Cooler temps means it's time to get outside and have some fun. Check out the dinosaurs, chile festival, free concerts, movies and of course some quirky events too.
Everyone 🎉
Jurassic Adventure
Thump, thump, thump! Get ready for a roaring good time with ridable dinosaurs, fossil digs, paleontology/fossil stations, dino petting zoo, virtual reality dinos, science stations, dinosaur bounce houses, bungee pulls, crafts and more.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $24 adult and $29 ages 2-12
Wine in the Maze
Take a trip over to Apple Annie's Orchard for the opening of the 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze. Have fun walking through the maze while stopping at wine tasting stations.
Where: Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road
When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $15-$30
Plant Geek Festival + Sale (Sponsored)
Join fellow Plant Geeks, enthusiasts, and appreciators at the Tucson Botanical Gardens with ALL DAY FREE ADMISSION to the gardens. Visit more than a dozen of Tucsons’ best growers and nurseries all in one location. Enjoy local food vendors and live music.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
18th Annual Roasted Chile Festival
Head to this festival for some fresh roasted Arizona-grown green chiles — and the SMELLS. The festival will have organic fresh produce, artisans and crafters, prepared food, a beer garden, kids' activities and live music.
Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Craft Collaborative: New to Town
Meet some new people and get creative with friends. Supplies are available (first come, first serve) or you can bring your own project.
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, La Encantada
When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, the event is BYOB friendly.
Oracle State Park Star Party
Take your family and friends to view planets, galaxies, star clusters, nebulae, and more at the state park. The star party starts with a one-hour lecture (indoors), followed by live music and telescopes.
Where: Oracle State Park, 3820 E. Wildlife Drive
When: Saturday, Sep. 21, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free with state park pass or 7$ per vehicle (up to 4 people). Lecture requires registration, please call 520-896-2425
Beethoven Symphony No. 7: Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Box office opens 90 minutes before performance. Concert Comments with the conductor begin 60 minutes before each performance.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $31-87,
Meet the Artist: Muralist Joe Pagac
Joe Pagac is known for his eye-popping murals around Tucson and all over the nation. Join a fun evening of new products in the shop and prints of his murals.
Where: Why I Love Where I Live, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Building 2
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for colorful prints and other goodies
End of Summer Salebration
Celebrate the end of summer with $3 museum admission and 10% off gift shop merchandise.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $3 admission
Museum Day at UA Museum of Art
Join UA Museum of Art in celebrating the 15th annual Museum Day. Visitors can see exhibits like A New Unity: The Life & Afterlife of Bauhaus, The UA School of Art Faculty Exhibition, Crafting My Story: Experiences of Loss, Grief & Spiritual Life, and Shades of Subalternity.
Where: The University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
The Simpsons Binge Watch outside on the mall
Visit Springfield and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the longest-running sitcom in TV history at this free outdoor binge watch featuring some of the greatest, most hilarious episodes of The Simpsons, projected on the Loft Cinema’s giant inflatable solar cinema screen.
Where: UA Mall, 1303 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert : OnesAll
Shop great deals and listen to live music at the same time. This band features a family of musicians that play classic rock to progressive jazz.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Marana Farmers and Artisans Market
Shop fresh produce and local homemade treasures from multiple vendors.
Where: Marana Heritage Arena, 13310 N. Postvale Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for goodies
Kids 🎈
The Goonies
Join the Goonies on an adventure with pirates, treasure, caves and booby traps. This screening will take place outdoors on "Hippie Hill."
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Sep. 20, 6:30-8:35 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring something to sit on.
Love of Literacy
Create your own bookmarks, write poetry, make a storybook or enjoy performances of stories written by kids. You can even read to dogs, a pony, or a snake! There will be book giveaways, a story corner, snacks and food trucks.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission all day
Erik Hite Foundation's Touch A Truck
Head to the outlet mall for an interactive, fun event for the whole family. Kiddos can visit unique vehicles like a firetruck, race cars, a 1949 GMC Bus, Truly Nolen mouse, 18 wheeler and more.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your camera for selfies with the kids.
Suit Up for Iron Man
Iron Man is flying in to check on his little heroes and heroines in training. There will be snacks, crafting, playtime, and a meet and greet with Iron Man himself.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15, don't forget to suit up
Movie In Marana: Paddington 2
See your favorite cutie on the big screen at the park. Bring a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
Where: Tangerine Sky Community Park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is Polymer clay: yummy foods and animals.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
BFF 💃
These Walls: A Hip-Hop Art Show
Celebrate everything hip hop with art from local hip-hop artists and even some from out of town. Learn their craft, lifestyle, culture and all things inspired by hip-hop.
Where: & Gallery, 204 W. Grant Road, Suite 120
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Beer and Bikes
Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck fare. After you burn some calories, cool off with a frosty beverage.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin, Ste. 160
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty pints
Tucson Bike Course Preview and Brick Workout
Pump-up your tires and lace-up for a fun workout event. Ride the Mighty Mujer Tri bike course and learn about brick workouts. Bring your bike and run gear, ready for a short bike-run brick workout.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, park in the east parking lot
Yoga in the Park
Stretch and bend your way to a free class of yoga at Steam Pump Ranch. Then stay after class for a stroll around the Steam Pump Ranch Farmers Market.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Free. Bring your mat, sun glasses and water.
YOGAnnex Opening Weekend
Nameste! Free flow classes all weekend plus wellness treats. Bring your mat and water.
Where: YOGAnnex, 439 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22
Cost: Free, pick a t time and register here