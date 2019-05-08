Check out the free concerts, movies, Mother's Day events and quirky (Chicken Poop Bingo?) things to do this weekend.
Art after Dark
The Children's Museum and University of Arizona Poetry Center Kids are teaming up to help kids explore creative writing. Kids will have the opportunity to write their own poetry using typewriters, listen to stories and join a poetry slam.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, May 11, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fit Fest at Reid Park
Get pumped for a multi-dimensional fitness event. Check out the wide range of fitness programs and visit a variety of vendors. Licensed and certified fitness instructors from all over the state will showcase piyo, turbo kick, pound, boot camps, Silver Sneakers, zumba, body combat, mixed fit, tabata and yoga. The zoo will also have beer, wine and margaritas available for purchase.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, May 11, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Pre-sale tickets $15 for adults and $5 for children (ages 5-13).
Zoo Members get $3 off adult admission. $20 for adults at the door.
Spend some time with the Tucson Botanical Gardens' magical butterflies before May 30 (Sponsored)
Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare live butterflies, tropical plants and orchids in bloom. Butterfly Magic is located inside the Cox Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion greenhouse. With a constantly changing and growing display, and new varieties of Butterflies being added regularly, Butterfly Magic is never the same experience twice!
When: Open every day until May 30. The exhibit will reopen in October.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: Included with regular admission.

Chicken Poop Bingo
Join Tucson Village Farm and the Tucson Hop Shop as they launch their first-ever Chicken Poop Bingo night in support of outdoor education for summer camp. Check out this one-of-a-kind bingo board, two celebrity hens, raffles, pizza and hand-crafted Italian sodas. If the chicken "chooses" your number, you'll win a chance to draw a random prize.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 12, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: $3 and up.
Tucson Zine Fest
The show features independent comic book creators, zine makers, oddball artists, small comic and zine distributors from the Old Pueblo and around the world.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
FoMP! Friend of Make Pretends Comedy Show
This show is geared for kids, so they can be part of the show and team up with experienced improvisers. Everyone will get a good giggle as they make up hilarious stories on the spot.
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
When: Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person or $20 per family (6 or fewer).
Teacher Appreciation Night at UA Baseball
Tucson Values Teachers is offering free tickets for teacher appreciation week. Arizona Athletics is proud to offer discounted tickets for family and friends, so everyone can go.
Where: 700 S. Randolph Way
When: Friday, May 10, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Teachers tickets are free, additional are $4 each and can be purchased here, enter promo code BBTEACHERS2019
💃🏻Mother's Day Events💐
Mother's Day Wildflower Plant Sale
Instead of bringing mom flowers, take mom to the flowers. Native Seeds will have an assortment of warm season wildflowers and native plants. After, visit the local food room where you will find spicy chocolate, local honey, heirloom beans and more.
Where: Native Seeds SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Marana Mother's Day 5K & 1/2 Mile Fun Run
It's time to celebrate the healthy way. Take a run for fun in Marana and enjoy the festivities, like the inflatable obstacle course at the finish line.
Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Rd.
When: Saturday, May 11, 6-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $5-$25, register here.
Mother’s Day for Women and Girls at Old Tucson
Old Tucson is celebrating moms all weekend long. Gals and girls of all ages get in free and all moms receive a free carnation (while supplies last). You can treat your mom to wine tastings with fudge pairings on Sunday only for $25 or maybe you can win the spa package at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission for women and girls.
Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
Meryl is calling all moms to The Loft for a good time. Listen to the music of ABBA at Mamma Mia, featuring onscreen lyrics so you can sing and laugh with your mom on her special day. Enjoy pre-show ABBA music videos and complimentary fun packs filled with props and surprises to use throughout the movie. Prizes will be awarded to the best ABBA-inspired outfits.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 12, 2-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12, margaritas are available for purchase at the snack bar.
Mother's Day Yoga
Shh, don't tell anybody and sneak out of the house and get some time to yourself. Barefoot Studio will be yoga ready to make your Mother's Day a relaxing one.
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7352 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5, bring your mat.
Family Day at TMA: Mother's Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day at the museum with family-friendly activities, a concert at 10 a.m. by the Foothills Jazz Combo, and a performance by Hawkinsdance at 1 p.m. Activities include, photo booth, craft frames, paper flowers and a necklace making station.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mother's Day Mile
This is a 1-mile race open for all moms/dads where the idea is for parents and children to run and cross the finish line together. All women will receive a special finisher's prize.
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 12, 7 a.m.
Cost: $10-$32, ages 10 and under are free.
Concerts🎵🎤
OnesAll Band in Oro Valley
Listen to a funky family of musicians and rock the night away with family and friends. The band plays original material, and also pays tribute to great bands/artists like Toto, Heart, John Mayer, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Chaka Kahn, Michael Jackson and more.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, May 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to bring your chairs.
Jazz concert at Main Gate Square
Listen to three vocalists combine their talents to bring you the sweet sound of harmonized jazz. Triple Threat features the iconic voices of Kathryn Burns, Crystal Stark and Julie Ann.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, validated parking in Tyndall Garage after 5 p.m.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert
Freddy Parish will be performing original songs and tunes in a neo-traditional folk and country style.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 11, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Udall Park Concerts
Enjoy a cool evening under the stars while you listen to music played by Arizona Symphonic Winds. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 11, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music Under the Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Tucson Boys Chorus and Irish dancers. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family, friends and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 12, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
Ladies' Night Out at Catalina Brewing Company
Take a friend and visit a outdoor shopping event. The evening will be filled with live music, food, tasty brews and 20 vendors.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, May 11, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money to buy your mom something.
Mercado Flea
Shop the best vintage, antique and collectibles market with your friends and go to lunch at the same time.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, May 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Women's Rally
Harley-Davidson of Tucson wants to celebrate female riders out there with a Women’s Rally. Ladies will enjoy live music, free food, information stations, raffles and everyone that RSVPs gets a free gift bag. Plus, 15% off all purses, ladies belts, ladies ball caps and jewelry.
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Movies🍿
Game of Thrones at Sky Bar
The Sky Bar is breaking in their new 4K HD projectors with the final season of Game of Thrones. Drink specials will be available for purchase and don't forget your free popcorn too.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, May 12, 4:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, guests under 21 must have legal guardian present.
The Muppets
Kids will love this hilarious film starring our old-school faves Kermit and the gang. Pre-show activities will be hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 11, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free