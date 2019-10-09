Start planning your weekend! Check out concerts, markets, shows, festivals and Halloween-themed events.
Everyone 🎉
Tucson Meet Yourself
Meet and shop local artists, makers and restaurants. The annual event features more than 50 food booths, performers, folk artists, exhibits and activities for all ages. Here's a sneak peek at ALL the food vendors.
Where: Jacomé Plaza and the streets surrounding the downtown library.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring money for goodies.
Oro Valley Concert Series: Bouncing Czechs
Listen to a upbeat Oktoberfest music of the Bouncing Czechs at the Oro Valley Marketplace. The five-piece band is composed of an accordion, trumpet, clarinet/alto sax, tuba and drums. Please bring your own chairs. No seating is provided.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Nightfall at Old Tucson returns for its 29th year! (Sponsored)
This real haunted town is a frightful feast for all your senses! Comedy, drama, music and more promise a hauntingly good time! Outrageous live shows, disturbing haunts, screamingly fun attractions, a collection of hideous live characters and family-friendly attractions! Think you’re too scared? Never fear! Get a Scare-Me-Not sticks to keep the monsters away from the young and faint of heart.
When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 31 — days and hours vary, go here for more info
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Modernism Market
Part of modernism week, join Midtown Mercantile Merchants for the opening of their 2019 Modernism Market. With vintage vendors and mid-century dealers from all over the region you will be sure to find something you can not live without. This market runs throughout Modernism Week.
Where: 4443 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Oct. 4-13, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Palo Verde Park Zombie Walk
Get into the Halloween spirit with Palo Verde's first neighborhood walk. Zombie costumes are encouraged.
Where: Gather at the northwest corner of Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free, open to all
Shakespeare In Song, a chamber music concert based on the Bard's work (Sponsored)
True Concord is a Grammy-nominated chamber choir and orchestra performing Shakespeare In Song, Oct. 11-13 — choral music from 1600 to today based on the wit, beauty, humor and insight of Shakespearean texts.
Step into the world of arguably the greatest genius of the English language. Music is a language, and language can be music, so it is only fitting that William Shakespeare uses and refers to well over one hundred songs in his works.
Locations and times:
• Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, Green Valley
• Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Catalina Foothills High School
• Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Cost: Tickets start at $25. Go here for tickets.
Steampunk GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. The theme for the weekend of Oct. 12 is "Steampunk Glow."
Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free.
Tucson Benefest
This annual one-day music fest supports its charity partner Planned Parenthood of Arizona and features female / femme / non-binary musicians with a heavy focus on Arizona based artists.
Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 1-10 p.m.
Call of the Faeries
Dress up as one of your favorite fairy folk for the this fairy event happening downtown. Calling all goblins, trolls, fairies, elves and dragons to come celebrate. All creatures get to participate in treasure hunts, crafts, parade and prizes. Plus, the little kid creatures of the forest will get LED necklaces and lanterns to take home!
Where: 55 N. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for food trucks and fairy treasures.
8th Annual Vintage Trailer Show
Stop by Sunshine Mile for vintage trailers and vendors. Venture inside one-of-a-kind, renovated travel trailers and tour the groovy interiors, modular custom-built furniture and retro finishes. Trailer owners will be on hand to talk history, restoration and adventures on the open road. This event is part of Tucson Modernism Week.
Where: Solot Plaza, 2631 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here
Motherload Documentary Arizona Premiere at Film Fest Tucson
Motherload is a documentary about the rise of the cargo bike and its ability to empower families to rethink their transportation in the 21st century. And 👋 #ThisIsTucson is helping to bring this movie to Arizona. We'll be there, come say hey.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S Sixth Ave. (north lawn)
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spooky PAWchanga
Free activities include kids face painting, doggy trick-or-treat, pawrade, dog adoptions, movie, arts and crafts, vendors, and more.
Where: Cherry Avenue Recreation Center, 5085 S. Cherry Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show
Shop indoors from more than 45 vendors with handmade holiday crafts, jewelry, metal art, knitted items, baked goods and more.
Where: La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Tucson Village Farm Fall Vegetable Start Sale
Shop starter plants for broccoli, cauliflower, kale, chard and more for your winter garden at Tucson Village Farm this weekend.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring a check or cash for shopping.
Marana Pumpkin Patch
Enjoy a day of train rides, pumpkin picking, pig races, jumping pillows, pumpkin cannons, petting zoo, corn mazes, straw mountain climbing, peddle carts, tractors, zip line, food and more.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 5 through Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Monday-Thursday: $11 per person, plus tax; Friday-Sunday: $13 per person, plus tax. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.
Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration
Start your visit with an all-you-can-eat pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and come back for an apple-smoked burger lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Grill. Enjoy homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Explore the huge corn maze and a day on the farm. It's cooler in Willcox, bring a jacket.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now until Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for festive food and pumpkin picking
Mount Lemmon Oktoberfest
The festivities have begun on Mount Lemmon! Enjoy German beer, food, live music, kid games and beautiful fall-colored views. Leave your pets at home for this event.
Where: Mt Lemmon Ski Valley, 10300 E. Ski Run Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and activities. $6 parking fee
Open Altar Diorama Craftshop with Hansel
Drop in and work on your altar diorama project at MSA Annex. Bring what you want to add to your diorama altar like photos, flowers, lights, or something special.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Tuesday and Thursdays, Oct. 8-24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations welcome
All Souls Craftshops: Drop In Cut and Fold Cardboard Masks
Drop in to create a beautiful and easy cut and fold cardboard mask with our artist in residence. Remember to bring scissors, a butter knife, a small straight edge tool and decorating materials. Basic mask materials will be provided.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 8-24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations welcome
Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk
Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynards has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3-mile with 21 murals.
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids 🎈
Art after Dark
The Schoolhouse of Rock will teach everyone to play music and encourage kids and their families to get on stage and rock out.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is masks.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Watch everyone's favorite Disney characters tell a story on the ice.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.
Cost: $18-$90
Paint-a-Pot and Stone Cactus Workshop
Join a casual event where you get to create your own stone cactus or paint a beautiful pot to take home. The workshop includes stones, paint, and brushes. The pots and sand are available for purchase.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10 per person plus cost of sand and pot.
BFF 💃
Tucson Concussion Run
This event will feature a 5K and 10K run along with a 1-mile fun walk. Participants will get a pre-race and post-race brunch. Your registration benefits the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona to increase their outreach, education, and programs in Southern Arizona for survivors of all types of brain injury; caregivers; and professionals.
The race will be accessible for wheelchairs, strollers and wagons. Leashed pets welcome. No roller blades, skateboards or motorized devices are allowed on the run or walk courses.
🏅Swag skinny: Custom event medal, dri-fit tech t-shirt
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: $30-$50, register here
Tarot Readings at Bookmans
What does your future hold? See what's in the cards with Bookmans' resident tarot reader at this mystical event.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Cat
Bring a friend and get your spook on at the studio with Creative Juice.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25, get your tickets here.
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes 1 beer.
Halloween Double Feature
Take your bestie with you to the Sky Bar and watch two Halloween favorites. Watch "The Witches" at 6 p.m. and "The Craft" at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and free popcorn. Ages under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Sunset Yoga
Take a refreshing yoga class while you watch the sunset at the Hotel McCoy. All experience levels welcome and bring your mat.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Monday, Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $5, free for hotel guests.