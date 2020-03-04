Check out this list of fun activities in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. This weekend is filled with festivals, concerts, beer, freebies, fitness, art, fairs, shopping and events celebrating International Women's Day.
Everyone 🎉
Tree Festival and Climbing Championship
Celebrate your love of trees at this interactive event. Watch the exciting Arizona State Tree Climbing Championship and learn all about trees through engaging demonstrations, booths, and activities for the whole family. Activities include tree scavenger hunt, prizes, tree trivia, demos, tree planting, tree tour and more.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
International Women's Day Concert
Celebrate International Women's Day with some awesome beats from Rocky Rivera and DJ Roza.
Where: Solar Culture Gallery, 31 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Summer camp registration is open at the JCC! (Sponsored)
Spend your summer at the JCC! This summer program is designed for campers to enjoy the traditional camp experience and explore everything Camp J has to offer. Activities and programs include: arts and crafts, athletics, swimming, field trips, music, drama, cooking, gardening, STEM, archery and so much more! Camp J is for kindergarten-9th grade, with an early childhood option for kids as young as 3!
Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road
When: May 26 thru Aug. 7
Free First Thursday at the TMA
Visit the new exhibition of "Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch." Create your own contemporary art masterpiece and enjoy two performances by Backup Brass Band.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Thursday, March 5, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Woofstock and Adopt-A-Thon
Have a groovy time at Reid Park with your furry friends. There will be pet adoptions, demos, paw painting, on-stage blessing of animals, contests, prizes, food, entertainment, kid's zone, face painting and more righteous stuff.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Women of IMPACT: 20 Years in the Making (Sponsored)
The annual Women of IMPACT Luncheon brings together the community to celebrate 20 years of IMPACT of Southern Arizona in the community while recognizing women and businesses who make in IMPACT in the community. With a resource area beforehand including FREE chair massages, attendees can find businesses and services in healthy living, getting connected, family living and wellness.
When: Friday, March 20; vendor and resource areas: 10 a.m. to noon; luncheon: noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Dr.
Cost: $70 for the luncheon. Use PROMO CODE: THISISTUCSON for a $5 discount!
Find more info here.
Drag Story Hour Reading and Workshop
Drop by Antigone Books for a drag storytime with songs and a fun craft for kids for the first 30 minutes. Afterward, stick around for a 45-minute discussion of the development of the drag story hour concept and its place in the history of drag performance.
Where: Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
St. Luke's Home Spring Cross Country Classic 5K
Celebrate spring with a fun 5K through Lincoln Regional Park. There are separate races for men and women and a variety of age groups.
After the race, get together with family and friends to enjoy a day in the park with a free pancake breakfast, family-friendly activities, donkeys and games.
Where: Lincoln Regional Park, 4325 S. Pantano Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 7:30 a.m.
Cost: $23-30
Wild Wild West Con
This steampunk festival includes concerts, street performers, special events, panels, workshops, rides and games.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Friday-Sunday, March 5-8
Cost: $25-$245
Friday Night Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch
Bring your family and friends for a free night of entertainment and scenic selfies in Oro Valley. The evening will include local classic rockers and lawn games. Food from food trucks and wine will be available for purchase.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, March 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring money for drink and food
Heritage Fair at Historic Canoa Ranch
Exhibits, antiques and collectibles, fine art and crafts, local foods, lectures, music dancers and live animals are all part of this event. All ages welcome.
Where: Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley, Arizona 85622
When: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Second Sundays Rillito Park Farmers Market Tour
SNAP/EBT, WIC, and Senior FMNP shoppers can take a tour with shopping tips like navigating the market, how to use nutritional assistance benefits, how to shop seasonal produce and more!
Two tour times: 9 a.m. and 11 am. Meet at the central circle, south of the Taste of the Market booth.
Where: Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sunday, March 8, 9 and 11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road (Lowes parking lot)
When: Sunday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend. Usable donations for Cherished Tails & HOPE Animal Shelter are requested.
12th Annual Tucson Tattoo Expo
Visit the expo and see live tattooing. You will have the chance to see over 80 artists, tattoo contests, graffiti art, fusion art and a custom car show.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Cost: $10-$15, kids are free
2nd Annual Jose Samaniego Archery Shoot and BBQ Challenge
Support the North Tucson Firefighters Charities at this second annual event. Visit an archery course tournament followed by a BBQ challenge comprised of first responder teams from the area. The event also includes carnival games, jumping castles, raffles, live music, local vendors and prizes.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for select activities and food
Music in the Mountains Concert Series: Marietta Loehrlein
Sit back and relax to music and scenic views at Catalina State Park. Mari will be playing a variety of folk, pop, and country music.
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend but parking is $7
Mercadito Del Barrio
Talk and shop with over 26 local vendors, makers and artists at this pop-up market at Galeria Mitotera.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, March 8, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Riverfront Classical Concert
Listen to Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra perform beloved pieces by Beethoven, Dvořák and Johann Strauss.
Where: Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Sunday, March 8, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cars and Coffee and Clubs
Take your cars, family and friends for some fun at Topgolf. There will be complimentary coffee and raffles during the event.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Place
When: Saturday, March 7, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free car show and coffee, golf is available for purchase
Free Fit First Saturday
Don't miss a morning full of fun and free activities! Enjoy a 45-minute fitness activity, food demo for seasonal recipes and a gardening class.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Live Music at the Lake
Listen to a live concert at Sahuarita Lake Park. Santa Pachita will bring you Latin rock you can dance to.
Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, March 7, 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring blanket or chairs
Women's Night at CrossFit 520
Join a evening of empowerment to celebrate International Women's Day! The evening will include a workout for all levels, a clothing swap, wine, snacks, Lululemon raffle and empowerment exercises.
Where: CrossFit 520, 3311 N. Chapel Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, empowered portrait sessions are available for purchase
Yappy Yoga
Your pups might get jealous! Yappy Yoga is open to yogis of all levels and ages. Class will be lead by a certified yoga instructor and participants will need to bring their own yoga mat. Kids participating must be at least 10 years old.
Where: Mesquite Elementary School, 9455 E. Rita Road
When: Saturday, March 7. Two sessions available: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Cost: $10-$20
Open House at Gadsden-Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum
Start the season with toy train fun for all ages. Check out nine changing and improved layouts, including a new play layout for the little kids. Don't forget the outdoor depot for a ride on the train, which will be running, weather permitting.
Where: Gadsden-Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave.
When: Sunday, March 8 and 22, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids 🎈
$5 Admission Day at International Wildlife Museum
Enjoy activities inside and outside of the museum this weekend! Your $5 admission gets you museum entry, archery, BB gun shooting, live reptile encounters, marine discovery, button animal sculptures, Little Rascals 4-H and more museum fun.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $5 admission, additional $5 for petting zoo and $8 for horse rides
Free Kids Concert: Young Mozart and Friends
Jump back into the 1700s to experience music of young Mozart as well as other composers. Experience games similar to those Mozart would have played, like ninepins and ring taw, while enjoying musical selections from the era.
Where: Town of Oro Valley, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, March 7, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free First Saturday Teddy Bear Picnic
Pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic on the lawn with your teddy at Valley of the Moon. Bring your imagination and enjoy games, crafts, photo ops and more.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a snack
BFF 💃
Gangsta Flow Yoga in the Park
Gangsta Flow Yoga is a 60-minute active practice outdoors in fresh air featuring sun salutations and postures chosen to help you open and strengthen muscles and joints. DJ Elektra Tek will provide hip hop, rock, R&B, pop, reggae, funk and blues during the class.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Near Ramada 18 off Country Club Road north of 22nd Street.
When: Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. 11 a.m.
Cost: Donations welcome and bring your mat
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to tunes by Wooden Tooth Records.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and tasty treats
Medella Vina Ranch Bridal Fair
Visit with multiple wedding vendors, free wine tasting, raffles, prizes, complimentary champagne, carriage rides, live music, bridal shower activities and more!
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, March 8, 1-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free