🎉For Everyone🎉
Les Misérables at Centennial Hall
Take a trip back in time to 19th century France and watch the iconic story unfold with popular songs like “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars" and more.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
When: Sept. 4-6, 7:30-10 p.m.; Sept. 7, 8-10:30 p.m.; Sept. 8, 2-5 p.m. and 8-11 p.m.; Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $40 and up.
Tucson's Got Talent at La Cocina
See some talent and help raise money for LGBTQ youth. Don't miss the chance to see dancers, comedians, actors and more.
Where: La Cocina Restaurant and Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $15-$20 for performers, $5 cover if you aren’t performing, ages 13 and under are free.
🧛 The Vampire: Now Playing at Gaslight Theatre (Sponsored) 🧛
Get in the spooky spirit with Gaslight Theatre's newest show "The Vampire" or "He Loved in Vein."
Where: The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway
When: Now through Nov. 4
Cost: Adults $22.95; Children (2-12) $12.95; Seniors/Students/Military $20.95
Get tickets while they last! Call 520-886-9428
Get more info here.
Season Kick-Off Potluck for All Souls Procession
Get involved with your community and help with the procession this season. Over 300 volunteers — fire spinners, trash pickers, ushers, cardboard-cutters, costume-makers — make the procession happen. Find out how you can help.
Where: Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 5-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Bring some food.
Great Crush Festival at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a road trip to the winery, featuring barefoot grape-stomping, live music, wine and delicious food. Though it's not mandatory, get festive and dress in white clothing and have a messy grape stomping time.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $11.50-$22
The Lantern Festival in Benson
See Benson glow at night at the Lantern Festival. There will be music, dancing, food and beverages. When the sun goes down, it's time to light it up with lanterns. Some people will be sending prayers, while others mark milestones, make wishes or create memories.
Where: San Pedro Golf Course, 926 N. Madison St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25. Chairs and blankets are welcome, but no outside coolers will be permitted.
Vintage Market in Marana
Bring your big truck and shopping bags for some serious shopping. There will be up to 80 vendors, food trucks and a play yard for the kids.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8-1 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some cash to shop.
Free Music in Marana
The Drift will play classic rock at the park for you to enjoy in the cool evening air. Be sure to bring a towel or chair to lay on during the event.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 7–9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mercado Flea Market
The market is back in action this weekend. Shop some of the best vintage, antique and handmade items from vendors.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some cash for shopping.
🎈Kids🎈
Teddy Bear Clinic at Reid Park Zoo
Have your little one bring their plush bear or animal to the zoo. In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, take your teddy for a "check-up” at the clinic. Kids will get to measure, weigh, diagnose and even bandage their buddy with the help of zoo staff and volunteers.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 9-11 a.m.
Cost: Free with regular zoo admission.
Teddy Bear Picnic at Our Play Place
Spend the day with your teddy and treat them to a craft, snack, story, playtime and a teddy bear treat to take home.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 per child and $10 for siblings.
Petite Cake at the Museum of Miniatures
Kids can have a "tiny" bit of fun by crafting a miniature version of a birthday cake for their toy collection.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
When: Saturday, September 8, 12-3 p.m.
Cost: Included with museum admission. Free for members.
Furry Tales at TRAK
Read to a feathered or furry friend this weekend. You can either bring a book or choose a book from the ranch's collection. Teacher-volunteers will be there to help out if needed.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
J-Wave Glide Fit at the JCC
In the mood for something different when it comes to exercise? Then try a challenging body workout on GlideFit boards in the pool. the class is focused on improving core strength, balance, and overall body definition and endurance. We tried it, read about our experience here.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 11:45-12:45 p.m.
Cost: $15 drop-in for member and $20 for non-members, 5 pack is $65 member $85 non member.
Mighty Mujer Tri Clinic in Oro Valley
Triathlon training is here with instructions and tips. Practice setting up your transition area and learn about brick workouts. Bring your bike and running gear for a fun training day. Learn more about Mighty Mujer here.
Where: 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 7–9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Paint Cherry Blossom Wine Glasses at Putney's Bar
The holidays are around the corner and it's time to add to your entertainment set. Paint some elegant stemless glasses to impress your friends and relatives this season.
Where: Putney's Sports Bar, 6090 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 for 2 glasses
Mosaics Meet-Up at the Blue Raven Art School
Get some tips, tricks, techniques and craft with mosaic artists.
Where: Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road
When: Friday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: $15 per person, ages 16 and up. Please register here.
Clay Tile Workshop at Magic Garden Nursery
Create an artistic tile for your home using colored glazes, brushes and transfer paper. After the tiles are fired in a kiln, they will be available for pick up at Magic Garden on the following Saturday.
Where: Magic Garden Nursery and Landscape, 7909 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $20, ages 16 and up.
Vegan Hands-On Cooking Class at The Garden Kitchen
Roll up your sleeves and learn how to make delicious vegan meals. The class will demo a menu of Mediterranean tabouli salad, vegan burger with grilled balsamic onions and coconut rice pudding with fresh fruit.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $55.00, includes lunch of all dishes made.
Borderlands Brewery Fitness
Work up a sweat, burn some calories and get your heart rate up, then relax with a well-deserved beer.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Only $10, includes a pint or $5 for just the class.
🎥Movies🎥
Harry Potter at Roadhouse Cinemas
Each weekend, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, a Harry Potter film will be screened leading up to the release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwal," which opens Nov. 16. To get you in the spirit, the kitchen at Roadhouse Cinemas is whipping up some butter beer and a special breakfast menu. This weekend's film is Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
Where: Roadhouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, suite 150.
Cost: Tickets for each film are $5 or you can pay $9.95 to see the movie AND have breakfast.
Click here to reserve your seats for the current weekend's shows.
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Get in touch with your inner child and watch a documentary about beloved TV star Mr. Rogers. Wear your finest cardigan and get $1 off your first draft beer.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening of Kirikou and the Sorceress
Watch a award winning animation with the kiddos and watch Kirikou and his adventures. Free family movie night at The Loft. There will be pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10-11:20 a.m.
Cost: Free
Sensory Friendly Film of A.X.L
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Theatre Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: First 50 tickets are free, provided by the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.
Aretha Franklin Tribute at The Loft
Celebrate the queen of soul at a special screening of the 1980's musical comedy The Blues Brothers. Aretha's music videos will be play before the movie, as well as a free raffle.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 2-4:15 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Bike-In Film Fest at Casa Film Bar
The ride will gather at the southwest corner of Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue at 6 p.m. Tugo Bike Share will have bikes for people over 18 to use for free. After taking a easy ride, kick back with a few cold ones and watch a bike-themed movie with prize giveaways. Movies showing are Breaking Away, American Flyers, Triplets of Belleville and Goonies.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring cash for the food trucks.
🛍️Weekly Ads🛍️
Target - Sept. 2-8
70% off clearance event for summer apparel, shoes and accessories for the family with additional 20% off if you use your Cartwheel app on your smart phone. Fossil Q Gen 3 smartwatches $175, 30% off clearance on select backpacks, Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum $24.99, Instant Pot $89.95, Pyrex 18-pc. glass storage set $29.99, Coleman road trip portable propane grill $80 and Igloo MaxCold rolling cooler $38.
Michaels - Sept. 2-8
10 pc. Tombow dual brush pens or 36 pc. Staedtler fibre-tip pens $15, value 2 pk. canvas $4, Strathmore artist paper pads buy one , get one free. Medium craft pumpkins $10, all Lemax spooky town collection 40% off, mini select easels $10 and 2018 - 2019 planners 50% off.
Joann - Aug. 30-Sept. 12
Halloween Littles miniature decor collection 40% off, The Witching Hour fabrics 40% Off, Glitterbug satin $3.99 yard, Halloween outdoor decor 40% off, Country Classic solids $2.99 yard and Fall Decor 50% off.
Payless Shoes - Sept. 4-11
Brash women's Samika peep-toe bootie $34.99, American Eagle women's Weldon caged block heel sandal $24.99, Christian Siriano pointed pump $29.99, Fioni women's platform pump $29.99, Airwalk women's Legacee sneaker $14.99, Airwalk women's Alyssa jogger $24.99, American Eagle women's pleated flat $16.99 and women's summer footwear is on clearance.