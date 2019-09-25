Get busy with these fun and quirky events before the month is over. Visit festivals, movies, concerts, freebies and some fun stuff for plant lovers.
Annual Greek Festival
Opa! Join the yearly festival with Greek food, drinks, dancing, and live entertainment. This year the festival is adding artisan vendors and carnival rides.
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
When:
Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28, 5-10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29, Noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for rides and tasty treats
MSA Summer Night Market
Shop a family-friendly night market with the best and brightest merchants. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
My Gym Tucson's Mymoween (Sponsored)
Halloween is a great time to nurture your kid at heart and there’s no better place than My Gym’s Mymoween! The annual friendly haunted house is better than ever this year with the addition of a trunk-treat feature.
Put on your best costume, take a break and take some time; kids grow up too fast! Our classes are made to help children develop social skills, become self-assured, and create a foundation for a happy, healthy future. We want everyone who walks through the doors to learn, play, grow, and be happy!
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road, 520-514-9192
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-6:30 p.m. — members receive early entry at 4 p.m.
Cost: Cash donation to My Gym Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children living with physical or developmental disabilities and those facing chronic illness or severe economic limitations.
My Gym Tucson's Mymoween (Sponsored)
Tucson Baby Mama Papa Fair
Discover the best of Tucson's resources, makers and communities for expecting parents, new parents and caregivers. Take a quick class on breastfeeding in the quiet nursing space, bring your little ones for storytime or puppet theatre, shop for local baby gear and exclusive #ThisIsTucson t-shirts and onesies, have a mocktail or a paleta and learn about lots of birth and baby resources. Get a free car-seat check at the event! Presented by Tucson Medical Center and sponsored by Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital.
Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Social Bike Ride to Tucson Greek Festival
Burn-off your festival food with a fun ride to and from the 45th Annual Tucson Greek Festival. The ride leaves Catalina Park, Fourth Avenue and Second Street, at 5 p.m. with an optional returning group at 9 p.m.
Where: Catalina Park and Splash Pad, 900 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Goat Yoga at Udall Park with GOT Yoga
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch.
Where: Udall Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat or towel. Mats are available for rent for $5
The All Nite Scream-O-Rama
Time to get your scare on with twelve non-stop hours of horror classics. Watch Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Re-Animator, Halloween II, [REC]2, Night of the Demons, Piranha and Zombie. In addition to the event, don't miss the trashy trailers, ghoulish trivia games, prizes, horrifying drink specials, the infamous "meat cups," and collectible barf bags.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m.
Cost: $15-$17, bring your pillows and wear your pajamas for a cinematic slumber party massacre
Life Under the Oaks Autumn Lavender Tea
Relax with lavender this weekend. Stroll through the lavender shop while enjoying a cup of earl gray lavender tea, lavender chicken salad sandwiches, and lavender/peach scones.
Where: Sue & Jerry's Trading Post, 1015 W. American Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $35, which includes a lavender craft.
5th Annual All-Aquatic Triathlon
This event has two parts — Part One is a 15 minute aquatic tri for all ages. For the second part, create a team of six and get ready for a water-themed tug-of-war.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Desert Museum Plant Sale
Fall is here, time to brush off your shovels and get your hands dirty. The Desert Museum will have five categories of plants for guests to pick and shop through. New this year, the museum will have a special section with kid-friendly succulents in small pots, for $5 or less. Please bring your empty 1-gallon nursery pots to recycle for next year’s sale.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 6:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, Saturday is for members and Sunday is for non-members (open to public)
Tucson Pride Parade and Festival
Tucson Pride is hosting the theme "Rise Up" for the parade this year. Watch a colorful fun parade, shop local vendors, entertainment, performers and more.
Where: Reid Park
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $5-15
Marana Fall Festival
Celebrate students and schools — Marana High School and west side schools invite students, families, and the community to an evening of performances, activities, games, athletics, food and more.
Where: Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for activities and food.
Magicomedy at the Arizona Rose Theatre
Pick a card any card! Michael Howell and Benny James are pairing up to create an adventure that will both amaze and amuse the entire audience.
Where: Arizona Rose Theatre, Tucson Mall 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12, get your tickets here.
Udall Park Fall Concert Series
Listen to beautiful music under the stars at the park. Vocalist Elena Galbraith returns to the stage to sing music of George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and others.
Where: Udall Park
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fall Plant Swap
Bring your plants, cuttings, seeds, soil, or pots over to swap with other plant people. Vendors will be selling additional plants and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Where: La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and tasty tacos.
Music Under The Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting a free outdoor concert at Reid Park. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: The Bandshell at Reid Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, well-behaved pets welcome
Kid's Movie and Craft Night at Bookmans
Take your kids for a free movie and creative crafts at Bookmans. Kiddos will watch Disney's Inside Out and create abstract emotion paintings.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Monday Class at the Mystic Rhythms Ballroom
Take a ballet class with your kiddo at Mystic Rhythms Ballroom. The class focuses on strength, conditioning, and bending fun.
Where: Mystic Rhythms Ballroom, 8035 N. Oracle Road
When: Monday, Sept. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Buck for Kids Day at Dutch Bros.
The Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center will receive $1 from every drink sold at four local Dutch Bros. Coffee locations on Friday, Sept. 27.
Where:
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Menu pricing here
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is felt pendants.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Desert Dreams: All-Womxn Interactive Art Exhibition
Desert Dreams is an all-ages, immersive art event where feminine energy and imagination are combined. Watch a short-film screening of "Monsoon" at 5 p.m. Afterward, visit the art gallery, interactive installments, clothing swap, Desert Dreams pop-up shop, dream garden, food vendors and outdoor performances.
Where: Subspace, 101 W. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $6
Vertical Pallet Gardens
Take a class that will help you through the steps of building your own succulent or herb vertical pallet garden. There are pallets of different sizes available for purchase, but if you have your own feel free to bring it in. If you have a large shipping pallet please cut it it down or in half for traveling.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Cost for participants is only the cost of supplies.
Oro Valley Yoga
Keep your life in balance with a free yoga. Spaces are limited to 15 participants.
Where: Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water.
Sleep Training Your Infant or Toddler
Are you tired and need a little help? Join Dr. Eldridge, a local pediatrician from ACP, at The Core as he talks about sleep methods and practical tips for a better night of sleep for you and your kids.
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Movie Under the Stars: Dirty Dancing
Nobody puts baby in the corner! Take a date night and watch a classic movie, pool-side under the stars this weekend.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga in the Park
Bring a friend and have fun with an all-levels yoga class. Bring a mat and water.
Where: Near Ramada 18 at Reid Park (off Country Club Road between Broadway and 22nd)
When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Donations welcome.
$1 Clothing Sale at the HabiStore
The Habistore and Buffalo Exchange are hosting a $1 clothing sale. All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity Tucson, an organization that works on the affordable housing crisis in our community.
Where: Habistore, 935 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping