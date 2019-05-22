Everyone 🎉
Summer Safari Saturday Nights: Meet Your Zoo Night
Take a trip to the Zoo during the cooler evening temperatures and enjoy the themed festivities. Family and friends will get to experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, sponsor booths, carousel rides, giraffe feed, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, May 25, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Jurassic Park Screening at Palo Verde Park
Stomp! Watch Spielberg's original Jurassic Park and see where it all started. Food trucks will be on site in case you — or a dino — gets hungry.
Where: Palo Verde Park
When: Friday, May 24, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your own seating.
Last weekend to see the Tucson Botanical Gardens' magical butterflies before October (Sponsored)
Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare live butterflies, tropical plants and orchids in bloom. Butterfly Magic is located inside the Cox Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion greenhouse. With a constantly changing and growing display, and new varieties of Butterflies being added regularly, Butterfly Magic is never the same experience twice!
When: Open every day until May 30. The exhibit will reopen in October.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: Included with regular admission.
Find more info here.
Concert at Main Gate Square
Reno del Mar is bringing acoustic style music to the quiet summer campus. Entry is free and validate parking in Tyndall Avenue Garage after 5 p.m.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, May 24, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, validated parking in Tyndall Garage after 5 p.m.
Broken Pot Fairy Garden Class
Have some fun and build beautiful bowls filled with succulents and miniatures. Learn how to use your broken pots. The only cost is buying the supplies. Bowls starting at $5, succulents starting at $2.99, and fairy garden miniatures starting at $1.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E River Rd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $8 and up, depending on supplies you want to use.
Gift Shop Patio Sale
Here's your chance to buy unique garden tools, pots, and other items from Tucson Botanical Gardens. Some items will be available for as little as $1. After, take a walk through the shaded pathways to see the gardens in bloom.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday, May 24, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday-Monday, May 25-27, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 ages 4-17; members are free.
Udall Park Concerts
Enjoy a cool evening under the stars while you listen to music by Arizona Symphonic Winds. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 25, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kevin Pakulis and His Band at the Premium Outlets
Listen to the edgy guitar of Kevin Pakulis and his band as they bring you rocking blues anthems to quiet acoustic pieces.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster
Get ready to laugh, be silly, and show off your talents in this interactive family musical. The ringmaster of this kooky circus has gone missing. Join the audience and help solve the mystery.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sundays, Now to June 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $7 for kids.
Rob Wright at the Deemester Outdoor Performance Center
Join Tucson Pops Orchestra and listen to Rob strum his rhythmic banjo with some humor. Remember to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 26, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Volunteer Orientation at TRAK
School is almost out and tweens and teens need to stay busy between pool parties. If your kids like handling feathers and fur, then take them to TRAK for some knowledge, fun and a helping hand. Check out the monthly orientations for this summer here.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, May 25, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Check here, depending on age of volunteer.
More information here. When you come to TRAK, you MUST only park along Edith Boulevard. Parking is not permitted anywhere else.
Celebrating A Decade of Divas
The Beading Divas Bracelets, of course. Fur-mamas will love the bracelet sales, giveaways, canine-themed cocktails and live music by The Unday. Plus, raffle prizes for quilt lovers, jewelry junkies, cat ladies, dogs, cooks and date night. Funds raised during this event will benefit the Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Sunday, May 26, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping, bites and tasty drinks.
Oro Valley Summer Kick Off
Have some fun and cool down at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center. This free event includes swim, pool activities, prizes, field games, food truck and slip 'n slide.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a towel.
Kids🎈
Make it at the Children's Museum
Children's Place is hosting a "Make it" event every Monday through summer to keep little minds active during the summer break. Enjoy $3 per person admission plus special guests from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Monday's craft will be a portable planetarium about animals in the sky.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Monday, May 27, 2019 at 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $3 per person
Summer Art Camp for Tweens
Tweens get creative with a four-day workshop using ink, watercolor, and some collage techniques to create artwork each day. Students will explore different styles of art while learning how to use a variety of supplies.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Tuesday, May 28, 1:15-4:15 p.m.
Cost: Free, tweens ages 8-12
BFF/Fitness 🤸
Black Renaissance Night 4: Live Music
Black Renaissance, held Saturday evenings in May at Hotel McCoy, is dedicated to the exploration of arts in the black community. The last Saturday in May is live music night. No cover. All ages. Enjoy art, food, drinks and music by Seanloui, Street Blues Family, Black Caesar.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Street parking available on Fiandaca Boulevard.
When: Saturday, May 25, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rooftop Yoga with YogaOasis at Playground
Do yoga while taking in the one of the best views of the city. Food and drink specials will be available after class.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Tuesdays during the month of May from 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6, bring your mat.
90s House Party with Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Coolio
Ice, ice, baby! It's time to take it "way back" to Casino Del Sol for some 90s jams. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Coolio will be there to bring you all your favorites.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, May 25, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: $25-$230, get your tickets here.
Buns and Belly Class at Chuze Fitness
Take a class that works your core as well as your rear and get ready to sweat. Remember to bring a towel and water.
Where: Chuze Fitness, 7145 E. 22nd St.
When: Wednesday, May 22, 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 for non-members.
Glow Boxing at UFC Gym
Put on your gloves and glow sticks for a fun workout in the dark. The open house event will have live music and glo-boxing at 7:30 p.m.
Where: UFC GYM North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road
When: Wednesday, May 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Wednesday Night Track at Pima Community College
Join the Tucson Track Club for a free workout at the college. Your workout includes a core warm up and an assigned track workout for either walking, jogging, or running followed by a cool down and core workout.
Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road
When: Wednesday, May 22, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Summer Self Defense Class
Ladies prepare to defend yourselves. Free and open to anyone interested in learning self defense.
Where: Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 11133 N. La Canada Drive
When: Friday, May 24, 6:10-7:10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Boot Camp and Booty Shaking at Catalina Beer Company
Enjoy an hour of zumba and a customized boot camp that will keep you sweating and having fun. Participants will enjoy Happy Hour pricing on all the beers.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10 cash for the one hour session.
Adult Gymnastics Workshop
Learn how to focus on progression skills to enhance fluid movements from one skill to the next. Participants of all abilities will safely learn the proper technique for each basic gymnastics skill and progression.
Where: Kinetic Arts, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $15 per session or $50 for the 4-week course.
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, May 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes 1 beer.
Wine Glass Painting Class at Catalina Brewing
In this 1.5 hour class, you will hand paint a design on a wine glass or pint glass guided by an instructor. All painting supplies and glass are included in the class. Drinks are available for purchase during the event.
Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin, suite, 120
When: Saturday, May 25, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: $30
Free Stress Free Workshop at The Yoga Connection
Where: The Yoga Connection, 3929 E. Pima St.
When: Sunday, May 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted benefit Cold Wet Noses. Register here.