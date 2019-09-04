Fall is almost here! Start off the season with markets, concerts and some tasty treats. Plus, we even found something for National Teddy Bear Day.
Sonoran Restaurant Week
Visit Tucson and Tucson City of Gastronomy are hosting Sonoran Restaurant Week. Diners will choose incredible 3-course meals from a variety of local participating restaurants.
Check here for participating restaurants and the special Sonoran Restaurant Week menus.
When: Sept. 6-15, noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: $25-$35
Free First Thursday at the Tucson Museum of Art
Enjoy live music exploring the sounds of the Mediterranean, Balkans, and North Africa by Khalid El Boujami and Anton Shekerdziev. The event will include crafting, a "ravel selfie broadcast," a creative gallery exploration entitled "Do you have a ticket?," and a cash bar.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Fall Show featuring gem show Colors of the Stone
Find 150 artisans and workshops at The Fall Show, which embraces the handcraft of design with an unrivaled exhibition of artisan-made gems, beads, jewelry, clothing, gemstones, natural crystals, gold and silver, mineral specimens, fossils, along with remarkable items such as African trade beads, antique jade, plique-à-jour, and sacred textiles.
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 5-8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Friday Night Concert Series at Steam Pump Ranch
Kick-back and relax under the stars while the Hot Lizards heat up at the ranch.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Sept. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair to sit on
Syrian & Somali Pop-Up Souq
Join your neighbors from around the world to eat delicious food, sample blissful sweets, and purchase crafts created by Elfa's youth empowerment club.
Where: YWCA Southern Arizona France McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for goodies
Fitness at The Garden Kitchen
The Garden Kitchen will be featuring a free fitness class, food demo and gardening class.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Day at Tucson Museum of Art
Explore the museum’s "Art of East Asia" collection. View selections dating from 2200 BCE to the mid-1900s from China, Japan, and Korea.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
80’S Doggy Paddle Pool Party
Dogs get their day in the sun and a chance to catch a wave in the Marana Pool. There will be a 80s best dressed pooch and owner contest. And No Kill Pima County will be attending the event with $10 microchipping for pups in need.
Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7
Cost: Free, unopened dog food donations encouraged.
The Cat Rescuers Screening With Tucson CARES
In celebration and support of local TNR (Trap Neuter Return) programs and Tucson's community cats, a vegan bake sale will take place before and after the screening. Please stay after the film for a brief presentation about local TNR programming and how you can get involved to help improve the lives of Community Cats.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sep. 8, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $11
Toy train museum first open house of the season
Start the season with toy train fun for all ages. Check out nine changing and improved layouts, including a new play layout for the little kids. Don't forget the outdoor depot for a ride on the train, which will be running, weather permitting.
Where: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave.
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Marana Farmer and Artisan Market
Shop local food, arts and crafts, beauty, home and other great vendors.
Where: Marana Heritage Arena, 13310 N. Postvale Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring some money for goodies
Music Under The Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Ryan Chen and guest conductor Jonathan Merrill. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: The Bandshell at Reid Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, well-behaved pets welcome
Goat Yoga at Udall Park with GOT Yoga
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch.
Where: Udall Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat or towel. Mats are available for rent for $5
Free Music in Marana: Kevin Sterner & Strait
Bring your dancing shoes and come out for a night of live country music under the stars. Snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair or blanket
Magical Creature Quest
Discover magical creatures throughout the enchanted storybook land of Valley of the Moon. While you're there, visit the craft table and send a letter to the magical inhabitants with their mailbox.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Bring your Bear to Flandrau Day
In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, Flandrau and Build-A-Bear Workshop are teaming up for a cuddly event. Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal toy for a plushy party with discounted admission and exhibits.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 and up
Free Kids Concert: Explore the Music & Dance Academy
Take your kids for a full day of dancing, musical activities and a petting zoo of instruments.
Where: Music & Dance Academy, 7954 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Scarecrow Planter at Home Depot
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Create a Comic Book Character
It's time to get ink happy at the library. Learn basic techniques of the ink and watercolor mediums and play with a bit of creative writing.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Monday, Sept. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, space is limited to 15 teen participants, ages 13-18 and advance registration is required. Call 520-594-5365 to sign up.
Yoga In The Park
Bring a friend and have fun with an all-levels yoga class. Bring a mat and water.
Where: Near Ramada 18 at Reid Park (off Country Club Road between Broadway and 22nd)
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Donations welcome.
Rooftop Yoga with YogaOasis at Playground
Do yoga while taking in the one of the best views of the city. Food and drink specials will be available after class.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6, bring your mat.
Hand Poke Tattoo Party
Get a professional and permanent "hand-poke tattoo" by Marigold ART Studio at The Ninth House. Choose from the custom flash sheet drawn for The Ninth House, or discuss a small custom design for $5 more. This event is first come, first serve.
Where: The Ninth House, 2569 E. Ft. Lowell Road
When: Sunday, Sep. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $40
Dirty Disney at Club Congress
Dirty Disney takes classic Disney tunes and turns them upside-down with Filthy Songs about a Famous Mouse. This night of drag, musical and comedy will have you laughing off your seat.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 7-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-$25, ages 21 and up
Free Boxing Fitness Class
Kids and adults train together in this low-impact, high-cardio, core-strengthening workout. Registration required.
Where: Ultima Krav Maga, 4241 W. Ina Road
When: Monday, Sept. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, spaces fill up fast.
Acrylic Pour
Take a class with two canvases and all the paint you can pour. You will learn "dirty pour" and one more additional technique.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $35