There's some spooky things happening this weekend. Check out the freebies, concerts, movies, Halloween fun and of course the quirky fall events too.
Everyone 🎉
Pumpkin Carving at Casa
Join Casa Film Bar for a night of pumpkin carving! They will have a handful of pumpkins to give out throughout the night as well as some carving tools for you to use (while supplies last).
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Pumpkin giveaway with drink purchase or bring your own pumpkin.
Annual Arizona Insect Festival
The creepy crawlies are coming out to play. Visit at 20 booths and learn about a whole other world of insect life. Food trucks, additional vendors and activity tables will also be at the event.
Where: Environment and Natural Resources building at the UA, 1064 E. Lowell St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Gorgeous new production of Hello Dolly! touring at Centennial (Sponsored)
Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" Director Jerry Zaks' "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America.
When: Oct. 22-27
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Find ticket info here
Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch
Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 5-18, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 ages 13 and up, $3 ages 12 and under
Fall Festival Arts and Crafts Bootique
This is a two-day indoor event, with 100 booths of arts and crafts, jewelry, textiles, woodworking, metal art, glass art, holiday items, home decor, handmade jams and jellies, honey, baked goodies and more. While you shop the kids can get their face painted and enjoy the jumping castles.
Where: Grand Luxe Hotel & Resort Tucson, 1365 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money to shop
Become a Children's Museum member and get access to awesome member-only events! (Sponsored)
Children's Museum Tucson Member Nights are free, after-hours events for members only available four times a year that include special activities and crafts, snacks and games. Halloween Member Night is coming up Oct. 25.
Become a Children's Museum Member today to access Member Nights and many more perks.
Find more information here.
Tales From The Trash
Get ready for a quirky art event! Search through loads of original art discovered in thrift stores, at swap meets, yard sales and trash cans.
Where: Iron Horse Fabricators, 503 E. Ninth St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some great finds
Arts in the Plaza: Fine Art Festival
Fine art from more than 60 artists, farmer’s market, live music, boutique shopping, jazz performances and food will be featured at the festival.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and food
Tucson Zombie Mud Run
Ahh! Run for your life! Join a 5K on the muddiest, scariest and most exciting mud run ever. Participants will have to dodge zombies, complete muddy obstacles, and walk/run or crawl their way to the finish line.
🏅 Swag skinny: Shirts are available for purchase
Where: Terror in the Corn, 17000 W. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: $20-$40 (group prices available). Register here
Marana Fall Festival
Enjoy a fall evening on the farm with harvest and rodeo demos, carnival rides, sunflower maze, kids activities, live music, pet adoptions, pumpkin race, and much more.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for rides, food and select activities
30 Years of BICAS
Join this 90s-themed celebration with drinks, music, dancing, and some special activities. There will also be a mini-history exhibit where you can travel back in time to see some of the people, art, events, and memories that helped make BICAS what it is today.
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6–10 p.m.
Cost: Admission is free. Beverages, snacks, and merchandise will be available for purchase. Event is all-ages.
Big Boy No. 4014 in Tucson
Choo! Choo! Big Boy No. 4014 is chugging its way into Tucson this weekend. This is the largest steam locomotive in the whole world, and the only engine of its kind that’s still in operation.
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Colossal Cave Lockdown Experience
Experience a three-dimensional maze full of natural pitch black tunnels at one of the largest dry caves in North America. Admission gets you a four-hour ghost investigation of the Colossal Cave in the pitch dark while using K-II meters, spirit boxes/ITC devices, REM-pods, portal devices, SLS device and more.
Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $70, get your tickets here. No one under the age of 16 will be permitted, minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Midnight Madness Party and Sale
The midtown Bookmans is having exclusive sales and free activities until the clock strikes midnight. Every hour starting at 6 p.m., Bookmans will increase discounts by 5 percent. You can hang out and eat some grub at the food trucks, create crafts, test your skills at trivia, DJs, and so much more.
Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and food.
Free Concert at Spirits Child
Come get out of the house and enjoy a fun evening of lively entertainment with singer/songwriter duo Annie Hawkins and Stuart Oliver. After you listen to some tunes, wander inside the shop for mystic trinkets and unique treasures.
Where: Spirits Child Metaphysical Gift Shop, 3870 W. River Road
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Drags For A Cure
Miss Nature and the crew are getting together to support The American Cancer Society of Tucson. Kenneth Blake will be coming in from Las Vegas doing impersonations of Madonna and Dolly Parton. There two show times for this event, 7 p.m and 9 p.m. — tickets sold separately.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here. This is an all-ages show.
17th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Come together with survivors, caregivers, men and women who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer. Celebrate your shared efforts and inspire each other to carry on. Registration starts at 7 a.m., ceremony at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Marana Pumpkin Patch
Enjoy a day of train rides, pumpkin picking, pig races, jumping pillows, pumpkin cannons, petting zoo, corn mazes, straw mountain climbing, peddle carts, tractors, zip line, food and more.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road
When: Now through Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Monday-Thursday: $11 per person, plus tax; Friday-Sunday: $13 per person, plus tax. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.
Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration
Start your visit with an all-you-can-eat pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and come back for an apple-smoked burger lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Grill. Enjoy homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Explore the huge corn maze and a day on the farm. It's cooler in Willcox, bring a jacket.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now until Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for festive food and pumpkin picking
Night Concert Series at St. Philip's Plaza
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and St. Philip's Plaza have teamed up to support the arts with weekly live music every Tuesday evening from local musicians in the Plaza courtyard. This Tuesday will feature Sabra Faulk (Folk Rock).
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids 🎈
Fall Craftapalooza
Join My Gym and Bookmans for story time, fun and a craft extravaganza.
Where: Bookmans Northwest, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 10–11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Monster Mash Not-Another-5K
Time for the monsters under the bed to come out and play. Join a Halloween-themed running event with activities. The Monster Mash will have seven stations for runners to complete and kids get dressed up in their costumes for a free run.
A halloween movie (kid-friendly) will be streamed near the start/finish line, and Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will provide haunted hayrides, as well as a mini halloween festival that includes jumping castles and games.
🏅Swag skinny: Glow-in-the-dark finisher's medal and free BBQ at the finish.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, kids are free, register here.
Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint
This event is fun for the whole family and we guarantee a wicked good time. The Spooky Sprint will be an untimed half-mile kids run. All kids who register will receive a trick or treat bag at check in and will be able to trick or treat along the course from our volunteers. All participants will get a pre-race and post-race brunch. Costumes are highly encouraged!
🏅 Swag skinny: Event finisher's medal and dri-fit tech shirt
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75, register here
Halloween Magic Show Party
Take the kids to a family-friendly magic show with magician Michael Howell. After the show, check out the coloring contest, costume contest, candy, crafts and the kids can talk to Mr. Pumpkin.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10, get your tickets here
Halloween Crafting for Kids
All crafts will be child-friendly, and all materials will be provided by us. Stick around for Pop's Hot Chicken afterwards.
When: Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Crafting is free, but bring money for tasty brews and food.
Teen Tuesday at the Library
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is scrunchies.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
BFF 💃
Trivia Night: Disney Villains
Who's your favorite Disney villain? Challenge your Disney knowledge on all your favorites. Don't forget to bring a team!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some tasty brews
Flam Chen presents Tres Dos Uno at Tenwest
Tres Dos Uno is an immersive interactive audio-visual installation set over three nights at MSA Annex. The event will have three zones that feature interactive machines, interactive video station, performance collaboration and more.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Skull Tree
Grab a friend and follow the instructor's step by step instructions while you sip some wine and create your own spooky masterpiece.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $29, get your tickets here.
All Souls CraftShops: Return of the Flower Crowns
The workshop will have basic headbands, clips, glue and wire to hold your creation together. Bring LED string lights, flowers, feathers, and other items to weave into your creation.
Where: El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: 0-$25, get your tickets here.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch.
Where: Udall Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m.
Cost: $20 and $15 for members, bring your own mat or towel. Mats are available for rent for $5
Pints and Poses
Stretch and bend your way to the mat at Pueblo Vida Brewing. The class includes one hour of yoga and a pint of your favorite Pueblo Vida Beer after the class. Remember to bring your mat!
Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 for yoga and a pint.
Pet Parents 🐾🐾
The Halloween Hop Fundraiser for Tucson Shelters
Tucson Cares has teamed up with Hope Animal Shelter and Lil Bit of Love to bring you our most spooktacular event. This fun family event is full of fun, food (all vegan menu), raffles and G-rated spooks. Costumes welcome! If you don't have one, then buy one at the Costume Corner. Other activities include carnival style games, pumpkin pong zombie hand ring toss, pumpkin pie hole, photo scavenger hunt, face painting, fortune teller, scarioke and a photo booth.
Where: City Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and games
Trunk or Treat at PACC
Put on a costume, decorate your trunk, grab some candy and join PACC for a howling good time. Parking starts at 9 a.m. for trunk or treating. Afterwards, say hello to the pups in the shelter when it opens at 10 a.m. For the event there will be fee waived adoptions, carnival games, food trucks and more.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for games and food
Yoga Mats and Kitty Cats
Stretch out your nails with the kitties on your yoga mat. Wear comfortable clothing, bring your mat and water.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-2:15 p.m.
Cost: $15
Tucson Shelters United Adoption Weekend
Visit The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Pima Animal Care Center, and the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary to adopt your new furry friend during this three-day adoption event. Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. Each shelter will host activities all weekend including a Foster Fair, entertainment for kids, food, music and more.
Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 278 E 21st St. Friday-Sunday, Oct.18-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, Friday-Saturday, Oct.18-19, noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and goodies
Yappy Hour
Dr. Liane Devey and the staff will be at Noble Hops for an evening of fun, food, and fur. This is a pet friendly event so bring your well-behaved leashed dog for fun on the patio. 20% of the proceeds during the event will be donated to Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks
Movies 🎥
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!
It's showtime for our favorite bug eating friend at The Loft. No Halloween is complete without this classic movie, so grab a friend and have some kooky spooky fun.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 10-11:45 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 2-3:45 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here.
Free Screening: Frankenweenie
Watch your favorite undead pup with family and friends on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. Bring a blanket to sit on.
Where: Himmel Park
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Goosebumps
Take your kids to see R.L. Stine's books come to life at The Loft. All of his favorite little/gigantic monsters will be there awaiting your arrival.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
The Monster Squad
Watch five kids battle against the combined forces of dracula, the mummy, the gill man and Frankenstein's monster.
When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ice Cream Social and Bike-In Movie Night
Join The City of Tucson Bicycle, Pedestrian Program and Living Streets Alliance for some sweet treats (non-dairy options, too), free bicycle repair, and news and information on the Bicycle Boulevard projects. After you get your tasty treat and information, watch a free screening of E.T.
Where: Swanway Park
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a bike that needs fixing
Hocus Pocus Viewing
Stop by the brewery for cold brews and a free movie.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free movie, but bring some money for drinks.
Insidious
Things are getting creepy at Casa Film Bar. Watch a movie about a family living in a haunted house and the malevolent entity that taunts them.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sky Bar Cinema
Run! Zombies are taking over the Sky Bar. Shaun of the Dead starts at 6 p.m. and Zombieland at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and free popcorn.