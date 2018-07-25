🎉For Everyone🎉
Night Wings
Escape the heat and take an evening trip to the museum. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Where: Pima Air and Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, July 28, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 evening admission. Kids 12-and-under are free.
MSA Annex Summer Night Market
Take advantage of the cooler night climate to shop for vintage and handmade goods.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, July 27, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
The KIDCO after-school recreational program offers safe and structured activities like sports, games, nutrition, fitness, arts and crafts, performing arts and special events for kids ages 5-11 (currently enrolled in kindergarten through 5th grade). The program is on a space-available basis and costs $500 a year per child for City of Tucson residents.
Tomato Basil and Garlic Festival
Stock up on garlic and tomatoes this summer. Choose from different varieties of garlic and tomatoes, like spicy purple Italian garlic, larger-than-life elephant garlic and heirloom tomatoes of every color and size. Fill your bag with seasonally inspired salsa, pasta, olive oil and soap while enjoying live music.
Where and When: 8 a.m. to noon
• Saturday, July 28 at the Oro Valley Farmers Market, 10901 N. Oracle Rd.
• Sunday, July 29 at the Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. 1st Ave.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring cash for shopping.
Just Between Friends back-to-school sale
Shop for stuff from babies, teens or whatever you may have on your back-to-school list. The sale features clothes, shoes, toys, books, movies, games, puzzles, infant gear, outdoor play equipment, furniture, maternity items and more. Saturday is half-price day. Most items will be 50% off.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When:
Thursday, July 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Admission $2)
Friday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Free Admission)
Saturday, July 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Free Admission)
Cost: 0-$2
Free pool parties
Cool off at the pool with free activities. When you're not swimming, check out the games, crafts and music located outside the pool entrance.
When: July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Cost: Free
DIY Party at The Craft Revolt
Have some family fun and make a house for your flying friends in your backyard. You can build a bird house, bee house, bat house or a bird feeder. All the materials, tools and instruction sheets will be supplied.
Where: The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road, Suite 101
When: Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: $50
Plant in Drawers with Plant Nite
Need a little green in your life? Spend the evening at a table making friends while you arrange your succulents. Learn how to care for your succulents, and break down the steps in creating your very own succulent garden for your home. All supplies are included, and food and drinks are available for purchase.
Where: Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, July 27, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $55, go to www.plantnite.com for possible coupons or savings.
Monsoon Madness Plant Sale at Tohono Chul
Shop while the pickings good during monsoon season. Shop from over 20 vendors and see all the beautiful and weird plants for sale.
Where: 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
When: Friday, July 27, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Scavenger Hunt at Casa Film Bar
Sit back for some laughs and watch Michael J. Fox in Midnight Madness and get out of your seat and join the scavenger hunt.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 28, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Sensory Friendly Film: Hotel Translyvania 3
Bleh, bleh, bleh! See Dracula and his hotel of monsters get into trouble with the lights on and the sound low.
Where: AMC Theatre Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: First 50 tickets are provided for free from the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.
Round Up at The Ranch 5K Run/Walk
Help celebrate the third annual summer 5K at the Steam Pump Ranch. There will be snacks, water, watermelon and a water balloon toss. Runners, walkers and strollers welcome to join the event and prizes will be given to best male, female and child runner.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, July 29, 6-8 a.m.
Cost: $20 prior to race day and $25 on race day. Please register at http://bit.ly/roundup2018
🦈Shark Week Events🦈
Kids Night Out with Sharks at Poppkidz
You won't be bait at this event. Drop your kids off for four hours of fun and learning about sharks. Shaun Pipes of the Fin Foundation will bringing the ocean to the swimming pool. Make sure to call Poppkidz at 989-9589 to reserve a spot for your kiddo.
Where: 2045 W. Omar Drive
When: Saturday, July 28, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $15 per child
The Meg is at the Maverick
Get your feet wet and watch Megalodon chomp his way to the movie screen along with his other friends from shark week. There will be giveaways all night and dance lessons available at $5 per person from 7-8 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, July 27, 5 p.m.
Cost: 0-$5
🎈Kids🎈
Loft Kids Fest
Celebrate the summer indoors with free admission, popcorn, activities, live-performances, giveaways and surprises. Free screenings are scheduled from July 20-29.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When:
Thursday July 26 , 10 a.m. "The Last Unicorn"
Friday, July 27, 10 a.m. "Looney Tunes"
Saturday, Jul 28 , 10 a.m. "Spirited Away"
Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m. "Beauty and the Beast (2017)"
Cost: Free
Back to School Bash at the Library
Say goodbye to summer and hello to school. Celebrate with other kiddos at the library with snacks, games, and fun.
Where: Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. Thirty-Sixth St.
When: Thursday, July 26, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
School Readiness Night at the Children's Museum
Time to get back into the groove and get ready for school. Kids will talk about feelings, emotions, patience, kindness, listening and sharing skills. For a little fun kiddos will do activities with sorting, cutting, lacing and a bathroom pass relay race.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Friday, July 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $3 per person, free for members
Strong is the New Pretty at Our Play Place
Do you have a little girl that's strong, fearless, smart and a bit wild? Go to the Play Place this weekend and bring your little girl dressed in what represents her the best — ballerina, artist, doctor, president... Black and white photos of all the girls looking fierce will be taken and will be ready for pick up a few days afterward. Some rock-star female heroes will be joining the event. Meet a firefighter and a police woman and ask questions and listen to stories.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, July 28, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
The Second Annual Harry Potter Charity Ball
Cast some magic spells and dress up, while you dance the night away at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Maybe you'll see Harry, Hermione or Ron at the punch bowl.
Where: Tucson Scottish Rite, 160 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, July 28, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $15-$50, ages 21 and up.
Christmas in July at Hotel Congress
Just when you thought that Christmas only came once a year. This is a 21-and-up event with holiday drink specials to enjoy with friends. A naughty Santa will be starting the snowball fight and make sure to grab a snow cone and make some snow angels with the snow machine.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Thursday, July 26, 10 p.m.
Cost: Free, ages 21 and up.
Adult Summer Camp
It's not just a kids summer, it's a adult summer too. Lunch with beer pairings, s'mores, yoga, painting, comedy improv, open swim and more. Limited spots available. Contact Jennifer Selco for additional details jselco@tucsonjcc.org or 520-299-3000, ext. 106.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., registration and light breakfast at 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $40 per person, $75 per couple, childcare available for $15 per child.
Paint a horse wood pallet
Need a different look for your home? Add a personal touch by painting your own art for your wall.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Saturday, July 28, 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $35
Club Pilates Oro Valley Opening Party
Enjoy a complimentary intro class every hour to sample a 30-minute pilates class. All merchandise will be 25 percent off for the weekend, with raffles and giveaways.
Where: Club Pilates, 7972 N. Oracle Road
When:
- Thursday, July 26, 3:30-7 p.m.
- Friday, July 27, 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Saturday, July 28, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Sunday 29, 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Music for Mutts at The Maverick
Celebrate the fact that Tucson is the most pup-friendly place in the U.S. at this pawriffic event. Puppies will be there for adoption, special raffles, silent auctions and music.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, July 29, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation per person. $5 poop tax may be imposed for furry family members.
Bengkung Belly Binding Class with Barefoot Mamma
It's never a good time when you're pregnant or have a newborn to attend a class at a physical location. So, take a live-stream class that you can watch in the comfort of your home. To view the live stream event, you have to select "going" under the event page on Facebook.
Where: Online Live Stream
When: Thursday, July 26, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Artist Happy Hour with Lumenrose Jewelry
Shop with friends or your mom for some beautiful locally-made jewelry. The jewelry is made from sterling silver, recycled items and turquoise.
Where: Pop-Cycle Shop, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, July 28, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend.
Eagles Wings of Grace at Creative Juice
There's nothing better than sipping wine out of something you made. Paint flowers, birds or your favorite desert animal on a wine glass with friends this weekend. Part of the night's proceeds will be donated to Eagles Wings of Grace.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160
When: Sunday, July 29, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $35
🛍️Weekly Ads🛍️
Target - July 22-28 - Don't forget your coupons for school apparel.
Cat & Jack boys' and girls' 4-16 graphic tees starting at $5, Cat & Jack boys' and girls 4-16 denim starting at $8, kid's shoes $14.99 - $29.99, all Yoobi school supplies and locker organization buy one, get one 25% off, Room Essentials plastic dinnerware $0.79 and Pyrex 18-pc. simply store glass storage set $29.99.
Kohl's - July 22-28
All 5-pc. set character backpacks for kids $20.99, Converse fashion athletic shoes for men and women $55-$60, Sonoma Goods For Life ribbed tank tops for women $6.99, Simply Vera Vera Wang short-sleeve printed tees for women and petites $19.99, SO cold-shoulder ruffle tee for girls 7-16 $14.
Michaels - July 22-28
All Kids' activity kits and crayon melter are buy one, get one 50% off. All planners and accessories are 40% off, value 2 pk. canvas $4-$8, fine art open-stock writing supplies are buy three, get one free and lap trays for kids are $5.
Old Navy - July 23-30
EveryWear crew-neck tee for women $6 and up, jersey-knit sleeveless swing dress for women $15 and up, slub-knit tee dress for women $10 and up, sleeveless floral hi-lo dress for girls $17, printed cropped leggings for girls $5, a-line soft-washed swing tee for girls $4.00 and up, reversible bomber jacket for boys $35, graphic crew-neck tee for boys $5 and faux-leather lace-up high-tops for boys for $15.