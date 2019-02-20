Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Rodeo Days🐎

94th Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade

Get up early to grab a spot for the best rodeo parade in the country. The route begins on Ajo Highway and ends at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. 

Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum 4823 S 6th Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free except for grand-stand seating. 

More information here

Special Rodeo Days Post-Storytime Craftapalooza

Yeehaw! Ride into Bookmans this weekend for storytime and make pinwheels out of book pages. Bookmans will provide all the supplies for crafting. 

Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

New shark exhibit opening this weekend at Flandrau (Sponsored)

A new exhibit opening Friday, Feb. 22 at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium — "Sharks: Magnificent and Misunderstood" — is full of interactive displays that will transform your understanding of these captivating creatures and the future of Earth’s oceans. Take the controls of a deep-sea research submarine in the Deep Sea Explorer simulator; play family-friendly learning games like Hungry Shark and Shark Racer; plus don’t miss a family photo next to towering tail fins and massive shark jaws. Also check out the new full-dome planetarium show, "Great White Shark," a film that will take you beneath the waves with these ancient predators.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd., on the northeast corner of Cherry Avenue and University Boulevard.

When: The shark exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 22 and will be available through the spring. Find more information about Flandrau's spring hours and planetarium show hours here.

Cost: Adults, $16; children 4-17, $12; children 2 and under are free (includes admission to all exhibits and one planetarium show).

For more information visit flandrau.org or call 520-621-4516.

Preschool Rodeo Storytime with Horses

Bring your little ones for fun rodeo stories followed by an opportunity to learn and meet a Clydesdale and a miniature horse in our parking lot.

Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free, for ages 3 to 5 years old. 

More information here.

Rodeo Night at Old Trail Dust Town

Jump on your horse and celebrate your rodeo days with festive activities at Trail Dust Town. Check out the petting zoo, horse rides, amusement rides, barn dance, stunt show and more.

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $5 and up.

More information here

Everyone 🎉

Asian Lantern Festival

Reid Park Zoo is teaming up with the Confucius Institute at the University of ArizonaTianyu Arts & Culture Inc. and Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to bring more than 40 amazing interactive lantern displays, authentic Asian cuisine, Chinese name writing, calligraphy, painting, music, crafts and more to Tucson. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Every day, Feb. 2 to March 23, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free. Members get $2 off.

More information here

RAD Rescue Gem Stoned Fundraiser Paw-ty

Shop and say hi to all the cute pups RAD Rescue saves. This rescue is devoted to finding homes for challenged pooches with severe medical problems; behavioral and hospice conditions; and older dogs. Stop by and shop this gem show fundraiser for earrings, bracelets and other treasures. Gem Stoned is donating 20 percent of all sales to RAD Rescue.

Where: Contact One Call Center Inc., 818 W. Miracle Mile

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.

More information here

Harry Potter Book Trivia at Crooked Tooth

Get your wands and choose your house to test your knowledge of the wizarding world. Trivia will be based on the Harry Potter books, not the movie series. The winning team gets a $40 gift card and the runner-up gets a $20 gift certificate to Crooked Tooth Brewing. 

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to play, but bring some money for some tasty brews. All ages welcome. 

More information here

Bob Ross Paint-Along for Teens

Teens 13-19 are invited to try their hand at painting "happy little trees."  Attendees will watch a televised episode and come away with their very own desert landscape painting. Please wear clothes to paint in.

Where: Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, Online registration required, limited to 8. Materials provided. 

More information here

Tucson Quilt Guild Show

Get your sewing machines ready for a threading good time downtown. The three-day event will feature demos, vendors and the 2018 Raffle Quilt. Don't miss the special "Kids Row" again this year. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 22-24, 10 a.m. 

Cost: $10 for one day or $20 for a two-day pass. 

More information here

37th Annual Peace Fair & Music Festival

There will be live music, tables, food, entertainment, and children’s activities. Now in Armory Park for the third year.

Where: Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Document Shredding Event

Get ready for a shredding drive-thru experience at the Kino Sports Complex. Maximum of five boxes per person. Acceptable items for shredding are any personal paper documents that are loose, folded, stapled or in envelopes. Shredding will be completed on-site before you leave.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 8-10 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Grand Reopening Celebration at Flowing Wells Library

Celebrate the grand reopening of the Flowing Wells Library branch with family-friendly activities. The afternoon will include harp and ukulele performances, games, crafts, story time, seed planting and face painting.

Where: Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 12:30-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble at Fox Theater 

The Fox Tucson Theatre is teaming up with USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble. During the concert you will hear the music of jazz legends Duke Ellington, Woody Herman and Count Basie.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Junk in Your Trunk Bike Swap

Dig through your garage and bring all your unwanted bike gear to the Catalina Brewing Company to trade. After you get done swapping, sit back with a brew and celebrate CBC's Birthday weekend.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 8-11 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend and swap, but bring some cash for some tasty brews. 

More information here

The Tucson Flea: Jump Start

Bring a friend and shop vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles. 

Where: The Owl's Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.

More information here

Annual Swap Meet at Summit Hut

Get ready to haggle, because the once-a-year event has arrived. Buy, sell or trade your used outdoor gear and meet some new friends this weekend. Summit Hut will also be selling returned items at a steal of a deal too. 

Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

Kids🎈

PJ Masks Live! Save The Day

Take your kids to see their favorite super heroes at  the Convention Center. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko will be waiting!

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.

Cost: $37 and up.

More information here

Mildred & Dildred presents: Mr. Nature’s Music Garden

Join a singalong with Mr. Nature and friends and then stroll through Mildred & Dildred's whimsical toy shop. 

Where: Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

BFF 💃🏻

Hand Embroidery Workshop

Get step-by-step instructions for 3-4 basic embroidery stitches. After practicing, choose your final piece to embroider onto an 8-inch hoop.

Workshop includes all materials and light bites.

Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $35, get your tickets here

More information here. 

Crooked Yoga

Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer. 

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5, includes 1 beer. 

More information here

Movies🍿

Outdoor Screening of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

See what Alex, Gloria, Melman and Marty are up to at the park. The screening will take place outdoors on hippie hill at Himmel Park. Bring your own seating and food trucks will be available onsite. 

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6-7:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here. 

The Dark Crystal

Jim Henson's puppets have taken the stage to bring you excitement and laughter. Turn back the clock and watch this popular 1980's film. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: 

Friday, Feb. 22, 10-11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 10-11:45 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 12-1:45 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8

More information here

Sensory Friendly Film: Lego Movie 2

Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.

Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: There is a limit of four tickets per family and additional tickets can be purchased in the box office.

More information here

