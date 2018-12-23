Brendan Nostrant pauses along the Brown Mountain Trail at sunset on March 23, 1999. The trail, located in Tucson Mountain Park, near the desert museum, is a short and relatively easy and rewards one with sweeping views and magnificent Saguaros.

If Christmas isn't your thing, you're probably wondering what you're gonna do that day since so many places are closed.

And places that are open are doing Christmas stuff, of course.

So, we came up with a few ideas that have nothing to do with the holidays.  

Play mini golf and video games

Golf N Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road, is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Enjoy time with the family playing putt putt or go solo and enjoy some video games and concessions. 

Go here for more info.

Wander the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

A bighorn ewe stands by her mom at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum on Tuesday March 28, 2017. The female baby was born Saturday evening at nine pounds. She is on view to visitors.

Part museum, part zoo, part botanical gardens, the Desert Museum is a place you can get lost in for hours. Spend the day observing our desert wildlife while wandering the paths through the park. 

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $21.95 for adults; $19.95 for seniors ages 65 and over; $8.95 for children ages 3-12 and free for kids under age 3.

Find it at 2021 N. Kinney Road

Workout, swim and steam

A $10 day pass gets you access to the pool and fitness facilities at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.

Your gym might be closed but the Tucson Jewish Community Center isn't. A $10 day pass gets you access into its beautiful fitness center, pool, basketball gym, racquet sport courts and the locker rooms with jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. 

The Tucson J is located at 3800 E. River Road. Go here for more info. 

Go for a hike

Chances are, if you're wandering a hiking trail, you'll be far away from anyone wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. 

We suggest the Douglas Spring Trail on the east end of Speedway. (ALERT: The trail is in a Saguaro National Park and is affected by the government shutdown. Trails remain open but there is no staff and the visitor centers are closed. Check the link for updates.) You can opt for a short hike or disappear for the whole day. And it's not super hard, so don't worry if you're not a regular hiker or if you have kids tagging along.

You might get lucky and see water at Bridal Wreath Falls, a popular endpoint for hikers. Hiking to the falls and back is just about six miles.

Views from the Pima Canyon Trail looking southwest on March 13, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. The trailhead is at 1610 E. Magee Road.

Pima Canyon Trail, in the Catalina Foothills, is another good option.

You'll see tons of desert vegetation like saguaro, barrel, cholla and prickly pear cactus, palo verde trees and ocotillos. 

Hike up the first three miles for a gentle hike, or if you're a more experienced hiker, keep on trekking to the top of Mount Kimball. It's pretty difficult though and is more than seven miles.

Get there by heading north on Christie Drive from Ina Road, then go east on Magee and keep going until you find the trailhead parking lot. Here's a map. 

Go to the movies

Customizable recliners with footrests invite patrons to sit back and relax. The cinema is in the Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges complex near Interstate 10 and South Kino Parkway.

Movie theaters are always open on Christmas. 

And, since Christmas falls on a Tuesday this year, you'll get to go for cheap —it's discount day. Tickets are $5.50 at Cinemark movie houses, even at night. 

Go here for more info.

