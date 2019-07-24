Summer isn't over yet. Check out the shopping, movies and freebies this weekend.
Everyone 🎉
Monsoon Madness Plant Sale
Shop a variety of shrubs, succulents, cacti and more at the Tohono Chul monsoon plant sale. You can also learn plant care and what works best for your home from experienced growers.
Where: Friday, July 26, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
Cost: Free admission during sale
Sun Link 5th Anniversary: Free Ride Day
Celebrate Sun Link's 5th Anniversary with free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sun Link will celebrate throughout the day with free events along the streetcar route, like brunch at Mercado District, Sun Link tours, Fourth Avenue block party, story time at the UA Bookstore and a concert at Main Gate Square.
Where: Tucson Streetcar
When: Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free
Find a local Girl Scout troop (Sponsored)
At Girl Scouts, the next opportunity to get outdoors, explore STEM, seek adventures and overcome challenges is never far away. With Girl Scouts, she'll develop the confidence and skills she needs to create her own success — whatever that looks like to her — both today and in the future, in a place designed just for her. Find a troop today!
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evening temperatures and enjoy the themed festivities. Family and friends will get to experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, sponsor booths, carousel rides, giraffe feed, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, July 27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Back 2 School: Backpack Give Back at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Tanque Verde Swap Meet will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies. Backpacks are one per family, while supplies last.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, July 27, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Jaws
Dun dun… dun dun! Summer isn't complete without seeing your favorite Carcharodon Carcharias.
When: Friday-Saturday, July 26-27, 10 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Mural Dedication Ceremony
Celebrate the hard work of students at the dedication ceremony for this new mural, painted at the Palo Verde Park pool.
Where: Thursday, July 25, 9-9:30 a.m.
When: 355 S. Mann Ave.
Cost: Free for mural dedication. For the pool, kids are free and adults are $2.
Celebrating Apollo 11
Join the Sky Bar for a free screening of Tomorrowland in observance of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with free popcorn and drink specials.
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, July 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and popcorn
MSA Summer Night Market
Shop a family-friendly open-air night market with the best and brightest merchants. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, July 26, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Night Wings
Escape the heat and take an evening trip to the museum. Visit seven activity stations for kids, a "Apollo Remembered" exhibit and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Where: Pima Air and Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, July 27, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10, ages 12 and under are free.
Dog Days at Tucson Botanical Gardens
From now till Sept. 30, your furry friend will be allowed to visit and enjoy the gardens with their human pals.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Now through Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission is $3 per dog for a day pass and $20 for a membership. Each dog membership comes with a custom canine card and must be added to an existing garden membership. Human pricing is $15 general admission, $13 for students, seniors and military, $8 for children ages 4-17, garden members and children under 4 get in for free.
Vintage Wooden Sign Workshop
Paint a prickly cactus and watch the paint dry with a relaxing cocktail.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, July 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $35, drinks are available for purchase during the event.
Kids🎈
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Take your kids to see Wilbur the curious little piglet. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for the pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. Part of Loft Kids Fest.
When: Thursday, July 25, 10-11:50 a.m.
Cost: Free
Geekfest Mini Comic Con
This event is for adults and children alike. There will be cosplay story time and craft for kids starting at 2 p.m. Kids who come in costume will be entered into a raffle for membership passes to Tucson Comic Con this year. While you're there, meet local creators, check out locally-made merchandise and win prizes.
Where: Bookmans, E. 6230 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 27, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Grinch
Get a little Christmas in July with a free screening of the Grinch at The Loft. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for the pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. Free small Eegees and cupcakes (courtesy of Cakes for Causes) will be available after each screening, while supplies last!
When: Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Kung Fu Panda
Watch a clumsy panda bear becomes an unlikely kung fu hero when a treacherous enemy spreads chaos throughout the land. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for the pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store.
When: Friday, July 26, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Wild Wednesday: Rodents of Unusual Size
It's time for a visit from the Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm. Learn about the capybara, Patagonian mara and other rodents of unusual size in this hands-on animal presentation.
Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 31, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Make it at the Children's Museum
Children's Place is hosting a "Make it" event every Monday through summer to keep little minds active during the summer break. Enjoy $3 per person admission plus special guests from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Monday's craft will be a portable planetarium about animals in the sky.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Monday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $3 per person
Just for teens!
Teen Dive-in Movie: Incredibles 2
Join the fun pool games and a movie at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, July 27, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, ages 13-19.
Teen Yoga: Breathwork and Games
Teens get to take a free class focused on breathing techniques and a little bit of fun. Bring your mat and water.
Where: Desert Zen Yoga, 10235 E. Old Vail Road
When: Monday, July 29, 5:45 p.m.
Cost: Free, register with lori@desertzenyoga.com or 520-317-1795
BFF 💃🏻
Pop Cycle Super Summer Sale
Get your shopping totes ready! Grab all the Pop Cycle goodies you've been eyeing and get 20% off and up to 50% off select items.
Where: Pop-Cycle Shop, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, July 26-28, 11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some shopping money.
Funky Flow Yoga
Bring on the funk and flow to Elton John's biggest hits at Studio520. Remember to bring your mat and water.
Where: Studio520, 1240 N. Stone Ave.
When: Sunday, July 28, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $5, funky glasses and feather boas encouraged.
Donut Wheel and Beer Pairing
Cruise over for a sweet beer pairing hosted by Donut Wheel and Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Friday, July 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $6 per beer and $2 per doughnut
Button Brew House and Catalina Brewing Company Beer Fun Run
Runners start at the Button Brew House and then on to Catalina Brewing Company and then run back. Run this twice and drink a beer at every stop (4 beers) and see if you can keep up. Register at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. and get ready for the run at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, July 27, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, receive a $1 off on a minimum $5 beer purchase at BBH and $1 off at CBC.
Free Mini Cooking Workshop
Take a free 45 minute cooking workshop and learn a couple easy plant-based recipes.
Where: FIT Yoga, 9101 N. Thornydale Road
When: Saturday, July 27, 11-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free, register here. Only 20 spots available.