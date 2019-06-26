Keep yourself busy and cool 🍦 with these events this weekend. Visit outdoor and dive-in movies 📽️ cool night activities 🌙 concerts, petting zoos and something a little batty 🦇.
Everyone 🎉
Bat Night at Oracle State Park
Everyone gets a little batty over the summer. Well the Oracle State Park is too! Meet at the Kannally Ranch House at 7 p.m. for a 30-minute slide show program, followed by a netting event excursion. The netting site will require an easy one-mile round-trip trail hike. You will learn about our local bats, while you search for your up close and personal experience. Bring your own flashlights!
Where: Oracle State Park, 3820 Wildlife Drive
When: Saturday, June 29, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Call for a reservation, 520-896-2425; free with park admission.
Bike-In Movie
Ride in for a free movie under the stars. Watch "Wall-E" — bring blankets for seating and something to munch on.
Where: Mitchell Park, 1100 E. Mitchell St.
When: Friday, June 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids get in free to Old Tucson’s Independence Day Celebration (Sponsored)
In honor of Independence Day, Old Tucson is offering free admission for kids ages 11 and under, July 4 through July 7! Plus, enjoy kids’ games with prizes, watermelon-eating contests and special July 4 shows.
When: Thursday July 4, Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, July 5, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Find more info here.
Saguaro Festival Ha:san Bak
The workshop starts at sunrise, 5 a.m. and includes hands-on harvesting with Tohono O’odham tribal members, presentations, and (harvest permitting) your own jar of Saguaro Syrup to take home with you. Workshop portion: $65 per person or $100 for 2 people
The public portion starts at 10 a.m. Features include presentations, hands-on activities, storytelling, archaeology hikes, shopping, and plant your own saguaro to take home.
Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday June 29, 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Cost: Reservations and/or questions contact Lauren@colossalcave.com 520-647-7275
Star Wars Marathon at the Fox Theatre
May the force be with you! Join Film Fest Tucson and the Fox Tucson Theatre for a special weekend of Star Wars films.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $8-$10, tickets to see all three films $20-$25. Fox Members and children (12 and under) are $5 each.
Teen Dive-In Movie: "Spider Man Into the Spider-Verse"
Teens will have a fun playing pool games and watching a free dive-movie at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at sundown.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, June 29, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, ages 13-19
MSA Summer Night Market
Shop the MSA Annex as it transforms into a family-friendly night market with local merchants, live music, food trucks and art installations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, June 28, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and shopping.
2019 Culinary Experience and Iron Chef Tucson Competition
Watch as the reigning Iron Chef Tucson champion, Brian Smith, defends his title in this fast-paced culinary event. The event is just like the television show, including a surprise ingredient that's revealed just before the battle begins. Who will win the crown?
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, June 29, noon-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, get your tickets here.
Classic Car Show
The parking lot will be a car-lover's dream. Then cool-off with some sundaes and tasty goodies inside the diner.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 29, 6–9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food is available for purchase inside the diner.
Ice Cream Social and Bike-In Movie Night
Bike-in for "E.T." and some frosty goodies at Pinecrest Park. The City of Tucson Bicycle and Pedestrian Program and Living Streets Alliance have teamed up to bring you cold sweet treats, free bicycle repair, and some information about the Bicycle Boulevard projects.
Where: Pinecrest Park, 4800 E. Fairmount St.
When: Saturday, June 29, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Friday Night BBQs at the Racquet Club
Cruise over to the Tucson Racquet Club for some tasty BBQ and a dip in the pool. The barbecue pool parties will be available to members and non-members every Friday until the end of September.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road
When: Friday, June 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members are free; non-members $5, $2 for ages 13-17, 12 and under free.
Marana Splash-n-Dash Adults & Youth
Get wet and challenge your family to a aquathlon. This event is part of the USAT Youth National Series. Youth are required to have a USAT license. If your child does not have a USAT license, please contact us and we will give you a free entry, so you pay no more than $10.
- Adults will swim 350 yards and run 3 miles (non-USAT)
- Youth 5-10 will swim 100 and run 1K (USAT sanctioned)
- Youth 11-15 will swim 200 and run 2K (USAT sanctioned)
Where: Ora Mae Harn Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, June 29, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: $10-$15, get your tickets here.
Super Hero Training: Spiderman
My spidey senses are tingling! Kids get a visit from Spider-Man, super hero training and playtime, while you sit back and relax.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, June 29, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, get your tickets here.
Dog Days at Botanical Gardens
Your furry friend will be allowed to enjoy the gardens just as much as you this summer. Stroll the paths with your pup and rescue them from their summer cabin fever at home.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Now through Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission for your dog will be $3 per dog for a day pass or your pet can enjoy unlimited access to the gardens with a dog membership for $20. Each dog membership comes with a custom canine membership card and must be added to your existing garden membership.
Vail's Colossal Fourth at the Farmers Market
As part of Vail's Fourth of July celebrations, the Rincon Farmer's Market will be celebrating early on Saturday with live bluegrass music, kid’s activities, petting zoo, pony rides, handmade crafts, and local food. Don't miss Vail's July 3 block party and July 4 parade as well!
Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, June 29, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend. The petting zoo and cart rides are $5 each and food is available for purchase.
"Waterworld:" Extended Cut
Watch a free action/adventure movie that takes place in the future where the polar ice-caps have melted and Earth is almost entirely submerged.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, June 29, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrating 9 Years of Saving 9 Lives
Celebrate the 9th birthday of PAWSitively cats and wear your funniest or most touching cat t-shirt to win a prize. Event features include animal trivia games, music, silent auction and special desserts.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Rd.
When: Sunday, June 30, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person or 12 cans of Frisky cat food (brand name/not expired). Everyone wins prizes and children under 18 are free
Kids🎈
9 Queens Free Chess Tournament
Check mate! The tournament consists of three games with three levels of play. A slice of pizza and water bottle are served at lunch.
Where: Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration opens 45 minutes before the tournament begins. First round begins at 10 am.
Milk and Wool
Baa! Baa! The Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm is visiting the library with some little darlings. Kids will get to pet and learn all about goats and sheep.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, June 29, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Comcast Sensory Friendly Showing: "How To Train Your Dragon 3"
Watch a movie at Comcast with the lights turned on and the sound turned low. Once you enter Comcast headquarters, follow the signs for parking and entering the building.
Where: 4690 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
More information .
Summer Kids Events: Tucson Reptile Museum
Tucson Reptile Museum will be bringing live turtles and other scaly critters to Bookmans. Learn all about these creatures and get an up-close view of some of nature’s most versatile animals. Plus, you get to eat pizza and make a themed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle craft too.
Where: Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 West Ina Road
When: Friday, June 28, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
More information ".
Kid's Movie and Craft Night
Kids can cool-off with a indoor movie and a fun craft at Bookmans this weekend. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" will be playing and kids will get to make monster moon sand.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, June 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but space is limited. Contact midtownevents@bookmans.com to reserve your family’s spot.
More information .
BFF 💃🏻
Wine Glass Painting Class at Catalina Brewing Co.
Add some color to your kitchen with this crafty painting class. You will get to hand paint a design on either a wine glass, mason jar or margarita glass. Le Painted Grape will be there to give step-by-step instructions. All painting supplies and wine glass included.
Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, June 29, 4 p.m.
Cost: $30, get your tickets here.
Speedway Yoga at Summit Hut
Keep your mind and body in balance with a free yoga class. Bring your mat and water and get ready to bend and stretch.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, June 28, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Monsoon Gardening Workshop
The monsoon season is the traditional time to plant many vegetables in the desert. the class will cover what vegetable and herb varieties to plant, protecting your garden from the climate, maximizing rainwater and a variety of monsoon-ready seeds to plant in your own garden.
Where: Native Seeds Search Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road
When: Thursday, June 27, 9-11 a.m.
Cost: $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Registration required due to limited spots.
Storm Chasing Photography Night
Get your cameras ready! We all know monsoon season is creeping up and we all love photos of those powerful storms. Take a sear at the bar and learn about storm chasing photography with speaker Lori Bailey and Kristie Fonesca.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Friday, June 28, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase.
Clueless on the Playground Rooftop
As if! Relax on the rooftop with cooling misters, a 16-foot projection screen and reminisce with the girls from Beverly Hills.
Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Thursday, June 27, 8–10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert: Katherine Byrnes and Angelo Versace
Take your bestie and listen to some jazz music performed by Katherine Byrnes and Angelo Versace at the Lookout Bar at Westward Look Resort.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, June 29, 5–7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend and drinks are available for purchase at the bar.
Pure Barre Pop-Up Class
Get some barre work done at the bar! Join a Pure Barre pop up class at Caps and Corks. Bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Sunday, June 30, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10 (cash only), paid at time of event.