Everyone 🎉
34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival
Celebrate folk music and traditions at this free two-day family-friendly boot-kicking event. The Tucson Folk Festival takes place in Historic Downtown Tucson with six venues within walking distance of Jácome Plaza (corner of Stone and Pennington). The festival includes 120 musical acts, beer gardens, an instrument petting zoo, kids activities, songwriting competition finals and free music workshops.
Where: Jacome Plaza, 10 W. Pennington St.
When:
Saturday, April 6, noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday April 7, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Art in the Park
Ballet Rincon and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's Education Department are teaming up to present Art in the Park. Enjoy a afternoon of youth-based performance art and art making. There will also be family activities, interactive demos and food trucks.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
#LovePup Family Festival
Join Johnjay and Rich from 93.7 KRQ for #LovePup Family Fest at Reid Park. Live music will be performed by Logan Henderson, Madison Beer and The Rich Berra Band. The pup-tastic event will also have activities for the kids, pet adoptions and more.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, E. 22nd St.
When: Friday, April 5, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
13th Annual Autism Walk Resource Fair
Join the walk with friends and family to support the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. After your walk, visit the resource and activity portion of the event to get some information and enjoy activities.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E Ajo Way
When: Saturday, April 6, 7:30 a.m.
Cost: $5-$20, register here.
SculptureTucson Festival Show and Sale
See the largest outdoor sculpture show in Arizona at The SculptureTucson Festival. The festivities include more than 60 sculptors, talk with artists, art demos, music, performances and food trucks.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cowboy Up at TRAK
Help Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids celebrate its 12th year of connecting animals to people. Check out the musical entertainment, auctions and watch the TRAK Drill Team will perform a sunset show.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, April 6, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mercado District Spring Bazaar
Shop a two-day event for handmade, artisan crafts, vintage clothing/collectibles, artwork and more. Food is available for purchase.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Crawfish Boil at Sentinel Peak Brewing Co.
Sentinel Peak is hosting a zesty shell-cracking event. Eat some cajun style grub, crawfish and drink some tasty brews.
Where: Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
When: Sunday, April 7, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Call 520-777-9456 for details.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster
Get ready to laugh, be silly, and show off your talents in this interactive family musical. The ringmaster of this kooky circus has gone missing. Join the audience and help solve the mystery.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sundays, April 7 to June 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. (No show April 21 and May 12)
Cost: $10 adults, $7 for kids.
Spring Fling 2019
Check out Spring Fling, in its 45th year — the largest student-run carnival in the nation, and experience more than 35 rides, games and more than 20 original food booths.
Where: University of Arizona campus mall
When: April 12-14: Friday, 4-1 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 general admission, ride tickets are extra
Celebrate Oro Valley: Our Legacy, Our Future
Oro Valley is celebrating its past, present and future with a special community event. There will be three bands playing live music, food vendors, kids' activities, horse demos, art vendors and representation from Oro Valley organizations and departments.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle
When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spring 2019 Bike Swap
Looking for a used bike or part? Join the largest bicycle swap in Tucson. Over 40 vendors will be selling, buying or trading bikes/parts and clothing along Fifth Avenue near Fourth Avenue.
Where: GABA Bike Swap, Seventh Street, between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue
When: Sunday, April 14, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Party for the Planet: Bike to the Zoo
Ride your bikes and tricycles to the zoo before noon and get free admission. The zoo will have themed activities, like anteater conservation, climate change activity, plant raffle and animal presentations/encounters.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, remember ride and park your bike inside the zoo before noon.
Pima County Fair
It's that time again! Enjoy funky fair food, see some concerts, visit the carnival rides, booths and animals. TLC will be performing this year.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Rd.
When: April 18-28
Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight
Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight
Cost: Adults $9, ages 6-10 $5, ages 5 and under are free. Parking $5
Cultivate Tucson: Spring Pop-Up Market
Shop local vendors selling jewelry, art, clothes, pottery and other goodies.
Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but you can purchase tickets to get access to the market early.
Kids🎈
Kids to Park Day & Free Fun Fitness 5k
Cruise to Marana for a full day of fitness and fun. The Fitness Fun Run is a 2.5-mile course and the Salpointe High School drum line will be there cheering for the little runners. Race starts at 8:30 a.m. and check-in opens at 7:30 a.m.
The Kids to Park potion of the event will have face painters, balloon twister, inflatables and more. Kids to Park event starts at 9 a.m.
Splash pad will be open for the season, so bring a swim suit, sunscreen and water shoes. Food will be available for purchase in case you get hungry.
Where: Gladden Farms Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
When: Saturday, April 6, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, register here. Last day to registration for the event is April 4.
STEM Day at Reid Park Zoo
Enjoy a wide variety of science-based activities with your kids at the Zoo. Activities include non-newtonian fluids, oobleck making, static electricity, numbers game, robotics, miniature world of animals, self-watering plant, life sciences and radiology and more.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: This event is free with regular Zoo admission.
Birdhouse at Home Depot
It's spring and it's time to give your feathered friends a place to lay their eggs. Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, remember to bring wipes and a empty box to take your painted house home.
5th Annual Free STEM Festival
This year's theme is "How Things Work." More than 50 exhibitors will give you a look inside the objects we use every day and show the science, technology, engineering and mathematics behind it.
Kids will get plenty of chances to see and touch critters, friendly reptiles, caterpillars and cockroaches and even a butterfly tent you can sit in. Rockets and drones will soar over your head while you're peeking through solar telescopes and tasting some solar-cooked treats.
Where: Tucson Hebrew Academy, 3888 E. River Road
When: Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Earth Day Festival at the Children's Museum
Discover different ways to help make the planet a healthier and green place to live. Learn about recycling, composting, gardening and don't miss the exhibitors and activities. Everyone is welcome inside the courtyard and the museum for more kid-centric activities.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: The event is free to attend and the museum admission is free all day.
BFF 💃🏻
Baja Beer Festival
Sample beers from Arizona's best breweries and other tasty goodies. The festival features live music, yard games, tastings, one commemorative tasting mug and a state-wide IPA competition.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 6, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: $40-$70, $10 admission for designated drivers. Food is available for purchase.
Tucson Erotica Event Opening Reception
This is a adult art show featuring erotica themed artwork by Tucson artists. You will get to see live body painting, DJ's, live band, music, dance and burlesque performances, food for purchase.
Where: The Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, April 6, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted. Adults-only event.
10th Birthday Party at Maynards
Put on your walking shoes on for a meet up at Maynards. Walkers will get to enjoy 25 bands and performers as they walk the 2-mile route. As you make your way back, walk to Hotel Congress for the main stage performance and raffle prizes. If you get hungry, some tasty barbecue will be available for purchase.
Where: Maynards, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, April 15, 5:15-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Storytellers: Comebacks
Life throws curveballs at everyone. But what makes us unique is how we react to those setbacks. From learning to love again to learning to ride again, join us as we share stories about our greatest comebacks.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Tuesday, April 23, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $10 general audience, $8 student. Tickets at tucson.com/tickets
Egg Hunt Events 🐰
Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park
Get your baskets ready for a ear-raising good time at the park. Family activities include music, games, inflatables, prizes, egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny. There will also be an adaptive egg hunt area for children with disabilities.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Easter Egg Hunt at Harlow Gardens
Where's the golden egg? Little egg hunters will get to search Harlow Gardens for a festive and free egg hunt. No registration required.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-10
Easter with the Bunnies
Join a egg-tastic Easter egg hunt at the Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson. The hunt and decoration station will open at 10 a.m. Bring a basket or ask for one (while supplies last). Cruise by and say "hi" to the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for free photos.
Bonus! Adults get in on the fun too with a free lunch at 11 a.m. and a egg hunt at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find discounts on licensed H-D merchandise.
Where: Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lil' Kickers Easter Egg Hunt
Get your cotton tail in gear and hunt for eggs indoors. The afternoon will be filled with egg hunts at two different fields for kids ages 18 months to 12 years. Lil' Kickers will have raffles, golden eggs, games and more.
Where: Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th St.
When: Saturday, April 20, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Town of Oro Valley Easter Eggstravaganza
Join the Easter Bunny and the eggstavaganza at its new location this year. The event includes a petting zoo, crafts, games, food trucks, competitions, Easter Bunny and of course the egg hunt.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Spring Festival in Sahuarita
Hop down the rabbit hole to Sahuarita for egg hunts, activities, food trucks, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Little hunters need to keep their eyes open, because there will be twenty-five silver eggs hidden in the hunt too.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Movies🍿
To Wong Foo and You Sly Dog
See what kind of trouble three drag queens get into as they fumble their way to Los Angeles for the Drag Queen of the Year award. You Sly Dog Food truck will be waiting outside in case you get hungry.
Where: Casa Video, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 6, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, plus free popcorn.
Movie in Marana: Peter Rabbit
Hoppity, hop! Sit under the stars and watch a fun animated movie with your friends and family. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair for you and the family during the movie.
Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, April 27, 7:15-8:40 p.m.
Cost: Free