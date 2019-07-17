Cool-off this weekend with concerts, outdoor movies, swimming, dancing, shopping and some frosty ice cream events.
Everyone 🎉
El Rio Neighborhood Center Mural Celebration
Enjoy music, food, and murals at this free community event. David Tineo and Alfonso Chavez, as well as local youth have been working hard this summer to restore and repair three of the original 1970's murals at the El Rio Neighborhood Center.
Where: El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bats in Flight
Let's get batty! Discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Avenue Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers will provide information and family-friendly activities. All ages welcome.
Where: Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, July 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids get in free to Old Tucson’s Flashback Friday Nights plus High Five Summer Savings! (Sponsored)
Kids 11 and under get in free on Flashback Friday Nights, 4-9 p.m. Family-friendly entertainment, food and drink specials. Old Tucson and the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum are teaming up save you money. Visit one and bring your receipt to the other and receive $5 off adult admissions and $3 off kids. Valid Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When: June through August
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Find more info here.
Peach Mania at Apple Annies
It's peach picking season! Cruise to Wilcox for the 19th Annual Peach Mania. Visit an "all you can eat” peaches and pancakes breakfast (Saturday-Sunday, 7:30-10:30 a.m.) and apple-smoked burger lunches will be served daily (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Orchard Grill. Take a free wagon ride and experience the fun of picking your own peaches. Enjoy free samples of peaches and bring some money for some homemade peach pie or a bowl of homemade peach ice cream.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road
When: July 20-21; 27-28 and Aug. 3-4; 10-11; 17-18
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for peaches and baked goods.
Wizards & Wildlife
Come dressed as your favorite wizard or magical creature and join the games and crafts. There will be wand making, potion class, slitherin’ serpents, photo opportunities and more. Admission also includes one chocolate covered frog and one beverage. Additional snacks available for purchase.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Friday, July 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $5-$9.75
Jazz concert at Main Gate Square
Listen to the funky tunes of The Muffulettas. With a fun New Orleans flair and music from the 60s, 70s and 80s, this band will make sure you dance the night away.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Loft Kids Fest Kick-off Party at Himmel Park
Loft Kids Fest is taking over Himmel Park with festivities, live music, games and an outdoor screening of our favorite cartoon favorite, Looney Tunes. Find more about this year's Loft Kids Fest here.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, July 19, 6-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Friday Night BBQs at the Racquet Club
Cruise over to the Tucson Racquet Club for some tasty BBQ and a dip in the pool. The barbecue pool parties will be available to members and non-members every Friday until the end of September.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road
When: Friday, July 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members are free; non-members $5, $2 for ages 13-17, 12 and under free.
Paws in the Pool: Episode IV
It's hot and so are your fur-babies. Join Green Valley Recreation Center for a paw-tastic time in the pool. There will be raffles, live music and a pup super hero costume contest. Pups are welcome to enjoy GVR's West Center pool before it is drained and sanitized.
Where: Green Valley West Social Center, 1111 S. Via Arcoiris
When: Friday, July 19, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: $5 donation. To register your pooch, bring up-to-date vaccination records to a Green Valley Recreation Center office and reference CR# 44378. Participants and spectators will be required to sign liability waivers. Donations benefit local non-profits.
Pop-Up Cat Cafe
Sipping coffee with cats is always a purr-fect way to spend your day. It’s a catastrophe that our community is without a cat cafe, so join Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter and their adoptable cats for a fur-raising event. Grumpy’s Coffee Shack will supply the coffee and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Where: Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter, 1145 N. Woodland Ave.
When: Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Admission is free but donations are always appreciated. Space is limited.
Midnight Muttness
The summer months are the busiest at PACC, so the staff is looking to clear some kennels to make room for incoming pets. PACC is offering waived adoptions Friday, July 19, from noon until midnight.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday, July 19, noon to midnight
Cost: Free adoptions, only pay a $19 licensing fee for dogs.
Sunset/Moonlight Unlimited Zipping Adventure
Join some high-flying fun at night on the zipline adventure. everyone will have fun with unlimited ziplining while target shooting with laser guns.
Where: Outlaw Zipline at Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Sunday, July 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $40 when you pay in advance and $45 at the door. Please call to register 520-668-9891
Descendants 3 "Find Your Inner Villain" Celebration at Tucson Premium Outlets
Get hyped for the new Disney Channel Descendants movie with fun activities — including a photo booth, face painting and pencil case crafting. All attendees will have a chance to win a $50 shopping spree to the Disney Store at Tucson Premium Outlets and a Descendants 3 gift bag.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. First 100 attendees will receive an exclusive character card.
Oro Valley's Drive-in Movies On The Driving Range
Set up a blanket, chairs, or hang out on a golf cart and watch "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part."
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, July 20, 7:15 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Free Dive-In Movie: A Dog's Way Home
Bring a towel and enjoy a free movie at the pool. Show starts once the sun has gone down.
Where: Ora Mae Harn Park Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, July 20, 7:45-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Okko's Inn screening at The Loft
Join Okko as she travels to her grandmother's inn, which is built on top of an ancient spring said to have healing waters. Doors open at 9:15 a.m., with pre-show activities hosted by Mildred and Dildred. Part of the free Loft Kids Fest.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Monday, July 22, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Born in China screening at The Loft
Watch an epic journey into the wilds of China and see the most intimate moments ever captured in a nature film. Doors open at 9:15 a.m., with pre-show activities hosted by Mildred and Dildred. Part of the free Loft Kids Fest.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, July 24, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evening temperatures and enjoy the themed festivities. Family and friends will get to experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, sponsor booths, carousel rides, giraffe feed, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, July 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Moon Exhibit Opening
This exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969. Celebrate the cultural and scientific aspects of the moon. Enjoy a virtual reality outer space experience with VR gear and demonstrations provided by the University of Arizona Libraries staff.
Where: University of Arizona Libraries (Special Collections) 1510 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids🎈
Water Play at the Children's Museum
The Children's Museum Tucson is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in the courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 17, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids.
School Readiness Night
Get your toddlers ready for school with eight rooms geared for preschool and kindergarten. Activities include sorting, cutting, lacing, practicing ABCs, sharing skills, bathroom pass relay race, listening skills and more.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Friday, July 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Regular museum admission. Ages 3-5 kids are welcome. The first 50 kids who fill out their report card will get a free kaleidoscope.
National Ice Cream Day Events 🍦
Bogo at Nékter Juice Bar
All day long guests can order a guilt-free indulgent Skoop treat in either chocolate or vanilla and get one free. Each Skoop order can be customized with various toppings including chocolate drizzle, vegan chocolate chips, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, hempseed, gluten-free granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries or pineapple.
Time: All day
Where: Nékter Juice Bar, 2501 E. Grant Road
When: Sunday, July 21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Check here
More information call 520-207-4010 or here.
National Ice Cream Day at Catalina Brewing Company
Kick back with everyone's favorite frosty treats, beer and ice cream. Catalina Brewing Company will be pairing three brews along with some of your favorite ice cream flavors.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Sunday, July 21, 12-5 p.m.
Cost: Check here
Sherry Ice Cream Social & Cocktail Dinner
Celebrate with some below-zero treats downtown. Pop-in on sherry education and tasting with live music, food and cocktails.
Where: Elvira's Tucson, 256 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, July 21, 3-11:59 p.m.
Cost: $15 for Ice Cream Social happy hour, education and afterparty; $45 for cocktail dinner at Hub Downtown, get your tickets here.
Going Bananas at The Screamery
The Screamery is monkeying around with $5 banana splits all-day in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.
Where: The Screamery, 250 E Congress St.
When: Sunday, July 21, Noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: $5 banana splits all day
BFF 💃🏻
Stranger Things 80s Dance Party
Celebrate the release of the new season of Stranger Things. Get dressed in your 80s attire and strut to the dance floor as the historic Rialto transforms into the ultimate Stranger Things tribute.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, July 19, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Cost: $10, character buttons for the first 300. Get your tickets here.
Health at Jacome: Buti Yoga
Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This practice is a high-intensity fusion of yoga, tribal dance, and plyometrics. The class combines cardio, strength training and flexibility in one seamless format.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, July 20, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, July 21, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Bring your mats and money for some ice-cold beer.
Free Pilates Class at Athleta
Develop your posture, core strength, flexibility and overall body awareness at this free class in the La Encantada courtyard.
Where: La Encantada courtyard, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, July 20, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Register here.