This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Virtual Witch Talk: Book of Shadows and Grimoires
Join The Ninth House for their newest salon event, Witch Talk Wednesdays! WTW will happen every fourth Wednesday of the month. The topic for this session will be "Book of Shadows and Grimoires." Learn, share information, tips and workings from the safety of your own home.
When: Wednesday, Sep. 23, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Monsoon Film Festival and "The Beaver Believers"
Celebrating all things water and nature, join the Watershed Management Group community at their virtual Monsoon Film Festival. See short videos submitted by the audience before a special screening of the award-winning documentary, "The Beaver Believers" and a Q&A with director Sarah Koenigsberg.
When: Thursday, Sept. 24, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Watershed Management Group Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Go Red for Women Digital Experience
The American Heart Association is creating a one-of-a-kind digital experience to educate more women and raise more lifesaving funds than ever before. Celebrate your heart, your loved ones’ hearts and all women in the Tucson community from the comfort of your own home.
When: Thursday, Sept. 24, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, donations appreciated
Visit the American Heart Association - Tucson Division Facebook event page for more information.
Stream of Consciousness with Surley Wench
Join DJ Stubbie for a musical stream of consciousness. Some old, some new, and some tunes in-between.
When: Sunday, Sep. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Surley Wench Facebook event page for more information.
La Calavera Catrina: New exhibit at Tucson Botanical Gardens (Sponsored)
Experience the rich history and iconography of La Calavera Catrina, an exhibition of joyful large-scale skeleton sculptures by Ricardo Soltero.
This exhibit, organized by the Denver Botanic Garden, features the work of Los Angeles-based artist Soltero (b. 1962, Nayarit, Mexico) and his 8- 9-foot tall creations are one of Día de los Muertos most recognizable figures.
When: Sept. 17 through Nov. 29. Special evening hours begin Sept. 17. A timed ticketing admission process helps manage the number of guests in the Garden at any given time to keep guests safe and healthy.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Visit the Tucson Botanical Garden website for tickets
Cheese Board and Tapas Online Hands-On Cooking Class
The Garden Kitchen will have a live hands-on cooking class on Zoom where you will learn to create the perfect appetizers to pair with your favorite cheeses in this step-by-step guided class. You will learn how to make tasty lemon thyme marinated mushrooms, strawberry ginger jam, homemade mesquite crackers and sweet/spicy nuts.
When: Friday, Sept. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Get an insider's look at the Center for Creative Photography at our next member meetup
How exactly did Tucson become home to one of the most renowned academic art museums in the Center for Creative Photography? Join #ThisIsTucson and the CCP staff for an interactive discussion about history, new works of art, upcoming exhibitions and art transportation.
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the Zoom sign-up link. If you're not already a member join here by Mon. Sept. 28 and we'll be sure you get the invite.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
Visit #ThisIsTucson website for more information.
Dessert Tacos with Chef Miguel Heredia
Flying Aprons Tucson and Miguel Angel Heredia are hosting a taco cooking class with a twist! Join Chef Miguel in the kitchen with his mom, Norma Heredia and learn how to make vanilla tuile cookies as the shell, strawberry mousse filling and strawberry, pineapple and a tasty mint salsa.
When: Sunday, Sep. 27, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Virtual Cooking: Sugar-Free Cinnamon Pecans
Join the staff of Sahuarita Parks and Rec for a guided cooking tutorial. Kids can learn how to make their very own sugar-free cinnamon pecans.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza will be restarting Saturday and Sunday markets on Sept. 20, just in time for fall. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Fall time at the farm means pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze, sunflowers and fall weather! Explore the corn maze with NEW social distancing bubbles, take a hayride and go picking for the most colorful or wartiest pumpkins this month at Apple Annies.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox, Arizona.
When: Daily, now thru Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and activities
Visit the Apple Annie's website for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series: Sheryl Ann Starlight
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance team up to offer free live jazz music every Thursday night. This Thursday enjoy an evening of jazz music performed by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Sep. 24, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend and open to ages 21 and up, bring money for drinks and bites
Loving the Desert Art Show
Cactus Wren Artisans at Cat Mountain Station are hosting an outdoor art event. Artists will bring new works for sale and are available to talk and maybe even demonstrate their craft.
Where: Cactus Wren Artisans at Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Cactus Wren Artisans at Cat Mountain Station Facebook event page for more information.
Funky Bonz at Monterey Court
Get funky with the Funky Bonz at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe this weekend. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Fabulous Sidewalk Art Sale
Visit the Desert Artisans fabulous fall sidewalk sale this weekend, Shop a three-hour sale with major markdowns on fine art, jewelry, mosaics, pottery, photography, gifts, sculpture, artist supplies and more. Social distancing and face masks required for this event.
Where: Desert Artisans Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Desert Artisans' Gallery Facebook event page for more information.
Patio Painting Class: Hello Fall
Join Creative Juice in their new outdoor creative space. Paint a beautiful desert sunset/coyote in the open-air on the patio by Savaya Coffee at Synergy Plaza. This week Creative Juice will teach you how to paint a welcoming fall painting for your home.
Where: 2959 N. Swan
When: Sunday, Sep. 27, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $25, limited seating
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Kick-off your weekend with cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 3-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Honey Bee Canyon Park Field Trip with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation
Are you and your kids tired of spending all of your time cooped up in the house? If so, check out Oro Valley's new program Honey Bee Park Hikes. These hikes will be guided by staff and will take place on four separate dates with unique themes. Each day will consist of four time slots and each time slot will have a limit of six people.
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 8-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required at PlayOV.com
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Rec Feacbook event page for more information.
Stroll and Roll
Start your Sunday mornings with a easy stroll to the markets. The walk starts at Heirloom Farmers Market and follows the Rillito River Loop to St. Philip's Plaza for approximately two miles. Participants will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the walk. Face masks are required.
When: Sunday, Sep. 27, 8:15-11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook page for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Three Amigos"
Watch Three Amigos at the Loft this weekend! This screening will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Sep. 24, 8 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25, get your ticket before you go.
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
Live Patio Music at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden
Sit back and relax in a beautiful outdoor, socially-distanced patio while sipping on wine or beer at Three Canyon Beer and Wine. After 7 Tucson will be performing their upbeat tunes with awesome covers and all your favorites.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Sidewalk Music Series Duo
Listen to live music from Heather Hardy and Alvin Blaine on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-Up Drama Classes in the Park
Drama Kids is having pop-up theater classes for kids at the Riverfront Park in Oro Valley for ten Saturdays beginning Aug. 29.
Where: Canada del Oro Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturdays, through Oct. 31, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Drama Kids International Facebook event page for more information.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour
This tour covers 2.5 miles through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Masks and social distancing are required. The guide will use a microphone to support social distancing.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
When: Friday, Sept. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Merchant's Garden Drive-thru and Pick-up
Visit Merchant's Garden drive-thru farmers market for fresh produce, lovely herbs and other tasty selections.
Where: Merchant's Garden, 555 S. Tucson Blvd.
When: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop or order online
Visit the Merchant's Garden website for more information.
"Toy Story" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Join Woody and the gang for a funny toy-filled adventure at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Friday, Sep. 25, 6:15-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"The Conjuring 2" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
This is my house! Watch Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to northern London to hunt down an evil entity.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 9:45-11:59 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Cadillacs This Friday Car Hop Concert
Visit Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts and their outdoor classic car hop, in front of Little Anthony's Diner. This Friday, Anthony's Diner will feature classic Cadillacs.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Sep. 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.