A fun list of things to do this weekend in Tucson, Oro Valley, and Marana. Check out El Tour de Tucson, beer events, turkey giveaways, festivals, shopping and freebies.
Everyone 🎉
Century of Tucson
Celebrate historic Tucson organizations reaching milestones at this event, including the 100th anniversary of the Hotel Congress. Enjoy live performances by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, historical lectures, historic tours, art, history timelines, mariachi performance, food/drink specials all day and a huge cake. Plus, The Rialto Theatre will transform into El Cine Plaza and show Spanish language films all day.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Christkindlmarket
Visit Steam Pump Ranch and experience the holidays in the German tradition of the Pusch family. The ranch house will be decorated and tours will be given. Stop by our market for unique ornaments and holiday decor that you won't find anywhere else.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Tucson Museum of Art's 34th Holiday Artisan Market (Sponsored)
The Holiday Artisan Market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items while enjoying Tucson’s perfect autumn weather. Holiday drinks and food trucks add to the street festival atmosphere.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24, 2019, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop.
Find more information here.
El Tour de Tucson
Cheer on your favorite cyclist as they circle the city and join the festival in Armory Park at the finish.
Where: 221 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $155-$200
4th El Tour Hangover Ride: Tour de Mural
Unwind from El Tour de Tucson with a mural hangover ride. The ride is approximately 8 miles from Mercado San Augustin through downtown Tucson. After the ride, spend some time at the Mercado with coffee from Presta, donuts from La Estrella, and burritos from Seis Kitchen.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, open to all and family friendly
8th graders are invited to be Lancers for a day at 2019 Step-Up Day! (Sponsored)
The annual Step Up Day provides an opportunity for eighth graders to spend a day on the Salpointe campus and experience Lancer Life first-hand. Attendees will be treated to a mock schedule, free lunch, Lancer entertainment, and a free Lancer Class T-shirt.
When: Friday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St.
Find more info here
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance, and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Oct. 24 to Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$12.60 adults, $10.50 ages 3-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $15.
Yappy Hour at Museum of Contemporary Art
Bring your furry friends to the museum for some fur-fun. SAFE Animal Rescue will be there with a few pups for adoption and Rosie's Barket will have a table with pup swag. Plus, Molecular Munchies will also be posted outside to keep the humans happy!
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mariachi-Q at Brother John's
Listen and dance to live music from live mariachis and eat tasty barbecue and drinks.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money fro food and drinks
Trails in Motion Film Fest
Watch some of this year’s greatest trail and ultra running films at the 2019 Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Festival, five inspiring films that will make you love the trail running community.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $15
Santa at Park Place Mall
More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24. Beat the long lines and reserve a time to meet the big guy here, you can also save some money if you buy your photos in advance.
Where: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Hours:
Through Dec. 23
Photos with Santa: Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Pet Nights: Mondays, through Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m.
Find extended hour info here.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
The Screening Room 30th Anniversary Party
Celebrate with free screenings, giveaways, birthday cake and more.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 4-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Meditation with Cats Class
Join a meditation class for beginners. Relax by sitting or lying down and listen to the pitter patter of paws from about 20 kitties. The first half will be verbally guided followed with the healing sounds of the crystal tone bowls.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your mat
Lerner and Rowe Tucson Turkey Giveaway
The annual turkey giveaway is back! Turkeys are given away on a first come, first served basis. One turkey per family.
Where: Boys and Girls Clubs, Roy Drachman Clubhouse, 5901 S. Santa Clara Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 22, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Visit Tanque Verde Swap Meet to participate in the turkey raffle for a chance to win a full-size turkey for Thanksgiving. You must be 18 years or older to register and be present to receive your turkey. Turkey weights will vary, from 10-16 pounds.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle starts at 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
8th Annual Thanksgiving Festival
At the Thanksgiving Festival, 1,000 turkeys will be given away to the families of Tucson in a big festival with food, games, raffles, music and entertainment!
Where: Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar, 3770 S. 16th Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Winter Wonderland Arts and Crafts Fair
Browse and shop with 100 artists, crafters and food. After you shop, visit the jumping castle, obstacle course, train ride, face painting, balloon artist and other activities.
Where: Grand Luxe Hotel & Resort, 1365 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
When + Where Co. Pop-up Flea Market
The warehouse will be filled with vendors selling vintage and some handmade items just in time for holiday shopping.
Where: 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Pies For Paws
Talented Tucson bakers will show off their excellent baking skills to an audience of food lovers. Contestants are in it for their love of food and for a chance to win awesome prizes. The winning baker will be named the 2019 Pies For Paws Champion.
Where: The Watermark at Continental Ranch, 8689 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $20
Kids 🎈
Tucson Symphony: The Planets and Our Universe
Join an interactive concert designed to educate and entertain young listeners.
Where: Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.
Cost: $3 donation at the door
Lego Frozen 2 Build Event
Return to Arendelle with this Lego build event! Join us to build a castle from Frozen 2 to take home. For ages 8-12. Signup required.
Where: Barnes & Noble, 5130 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday Nov. 23, 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃
Free Yoga at Jácome Plaza
Jácome Plaza and Studley Therapeutics are offering free 30-minute lunchtime yoga classes in the park.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 22, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water
Spirits Festival at Casa Marana
Cheers! Celebrate local spirits, free tasting, live music from Caiden Brewer and tasty bites from Johnny's Philippine Grille.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Friday, Nov. 22, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty brews
The Ninth House November Tarot Salon
Tarot Salons are an informal way to learn and practice your tarot reading skills with people at all skill levels. Each month we will focus on one particular spread.
Where: The Ninth House, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday, Nov. 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ladies Day Out
Enjoy live music, shop vendors, food, tarot readings, and discounted drinks. Ladies enjoy $3 mimosas, house wine, and CBC beer during the event.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and brews
Sky Bar Cinema: It Chapter Two
Take your bestie to see a free scary movie, free popcorn and drink specials this weekend.
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and popcorn