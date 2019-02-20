Rodeo Days🐎
94th Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade
Get up early to grab a spot for the best rodeo parade in the country. The route begins on Ajo Highway and ends at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum 4823 S 6th Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free except for grand-stand seating.
Special Rodeo Days Post-Storytime Craftapalooza
Yeehaw! Ride into Bookmans this weekend for storytime and make pinwheels out of book pages. Bookmans will provide all the supplies for crafting.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
New shark exhibit opening this weekend at Flandrau (Sponsored)
A new exhibit opening Friday, Feb. 22 at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium — "Sharks: Magnificent and Misunderstood" — is full of interactive displays that will transform your understanding of these captivating creatures and the future of Earth’s oceans. Take the controls of a deep-sea research submarine in the Deep Sea Explorer simulator; play family-friendly learning games like Hungry Shark and Shark Racer; plus don’t miss a family photo next to towering tail fins and massive shark jaws. Also check out the new full-dome planetarium show, "Great White Shark," a film that will take you beneath the waves with these ancient predators.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd., on the northeast corner of Cherry Avenue and University Boulevard.
When: The shark exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 22 and will be available through the spring. Find more information about Flandrau's spring hours and planetarium show hours here.
Cost: Adults, $16; children 4-17, $12; children 2 and under are free (includes admission to all exhibits and one planetarium show).
For more information visit flandrau.org or call 520-621-4516.
Preschool Rodeo Storytime with Horses
Bring your little ones for fun rodeo stories followed by an opportunity to learn and meet a Clydesdale and a miniature horse in our parking lot.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, for ages 3 to 5 years old.
Rodeo Night at Old Trail Dust Town
Jump on your horse and celebrate your rodeo days with festive activities at Trail Dust Town. Check out the petting zoo, horse rides, amusement rides, barn dance, stunt show and more.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 and up.
Everyone 🎉
Asian Lantern Festival
Reid Park Zoo is teaming up with the Confucius Institute at the University of Arizona, Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. and Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring more than 40 amazing interactive lantern displays, authentic Asian cuisine, Chinese name writing, calligraphy, painting, music, crafts and more to Tucson.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Every day, Feb. 2 to March 23, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free. Members get $2 off.
RAD Rescue Gem Stoned Fundraiser Paw-ty
Shop and say hi to all the cute pups RAD Rescue saves. This rescue is devoted to finding homes for challenged pooches with severe medical problems; behavioral and hospice conditions; and older dogs. Stop by and shop this gem show fundraiser for earrings, bracelets and other treasures. Gem Stoned is donating 20 percent of all sales to RAD Rescue.
Where: Contact One Call Center Inc., 818 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Harry Potter Book Trivia at Crooked Tooth
Get your wands and choose your house to test your knowledge of the wizarding world. Trivia will be based on the Harry Potter books, not the movie series. The winning team gets a $40 gift card and the runner-up gets a $20 gift certificate to Crooked Tooth Brewing.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to play, but bring some money for some tasty brews. All ages welcome.
Bob Ross Paint-Along for Teens
Teens 13-19 are invited to try their hand at painting "happy little trees." Attendees will watch a televised episode and come away with their very own desert landscape painting. Please wear clothes to paint in.
Where: Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, Online registration required, limited to 8. Materials provided.
Tucson Quilt Guild Show
Get your sewing machines ready for a threading good time downtown. The three-day event will feature demos, vendors and the 2018 Raffle Quilt. Don't miss the special "Kids Row" again this year.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22-24, 10 a.m.
Cost: $10 for one day or $20 for a two-day pass.
37th Annual Peace Fair & Music Festival
There will be live music, tables, food, entertainment, and children’s activities. Now in Armory Park for the third year.
Where: Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Document Shredding Event
Get ready for a shredding drive-thru experience at the Kino Sports Complex. Maximum of five boxes per person. Acceptable items for shredding are any personal paper documents that are loose, folded, stapled or in envelopes. Shredding will be completed on-site before you leave.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Grand Reopening Celebration at Flowing Wells Library
Celebrate the grand reopening of the Flowing Wells Library branch with family-friendly activities. The afternoon will include harp and ukulele performances, games, crafts, story time, seed planting and face painting.
Where: Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 12:30-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble at Fox Theater
The Fox Tucson Theatre is teaming up with USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble. During the concert you will hear the music of jazz legends Duke Ellington, Woody Herman and Count Basie.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
For more information click here.
Junk in Your Trunk Bike Swap
Dig through your garage and bring all your unwanted bike gear to the Catalina Brewing Company to trade. After you get done swapping, sit back with a brew and celebrate CBC's Birthday weekend.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend and swap, but bring some cash for some tasty brews.
The Tucson Flea: Jump Start
Bring a friend and shop vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles.
Where: The Owl's Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Annual Swap Meet at Summit Hut
Get ready to haggle, because the once-a-year event has arrived. Buy, sell or trade your used outdoor gear and meet some new friends this weekend. Summit Hut will also be selling returned items at a steal of a deal too.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Kids🎈
PJ Masks Live! Save The Day
Take your kids to see their favorite super heroes at the Convention Center. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko will be waiting!
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.
Cost: $37 and up.
Mildred & Dildred presents: Mr. Nature’s Music Garden
Join a singalong with Mr. Nature and friends and then stroll through Mildred & Dildred's whimsical toy shop.
Where: Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
Hand Embroidery Workshop
Get step-by-step instructions for 3-4 basic embroidery stitches. After practicing, choose your final piece to embroider onto an 8-inch hoop.
Workshop includes all materials and light bites.
Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $35, get your tickets here.
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes 1 beer.
Movies🍿
Outdoor Screening of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
See what Alex, Gloria, Melman and Marty are up to at the park. The screening will take place outdoors on hippie hill at Himmel Park. Bring your own seating and food trucks will be available onsite.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Dark Crystal
Jim Henson's puppets have taken the stage to bring you excitement and laughter. Turn back the clock and watch this popular 1980's film.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When:
Friday, Feb. 22, 10-11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 10-11:45 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 24, 12-1:45 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Sensory Friendly Film: Lego Movie 2
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: There is a limit of four tickets per family and additional tickets can be purchased in the box office.