October isn't over yet! There's still plenty of parties, painting, scares, non-scares and dancing happening the week of Halloween.
West Coast Karate's Trunk or Treat
Stop by the martial arts school to celebrate Halloween with a large trunk or treat outside and a monster-fighting haunted house inside.
Where: West Coast Karate, 7225 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Monday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Readings at Spirits Child
Aitreyia loves sharing words of wisdom and insights. Visit the store for free 15 minute reading with Aitreyia with a $25 purchase.
Where: Spirits Child Metaphysical Gift Shop, 3870 W. River Road
When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free with a $25 purchase
Marana Pumpkin Patch
Enjoy a day of train rides, pumpkin picking, pig races, jumping pillows, pumpkin cannons, petting zoo, corn mazes, straw mountain climbing, peddle carts, tractors, zip line, food and more.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, 14901 N. Wentz Road
When: Now through Wednesday, Oct. 30 — the last day!
Hours: 3-7 p.m.
Cost: Monday-Thursday: $11 per person, plus tax. Kids 34-inches-and-under get in free.
Halloween Skull Paint Night
Have a spooky good time at the saloon to get you into the Halloween spirit or Día de los Muertos. Supplies are provided and you can choose skull or Frankenstein
Where: Circle S. Saloon, 16021 W. El Tiro Road
When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Cost: $30
Spooky Toddler Storytime
Tiny tots will love this autumn-themed celebration. Toddlers can listen to spooky stories, dance, trick-or-treat and sing-along to celebrate fall.
Where: Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, designed for children 18- to 36-months-old.
Trick-or-Treat Halloween Puppet Show
Join the Oro Valley library for a trick-or-treat puppet show presented by No Strings Attached Puppet Theater. Seating is limited to room size and tickets will be handed out 30 minutes before showtime.
Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive
When: Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 30-31, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Annual CatArt
Halloween week wouldn't be complete without some kitty love. This fur-raising event will have cat-themed art raffles, music, and delicious food and beverages for purchase — 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the shelter kitties. Cat costumes encouraged!
Where: La Cocina Restaurant and Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money to help your local kitties.
Haunted HonkyTonk Halloween at The Maverick
Throw on your boots for some Halloween fun! Listen to live music by the Billy Bones and The Skeletunes, drink specials, and $1,000 in cash and prizes awarded to the best costumes. Line-dancing lessons starting at 6 p.m.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Event is free to attend
Halloween Night at Tucson Hop Shop
Brew up some fun at Tucson Hop Shop's Halloween Party. There will be music by The Bennu and a giant selection of beer!
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Club 90s Presents: 90s vs. 00s Halloween Party
Come dressed in your 90s and 00s inspired costumes and get ready to dance to your faves. Dance to Britney Spears, Usher, Blink 182, Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child, Panic at the Disco, Spice Girls, Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliott, Mariah, Lady Gaga and more. Get ready for a costume contest, drink specials, photo booth and more at this throw-back party.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street
Cost: $10 general admission
Nightfall at Old Tucson
The old town of Nightfall returns for its 29th year to scare and entertain visitors during the month of October.
With four terrifying haunted houses, live-action performances, comedy and family-friendly attractions, there is a little something for everyone.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Nightfall at Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.50 general admission, $22 kids 9-11, ages 8-and-under get in free.
Terror in the Corn at Buckelew Farms
Visit a haunted maze while you're chased by sinister clowns, chainsaw-wielding monsters and demented dolls at Terror in the Corn.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. to midnight.
Where: Buckelew Farm, 17000 W. Ajo Highway
Cost: Tickets start at $25
The Slaughter House
Get terrified with five haunted attractions at The Slaughter House. Attractions include"Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats," as the performers are allowed to touch and chase visitors. They also have mini escape rooms and an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Slaughter House, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Tickets start at $23.
Happy Halloween Bash at Play Place
Join Play Place for a non-scary Halloween bash with games, playtime and a special treat.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free for members, $10 for non-members.
Vintage and Design Market
This four-day market grand opening showcases a giant warehouse packed full of furniture, art, locally handmade products, vintage, antiques and an art gallery, along with food and music.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free, first 50 people in line on opening day get a free swag bag
Dog Costume Contest and Benefit
Happy Howl-o-ween pet parents! Crooked Tooth is partnering with No Kill Pima County on Halloween day for a very special dog costume contest. A portion of the brewery proceeds for this event will benefit No Kill Pima County.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for cold brews.
Halloween Night at Hotel Congress
Hotel Congress is throwing a haunted, spine-chilling party with a bang. Wear your costumes and dance to music from Mother Tierra and Bob Really.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free before 8 p.m. and $5 after 9 p.m. Ages 21 and up.
Witches New Year
Join The Ninth House for a special candle lit Samhain ceremony honoring the witches new year. They will honor this special evening through the creation of a communal ancestor altar, divination, reflection of the past year and year ahead, and sharing in a simple community meal.
Where: The Ninth House, 2569 E. Ft. Lowell Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $13, space is limited.
Tomb Town Tucson
Screams of our victims can be heard at least a block away! Tomb Town is a haunted trail that winds through a creepy grave yard with live actors and a few dead ones. Follow the forest of dead trees past tiki torches, fog machines and creepy music. All proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Food Bank.
Where: N. Wanda Road
When: Wednesday-Thursday, Oct 30-31, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $1 donation
Storytime in Disguise
Join the library for a special storytime. Wear your costumes and trick or treat through the library. The storytime will be geared for all ages, so stop by for a boo-tastic time.
Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, costumes encouraged.
Chill-O-Ween
Escape the Halloween craze and watch Beetlejuice poolside on the big screen at Hotel McCoy. There will also be a coloring station inside and costumes are encouraged, but not required.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Movie is free, but must be a guest of the hotel to use the pool.
Halloween Glow at The Hut
Spooks and goblins unite at The Hut under the black light. Wear your whites and bright apparel for a glowing Halloween night.
Where: The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7, bring some money for drinks and food
Evil Dead Double Feature
Klaatu, barada, nikto! Spend the scariest night of the year at The Loft Cinema watch the Evil Dead and the Army of Darkness. Spooky prizes for best costumes, and free Halloween candy for everyone.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$13, get your tickets here.