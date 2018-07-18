A.E. Araiza/ Arizona Daily Star

For Everyone

Historic Fourth Avenue Sale 

Shop great deals and support local businesses at this super summer sale. Some deals include 20 percent off of everything at Antigone Books, buy a whole pizza get a free pint of gelato or Italian ice at Brooklyn Pizza Company, and 20 to 50 percent off of items at Pop Cycle.

Where: N. 4th Avenue  

When: Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some cash for shopping.

Find more information here.

Desert Survivors Plant Sale 

Add to your garden during monsoon season. All sale plants are 10 percent off for the general public, and 20 percent off for Desert Survivors members.

Call the nursery for a preview of what will be on sale at 520-791-9309. 

Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd. 

When: Saturday, July 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring so money to shop.

Find more information here

Chill In for free this summer (Sponsored)

The City of Tucson has many ways for local kids to beat the heat and chill for free this summer — youth 17-and-under pay no admission fee at 10 Tucson Parks and Recreation centers and can swim for free at 18 city pools. Click here for more info and a list of participating recreation centers.

The fun continues with free pool parties hosted at six pools July 18 and July 25 from 5-7 p.m. There will be games, crafts, music and snacks with a pool inflatable and water games going on in the pool. 

Or bring the whole family to check out one the last free movie in the park on Friday, July 20. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy a free movie at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. Entertainment and games begin at 6 p.m. and food will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Apple Annie’s Peach Mania in Willcox

It's that time of year again to pick some juicy peaches. Celebrate Apple Annie's 18th Annual Peach Mania with free wagon rides, samples of peaches and peach products.

Where:  Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox Ariz.

When: Saturday, July 21 to Sunday, July 22, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, bring some money for fresh backed goods and peach picking.

Find more information here.

Freecycle Summer Swap at the Woods Memorial Library

Do you have treasures at home collecting dust? This is your chance to swap out things that are in good condition and trade with other people.

Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.

When: Saturday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

American Idol Live at Fox Theatre

The American Idol Live Tour is in Tucson next week! See some talented people sing their hearts out. Special guest and American Idol season eight winner Kris Allen will be there too! 

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Monday, July 23, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Click here for tickets. 

Kids

Bob Ross teen paint-along at Himmel Park Library

This event is for ages 12-19. Tweens and teens will watch a televised episode and come away with their very own landscape painting. Online registration is required, signup here. Materials will be provided. Space is limited.

Where: Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. 

When: Thursday, July 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free. Be sure wear clothes you can paint in.

Find more information here.

Fun pre-show activities will entertain the kids before each movie during The Loft Cinema’s Kids Fest event.

12th Annual Loft Kids Fest

The Loft Kids Fest kicks off this weekend. Enjoy free movie admission, popcorn, activities for the children, live-performances, giveaways and more!

Here's this year's line up:

Friday, July 20, outdoor screening of "Trolls" at Himmel Park. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m., "Home"

Sunday, July 22 ,  10 a.m., "How to Train Your Dragon"

Monday, July 23, 10 a.m., "Walking With Dinosaurs"

Tuesday, July 24, 10 a.m., "Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes"

Wednesday, July 25,  10 a.m., "The Neverending Story"

Thursday July 26 , 10 a.m., "The Last Unicorn"

Friday, July 27, 10 a.m., "Looney Tunes"

Saturday, Jul 28 , 10 a.m., "Spirited Away"

Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m. "Beauty and the Beast (2017)"

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, July 20 to Sunday, July 29.

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

Sign language vocabulary class at Quincie Douglas Library

Learn to talk with your hands. This workshop is open to teens and space is limited. To register, call 594-5335.

Where:  Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St. 

When: Friday, July 20, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

"Pupsicle" Party at the Jewish Community Center 

Visit with the therapy dogs from Kiernan's Kindness, while you also prepare frozen doggy treats for them. It's a great opportunity to learn about therapy dogs and learn how to make safe frozen treats for your own fur ball.

This event is hosted by Sparks Club, an all-inclusive social club designed for people with special needs and their families.  

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

When: Sunday, July 22, 3-5 p.m.

Cost: $10

Find more information here.

BFF

Class Sampler Day at Body Works Pilates

Sweat and have fun. Body Works Pilates is offering seven 30-minute workout classes for free this Saturday. There will also be raffles and prizes. Call to sign up and reserve your space at 323-7070

Where: Body Works Pilates, 1980 E. River Road

When: Saturday, July 21, 8-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

Free yoga at Summit Hut on Speedway

Enjoy a beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga class with a friend this weekend. Remember to bring a mat and water. 

Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, July 20, 9-10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

Courtesy of Tipsy Picassos

Paint your Patronus at Gentle Ben's

Harry Potter fans, now's your chance to cast your light on Dementors and create your own Patronus at this paint party by Tipsy Picassos.

Where: Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd.

When: Saturday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $35

Find more information here.

2nd Annual Main Gate Square Culinary Challenge at the Marriott

Make your tummy happy with an evening of food tasting, drinks and entertainment. Sample signature menu items from over a dozen restaurants and cafes.

Where: Tucson Marriott University Park, 880 E. Second St.

When: Saturday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Admission is free, click here for you free ticket. 

Paint Maleficent at Corbett Brewery

Kick back with some pints and paint the dragon of all Disney villians.

Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.

When: Sunday, July 22, 4 p.m.

Cost: $35

Find more information here.

Women's clay circle workshop at the Ninth House 

The Ninth House Shop is set up to also serve as a gathering space for women.

Get a brief lesson on traditional earthenware pottery and explore the technique of coil forming. Limited spaces are available, reserve a spot here.

Where: The Ninth House, 236 S. Scott Ave.

When: Sunday, July 22, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $35

For more information click here.

Movies

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Reid Park

Visit the dark-side of the Force and enjoy a movie night at the Reid Park.

Food trucks will be there too. Fires and grilling are not allowed at the event.  

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way

When: Friday, July 20, 6-9 p.m. Film starts at 7:45 p.m

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

"Armageddon" 20th-anniversary screening at the Casa Film Bar

Kick back with some free popcorn and watch Bruce Willis save the world. 

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

"Mothra" (1961) at Fox Theatre

It's a bird, it's a plane, it Mothra! See the giant monster size moth on the big screen.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Sunday, July 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Find more information here.

"Mystery Men"

They're not your usual super heroes. Have some laughs and watch the Mystery Team use their unique powers to stop the bad guy.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, July 22, 7:30-9:40 p.m.

Cost: $6 general admission, $5 for Loft members.

Find more information here.

Weekly Ads

Dollar Tree - July 1- September 30

Gab some school supplies for $1 each: Stainless steel scissors, dry erase board with erase markers, 64-count box of crayons, mini stapler with starter pack, 24-pack of #2 wooden pencils, 1" 3-ring color binders and Playschool and Teaching Tree flash cards. 

Target - July 15-21

Double Dutch Club or iPack Backpacks $17, Mead spiral notebook in wide or college rule $0.50, Crayola 24-count. crayons $0.50, Up & Up 8-count. Wood pencils $0.50, Up & Up 100-count. 3"x5" unruled Index Cards $0.50, Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS scientific calculator $10.99, Crayola 10-count. classic markers $0.99, novelty backpacks shown starting at $12.99, all kids' headphones $15.99 and $27.99 and Logitech M317 cordless mouse $9.99.

Kohl's - July 13-21

Nike Brasilia XL backpack $39.99, FILA Argus 2 backpack $21.99, SO® Leggings For Girls 7-16 $8, SO dresses for girls 7-16 $12, Sonoma Goods For Life fashion clothing for boys 4-7x and girls 4-8 50% off, memory foam dress and casual sandals for the family 60% off(end of season sale), Nike athletic shoes for toddlers $39.99 and The Big One bed chair rest $19.99.

Payless Shoes - July 17-24

Dexflex comfort women's wedge $10-$15, Champion women's Donna slip-on sneaker $15, Brash women's Dakota mule slip-on $12, Brash girls' fetch quilted slip-on casual $19.99, Champion boys' gusto cross trainer $19.99 and Airwalk kids' Legacee sneaker high-top $16.99. Plus, check out women's clearance items.

 