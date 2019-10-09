Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Start planning your weekend! Check out concerts, markets, shows, festivals and Halloween-themed events.  

Tucson Meet Yourself

Meet and shop local artists, makers and restaurants. The annual event features more than 50 food booths, performers, folk artists, exhibits and activities for all ages. Here's a sneak peek at ALL the food vendors.

Where: Jacomé Plaza and the streets surrounding the downtown library. 

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring money for goodies.

More information here.

Oro Valley Concert Series: Bouncing Czechs 

Listen to a upbeat Oktoberfest music of the Bouncing Czechs at the Oro Valley Marketplace. The five-piece band is composed of an accordion, trumpet, clarinet/alto sax, tuba and drums. Please bring your own chairs. No seating is provided. 

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free 

More information here.  

Nightfall at Old Tucson returns for its 29th year! (Sponsored)

This real haunted town is a frightful feast for all your senses! Comedy, drama, music and more promise a hauntingly good time! Outrageous live shows, disturbing haunts, screamingly fun attractions, a collection of hideous live characters and family-friendly attractions! Think you’re too scared? Never fear! Get a Scare-Me-Not sticks to keep the monsters away from the young and faint of heart.

When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 31 — days and hours vary, go here for more info

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.            

Find information here

Nightfall 2019

Modernism Market 

Part of modernism week, join Midtown Mercantile Merchants for the opening of their 2019 Modernism Market. With vintage vendors and mid-century dealers from all over the region you will be sure to find something you can not live without. This market runs throughout Modernism Week.

Where: 4443 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Oct. 4-13, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping

More information here.  

Palo Verde Park Zombie Walk

Get into the Halloween spirit with Palo Verde's first neighborhood walk. Zombie costumes are encouraged. 

Where: Gather at the northwest corner of Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m.

Cost: Free, open to all

More information here

Shakespeare In Song, a chamber music concert based on the Bard's work (Sponsored)

True Concord is a Grammy-nominated chamber choir and orchestra performing Shakespeare In Song, Oct. 11-13 — choral music from 1600 to today based on the wit, beauty, humor and insight of Shakespearean texts. 

Step into the world of arguably the greatest genius of the English language. Music is a language, and language can be music, so it is only fitting that William Shakespeare uses and refers to well over one hundred songs in his works. 

Locations and times:

• Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, Green Valley

• Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Catalina Foothills High School

• Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Cost: Tickets start at $25. Go here for tickets.

More information here.

Steampunk GLOW!

Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. The theme for the weekend of Oct. 12 is "Steampunk Glow."

Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-11 p.m.

Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free.

More information here

Tucson Benefest

This annual one-day music fest supports its charity partner Planned Parenthood of Arizona and features female / femme / non-binary musicians with a heavy focus on Arizona based artists.

Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 1-10 p.m.

More information here

Call of the Faeries

Dress up as one of your favorite fairy folk for the this fairy event happening downtown. Calling all goblins, trolls, fairies, elves and dragons to come celebrate. All creatures get to participate in treasure hunts, crafts, parade and prizes. Plus, the little kid creatures of the forest will get LED necklaces and lanterns to take home!

Where: 55 N. Fifth Ave.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-10 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for food trucks and fairy treasures.

More information here.

8th Annual Vintage Trailer Show

Stop by Sunshine Mile for vintage trailers and vendors. Venture inside one-of-a-kind, renovated travel trailers and tour the groovy interiors, modular custom-built furniture and retro finishes. Trailer owners will be on hand to talk history, restoration and adventures on the open road. This event is part of Tucson Modernism Week. 

Where: Solot Plaza, 2631 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $10, get your tickets here

More information here

Motherload Documentary Arizona Premiere at Film Fest Tucson

Motherload is a documentary about the rise of the cargo bike and its ability to empower families to rethink their transportation in the 21st century. And 👋 #ThisIsTucson is helping to bring this movie to Arizona. We'll be there, come say hey.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S Sixth Ave. (north lawn)

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spooky PAWchanga

Free activities include kids face painting, doggy trick-or-treat, pawrade, dog adoptions, movie, arts and crafts, vendors, and more.

Where: Cherry Avenue Recreation Center, 5085 S. Cherry Ave.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show

Shop indoors from more than 45 vendors with handmade holiday crafts, jewelry, metal art, knitted items, baked goods and more.

Where: La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.

More information here

Tucson Village Farm Fall Vegetable Start Sale

Shop starter plants for broccoli, cauliflower, kale, chard and more for your winter garden at Tucson Village Farm this weekend. 

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8-11 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring a check or cash for shopping.

More information here

Marana Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy a day of train rides, pumpkin picking, pig races, jumping pillows, pumpkin cannons, petting zoo, corn mazes, straw mountain climbing, peddle carts, tractors, zip line, food and more.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 5 through Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Monday-Thursday: $11 per person, plus tax; Friday-Sunday: $13 per person, plus tax. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.

More information here

Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration

Start your visit with an all-you-can-eat pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and come back for an apple-smoked burger lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Grill. Enjoy homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Explore the huge corn maze and a day on the farm. It's cooler in Willcox, bring a jacket.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road

When: Saturdays and Sundays, now until Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for festive food and pumpkin picking

More information here.

Mount Lemmon Oktoberfest

The festivities have begun on Mount Lemmon! Enjoy German beer, food, live music, kid games and beautiful fall-colored views. Leave your pets at home for this event.

Where: Mt Lemmon Ski Valley, 10300 E. Ski Run Road

When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13, noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and activities. $6 parking fee

More information here

Open Altar Diorama Craftshop with Hansel

Drop in and work on your altar diorama project at MSA Annex. Bring what you want to add to your diorama altar like photos, flowers, lights, or something  special.  

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Tuesday and Thursdays, Oct. 8-24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations welcome

More information here

All Souls Craftshops: Drop In Cut and Fold Cardboard Masks

Drop in to create a beautiful and easy cut and fold cardboard mask with our artist in residence. Remember to bring scissors, a butter knife, a small straight edge tool and decorating materials. Basic mask materials will be provided. 

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 8-24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations welcome

More information here

Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk

Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynards has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3-mile with 21 murals. 

Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.

When: Monday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Art after Dark

The Schoolhouse of Rock will teach everyone to play music and encourage kids and their families to get on stage and rock out. 

Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Teen Tinker Tuesdays 

Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is masks.

Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3-5 p.m.

Cost: Free, teens only event

More information here

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party

Watch everyone's favorite Disney characters tell a story on the ice. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.

Cost: $18-$90

More information here

Paint-a-Pot and Stone Cactus Workshop

Join a casual event where you get to create your own stone cactus or paint a beautiful pot to take home. The workshop includes stones, paint, and brushes. The pots and sand are available for purchase. 

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $10 per person plus cost of sand and pot.

More information here

Tucson Concussion Run

This event will feature a 5K and 10K run along with a 1-mile fun walk. Participants will get a pre-race and post-race brunch. Your registration benefits the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona to increase their outreach, education, and programs in Southern Arizona for survivors of all types of brain injury; caregivers; and professionals.

The race will be accessible for wheelchairs, strollers and wagons. Leashed pets welcome. No roller blades, skateboards or motorized devices are allowed on the run or walk courses.

🏅Swag skinny: Custom event medal, dri-fit tech t-shirt

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-11 a.m.

Cost: $30-$50, register here

More information here

Tarot Readings at Bookmans

What does your future hold? See what's in the cards with Bookmans' resident tarot reader at this mystical event.

Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Halloween Cat

Bring a friend and get your spook on at the studio with Creative Juice. 

Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $25, get your tickets here

More information here

Crooked Yoga

Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer. 

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5, includes 1 beer. 

More information here

Halloween Double Feature

Take your bestie with you to the Sky Bar and watch two Halloween favorites. Watch "The Witches" at 6 p.m. and "The Craft" at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free movie and free popcorn. Ages under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

More information here

Sunset Yoga

Take a refreshing yoga class while you watch the sunset at the Hotel McCoy. All experience levels welcome and bring your mat. 

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

When: Monday, Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m.

Cost: $5, free for hotel guests.

More information here

