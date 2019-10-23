So many things to do and only one weekend. Grab a friend or family member and celebrate the last weekend of the month with these fun activities.
Festival at Tohono Chul
Chiles, chocolate and day of the dead! Celebrate your memories, and make new ones, with the sixth annual salute to the fiery chile and decadent chocolate at Tohono Chul. The festival will also include food and craft vendors, spicy Latin music, altars and local artists.
Where: Tohono Chul
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5 for members, $15 non-members and ages 12 and under are free.
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance, and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Oct. 24 to Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$12.60 adults, $10.50 ages 3-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $15.
Explore South 12th Avenue at Cyclovia en La Doce (Sponsored)
Cyclovia Tucson presented by Arizona Complete Health — car-free streets for walking, biking, playing and all out fun.
Eat all the amazing food and listen to music by Las Trillizas y Dulce — a local all-girl teenage norteño band; Pedro y Los Líricos; Diluvio, a female-fronted rock band en espanol, Impacto Teens doing Selena covers and a huge mariachi stage.
Find all the activities and performance info here.
Where: Cyclovia en La Doce: 12th Avenue from Julian Wash to Mission Manor
When: Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Pumpkin Carving Contest
Join the pumpkin carving contest at Casa Marana. Prizes will be awarded to 1st 2nd and 3rd place. Entry fee is $5 and includes pumpkins and carving kit. Malta Joe Food Truck will be there.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $5
Animal Style Masquerade Ball
Visit the MSA Annex for an evening of mayhem and dancing fun.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $15 at the event
Ann Hampton Callaway: Linda Ronstadt Songbook (Sponsored)
Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, will perform an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America’s most beloved artists, Tucson’s own Linda Ronstadt.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress
Find more information here.
Toy Train Museum
Choo! Choo! Check out nine changing and improved layouts, including a new play layout for the little kids. Don't forget the outdoor depot for a ride on the train, which will be running, weather permitting.
Where: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hoofsnhorns Halloween Carnival
The sanctuary is hosting a farm fundraiser with a old fashioned Halloween carnival. Festivities include games, prizes, food, a haunted hayride, meet the animals, raffles and more. The farm store will be open too!
Where: Hoofsnhorns Farm Sanctuary, 9740 W. Lariat Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, noon
Cost: Free to attend, tickets for activities start at a $1 each.
TMC A-Mountain Half Marathon
Don't miss this popular half-marathon with three events to choose from and live music, vendors, kid activities, jumping castle, food trucks, breakfast after-party, and more.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event race shirt for first 1,500 registrants, coaster medallion to finishers in the 5K and half-marathon
Where: Pioneer Building, 100 N. Stone Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $35-$80, register here
Halloween in the Wild
Activities include Halloween crafts, games, live animal encounters, haunted house, costume contest, pumpkin weight guess and a candy corn count. Plus, kids get to collect treats at all the game stations.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $7 senior/military; $ 5 kids ages 4-12 and kids age 3 and under are free. All activities are included with museum admission.
Night of Fright at Pima Air and Space
This is "non-scary" Halloween carnival fun for the whole family. Wear your costumes and enjoy candy and family crafts. Enjoy goulish activities like trick-or-treating, pony rides, temporary tattoos, eyeball mini putt-putt, mummy bowling, Halloween twister and more.
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd.
When: Friday, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, members and kids ages 12 and under are free
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite characters. Kids can play old-fashioned games, explore a western skele-town, and visit booths for ghostly goodies. Afterward, climb aboard the spooky bus for some monstrously magical surprises.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $10, children under 12 months are free.
Lighting of 'A' Mountain
Celebrate with students, alumni and the Tucson community as the UA kicks off homecoming week festivities with the traditional Lighting of "A" Mountain.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 for alumni and general public, free for UA students (have your Cat Card) and kids ages 10 and under
Halloween Be Kind Bash
Family and friends will enjoy free entertainment, trick-or-treating, games, a magic show and more This community event is co-hosted by Bear Essential News, and a portion of wristband sales benefit Ben's Bells Project.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, wristbands are $12
Pet Costume Party at Catalina Brewing Company
Dress up your fur babies and head to the brewery for an outdoor event. Enjoy food and drinks on the new patio and tacos, sandwiches, and $1 dogs for dogs at The Jersey Grill. The pet parade (with treats) starts at 3 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for brews and tasty treats for you and your fur buddy.
Marana Pumpkin Patch
Enjoy a day of train rides, pumpkin picking, pig races, jumping pillows, pumpkin cannons, petting zoo, corn mazes, straw mountain climbing, peddle carts, tractors, zip line, food and more.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road
When: Now through Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Monday-Thursday: $11 per person, plus tax; Friday-Sunday: $15 per person, plus tax. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.
Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin Celebration
Start your visit with an all-you-can-eat pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and come back for an apple-smoked burger lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Grill. Enjoy homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Explore the huge corn maze and a day on the farm. It's cooler in Willcox, bring a jacket.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now until Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for festive food and pumpkin picking
Freddy's Frozen Trunk or Treat
Have some wicked fun with the kids and fill their bag with tasty treats at Freddy's. Costumes are encouraged.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Trunk or Treat at Little Anthony's Diner
Little Anthony's is turning their traditional car show into a trunk or treat, so stop by for some 50s fun. Costumes are encouraged.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring some money for some food and drinks in the diner.
Halloween Spooktacular
Spooktacular will have hay rides, food, themed activities, costumed staff, games, DJ and candy at Candy Cart Lane.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Trunk or Treat at New Life Bible Fellowship
Trunk or treat and enjoy food, games, bounce houses, candy and lots more.
Where: New Life Children, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Spooktacular at Northwest YMCA
Join the Northwest YMCA for inflatables, live entertainment, obstacle course, games, crafts, kid-friendly haunted house, treats and a costume competition.
Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Rd.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: This event is open to the public,$2 per person.
Trunk or Treat at Synergy Plaza
Trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on “Trunk or Treat Street” to fill a bag with goodies. Activities include face painting, inflatable, photobooth, costume contest, music, and candy. This event is free but donations will be accepted at the door to help Big Brother Big Sisters.
Where: Synergy Plaza, 2959 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration is required and will be requested at the entrance, completed at www.trunkortreattucson.com
Spooky Kids Halloween
The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association invites you to head on down to Fourth Avenue for a safe and fun evening of trick-or-treating and entertainment.
Where: Historic Fourth Ave., 434 E. Ninth St.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Boo Bash
Eat, drink and be scary at the American Eat Co. Go inside and enjoy the film, Casper the Friendly Ghost and grab some dinner and drinks. There will also be crafts, ghost piñata and treats.
Where: The American Eat Co. & Market, 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and drinks.
BFF 💃
Trunk or Treat at Catalina Brewing Company
It's a parking lot party! Join ShowBiz Academy of Dance as they set up their cars to show off their Halloween decorating skills. There will be candy for the littles and beer for the parents. The Jersey Grill food truck will be serving up tacos and sandwiches and Monsoon pizza available by the slice.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews.
Hocus Pocus Trivia Night
I put a spell on you and now you're mine! Celebrate the Sanderson sisters with a magical night of trivia.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for cold brews.
Sugar Skulls Painting Party
Get ready for all souls weekend with a Hues and Booze painting party. All painting supplies will be provided and Hues and Booze will guide you through the creative process during a fun, easy to follow two hour class.
Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $30
Nightmare on Congress Street
Get your spook on with two costume contests with cash prize, three stages, bands, DJs, and more.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $10
Haunted House painting at Creative Juice
Grab a friend and follow the instructor's step by step instructions while you sip some wine and create your own spooky masterpiece.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25
Movies 🎥
Coco
See the magical, musical, Oscar-winning animated adventure at the Fox Theatre.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7, get your tickets here
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Marathon
This cheerleader is swapping out her pom poms for wooden stakes. Watch a cheesy Halloween classic while you much on some tasty popcorn.
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and popcorn.
Ghostbusters
Who you gonna call? Watch a classic comedy with your favorite quirky scientists and Mr. Stay-Puft.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 10-11:55 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Gather your friends for a real slicer at the Fox Theatre. If you go early, you can join the free ghost tours and lobby film fun, like horror trivia, killer chili, memorabilia and more. Bring your camera (and maybe a body bag) and meet our Fox Theatre's Leatherface.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7, get your tickets here.
The Rocky Horror Halloween Bash
It's the 41st annual Rocky Horror Halloween Bash! Celebrate the freakiest night of the year by tricking out with the Rocky Horror gang and treating yourself to some pre-show games and some monstrous prize giveaways. Plus, a $100 grand prize for best costume.
It’s the 41st annual Rocky Horror Halloween Bash! Celebrate the freakiest night of the year by tricking out with the Rocky Horror gang and treating yourself to some pre-show games and some monstrous prize giveaways. Plus, a $100 grand prize for best costume.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here.
Beetlejuice
Day-o, day-o! Join Beetlejuice and the ghostly crew for a free movie at The Casa Film Bar. Black Market Barbecue will be also be out to serve you up some real North Carolina brisket.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Nightmare Before Christmas
This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Join Jack and the monsters of Halloweentown in this popular Halloween movie.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Halloween Double Feature at The Sky Bar
The popular American slasher is hitting the movie screen twice at The Casa Film Bar. Halloween (1978) starts at 6 p.m. and Halloween (2018) at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
