehouse), 707 N. Main Ave., Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.
A Teen Night at TMA
Calling all teens! Join a teen-oriented, family-friendly evening full of art and fun. Enjoy live music, a food truck, art-making activities, and art on exhibit by teens.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Family Yoga Night
Grab the family and maybe a couple friends for an evening of poses and fun. Remember to bring a mat and water bottle for you and your gang.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person or $15 for a family of up to five people.
Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival and Car Show
This event is a mix of science, mechanics and design. Rev up your engines for some live oldies music, kid activities and tasty barbecue. Awards will be given to best of show, best interior, best paint, best engine and people’s choice.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Rd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for the barbecue.
Women's Run Series
Spread your wings, join a half marathon, 10K, 5K and Butterfly Dash at Steam Pump Ranch. Registration gets you a tech hoodie, tech short sleeve shirt or tech racerback tank.
The Butterfly Dash for kids includes a half mile untimed run, which includes an event shirt, finisher's medal, bib, drawstring bag and a butterfly mylar balloon.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-75, click here to register.
Click here for more information about this event.
Oro Valley Concert Series
Have some fun with some New Orleans dixieland jazz at the Oro Valley Concert Series. This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Bike Ride to the Summer Camp Fair
Living Streets Alliance will lead a Family Bike Ride from Himmel Park to the Jewish Community Center so that families can enjoy a little extra special time together and get a little exercise on their way to the #ThisIsTucson Summer Camp Fair. The ride is all-ages, family-friendly, no friend left behind — to and from the School and Camp Fair.
Where: The ride will leave and return to the north parking lot of Himmel Park, off East First Street, behind the Himmel Park Library.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17. The ride will depart at 11 a.m., arriving at the Camp Fair between 11:30-11:45, and will regroup for the ride back at 2 p.m., arriving back at the parking lot between 2:30-2:45pm.
Cost: Free. Bring a helmet, especially if you are under 18, a working bicycle, a water bottle, and a sense of adventure
Summer Camp Fair
Find the perfect summer camp for your family at this one-stop event that brings together Tucson's best summer camp organizations with Tucson families.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Asian Lantern Festival
Reid Park Zoo is teaming up with the Confucius Institute at the University of Arizona, Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. and Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring more than 40 amazing lantern displays, authentic Asian cuisine, customized lantern displays, Chinese name writing, calligraphy, painting, music, crafts more to Tucson.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Every day through March 23, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year and younger are free. Members get $2 off.
Pop's Hot Chicken and Chicken Run
Grab some free popcorn and watch a hilarious film about chickens trying to escape the farm. Pop's Chicken food truck will be there to warm your bellies.
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids🎈
Family Sci-Fest at the Children's Museum
Visit and see demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on experiments. This event encourages kids and parents to explore STEM and how to use it in our daily lives.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission will be free all day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kid's Movie and Craft Night: The Last Unicorn
Dip your hands into some rainbow fun at Bookmans. Kids get to watch the 1982 animated fantasy film, The Last Unicorn and make some unicorn slime to take home.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
Tucson Storytellers: Pivot
From starting a new job to navigating life's tough decisions, join us for a live night of storytelling centered around the times in life when we've had to pivot.
Where: Rail Yard, 610 S. Park Ave.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $10 general audience, $8 student.
A Good Festival Tucson: Yoga and Wellness Festival
Join the first-ever Yoga and Wellness Festival with tons to do. The festival features yoga classes, health and wellness workshops, live music, vendor market, beer/wine garden and signature swag.
Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: 0-$10
Flirty Flow: Find Your Pole Flow in Stilettos
Get a real workout and wrap yourself around a pole with a little sass. Kinetic Arts instructors will show you how to move smoothly, slowly and seamlessly between moves for your pole dance.
Where: Kinetic Arts Tucson, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Thursdays, Feb. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 and up. Ages 18 and up only.
Speedway Yoga
Keep your life in balance with classes held weekly throughout the month. Beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga will be practiced. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.
Where: Central Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, first 15 registered.
For more information here.
Pet Parents 🐾🐾
Hidden Gem at PACC
Pima Animal Care Center is offering a special discount to help people find their hidden gem at the shelter. Adopters will get a variety of discount offers on the adoption of pets that are four months or older. In the adoption lobby, adopters get to dig through a treasure chest full of colorful gems and coins. The gems and coins will reveal their special adoption discount at the counter.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Jan. 24 to Feb. 17.
Cost: Your winning gem 💎 will tell you. Values range from $5 off to a free adoption.
Galentine's Day with HSSA
Spend your Valentine's Day watching "First Wives Club" with your pup on the rooftop at Playground Bar. Enjoy specialty champagne drinks, shopping and a Galentine's Day themed selfie booth. Champagne purchase proceeds go directly to homeless pets at HSSA.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 at the door or here at HSSA. Each paid entry will give you $5 off your HSSA Valentine's shirts
The Amazing Acro-cats Tumble into Tucson
This is a one-of-a-kind, two-hour, cat-nip crazy show you don't want to miss. Watch house cats roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, play the trumpet and more. Plus Cluck Norris the chicken.
Where: Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $20, get the tickets here.
Yoga Mats and Kitty Cats
Stretch out your nails with the kitties and your yoga mat at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your mat and water.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $15, get your ticket here.
Shopping 🛍️
VintagePalooza
Shop from a wide variety of vintage, like clothing, jewelry, housewares and more. While you're there, check out the Buffalo Trading Post across the street.
Where: 2727 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some great finds.