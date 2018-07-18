🎉For Everyone🎉
Historic Fourth Avenue Sale
Shop great deals and support local businesses at this super summer sale. Some deals include 20 percent off of everything at Antigone Books, buy a whole pizza get a free pint of gelato or Italian ice at Brooklyn Pizza Company, and 20 to 50 percent off of items at Pop Cycle.
Where: N. 4th Avenue
When: Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some cash for shopping.
Desert Survivors Plant Sale
Add to your garden during monsoon season. All sale plants are 10 percent off for the general public, and 20 percent off for Desert Survivors members.
Call the nursery for a preview of what will be on sale at 520-791-9309.
Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring so money to shop.
Chill In for free this summer (Sponsored)
The City of Tucson has many ways for local kids to beat the heat and chill for free this summer — youth 17-and-under pay no admission fee at 10 Tucson Parks and Recreation centers and can swim for free at 18 city pools. Click here for more info and a list of participating recreation centers.
The fun continues with free pool parties hosted at six pools July 18 and July 25 from 5-7 p.m. There will be games, crafts, music and snacks with a pool inflatable and water games going on in the pool.
Or bring the whole family to check out one the last free movie in the park on Friday, July 20. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy a free movie at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. Entertainment and games begin at 6 p.m. and food will be available to purchase from food trucks.
Apple Annie’s Peach Mania in Willcox
It's that time of year again to pick some juicy peaches. Celebrate Apple Annie's 18th Annual Peach Mania with free wagon rides, samples of peaches and peach products.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox Ariz.
When: Saturday, July 21 to Sunday, July 22, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, bring some money for fresh backed goods and peach picking.
Freecycle Summer Swap at the Woods Memorial Library
Do you have treasures at home collecting dust? This is your chance to swap out things that are in good condition and trade with other people.
Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
American Idol Live at Fox Theatre
The American Idol Live Tour is in Tucson next week! See some talented people sing their hearts out. Special guest and American Idol season eight winner Kris Allen will be there too!
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Monday, July 23, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Click here for tickets.
🎈Kids🎈
Bob Ross teen paint-along at Himmel Park Library
This event is for ages 12-19. Tweens and teens will watch a televised episode and come away with their very own landscape painting. Online registration is required, signup here. Materials will be provided. Space is limited.
Where: Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave.
When: Thursday, July 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free. Be sure wear clothes you can paint in.
12th Annual Loft Kids Fest
The Loft Kids Fest kicks off this weekend. Enjoy free movie admission, popcorn, activities for the children, live-performances, giveaways and more!
Here's this year's line up:
Friday, July 20, outdoor screening of "Trolls" at Himmel Park. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m., "Home"
Sunday, July 22 , 10 a.m., "How to Train Your Dragon"
Monday, July 23, 10 a.m., "Walking With Dinosaurs"
Tuesday, July 24, 10 a.m., "Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes"
Wednesday, July 25, 10 a.m., "The Neverending Story"
Thursday July 26 , 10 a.m., "The Last Unicorn"
Friday, July 27, 10 a.m., "Looney Tunes"
Saturday, Jul 28 , 10 a.m., "Spirited Away"
Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m. "Beauty and the Beast (2017)"
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 20 to Sunday, July 29.
Cost: Free
Sign language vocabulary class at Quincie Douglas Library
Learn to talk with your hands. This workshop is open to teens and space is limited. To register, call 594-5335.
Where: Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.
When: Friday, July 20, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
"Pupsicle" Party at the Jewish Community Center
Visit with the therapy dogs from Kiernan's Kindness, while you also prepare frozen doggy treats for them. It's a great opportunity to learn about therapy dogs and learn how to make safe frozen treats for your own fur ball.
This event is hosted by Sparks Club, an all-inclusive social club designed for people with special needs and their families.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, July 22, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $10
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
Class Sampler Day at Body Works Pilates
Sweat and have fun. Body Works Pilates is offering seven 30-minute workout classes for free this Saturday. There will also be raffles and prizes. Call to sign up and reserve your space at 323-7070
Where: Body Works Pilates, 1980 E. River Road
When: Saturday, July 21, 8-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free yoga at Summit Hut on Speedway
Enjoy a beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga class with a friend this weekend. Remember to bring a mat and water.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, July 20, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Paint your Patronus at Gentle Ben's
Harry Potter fans, now's your chance to cast your light on Dementors and create your own Patronus at this paint party by Tipsy Picassos.
Where: Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 21 at 6 p.m.
Cost: $35
2nd Annual Main Gate Square Culinary Challenge at the Marriott
Make your tummy happy with an evening of food tasting, drinks and entertainment. Sample signature menu items from over a dozen restaurants and cafes.
Where: Tucson Marriott University Park, 880 E. Second St.
When: Saturday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Admission is free, click here for you free ticket.
Paint Maleficent at Corbett Brewery
Kick back with some pints and paint the dragon of all Disney villians.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Sunday, July 22, 4 p.m.
Cost: $35
Women's clay circle workshop at the Ninth House
Get a brief lesson on traditional earthenware pottery and explore the technique of coil forming. Limited spaces are available, reserve a spot here.
Where: The Ninth House, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Sunday, July 22, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $35
For more information click here.
🎥Movies🎥
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Reid Park
Visit the dark-side of the Force and enjoy a movie night at the Reid Park.
Food trucks will be there too. Fires and grilling are not allowed at the event.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Friday, July 20, 6-9 p.m. Film starts at 7:45 p.m
Cost: Free
"Armageddon" 20th-anniversary screening at the Casa Film Bar
Kick back with some free popcorn and watch Bruce Willis save the world.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
"Mothra" (1961) at Fox Theatre
It's a bird, it's a plane, it Mothra! See the giant monster size moth on the big screen.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, July 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
"Mystery Men"
They're not your usual super heroes. Have some laughs and watch the Mystery Team use their unique powers to stop the bad guy.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, July 22, 7:30-9:40 p.m.
Cost: $6 general admission, $5 for Loft members.
🛍️Weekly Ads 🛍️
Dollar Tree - July 1- September 30
Gab some school supplies for $1 each: Stainless steel scissors, dry erase board with erase markers, 64-count box of crayons, mini stapler with starter pack, 24-pack of #2 wooden pencils, 1" 3-ring color binders and Playschool and Teaching Tree flash cards.
Target - July 15-21
Double Dutch Club or iPack Backpacks $17, Mead spiral notebook in wide or college rule $0.50, Crayola 24-count. crayons $0.50, Up & Up 8-count. Wood pencils $0.50, Up & Up 100-count. 3"x5" unruled Index Cards $0.50, Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS scientific calculator $10.99, Crayola 10-count. classic markers $0.99, novelty backpacks shown starting at $12.99, all kids' headphones $15.99 and $27.99 and Logitech M317 cordless mouse $9.99.
Kohl's - July 13-21
Nike Brasilia XL backpack $39.99, FILA Argus 2 backpack $21.99, SO® Leggings For Girls 7-16 $8, SO dresses for girls 7-16 $12, Sonoma Goods For Life fashion clothing for boys 4-7x and girls 4-8 50% off, memory foam dress and casual sandals for the family 60% off(end of season sale), Nike athletic shoes for toddlers $39.99 and The Big One bed chair rest $19.99.
Payless Shoes - July 17-24
Dexflex comfort women's wedge $10-$15, Champion women's Donna slip-on sneaker $15, Brash women's Dakota mule slip-on $12, Brash girls' fetch quilted slip-on casual $19.99, Champion boys' gusto cross trainer $19.99 and Airwalk kids' Legacee sneaker high-top $16.99. Plus, check out women's clearance items.