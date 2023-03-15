In the matter of one weekend, you can wake up with goat yoga, shop from local artists, check out an art museum for free and enjoy a glass of wine amid desert scenery.

The biannual Made In Tucson market returns this weekend with 300 vendors, there's a wine fest at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Marana is hosting its annual Founders' Day with a big lineup of activities, SAACA is hosting a two-day artisan market in Oro Valley, there's a plant sale at Tohono Chul, you can try Turkish breakfast at a fundraiser for earthquake relief, AND it's St. Patrick's Day.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

STEAM Night at San Miguel High School

San Miguel High School is hosting a community event where attendees will be able to explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) activities like computer code, logic puzzles, card games and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Where: San Miguel High School, 6601 San Fernando Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Xplosion. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Tucson returns

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is returning to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Willy Wonka" at Tohono Chul

Catch a screening of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Patrick's Day at Caps & Corks

It's almost time for a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Caps & Corks, featuring drink specials and green beer, a free mead tasting and live music. Local maker Harper & Honey will be there with a custom hat bar and permanent jewelry, and Family Joint Pizzeria and Kim's Confections will be serving up pizza and sweets.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17. Mead tastings are at 5 p.m. Live music is at 6 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and art

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing Co. with themed beer from the brewery, and corned beef and cabbage from Daniela's Cooking. The brewery will also stay open an hour later than usual.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Patrick's Day at Hotel Congress

A St. Patrick's Day party is taking over Hotel Congress with live music, plus food and drink specials. You'll find green beer, corned beef and cabbage, chocolate mint cupcakes and more.

When: 2 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5, or free to attend before 6 p.m. Bring money for food and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Patrick's Day at BlackRock Brewers

The folks behind the Tucson Celtic Festival will be at BlackRock Brewers for St. Patrick's Day with giveaways and themed trivia. Food truck Charley's BBQ & Grill will be there!

When: 2:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: BlackRock Brewers, 1664 S. Research Loop

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Patrick's Day at Union Public House

Head to Union Public House for corned beef and cabbage, green tea shots and other drink specials, and live music from two bands all night long.

When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, March 17. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $23 for corned beef and cabbage dish

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

This bar crawl features stops at O'Malleys, Cobra Arcade, Funky Monk, Hi Fi, IBT's, Playground Bar & Lounge, and The Neighborhood's downtown location.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, March 17-18

Where: Check in at O'Malleys, 247 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $20 for groups, $25 for singles

Visit the event page for more information.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party

Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East

Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Fridays in March

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17 for NoethenButJazz; 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 for Cornerstone Band.

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis

Visit the event page for more information.

Santo Domingo Jewelry Show

Western National Parks Association is hosting a jewelry show with artists Priscilla Nieto and Harvey Abeyta. Check out their jewelry and hear the artists discuss techniques involved in their work.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 17-18

Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Plant Sale at Tohono Chul

Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and flowers at their upcoming plant sale, including some that are harder to find.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19

Where: Tohono Chul's main parking lot, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

WineDown with Wildlife

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting its third annual WineDown with Wildlife festival, where attendees can sip on regional wines, enjoy live music and stargaze — all while supporting wildlife.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $30 designated driver tickets, $55 general admission tickets. Tickets increase by $10 on the day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Founders' Day

It's a day to celebrate Marana! There will be a parade, car show, performances, art station, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts

This two-day market in Oro Valley, hosted by SAACA, features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from 120+ local artisans. Food trucks will be onsite, plus there will be music and a kids area.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit event page for more information.

Hotel Congress Record Fair

Fans of vinyl, this one's for you! Hotel Congress and Desert Island Records are hosting a record fair this weekend, featuring record dealers and local DJs.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Semillas Flamencas

Enjoy a night of flamenco, a reunion of sorts for four Arizona flamenco artists. A classical guitarist will open the event.

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Casa de Rasquache Closing Celebration

Enjoy the closing celebration of an art exhibit featuring nearly a dozen artists. There will be a dance party, pop-up shop and food vendor Brujeria Pupuseria.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Pidgin Palace Arts, 1110 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Watch a documentary centered around Harriet Tubman, followed by a discussion and Q&A with University of Arizona panelists.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building on the University of Arizona campus, 1064 E. Lowell St., Room N120

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. Bring your own mat, blanket or towel.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 14 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos, the '80s movie "Labyrinth," and themed drinks. Dress in your best '80s attire (or in a "Labyrinth" theme).

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Make N Take at Pima Air and Space

Kids ages 6 and up will receive a quick-build model aircraft kit that they'll be able to put together, all while learning about the aircraft. They'll get to visit the aircraft they're set to build, too!

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Pima Air and Space Museum's administrative building north of the parking lot, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $20 per child. An adult is required to be present with the child during class. Admission to the museum is not included and admission is not needed to participate in the class.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiny Tales for Tots

Head to The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures for story time! A costumed character — this time, Fairy Caitlin — will read to preschool-aged kids.

When: 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: Included with general admission, which is $14 for adults and $8 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

2023 Silver Spike Railroad Jubilee

The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum is celebrating the 1880 arrival of the first train to Tucson. There will be a proclamation from Mayor Regina Romero, a craft show, a reenactment and the original Silver Spike of 1880 on display.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sema Foundation Cooking Club

Sema Foundation, a cultural organization dedicated to education, support and outreach within and outside of Tucson’s Turkish community, is hosting a cooking club where you'll learn about Turkish cuisine as it's prepared.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Learn about Pollinator Gardens

Learn from local author Lynn Hassler about how to attract birds, butterflies and other pollinators to your yard.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson

Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in March

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Celebrate 300 Tucson vendors at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles. There will be food trucks, too!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: East Seventh Street, west of North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Turkiye Earthquake Fundraising Breakfast

Local nonprofit Sema Foundation is hosting a Turkish breakfast at their cultural center to benefit relief efforts from the earthquake that devastated eastern Turkey on Feb. 6.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 19

Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Registration is free, but it will cost $20 at the door for the full Turkish breakfast.

Visit the event page for more information.

Wizarding Out West

Celebrate all things wizardry at Trail Dust Town this weekend. You'll find magic shows, a potions class, butterbeer, themed food, a petting zoo, amusement rides, a costume contest and more.

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $15 for general admission; $20 for VIP, which comes with access to a lounge for ages 21 and up. If purchased the day of, tickets will be $20 for general admission and $25 for VIP.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Chunky Knit n' Sip Blanket Workshop

Make your own chunky knit blanket with the help of This n' That Creative Studio. You can bring your own drinks, too!

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $75

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Sunday's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic buildings and learn Tucson history.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 19

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.