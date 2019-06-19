Everyone 🎉
Kids Fest
This indoor event at the Tucson Convention Center will feature a TNT slam dunk show, dinosaur encounter, fossil digging challenge, game trucks, mobile Ninja Warrior course, slime zone, creature interaction area, game trucks, a dinosaur encounter, inflatables, carnival rides, a Bookmans Entertainment area and more with celebrity guests Karan Brar from Disney Channel’s "Jessie" and "Bunk’d" on Saturday; and Sofia Wylie from Disney Channel’s "Andi Mak" on Sunday.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, June 22 and Sunday June, 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $14, get your tickets here.
Find more information here.
Thursday Sunset Goat Yoga at Medella Vina Ranch
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you watch the sunset.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Thursday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20, You must pre-purchase tickets as class sizes are limited.
Kids get in free to Old Tucson’s Flashback Friday Nights plus High Five Summer Savings! (Sponsored)
Kids 11 and under get in free on Flashback Friday Nights, 4-9 p.m. Family-friendly entertainment, food and drink specials. Old Tucson and the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum are teaming up save you money. Visit one and bring your receipt to the other and receive $5 off adult admissions and $3 off kids. Valid Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When: June through August
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Find more info here.
Jazz at Main Gate Square
Listen to a free concert downtown with Butch Diggs. He will have you tapping and dancing with jazz and soul all night.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Astronomy Night at the Desert Museum
Join experts from Tucson Amateur Astronomers, the University of Arizona, and the Desert Museum for a cool night under the star and telescope stations. Build your own solar system, stargaze, enjoy our latest art exhibit, crawl and climb in Packrat Playhouse, sip on a specialty cocktail under the stars, feel the touch of the stingray, engage with our animals, learn 20 common astronomy fallacies with Dr. Kevin Hainline, and more.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, June 22, 5-10 p.
Cost: $8.95-$21.95, ages 3 and under are free.
Friday Night BBQs at the Racquet Club
Cruise over to the Tucson Racquet Club for some tasty BBQ and a dip in the pool. The barbecue pool parties will be available to members and non-members every Friday until the end of September.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road
When: Friday, June 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members are free; non-members $5, $2 for ages 13-17, 12 and under free.
Free Outdoor Screening: The Time Machine (1960)
The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, in partnership with Film Fest Tucson, presents a free outdoor summer movie screening. The screening will be held in the west end of the parking lot of The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. There will be limited parking on the east end of the lot. Complimentary popcorn will be served and sodas, water, and candy will be available for purchase. Alcohol is not permitted at this event.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Friday, June 21, 7:15 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your own seating.
Vertical Pallet Gardens
Take a class that will help you through the steps of building your own succulent or herb vertical pallet garden. There are pallets of different sizes available for purchase, but if you have your own feel free to bring it in. If you have a large shipping pallet please cut it it down or in half for traveling.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Cost for participants is only the cost of supplies.
Desert Museum Saguaro Fruit Harvest
Spend the morning gathering and preparing fruit in the O’odham manner, using a harvesting pole made from the ribs of the giant cactus, then learn how the fruit was traditionally cooked into a sweet syrup. The class will discuss other desert plants that were important food sources for native peoples and about the animals that use the saguaro for food and shelter. Includes native foods lunch.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Friday, June 21, 7 a.m. to noon
Cost: $65 members and $72 for non-members
The Sandlot at Himmel Park
You’re killin’ me, Smalls! Show your kids what a summer used to look like and have a few laughs too. The screening will take place outdoors on “Hippie Hill” at Himmel Park. Please bring your own seating.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, June 21, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yappy Hour at MOCA
Bring your pups down to the museum for Yappy Hour! Paw-parents and pups will get signature drinks, doggy cocktails, pup crafting, and more. Rosie's Barkét will be there with sweet treats and Woolly Pals Pet Portraits can help you with a needle-felted portrait. There will also be dog agility toys for your pup to try out from A Loyal Companion and Saving Animals From Euthanasia will be on-site with dogs available for adoption.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, June 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend with your pup.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights: Meet Your Zoo Night
Take a trip to the Zoo during the cooler evening temperatures and enjoy the themed festivities. Family and friends will get to experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, sponsor booths, carousel rides, giraffe feed, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, June 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Kids🎈
Do the Hokey Pokey: Porcupine and Hedgehog
Cacti aren't the only prickly things around Tucson, there are critters too! Participants will have a chance to experience a porcupine and hedgehog while learning about the animals.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, June 22, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Fox Literacy Day
Engage in literacy activities with organizations like Make Way for Books and Literacy Connects; meet story characters; get free literacy-related goodies, books and watch short kid-friendly films. All free!
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Water at the Children's Museum
Children's Place is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in our courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, June 19, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids.
BFF 💃🏻
The Sci-Fi Slumber Party
Get ready for 12 straight hours of intergalactic, non-stop excursion into the outer limits of space age cinema. You will watch Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), Aliens, Barbarella, Upgrade, Galaxy Quest and Event Horizon. Plus, the Loft will also have vintage movie trailers, trivia games and prizes.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. to Sunday, June 23, 7 a.m.
Cost: $15-17
Surfapalooza at Hotel Congress
Just because you're not at the beach, doesn't mean the beach can't come to you. Go to a desert beach party and listen to live music from The Surfbroads, Shrimp Chaperone, and The Furys. Fish tacos, cold beer and other beverages are available for purchase.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, June 22, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free, ages 21 and up.
Bacardi Rum and Reggae Festival
Take a taste of the islands with your favorite frosty Bacardi rum drinks while dancing the summer night away with the desert reggae sounds of the phenomenal Black Bottom Lighters.
Where: Oasis At Wild Horse Ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde
When: Saturday, June 22, 4-10 p.m.
Cost: $25, includes a general admission entrance with 10 drink tickets. $40 VIP, includes 10 drinks, a meal and premium Bacardi Rum tasting overlooking the Ranch in the rooftop VIP seating area.
Labyrinth: 80's Dance Party
"You remind me of the babe. What babe? The babe with the power." Dress in Labyrinth movie theme, or in your favorite 80s attire, or come as yourself. Raffle at midnight!
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $5, only for ages 21 and up.
Play and AC: Rooftop Pool Party
Dive-in a pool with scenic views and downtown sunsets. This is a 21-and-up event with plenty of cocktail specials to go around.
Where: AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 22, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: $5 entry, plus $3 sangria and $12 domestic buckets.
Sumits Yoga and a Pint
Bend and stretch your way to a frosty glass of beer at Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine. Bring your mat and water and prepare to sweat!
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10 for yoga and one glass of beer.
Zumba On The Rooftop
Take a zumba class with a beautiful view of downtown. Raffle prizes will be held after class, then head downstairs for food and drink available for purchase
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Monday, June 24, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $8
Pet Parents🐾🐾
Free Spay and Neuter Clinic for All Counties
This event covers residents from all counties (no restrictions). Surgery check-in is at 8 a.m. Documentation is required for proof of address and all dogs/cats must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. All pets must be a minimum of 2 months old and weigh 2 pounds.
Where: Santa Cruz Veterinary Clinic, 5408 S.Twelfth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 22, 8-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free for to first 45 animals. Vaccines (with surgery only) are $20 for DAPP/PRC and $15 for rabies.
Pet Communicator/Medium at Tucson Botanical Gardens
Prep your pet emotionally for the summer with a dog whisperer. Pet Communicator and medium, Ann Marie Hoff can chat with your troubled pet at the garden or even from the other side. Ann uses her experience and insight to bridge the communication gap between you and your beloved pet.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday, June 21, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $15 for adults, $13 students for seniors/military, $8 ages 4-17 and $3 per dog.